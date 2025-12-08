Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards; Little Radical Theatrics Leads Favorite Theatre!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Orlando Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Avery Higgins - BEST OF BROADWAY: WHERE IT ALL BEGAN - Breakthrough Theatre 10%

BEST OF BROADWAY: WHERE IT ALL BEGAN

8%

Brianna Wunder -- Breakthrough Theatre

CABARET OF LEGENDS

7%

Tymisha Harris -- Renaissance Theatre

BROADWAY AT THE BEACH

6%

Emilyann Tobias -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

GREEN FOR GREEN: A NIGHT IN THE EMERALD CITY

6%

Daisy Josephine McCarthy -- Athens Theatre

THE HISTORY OF ROCK N ROLL

5%

Nat Zegree -- Orlando Shakespeare Theatre

BEST OF BROADWAY: WHERE IT ALL BEGAN

4%

Carmen Cartagena -- Breakthrough Theatre

LACHANZE

4%

LaChanze -- Renaissance Theatre

BROADWAY AT THE BEACH

4%

Terry Meade -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna beach

BROADWAY AT THE BEACH

3%

Michael Funaro -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna beach

I'VE HEARD THAT SONG BEFORE

3%

Kevin Kelly -- Winter Park Playhouse

WINNIE'S ROCK CAULDRON

3%

Jennica McCleary -- Dr. Phillips Performing Arts

THE GOLD STANDARD

3%

Hannah McGinley Lemasters -- Judson's Live

MY BROADWAY FOOTLIGHTS

3%

John Cavazos -- Winter Park Playhouse

HIT ME WITH A HOT NOTE

3%

Laura Meade -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

BROADWAY AT THE BEACH

3%

Michael Trujilo -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

LEADING LADIES

3%

Russell Stephens -- Winter Park Playhouse

BEST OF BROADWAY: WHERE IT ALL BEGAN

3%

Ezequiel Rivera -- Breakthrough Theatre

GOOD & EVIL

2%

Tay Anderson -- Winter Park Playhouse

BEST OF BROADWAY: WHERE IT ALL BEGAN

2%

Jade Ganci -- Breakthrough Theatre

GREEN FOR GREEN

2%

Julie Reiber, Jenny Dinoia and Jackie Burns -- Athens Theatre

BEST OF BROADWAY: WHERE IT ALL BEGAN

2%

Felicia Melcer -- Breakthrough Theatre

GREEN FOR GREEN: A NIGHT IN THE EMERALD CITY

2%

Jenny Dinoia -- Athens Theatre

GREEN FOR GREEN: A NIGHT IN THE EMERALD CITY

2%

Jackie Burns -- Athens Theatre

GREEN FOR GREEN: A NIGHT IN THE EMERALD CITY

2%

Julie Reiber -- Athens Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

11%

Adonis -- Encore performing arts

ANASTASIA

9%

Shawn Lowe -- Little Radical Theatrics

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

8%

Ashley King -- Daytona Playhouse

TUCK EVERLASTING

5%

Careagan Williams -- Lakeland Community Theatre

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

5%

Amber Nadelkov -- The Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center

SPRING AWAKENING

4%

Chris Payne -- Theatre South Playhouse

INTO THE WOODS

4%

Reese Evans -- Ocala Civic Theatre

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

3%

Malik Van Hoozer-Elliott -- Encore Performing Arts

SPRING AWAKENING

3%

Christopher Payne -- Theatre South Playhouse

CABARET

3%

Tara Jeanne Vallee -- Orlando Shakes

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES

3%

Krystina Hatcher -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

GREASE

3%

Kim Ball -- Athens Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Amy Sullivan -- Winter Springs Performing Arts

GUYS & DOLLS

2%

Jenny Gibbens -- Halifax Repertory Theatre

THE BIKINIS

2%

Desiree Montes -- Winter Park Playhouse

BERNARDA ALBA

2%

Gabriel Garcia -- The Ensemble Company

MATILDA

2%

Jo Yadanza -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna beach

GO, DOG. GO! • VE PERRO ¡VE!

