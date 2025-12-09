SOUL TRAIN LIVE Comes to The Winter Park Playhouse In February

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

As part of their Sounds of the World Series, The Winter Park Playhouse has teamed up again with Barbara Chandler Productions to present Soul Train Live on Thursday, February 5 at 7:00 pm.

This event will feature the groundbreaking music of the 1970's Rhythm and Blues, Soul, and Hip Hop scene. The evening will be free of charge and held at the Winter Park Public Library in their Edyth Bush Theatre located at 1052 West Morse Blvd. Winter Park, FL 32789. Doors open for seating at 6:00 p.m. with the performance beginning promptly at 7:00 p.m.

A departure from the traditional monthly Spotlight Cabaret Series at The Playhouse, the Sounds of the World Series is part of the theatre's community outreach and celebrates different cultures, heritages and music styles. By teaming up with Barbara Chandler Productions, this series shines a spotlight on the diverse and unique talent in the Central Florida community.

The Sounds of the World Series is sponsored in part by Orange County Government through the Arts and Cultural Affairs program, the Winter Park Community Redevelopment Agency, Division of Arts & Culture and United Arts of Central Florida. The Winter Park Library is donating their Edyth Bush Theatre to help make the performances accessible to all.

Soul Train Live will feature the classic sounds of the 1970's from iconic artists like Ike and Tina Turner, Anita Baker, The 5th Dimension, Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross and more!

"We are thrilled to treat the audience to an evening full of music that will bring back the groundbreaking sounds of the '70's as highlighted on the legendary show Soul Train!" confirms Barbara Chandler.

This show is free and open to the public. No ticket required. Doors open at 6:00p.m. for a 7:00p.m. show. For more information call The Winter Park Playhouse box office at 407-645-0145 or go online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org and search under special events.

