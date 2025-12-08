Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards; Little Radical Theatrics Leads Favorite Theatre!

Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond.
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Orlando Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Avery Higgins
- BEST OF BROADWAY: WHERE IT ALL BEGAN
- Breakthrough Theatre
10%
Brianna Wunder
- BEST OF BROADWAY: WHERE IT ALL BEGAN
- Breakthrough Theatre
8%
Tymisha Harris
- CABARET OF LEGENDS
- Renaissance Theatre
7%
Emilyann Tobias
- BROADWAY AT THE BEACH
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
6%
Daisy Josephine McCarthy
- GREEN FOR GREEN: A NIGHT IN THE EMERALD CITY
- Athens Theatre
6%
Nat Zegree
- THE HISTORY OF ROCK N ROLL
- Orlando Shakespeare Theatre
5%
Carmen Cartagena
- BEST OF BROADWAY: WHERE IT ALL BEGAN
- Breakthrough Theatre
4%
LaChanze
- LACHANZE
- Renaissance Theatre
4%
Terry Meade
- BROADWAY AT THE BEACH
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna beach
4%
Michael Funaro
- BROADWAY AT THE BEACH
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna beach
3%
Kevin Kelly
- I'VE HEARD THAT SONG BEFORE
- Winter Park Playhouse
3%
Jennica McCleary
- WINNIE'S ROCK CAULDRON
- Dr. Phillips Performing Arts
3%
Hannah McGinley Lemasters
- THE GOLD STANDARD
- Judson's Live
3%
John Cavazos
- MY BROADWAY FOOTLIGHTS
- Winter Park Playhouse
3%
Laura Meade
- HIT ME WITH A HOT NOTE
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Michael Trujilo
- BROADWAY AT THE BEACH
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Russell Stephens
- LEADING LADIES
- Winter Park Playhouse
3%
Ezequiel Rivera
- BEST OF BROADWAY: WHERE IT ALL BEGAN
- Breakthrough Theatre
3%
Tay Anderson
- GOOD & EVIL
- Winter Park Playhouse
2%
Jade Ganci
- BEST OF BROADWAY: WHERE IT ALL BEGAN
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Julie Reiber, Jenny Dinoia and Jackie Burns
- GREEN FOR GREEN
- Athens Theatre
2%
Felicia Melcer
- BEST OF BROADWAY: WHERE IT ALL BEGAN
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Jenny Dinoia
- GREEN FOR GREEN: A NIGHT IN THE EMERALD CITY
- Athens Theatre
2%
Jackie Burns
- GREEN FOR GREEN: A NIGHT IN THE EMERALD CITY
- Athens Theatre
2%
Julie Reiber
- GREEN FOR GREEN: A NIGHT IN THE EMERALD CITY
- Athens Theatre
2%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Adonis
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore performing arts
11%
Shawn Lowe
- ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
9%
Ashley King
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
8%
Careagan Williams
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Lakeland Community Theatre
5%
Amber Nadelkov
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center
5%
Chris Payne
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Theatre South Playhouse
4%
Reese Evans
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
4%
Malik Van Hoozer-Elliott
- LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Encore Performing Arts
3%
Christopher Payne
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Theatre South Playhouse
3%
Tara Jeanne Vallee
- CABARET
- Orlando Shakes
3%
Krystina Hatcher
- ANNE OF GREEN GABLES
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Kim Ball
- GREASE
- Athens Theatre
3%
Amy Sullivan
- SWEENEY TODD
- Winter Springs Performing Arts
3%
Jenny Gibbens
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Halifax Repertory Theatre
2%
Desiree Montes
- THE BIKINIS
- Winter Park Playhouse
2%
Gabriel Garcia
- BERNARDA ALBA
- The Ensemble Company
2%
Jo Yadanza
- MATILDA
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna beach
2%
Carlos Garland
- GO, DOG. GO! • VE PERRO ¡VE!