2%

Carlos Garland -- Orlando Family Stage

THE PROM

2%

Angel Cotto -- Breakthrough Theatre

SISTER ACT

2%

Shawn Lowe -- Little Radical Theatricsv

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL

2%

Danielle Fudge and Daniel Smith -- With Love Productions

QUEENS

2%

Whitney Baldwin -- Breakthrough Theatre

CAROUSEL

2%

Shawn Lowe -- Little Radical Theatrics

BEST OF BROADWAY: WHERE IT ALL BEGAN

2%

Angela Cotto -- Breakthrough Theatre

JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

1%

Debbie McCreight -- Ocala Civic Theatre

ANASTASIA

9%

Stephanie Viegas -- Little Radical Theatrics

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

8%

Wesley Schafer -- Encore Performing Arts

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

6%

Sunnie Rice -- Daytona Playhouse

ANNA IN THE TROPICS

5%

Andrea Herrera -- Orlando Shakes

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

5%

Addy Thornton -- Encore Performing Arts

INTO THE WOODS

5%

Amanda Jones -- Ocala Civic Theatre

ANASTASIA

4%

Heather Marie Clark -- Theatre Winter Haven

SWEENEY TODD

4%

Alysha Batchelor -- Winter Springs Performing Arts

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

3%

Amanda Jones -- Ocala Civic Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Tamara Marke-Lares -- Athens Theatre

GUYS & DOLLS

3%

Cindy Simmons -- Halifax Repertory Theatre

FROZEN

3%

Heather Marie Clark -- Theatre Winter Haven

LEGALLY BLONDE

3%

Amanda Tyler and Amy Uppercue -- Athens Theatre

CABARET

3%

Jos N. Banks -- Orlando Shakes

GO, DOG. GO! • VE PERRO ¡VE!

2%

Yao Chen -- Orlando Family Stage

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Amy Sullivan -- Winter Springs Performing Arts

SISTER ACT

2%

Stephanie Viegas -- Little Radical Theatrics

FOSGATE: FERRET LOAN OFFICER

2%

Fred Berning Jr. -- Orlando Fringe

THE CRUCIBLE

2%

Gail Ente -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

THE BIKINIS

2%

Toni Chandler -- Winter Park Playhouse

JERRY'S GIRLS

2%

Daisy McCarthy Tucker -- Winter Park Playhouse

CRASH CART

2%

Gail Ente -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

2%

Kimberly Patel -- Osceola Arts

ANASTASIA

1%

Jordyn Linkous -- Titusville Playhouse

THE LITTLE MERMAID

1%

Kendall Rose -- Orange Rose Performances

GREASE

24%

- Athens Theatre

BOOTS

18%

- Renaissance Theatre

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

17%

- The Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center

NEWSIES

16%

- Inspired Theater Company

YADANZA BALLET'S, 'THE NUTCRACKER'

13%

- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

GUYS & DOLLS

11%

- Halifax Repertory Theatre

ANASTASIA

8%

Travis Eaton -- Little Radical Theatrics

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

6%

Meg Stefanowicz Ty Menard -- Encore performing arts

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

5%

Daniel Mills -- Daytona Playhouse

RIDE THE CYCLONE

3%

Hillary Brook -- Theatre South Playhouse

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Greg Thompson -- Ocala Civic Theatre

HAIR

3%

Adonis Perez -- The Ren

TUCK EVERLASTING

3%

Jordyn Jones -- Lakeland Community Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

3%

Ray Flynt -- The Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES

3%

Annie Curlie -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

GUYS & DOLLS

3%

Sandy Cook -- Halifax Repertory Theatre

CABARET

2%

Steve MacKinnon -- Orlando Shakes

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

Eb Madson -- Ocala Civic Theatre

THE BIKINIS

2%

Desiree Montes -- The Winter Park Playhouse

SPRING AWAKENING

2%

Hillary Brook -- Theatre South Playhouse

THE RED STRING

2%

Amanda Scheirer -- Without Fear Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Anne Sollien -- Shoestring Theatre

