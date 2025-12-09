Orlando Fringe Unveils Complete Lineup For 2026 WINTER MINI-FEST

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Orlando Fringe will present its 10th Anniversary Winter Mini-Fest inside Orlando Shakes, offering a curated series of local, national, and international productions across theatre, dance, music, comedy, and interdisciplinary work.

The festival will feature more than 20 shows presented in multiple performances, including returning hits from past Fringes, new works from frequent Fringe artists, and projects selected from the wider Fringe circuit. Additional Mini-Fest events will include a teaser showcase, late-night cabaret offerings, Kids Fringe activities, and a Visual Fringe Art Market.

SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS

The 2026 lineup includes Orlando-based productions such as Portal: A Sci-Fi Fairy Tale by Homicidal Orphans; Spin on Truth LP: Live Play Experience by SPINdian; ART(er) SPACE by Amica Hunter and Bruce Ryan Costella; It’s Alive! LIVE by Anomalo Labs; The Fabulous King James Bible by New Generation Theatrical; The Rooms We Carry by Quantum Leap Productions; DK Does Movie!!! by DK Live! Productions; and Impersonators by Musetta’s Waltz Productions.

National artists will appear with productions including CLYMOVE X RAMBÜS by Clymene Aldinger and DJ Kurt Rambüs; CRACKS by Claire Lochmueller; 1 Small Lie by Martin Dockery; ANATOMICA by Amica Hunter; Full of Grace by Andrea Barello; Vampira: A Hollywood Horror Story by Ingrid Garner; Funny Fortunes with Mercado de la Fortuna by Diane Jorge; The Goodlucks by Maatology Productions; The Best Man Show by Mark Vigeant; THIS WILL ONLY EVER HAPPEN ONCE by Jon Bennett; and Softie by Tim Felton.

International programming includes Private Parts: The Secrets We Keep by Gravity Theatre; The Event by Corvito Enterprises; Shirley Gnome: Live, Bare & Natural by Heartichoke Arts; and No Worries If Not by Battlefield Heartbreaker Productions.

Additional programming will include the Winter Mini-Fest Teaser Show; The Jonbenet Cabaret: Flashlight Cabaret; Kids Fringe Mini-Morning Fest; the Visual Fringe Art Market; and the Winter Mini-Fest Awards ceremony. All Mini-Fest productions run 70 minutes or less. Tickets are $15, with a required $3 button for entry to all shows.

Tempestt Halstead, Artistic Director of Orlando Fringe, shared: “Welcome to the 10th Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest! Curating this milestone year meant honoring a decade of bold, intimate, risk-taking work while lifting up the new voices shaping our future. This lineup brings together emerging creators and brand-new work from returning favorites. Each piece will leave you wanting more. A heartfelt thank you to our staff and volunteers for their dedication, and to our audiences for joining us and for supporting the kind of fearless, independent art that keeps Fringe thriving and our community creating. I invite everyone to lean in, explore and try something new. Curiosity is the heart of this festival.”

TICKETING & INFORMATION

Winter Mini-Fest will take place at Orlando Shakes, 812 Rollins St. For the full schedule, parking details, and ticket purchasing, visit orlandofringe.org.

SAVE-THE-DATES

Colin Mochrie & Friends: A Fab Fringe Fundraiser

The 35th Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival

ABOUT ORLANDO FRINGE

The Orlando Fringe produces the Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival, the longest-running Fringe in the United States and the largest performing arts festival in Central Florida. As a member of CAFF, USAFF, and the World Fringe Association, Orlando Fringe maintains an unjuried, uncensored, inclusive model that returns 100% of ticket sales to artists. The organization is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by Orange County Government through the Arts & Cultural Affairs Program, the City of Orlando, and United Arts of Central Florida.

Orlando Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. ANASTASIA (Little Radical Theatrics) 7.9% of votes 2. SOMETHING ROTTEN! (Daytona Playhouse) 7.6% of votes 3. THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME (Encore performing arts) 5.9% of votes Vote Now!