- Orlando Family Stage
2%
Angel Cotto
- THE PROM
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Shawn Lowe
- SISTER ACT
- Little Radical Theatricsv
2%
Danielle Fudge and Daniel Smith
- HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL
- With Love Productions
2%
Whitney Baldwin
- QUEENS
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Shawn Lowe
- CAROUSEL
- Little Radical Theatrics
2%
Angela Cotto
- BEST OF BROADWAY: WHERE IT ALL BEGAN
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Debbie McCreight
- JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- Ocala Civic Theatre
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Stephanie Viegas
- ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
9%
Wesley Schafer
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore Performing Arts
8%
Sunnie Rice
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
6%
Andrea Herrera
- ANNA IN THE TROPICS
- Orlando Shakes
5%
Addy Thornton
- LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Encore Performing Arts
5%
Amanda Jones
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
5%
Heather Marie Clark
- ANASTASIA
- Theatre Winter Haven
4%
Alysha Batchelor
- SWEENEY TODD
- Winter Springs Performing Arts
4%
Amanda Jones
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%
Tamara Marke-Lares
- SWEENEY TODD
- Athens Theatre
3%
Cindy Simmons
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Halifax Repertory Theatre
3%
Heather Marie Clark
- FROZEN
- Theatre Winter Haven
3%
Amanda Tyler and Amy Uppercue
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Athens Theatre
3%
Jos N. Banks
- CABARET
- Orlando Shakes
3%
Yao Chen
- GO, DOG. GO! • VE PERRO ¡VE!
- Orlando Family Stage
2%
Amy Sullivan
- SWEENEY TODD
- Winter Springs Performing Arts
2%
Stephanie Viegas
- SISTER ACT
- Little Radical Theatrics
2%
Fred Berning Jr.
- FOSGATE: FERRET LOAN OFFICER
- Orlando Fringe
2%
Gail Ente
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Toni Chandler
- THE BIKINIS
- Winter Park Playhouse
2%
Daisy McCarthy Tucker
- JERRY'S GIRLS
- Winter Park Playhouse
2%
Gail Ente
- CRASH CART
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Kimberly Patel
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Osceola Arts
2%
Jordyn Linkous
- ANASTASIA
- Titusville Playhouse
1%
Kendall Rose
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Orange Rose Performances
1%Best Dance Production GREASE
- Athens Theatre
24%BOOTS
- Renaissance Theatre
18%YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center
17%NEWSIES
- Inspired Theater Company
16%YADANZA BALLET'S, 'THE NUTCRACKER'
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
13%GUYS & DOLLS
- Halifax Repertory Theatre
11%Best Direction Of A Musical
Travis Eaton
- ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
8%
Meg Stefanowicz Ty Menard
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore performing arts
6%
Daniel Mills
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
5%
Hillary Brook
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Theatre South Playhouse
3%
Greg Thompson
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%
Adonis Perez
- HAIR
- The Ren
3%
Jordyn Jones
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Lakeland Community Theatre
3%
Ray Flynt
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Annie Curlie
- ANNE OF GREEN GABLES
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Sandy Cook
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Halifax Repertory Theatre
3%
Steve MacKinnon
- CABARET
- Orlando Shakes
2%
Eb Madson
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Ocala Civic Theatre
2%
Desiree Montes
- THE BIKINIS
- The Winter Park Playhouse
2%
Hillary Brook
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Theatre South Playhouse
2%
Amanda Scheirer
- THE RED STRING
- Without Fear Theatre
2%
Anne Sollien
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Shoestring Theatre
2%
Gabriel Garcia
- BERNARDA ALBA
- The Ensemble Company
2%
Ayofemi Demps
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Shoestring Theatre
2%
Frank ramirez
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Athens Theatre
2%
Amy Sullivan
- SWEENEY TODD
- Winter Springs Performing Arts
2%
Frank Ramirez
- GREASE
- Athens Theatre
2%
Amy Sullivan
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Winter Springs Performing Arts
2%
Wade Hair
- THE PROM
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Nick Folkes
- HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL
- With Love Productions
2%
Wade Hair
- WE ARE THE TIGERS
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%Best Direction Of A Play
Nick Bublitz
- PUFFS