BERNARDA ALBA

2%

Gabriel Garcia -- The Ensemble Company

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

2%

Ayofemi Demps -- Shoestring Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

Frank ramirez -- Athens Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Amy Sullivan -- Winter Springs Performing Arts

GREASE

2%

Frank Ramirez -- Athens Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

Amy Sullivan -- Winter Springs Performing Arts

THE PROM

2%

Wade Hair -- Breakthrough Theatre

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL

2%

Nick Folkes -- With Love Productions

WE ARE THE TIGERS

2%

Wade Hair -- Breakthrough Theatre

PUFFS

9%

Nick Bublitz -- Theatre South Playhouse

THE LAST 10 MINUTES

7%

Angela Cotto -- Breakthrough Theatre

ROMEO & JULIET

7%

Bethany Savarese -- Out and Proud Productions

ANNA IN THE TROPICS

6%

Nick Bazo -- Orlando Shakes

CHAPTER TWO

5%

Harriet Winokur -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

ROMEO & JULIET

5%

Zac Ross -- Out and Proud Productions

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

5%

Jonathan Kenny -- Bay Street Players

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

5%

Karen J. Rugerio -- The Bridge Theatre

QUEENS

4%

Wade Hair -- Breakthrough Theatre

THE FABULOUS KING JAMES BIBLE

4%

Michael Knight -- New Gen - Orlando Fringe

FROZEN

4%

Matthew MacDermid -- The Ensemble Company

RED

3%

Gabriel Garcia -- The Ensemble Company

CRASH CART

3%

Karen Poulsen -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

THE CRUCIBLE

3%

Kelly Grounds -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

ALICE IN WONDERLAND

3%

Lisa Davidson Hines -- Breakthrough Theatre

GHOSTS OF GLENCOLUMBKILLE

3%

Mike Carr -- Playwright's Round Table

CRAZY LITTLE THING CALLED MURDER 2

3%

Jeremy Kleckner, Carol Barnes, Roy Hamlin, Hunter Rogers, Larry Stallings -- Breakthrough Theatre

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

3%

Karen Rugerio -- The Bridge Theatre

SHE WROTE DIED THEN WROTE SOME MORE

2%

Wade Hair -- Breakthrough Theatre

THE CRUCIBLE

2%

Kelly Grounds -- The Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

RIPCORD

2%

Bob Sollien -- Shoestring Theatre

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

2%

Kate Adams Kramer -- New Generation Theatrical

TIME STANDS STILL

2%

Jenny Sejansky -- Shoestring Theatre

SANDY TOES & SALTY KISSES

2%

Chris Patterson -- Shoestring Theatre

CASH ON DELIVERY!

2%

Darlin Barry -- Icehouse Theatre

ANASTASIA

8%

- Little Radical Theatrics

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

7%

- Daytona Playhouse

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

6%

- Encore performing arts

RIDE THE CYCLONE

4%

- Theatre South Playhouse

SWEENEY TODD

4%

- Winter Springs Performing Arts

LEGALLY BLONDE

4%

- Athens Theatre

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

3%

- Encore Performing Arts

CABARET

3%

- Orlando Shakes

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

3%

- Lakeland Community Theatre

ROMEO & JULIET

3%

- Out and proud productions

SWEENEY TODD

3%

- Athens Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

3%

- Ocala Civic Theatre

GUYS & DOLLS

3%

- Halifax Repertory Theatre

SISTER ACT

3%

- Little Radical Theatrics

SPRING AWAKENING

2%

- Theatre South playhouse

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

- Ocala Civic Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

- Shoestring Theatre

THE BIKINIS

2%

- Winter Park Playhouse

QUEENS

2%

- Breakthrough Theatre

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL

2%

- With Love Productions

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

2%

- Ocala Civic Theatre

BERNARDA ALBA

2%

- The Ensemble Company

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

2%

- Osceola Arts

WAITRESS

2%

- Theatre Winter Haven

BRIGHT STAR

2%

- Bay Street Players

ANASTASIA

9%

Travis Eaton -- Little Radical Theatrics

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

8%

Vinnie cross -- Encore performing arts

GREASE

4%

Annmarie Duggan -- Athens Theatre

CABARET

4%

George Jackson -- Orlando Shakes

FOREVER PLAID

3%

Bayley Steinwehr -- Winter Park Playhouse

SPRING AWAKENING

3%

Val Peterson -- Theatre South Playhouse

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Nicholas Hogan -- Athens Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Xuewei Eva Hu -- Ocala Civic Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

