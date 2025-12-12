​​​​​​​Ms. Laura Hodos to Return to The Winter Park Playhouse With OLD FRIENDS

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ms. Laura Hodos returns to The Winter Park Playhouse cabaret stage in her latest solo cabaret - Old Friends - January 28 and 29 , 2026. Playhouse Music Director Christopher Leavy will accompany on piano.

Join Laura for a cabaret filled with iconic tunes and crowd-pleasing favorites, blending nostalgia, storytelling and vocals. Laura will wrap you in an evening of timeless songs that shape our lives, featuring hits from celebrated artists such as Patsy Cline, Frank Sinatra, Stephen Sondheim, Billy Joel, Harry Chapin, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ethel Merman and more!

Laura Hodos is an award winning singer, actor and cabarista. She has been a soloist with the Orlando Philharmonic, Jacksonville Symphony, Sarasota Orchestra, and Klezmer Company Jazz Orchestra. Laura has shared the stage with Titus Burgess, Laura Osnes, Jeremy Jordan, Faith Prince, Davis Gaines, Andrea McCardle, Jason Robert Brown and Donna Murphy. She's performed at The Duplex and Don't Tell Mama in New York City, as well as Radio City Music Hall and Lincoln Center. Her theatre credits are too numerous to count, but Laura has performed in many professional theatres up and down the east coast and regionally has been seen at The Winter Park Playhouse, Orlando Shakes, Asolo Rep, Alhambra, Orlando Rep, Riverside, Maltz Jupiter, Palm Beach Dramaworks and many more. Laura has just finished an award-winning run as Mamma Rose in Gypsy at The Wick Theatre in South Florida.