- Theatre South Playhouse
9%
Angela Cotto
- THE LAST 10 MINUTES
- Breakthrough Theatre
7%
Bethany Savarese
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Out and Proud Productions
7%
Nick Bazo
- ANNA IN THE TROPICS
- Orlando Shakes
6%
Harriet Winokur
- CHAPTER TWO
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
5%
Zac Ross
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Out and Proud Productions
5%
Jonathan Kenny
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Bay Street Players
5%
Karen J. Rugerio
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bridge Theatre
5%
Wade Hair
- QUEENS
- Breakthrough Theatre
4%
Michael Knight
- THE FABULOUS KING JAMES BIBLE
- New Gen - Orlando Fringe
4%
Matthew MacDermid
- FROZEN
- The Ensemble Company
4%
Gabriel Garcia
- RED
- The Ensemble Company
3%
Karen Poulsen
- CRASH CART
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Kelly Grounds
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Lisa Davidson Hines
- ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Breakthrough Theatre
3%
Mike Carr
- GHOSTS OF GLENCOLUMBKILLE
- Playwright's Round Table
3%
Jeremy Kleckner, Carol Barnes, Roy Hamlin, Hunter Rogers, Larry Stallings
- CRAZY LITTLE THING CALLED MURDER 2
- Breakthrough Theatre
3%
Karen Rugerio
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bridge Theatre
3%
Wade Hair
- SHE WROTE DIED THEN WROTE SOME MORE
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Kelly Grounds
- THE CRUCIBLE
- The Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Bob Sollien
- RIPCORD
- Shoestring Theatre
2%
Kate Adams Kramer
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- New Generation Theatrical
2%
Jenny Sejansky
- TIME STANDS STILL
- Shoestring Theatre
2%
Chris Patterson
- SANDY TOES & SALTY KISSES
- Shoestring Theatre
2%
Darlin Barry
- CASH ON DELIVERY!
- Icehouse Theatre
2%Best Ensemble ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
8%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
7%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore performing arts
6%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Theatre South Playhouse
4%SWEENEY TODD
- Winter Springs Performing Arts
4%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Athens Theatre
4%LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Encore Performing Arts
3%CABARET
- Orlando Shakes
3%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Lakeland Community Theatre
3%ROMEO & JULIET
- Out and proud productions
3%SWEENEY TODD
- Athens Theatre
3%INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%GUYS & DOLLS
- Halifax Repertory Theatre
3%SISTER ACT
- Little Radical Theatrics
3%SPRING AWAKENING
- Theatre South playhouse
2%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Ocala Civic Theatre
2%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Shoestring Theatre
2%THE BIKINIS
- Winter Park Playhouse
2%QUEENS
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL
- With Love Productions
2%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
2%BERNARDA ALBA
- The Ensemble Company
2%9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Osceola Arts
2%WAITRESS
- Theatre Winter Haven
2%BRIGHT STAR
- Bay Street Players
2%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Travis Eaton
- ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
9%
Vinnie cross
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore performing arts
8%
Annmarie Duggan
- GREASE
- Athens Theatre
4%
George Jackson
- CABARET
- Orlando Shakes
4%
Bayley Steinwehr
- FOREVER PLAID
- Winter Park Playhouse
3%
Val Peterson
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Theatre South Playhouse
3%
Nicholas Hogan
- SWEENEY TODD
- Athens Theatre
3%
Xuewei Eva Hu
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%
Bob Robbins
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%
Ray Flynt
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Gabriel Garcia
- BERNARDA ALBA
- The Ensemble Company
3%
Crisi Simmons
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Halifax Repertory Theatre
3%
Cody Derosiers
- CRASH CART
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna beach
3%
Thom Altman
- FROZEN
- Theatre Winter Haven
3%
Cameron Filepas
- WAITRESS
- Titusville Playhouse
3%
David Castaneda
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Ocala Civic Theatre
2%
Bayley Steinwehr
- THE BIKINIS
- Winter Park Playhouse
2%
Jam Atkins
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center
2%
Doug Bishop
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Rowyn Sam
- THE RED STRING
- Without Fear Theatre
2%
Bradley Cronenwett
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Osceola Arts