3%

Bob Robbins -- Ocala Civic Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

3%

Ray Flynt -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

BERNARDA ALBA

3%

Gabriel Garcia -- The Ensemble Company

GUYS & DOLLS

3%

Crisi Simmons -- Halifax Repertory Theatre

CRASH CART

3%

Cody Derosiers -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna beach

FROZEN

3%

Thom Altman -- Theatre Winter Haven

WAITRESS

3%

Cameron Filepas -- Titusville Playhouse

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

David Castaneda -- Ocala Civic Theatre

THE BIKINIS

2%

Bayley Steinwehr -- Winter Park Playhouse

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

2%

Jam Atkins -- The Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center

THE CRUCIBLE

2%

Doug Bishop -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

THE RED STRING

2%

Rowyn Sam -- Without Fear Theatre

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

2%

Bradley Cronenwett -- Osceola Arts

HOLLY WHELDON CARPENTER

2%

La Cage Aux Folles -- Encore Performing Arts

LEND ME A SOPRANO

2%

Doug Bishop -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

SISTER ACT

2%

Travis Eaton -- Little Radical Theatrics

THE GLASS MENAGERIE

2%

Xuewei Eva Hu -- Ocala Civic Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

10%

Clay Price -- Encore Performing Arts

ANASTASIA

9%

Nishaa Johnson -- Little Radical Theatrics

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

7%

Melissa Cargile -- Daytona Playhouse

CABARET

5%

Bert Rodriguez -- Orlando Shakes

SWEENEY TODD

5%

Chris Endsley -- Athens Theatre

HEATHERS

4%

Anastasia Goebel -- Orange Rose Performances

GUYS & DOLLS

4%

Angie Monahan -- Halifax Repertory Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

4%

Justin Davis -- Ocala Civic Theatre

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL

4%

Nick Folkes -- With Love Productions

THE PROM

4%

Angela Cotto -- Breakthrough Theatre

SPRING AWAKENING

3%

Justin Adams -- Theatre South Playhouse

WAITRESS

3%

Tyler Campbell and Virginia Zechiel -- Theatre Winter Haven

A BIG BAND CONCERT

3%

The Sound -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

THE BIKINIS

2%

Christopher Leavy -- Winter Park Playhouse

BRIGHT STAR

2%

Ashley Peters -- Bay Street Players

WE ATE THE TIGERS

2%

Angela Cotto -- Breakthrough Theatre

SISTER ACT

2%

Nishaa Johnson -- Little Radical Theatrics

CAROUSEL

2%

Nishaa Johnson -- Little Radical Theatrics

GREASE

2%

Chris Endsley -- Athens Theatre

ANASTASIA

2%

Philip King -- Theatre Winter Haven

DADDY LONGLEGS

2%

Jason Bartosic -- Ocala Civic Theatre

FREAKY FRIDAY

2%

Billy B Williamson -- Ritz Theater

FOSGATE: FERRET LOAN OFFICER

2%

Ned Wilkinson -- Orlando Fringe

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

Trey Shonkwiler -- Ocala Civic Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

