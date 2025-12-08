A DELORIS SCRUD CHRISTMAS Adds A Performance At The Starlite Room

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Wanzie Presents will expand its run of A DELORIS SCRUD CHRISTMAS with an added performance after its initial shows sold out. The holiday production features Michael Wanzie reprising his longtime character Deloris Scrud. Central Florida audiences continue to show strong interest in the show’s return to the Starlite Room at SAVOY.

Producer and playwright Michael Wanzie has announced that Wanzie Presents will add an additional performance of A DELORIS SCRUD CHRISTMAS at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 20, 2025, in the Starlite Room at SAVOY. The added date follows the sellout of all originally scheduled performances.

The production is written and performed by Wanzie and directed by Kenny Howard, featuring the recorded voice of Scott Maxwell through We Do Records. Sound design and original music are by Rich Charron with vocals by Randi Solomon. Hair and make-up are by Gidget Galore, costumes are by Douglas White, and Blue Estrella serves as stage manager as well as sound and lights operator. The show will be presented in the Starlite Room at SAVOY, located at 1913 N. Orange Avenue in Orlando.

Remaining performances on December 13 and 14 are sold out. Tickets for the added December 20 performance are now on sale. Reserved VIP front-row cocktail table seating and VIP back-of-house bar-stool seating will be available at $25, and general admission open seating will be offered at $20. Seating is limited due to the size of the venue, and advance online purchase is encouraged. Tickets at the door, if available, will be priced at $5 more than advance purchase.

Tickets for the December 20 performance can be purchased online.

Orlando Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. ANASTASIA (Little Radical Theatrics) 7.8% of votes 2. SOMETHING ROTTEN! (Daytona Playhouse) 7.6% of votes 3. THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME (Encore performing arts) 5.9% of votes Vote Now!