2%
La Cage Aux Folles
- HOLLY WHELDON CARPENTER
- Encore Performing Arts
2%
Doug Bishop
- LEND ME A SOPRANO
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Travis Eaton
- SISTER ACT
- Little Radical Theatrics
2%
Xuewei Eva Hu
- THE GLASS MENAGERIE
- Ocala Civic Theatre
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Clay Price
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore Performing Arts
10%
Nishaa Johnson
- ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
9%
Melissa Cargile
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
7%
Bert Rodriguez
- CABARET
- Orlando Shakes
5%
Chris Endsley
- SWEENEY TODD
- Athens Theatre
5%
Anastasia Goebel
- HEATHERS
- Orange Rose Performances
4%
Angie Monahan
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Halifax Repertory Theatre
4%
Justin Davis
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
4%
Nick Folkes
- HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL
- With Love Productions
4%
Angela Cotto
- THE PROM
- Breakthrough Theatre
4%
Justin Adams
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Theatre South Playhouse
3%
Tyler Campbell and Virginia Zechiel
- WAITRESS
- Theatre Winter Haven
3%
The Sound
- A BIG BAND CONCERT
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Christopher Leavy
- THE BIKINIS
- Winter Park Playhouse
2%
Ashley Peters
- BRIGHT STAR
- Bay Street Players
2%
Angela Cotto
- WE ATE THE TIGERS
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Nishaa Johnson
- SISTER ACT
- Little Radical Theatrics
2%
Nishaa Johnson
- CAROUSEL
- Little Radical Theatrics
2%
Chris Endsley
- GREASE
- Athens Theatre
2%
Philip King
- ANASTASIA
- Theatre Winter Haven
2%
Jason Bartosic
- DADDY LONGLEGS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
2%
Billy B Williamson
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Ritz Theater
2%
Ned Wilkinson
- FOSGATE: FERRET LOAN OFFICER
- Orlando Fringe
2%
Trey Shonkwiler
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Ocala Civic Theatre
2%
Spencer Crosswell
- JERSEY BOYS
- Titusville Playhouse
1%Best Musical ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
8%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
8%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore performing arts
6%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
5%INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
5%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Theatre South Playhouse
4%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Lakeland Community Theatre
4%CABARET
- Orlando Shakes
4%SPRING AWAKENING
- Theatre South Playhouse
3%GUYS & DOLLS
- Halifax Repertory Theatre
2%HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL
- With Love Productions
2%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Athens Theatre
2%SISTER ACT
- Little Radical Theatrics
2%LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Encore Performing Arts
2%SWEENEY TODD
- Athens Theatre
2%THE BIKINIS
- The Winter Park Playhouse
2%BERNARDA ALBA
- The Ensemble Company
2%HEATHERS
- Orange Rose Performances
2%MEAN GIRLS
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%ANNE OF GREEN GABLES
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna beach
2%WAITRESS
- Theatre Winter Haven
2%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Shoestring Theatre
1%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Ocala Civic Theatre
1%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Dr Phillips Center
1%9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Osceola Arts
1%Best New Play Or Musical CRASH CART
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
16%WHAT A WONDERFUL WORLD
- Titusville Playhouse
15%GENXMEN
- Orlando Fringe
8%THE LAST 10 MINUTES
- Breakthrough Theatre
8%SPEAKERHEART
- Winter Park Playhouse
6%GHOSTS OF GLENCOLUMBKILLE
- Playwright's Round Table
6%A VERY FOWL THANKSGIVING
- Breakthrough Theatre
6%BLEEDING HEARTS CLUB 1985
- Fringe ArtsSpace
5%THE RED STRING
- Without Fear Theatre
4%GODDESS OF THE HUNT
- Lab Theater Project Inc
4%THE FABULOUS KING JAMES BIBLE
- New Generation Theatrical
4%THE SEEKERS AND THE SONG
- Citrus Music
4%GOTHIC CASTLE
- New Generation Theatrical
3%INK & PAINT
- Winter Park Playhouse
3%THE VOTE
- The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol
3%TAKING OFF
- Winter Park Playhouse
3%SPIRIT OF THE GAME
- Winter Park Playhouse
2%Best Performer In A Musical
Zee Klem
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Theatre South Playhouse
10%
Lohgan Talbert
- ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
8%
Dante Payne
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore Performing Arts
4%
Addison Ward
- STRANGER SINGS!