1%

Spencer Crosswell -- Titusville Playhouse

ANASTASIA

8%

- Little Radical Theatrics

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

8%

- Daytona Playhouse

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

6%

- Encore performing arts

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

5%

- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

INTO THE WOODS

5%

- Ocala Civic Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

4%

- Theatre South Playhouse

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

4%

- Lakeland Community Theatre

CABARET

4%

- Orlando Shakes

SPRING AWAKENING

3%

- Theatre South Playhouse

GUYS & DOLLS

2%

- Halifax Repertory Theatre

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL

2%

- With Love Productions

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

- Athens Theatre

SISTER ACT

2%

- Little Radical Theatrics

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

2%

- Encore Performing Arts

SWEENEY TODD

2%

- Athens Theatre

THE BIKINIS

2%

- The Winter Park Playhouse

BERNARDA ALBA

2%

- The Ensemble Company

HEATHERS

2%

- Orange Rose Performances

MEAN GIRLS

2%

- Breakthrough Theatre

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES

2%

- Little Theatre of New Smyrna beach

WAITRESS

2%

- Theatre Winter Haven

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

1%

- Shoestring Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

1%

- Ocala Civic Theatre

A CHRISTMAS STORY

1%

- Dr Phillips Center

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

1%

- Osceola Arts

CRASH CART

16%

- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

WHAT A WONDERFUL WORLD

15%

- Titusville Playhouse

GENXMEN

8%

- Orlando Fringe

THE LAST 10 MINUTES

8%

- Breakthrough Theatre

SPEAKERHEART

6%

- Winter Park Playhouse

GHOSTS OF GLENCOLUMBKILLE

6%

- Playwright's Round Table

A VERY FOWL THANKSGIVING

6%

- Breakthrough Theatre

BLEEDING HEARTS CLUB 1985

5%

- Fringe ArtsSpace

THE RED STRING

4%

- Without Fear Theatre

GODDESS OF THE HUNT

4%

- Lab Theater Project Inc

THE FABULOUS KING JAMES BIBLE

4%

- New Generation Theatrical

THE SEEKERS AND THE SONG

4%

- Citrus Music

GOTHIC CASTLE

3%

- New Generation Theatrical

INK & PAINT

3%

- Winter Park Playhouse

THE VOTE

3%

- The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol

TAKING OFF

3%

- Winter Park Playhouse

SPIRIT OF THE GAME

2%

- Winter Park Playhouse

SPRING AWAKENING

10%

Zee Klem -- Theatre South Playhouse

ANASTASIA

8%

Lohgan Talbert -- Little Radical Theatrics

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

4%

Dante Payne -- Encore Performing Arts

STRANGER SINGS!

3%

Addison Ward -- Theatre South Playhouse

THE BIKINIS

3%

Erika Amato -- Winter Park Playhouse

TOOTSIE

3%

Corey Elliott -- Lakeland Community Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

3%

Zachary Goodrich -- Daytona Playhouse

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Caleb Spivey -- Ocala Civic Theatre

ON YOUR FEET

2%

Breana Mejia -- Henegar Center

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES

2%

Ysa Boothman -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna BEach

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

Issac Jordan -- Daytona Playhouse

CABARET

2%

Anastasia Remoundos -- Orlando Shakes

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Samm Carroll -- Athens Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

1%

Crosby Adams -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

CAROUSEL

1%

Akilah Etienne -- Little Radical Theatrics

GUYS & DOLLS

1%

Ashley Ricci Garcia -- Halifax Repertory Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

1%

Joanna Gill -- Daytona Playhouse

SPRING AWAKENING

1%

Ricardo Rico -- Theatre South Playhouse

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

1%

Greg McManus -- Shoestring Theatre

ANASTASIA

1%

Jesse Dean -- Little Radical Theatrics

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL

1%

Emma Wuitschick -- With Love Productions

BRIGHT STAR

1%

Avry Aviles -- Bay Street Players

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

1%

Rayna Hallock -- The Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

1%

Christian Gonzalez -- Ocala Civic Theatre

TOOTSIE

1%

Amie Pappas -- Lakeland Community Theatre

A CHRISTMAS STORY

6%

Will Friel -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

FOR COLORED GIRLS...

6%

Roberta Emerson -- Theatre West End

ROMEO & JULIET

6%

Jess Borteleky -- Out and Proud Productions

PUFFS

5%

Blake Croft -- Theatre South Playhouse

GHOSTS OF GLENCOLUMBKILLE

5%

Sarah-Lee Dobbs -- Playwright's Round Table

THE GLASS MENAGERIE

4%

Alexis Medina -- Ocala Civic Theatre

ALICE IN WONDERLAND

4%

Brianna Wunder -- Breakthrough Theatre

CRASH CART

4%

Wilson Maddox -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

LEND ME A SOPRANO

3%

Amy Armistead -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

ANNA IN THE TROPICS

3%

Bert Rodriguez -- Orlando Shakes

THE LAST TEN MINUTES

3%

Avery Higgins -- Breakthrough Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

3%

John Anderson Jr. -- Ocala Civic Theatre

THE FABULOUS KING JAMES BIBLE

3%

Alexander Mrazek -- New Gen - Orlando Fringe

THE CRUCIBLE

3%

John Walker -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

KING JAMES BIBLE

3%

Alex Mrazec -- Ten10 (Orlando Fringe)

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

2%

Hadley Reyes -- Baystreet Players

THE LAST 10 MINUTES

2%

Kat Legan -- Breakthrough Theatre

THE GLASS MENAGERIE

2%

Mark Burdette -- Ocala Civic Theatre

FROZEN

2%

Jessica Hamilton -- The Ensemble Company

THE CRUCIBLE

2%

Gloria Coslow -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

FROZEN

2%

Jeremy Wood -- The Ensemble Company

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

2%

Paul Vogt -- Orlando Shakes

QUEENS

2%

Tom Baldwin -- Breakthrough Theatre

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

2%

Alexander Mrazek -- New Generation Theatrical

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

2%

Jeff Ryan -- Baystreet Players

PUFFS

13%

- Theatre South Playhouse

FOR COLORED GIRLS...

9%

- Theatre West End

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

7%

- Orlando Shakes

ALICE IN WONDERLAND

6%

- Breakthrough Theatre

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

5%

- The Bridge Theatre

A CHRISTMAS STORY

5%

- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

ROMEO & JULIET

5%

- Out and Proud Productions

THE CRUCIBLE

5%

- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

THE GLASS MENAGERIE

5%

- Ocala Civic Theatre

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

4%

- Bay Street players

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

4%

- Ocala Civic Theatre

FROZEN

3%

- The Ensemble Company

GHOSTS OF GLENCOLUMBKILLE

3%

- Playwright's Round Table

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

3%

- The Ensemble Company

QUEENS

3%

- Breakthrough Theatre

CRASH CART

2%

- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

THE LAST 10 MINUTES

2%

- Breakthrough Theatre

SORDID LIVES

2%

- Theater West End

A VERY FOWL THANKSGIVING

2%

- Breakthrough Theatre

CHAPTER TWO

2%

- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

2%

- New Generation Theatrical

LEND ME A SOPRANO

2%

- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

KING JAMES BIBLE

2%

- Ten10 (Orlando Fringe)

SANDY TOES AND SALTY KISSES

1%

- Shoestring Theatre

RIPCORD

1%

- Shoestring Theatre

THE BALLAD OF BABY DOE

44%

- Central Florida Vocal Arts

CENDILLON

31%

- Opera Orlando

TREEMONISHA

26%

- Opera Orlando

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

9%

Cliff Price -- Encore Performing Arts

ANASTASIA

8%

Travis Eaton -- Little Radical Theatrics

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

5%

Anne Sollien -- Shoestring Theatre

CABARET

5%

Bert Scott -- Orlando Shakes

INTO THE WOODS

5%

Kaden Reynard -- Ocala Civic Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

5%

Daniel Mills -- Daytona Playhouse

SPRING AWAKENING

4%

Hillary Brook and Becca Johnson -- Theatre South Playhouse

GHOSTS OF GLENCOLUMBKILLE

4%

Bonnie Sprung -- Playwright's Round Table

THE LAST 10 MINUTES

3%

Angela Cotto -- Breakthrough Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Tori Oakes -- Athens Theatre