- Theatre South Playhouse
3%
Erika Amato
- THE BIKINIS
- Winter Park Playhouse
3%
Corey Elliott
- TOOTSIE
- Lakeland Community Theatre
3%
Zachary Goodrich
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
3%
Caleb Spivey
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%
Breana Mejia
- ON YOUR FEET
- Henegar Center
2%
Ysa Boothman
- ANNE OF GREEN GABLES
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna BEach
2%
Issac Jordan
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
2%
Anastasia Remoundos
- CABARET
- Orlando Shakes
2%
Samm Carroll
- SWEENEY TODD
- Athens Theatre
2%
Crosby Adams
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
1%
Akilah Etienne
- CAROUSEL
- Little Radical Theatrics
1%
Ashley Ricci Garcia
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Halifax Repertory Theatre
1%
Joanna Gill
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
1%
Ricardo Rico
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Theatre South Playhouse
1%
Greg McManus
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Shoestring Theatre
1%
Jesse Dean
- ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
1%
Emma Wuitschick
- HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL
- With Love Productions
1%
Avry Aviles
- BRIGHT STAR
- Bay Street Players
1%
Rayna Hallock
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center
1%
Christian Gonzalez
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Ocala Civic Theatre
1%
Amie Pappas
- TOOTSIE
- Lakeland Community Theatre
1%Best Performer In A Play
Will Friel
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
6%
Roberta Emerson
- FOR COLORED GIRLS...
- Theatre West End
6%
Jess Borteleky
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Out and Proud Productions
6%
Blake Croft
- PUFFS
- Theatre South Playhouse
5%
Sarah-Lee Dobbs
- GHOSTS OF GLENCOLUMBKILLE
- Playwright's Round Table
5%
Alexis Medina
- THE GLASS MENAGERIE
- Ocala Civic Theatre
4%
Brianna Wunder
- ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Breakthrough Theatre
4%
Wilson Maddox
- CRASH CART
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
4%
Amy Armistead
- LEND ME A SOPRANO
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Bert Rodriguez
- ANNA IN THE TROPICS
- Orlando Shakes
3%
Avery Higgins
- THE LAST TEN MINUTES
- Breakthrough Theatre
3%
John Anderson Jr.
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%
Alexander Mrazek
- THE FABULOUS KING JAMES BIBLE
- New Gen - Orlando Fringe
3%
John Walker
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Alex Mrazec
- KING JAMES BIBLE
- Ten10 (Orlando Fringe)
3%
Hadley Reyes
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Baystreet Players
2%
Kat Legan
- THE LAST 10 MINUTES
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Mark Burdette
- THE GLASS MENAGERIE
- Ocala Civic Theatre
2%
Jessica Hamilton
- FROZEN
- The Ensemble Company
2%
Gloria Coslow
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Jeremy Wood
- FROZEN
- The Ensemble Company
2%
Paul Vogt
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Orlando Shakes
2%
Tom Baldwin
- QUEENS
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Alexander Mrazek
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- New Generation Theatrical
2%
Jeff Ryan
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Baystreet Players
2%Best Play PUFFS
- Theatre South Playhouse
13%FOR COLORED GIRLS...