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

3%

Cliff Price -- Encore Performing Arts

GUYS & DOLLS

2%

Steven Simmons -- Halifax Repertory Theatre

FROZEN

2%

Nicholas Judy -- Theatre Winter Haven

CLUE: THE MUSICAL

2%

Nicholas Judy -- Theatre Winter Haven

RED

2%

Bonnie Sprung -- The Ensemble Company

THE BIKINIS

2%

Sonya Smith-Tembe -- The Winter Park Playhouse

CHAPTER TWO

2%

Harriet Winokur -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

2%

Waylon Lemasters -- Osceola Arts

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

2%

Ray Flynt -- The Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

ANASTASIA

2%

Derek Matthew Wyatt -- Theatre Winter Haven

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

Michael Brewer -- Athens Theatre

SISTER ACT

2%

Travis Eaton -- Little Radical Theatrics

WAITRESS

2%

Cody Tellis Rutledge -- Titusville Playhouse

HEATHERS

2%

Kendall Rose -- Orange Rose Performances

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

1%

Bonnie Sprung -- The Ensemble Company

ANASTASIA

11%

Travis Eaton -- Little Radical Theatrics

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

10%

Lindsey Iverson Lebel, Rob Leathley, Christian Rosado, and Alex Hernandez -- Encore Performing Arts

SWEENEY TODD

10%

Alberto Meza -- Athens Theatre

GO, DOG. GO! • VE PERRO ¡VE!

7%

Alyssa Marrero -- Orlando Family Stage

INTO THE WOODS

6%

Jazmine Whipple -- Ocala Civic Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

5%

Ray Flynt -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

GREASE

4%

Lamar Hickley -- Athens Theatre

CRASH CART

4%

Ethan Ahlgren -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

ANASTASIA

3%

Eric Joseph -- Theatre Winter Haven

THE PROM

3%

Wade Hair -- Breakthrough Theatre

THE GLASS MENAGERIE

3%

Jazmine Whipple -- Ocala Civic Theatre

WAITRESS

3%

Eric Joseph -- Theatre Winter Haven

CRASH CART

3%

Karen Poulsen -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

QUEENS

2%

Wade Hair -- Breakthrough Theatre

SISTER ACT

2%

Travis Eaton -- Little Radical Theatrics

CLUE: THE MUSICAL

2%

Eric Joseph -- Theatre Winter Haven

RIPCORD

2%

Bob Sollien -- Shoestring Theatre

WE ARE THE TIGERS

2%

Wade Hair -- Breakthrough Theatre

THE FULL MONTY

2%

Lamar Hickley -- Athens Theatre

THE RED STRING

2%

Shaunessy Quinn -- Without Fear Theatre

ADAM SMITH

2%

The Bikinis -- Winter Park Playhouse

A WITCH IN STARDUST

2%

Callie Wills -- Phoenix Tears Productions

CAROUSEL

2%

Shaunessey Quinn -- Little Radical Theatrics

JERRY'S GIRLS

1%

J. Adam Smith -- The Winter Park Playhouse

THE LAST 10 MINUTES

1%

Wade Hair -- Breakthrough Theatre

ANASTASIA

10%

Alyssa Dowling -- Little Radical Theatrics

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

5%

Amy Cornwell -- Daytona Playhouse

STRANGER SINGS!

5%

Alex Hamilton -- Theatre South Playhouse

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

4%

Keaton Reynolds -- Lakeland Community Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

4%

Adrienne Hebert -- Ocala Civic Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

4%

Arthur Rowan -- Encore Performing Arts

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Kyleigh Wilkinson -- Ocala Civic Theatre

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL

2%

Mandy LeVine -- With Love Productions

THE RED STRING

2%

Adam DelMedico -- Without Fear Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

2%

Ryan Blagg -- Encore Performing Arts

SPRING AWAKENING

2%

Ricky Rico -- Theatre South Playhouse

HEATHERS

2%

Crosby Dold -- Orange Rose Performances

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

2%

Lissa Gibbs -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

Jack Cook -- Daytona Playhouse

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES

2%

Terry Meade -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

SISTER ACT

2%

Emma Licata -- Little Radical Theatrics

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

2%

Dominique Tate -- The Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

1%

Taliyah Meyers -- The Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center

STRANGER SINGS!

1%

Mia Hammond -- Theatre South Playhouse

HEATHERS

1%

Annastesia Gobel -- Orange Rose Productions

BRIGHT STAR

1%

Jeremy Kleckner -- Bay Street Players

SWEENEY TODD

1%

Parker Ross Williams -- Athens Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

1%

Iyanna Lynell Skinner -- Ocala Civic Theatre

FREAKY FRIDAY

1%

Alicia Decker -- Ritz Theater

LEGALLY BLONDE

1%

Grace Boynton -- Athens Theatre

FOR COLORED GIRLS...

9%

Ayo Demps -- Theatre West End

PUFFS

6%

Bennett Preuss -- Theatre South Playhouse

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

5%

Angela Marie Young -- The Ensemble Company

A CHRISTMAS STORY

4%

Ted Sheppe -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

QUEENS

4%

Tiffany Ortiz -- Breakthrough Theatre

GOTHIC CASTLE

3%

Alex Mrazec -- New Generation Theatrical

THE CRUCIBLE

3%

Dominique Tate -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

PUFFS

3%

Woodrow Helms -- Theatre South Playhouse

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

3%

Jacoline Frank -- The Bridge Theatre

ROMEO & JULIET

3%

MJ Langston -- Out and proud productions

THE GLASS MENAGERIE

3%

Hannah Brannon -- Ocala Civic Theatre

PUFFS

3%

Lilly Reid -- Theatre South Playhouse

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

3%

Iyanna Lynell Skinner -- Ocala Civic Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

2%

Janik Buranosky -- Ocala Civic Theatre

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

2%

Danny Navarro -- Naystreet Players

CHAPTER TWO

2%

Daniel Johansson -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

ROMEO & JULIET

2%

Cameron Sellers -- Out and Proud Productions

CRASH CART

2%

Mitzi Sparks -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

FROZEN

2%

Jonna Kae Volz -- The Ensemble Company

ALICE IN WONDERLAND

2%

Ben Mainville -- Breakthrough Theatre

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

2%

Paige Christoffers -- Baystreet Players

THE LAST 10 MINUTES

2%

Avery Higgins -- Breakthrough Theatre

ROMEO & JULIET

2%

Tony Giovanni -- Out and Proud Productions

ROMEO & JULIET

2%

Giovanni Gonsalves -- Out and Proud Productions

LEND ME A SOPRANO

2%

Harriet Winokur -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

ALICE IN WONDERLAND

14%

- Breakthrough Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

12%

- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL (JR)

11%

- Ocala Civic Theatre

TUCK EVERLASTING

10%

- Lakeland Community Theatre

GOOSEBUMPS THE MUSICAL

9%

- Orlando Family Stage

THE WIZARD OF OZ

8%

- The Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center

GO, DOG. GO! • VE PERRO ¡VE!

6%

- Orlando Family Stage

GO DOG GO

6%

- Orlando Family Stage

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

5%

- The Bridge Theatre

FOSGATE: FERRET LOAN OFFICER

5%

- Orlando Fringe

JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH

4%

- Ocala Civic Theatre

SEUSSICAL

4%

- Baystreet Players

THE STORY OF VELVETEEN RABBIT

3%

- Shoestring Theatre

A FAIRY IN STARDUST KINGDOM

3%

- Phoenix Tears Productions

10%

Little Radical Theatrics

8%

Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

5%

Ocala Civic Theatre

5%

Lakeland Community Theatre

5%

Dr. Phillips Center

5%

Athens Theatre

5%

Encore Performing Arts

4%

Theatre South Playhouse

4%

Daytona Playhouse

3%

The Breakthrough Theatre

3%

The Ensemble Company

3%

Winter Park Playhosue

2%

Orlando Family Stage

2%

Renaissance Theatre Company

2%

Theatre West End

2%

Halifax Repertory Theatre

2%

Theatre Winter Haven

2%

Orlando Shakes

2%

Bay Street Players

2%

Shoestring Theatre

2%

The Ritz Theatre - Sanford

2%

Titusville Playhouse

2%

The Bridge Theatre

2%

Osceola Arts

2%

Out and Proud Productions