- Theatre West End
9%WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Orlando Shakes
7%ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Breakthrough Theatre
6%THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bridge Theatre
5%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
5%ROMEO & JULIET
- Out and Proud Productions
5%THE CRUCIBLE
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
5%THE GLASS MENAGERIE
- Ocala Civic Theatre
5%MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Bay Street players
4%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
4%FROZEN
- The Ensemble Company
3%GHOSTS OF GLENCOLUMBKILLE
- Playwright's Round Table
3%THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- The Ensemble Company
3%QUEENS
- Breakthrough Theatre
3%CRASH CART
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%THE LAST 10 MINUTES
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%SORDID LIVES
- Theater West End
2%A VERY FOWL THANKSGIVING
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%CHAPTER TWO
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- New Generation Theatrical
2%LEND ME A SOPRANO
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%KING JAMES BIBLE
- Ten10 (Orlando Fringe)
2%SANDY TOES AND SALTY KISSES
- Shoestring Theatre
1%RIPCORD
- Shoestring Theatre
1%Best Production of an Opera THE BALLAD OF BABY DOE
- Central Florida Vocal Arts
44%CENDILLON
- Opera Orlando
31%TREEMONISHA
- Opera Orlando
26%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Cliff Price
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore Performing Arts
9%
Travis Eaton
- ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
8%
Anne Sollien
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Shoestring Theatre
5%
Bert Scott
- CABARET
- Orlando Shakes
5%
Kaden Reynard
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
5%
Daniel Mills
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
5%
Hillary Brook and Becca Johnson
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Theatre South Playhouse
4%
Bonnie Sprung
- GHOSTS OF GLENCOLUMBKILLE
- Playwright's Round Table
4%
Angela Cotto
- THE LAST 10 MINUTES
- Breakthrough Theatre
3%
Tori Oakes
- SWEENEY TODD
- Athens Theatre
3%
Cliff Price
- LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Encore Performing Arts
3%
Steven Simmons
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Halifax Repertory Theatre
2%
Nicholas Judy
- FROZEN
- Theatre Winter Haven
2%
Nicholas Judy
- CLUE: THE MUSICAL
- Theatre Winter Haven
2%
Bonnie Sprung
- RED
- The Ensemble Company
2%
Sonya Smith-Tembe
- THE BIKINIS
- The Winter Park Playhouse
2%
Harriet Winokur
- CHAPTER TWO
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Waylon Lemasters
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Osceola Arts
2%
Ray Flynt
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Derek Matthew Wyatt
- ANASTASIA
- Theatre Winter Haven
2%
Michael Brewer
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Athens Theatre
2%
Travis Eaton
- SISTER ACT
- Little Radical Theatrics
2%
Cody Tellis Rutledge
- WAITRESS
- Titusville Playhouse
2%
Kendall Rose
- HEATHERS
- Orange Rose Performances
2%
Bonnie Sprung
- THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- The Ensemble Company
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Travis Eaton
- ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
11%
Lindsey Iverson Lebel, Rob Leathley, Christian Rosado, and Alex Hernandez
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore Performing Arts
10%
Alberto Meza
- SWEENEY TODD
- Athens Theatre
10%
Alyssa Marrero
- GO, DOG. GO! • VE PERRO ¡VE!
- Orlando Family Stage
7%
Jazmine Whipple
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
6%
Ray Flynt
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
5%
Lamar Hickley
- GREASE
- Athens Theatre
4%
Ethan Ahlgren
- CRASH CART
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
4%
Eric Joseph
- ANASTASIA
- Theatre Winter Haven
3%
Wade Hair
- THE PROM
- Breakthrough Theatre
3%
Jazmine Whipple
- THE GLASS MENAGERIE
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%
Eric Joseph
- WAITRESS
- Theatre Winter Haven
3%
Karen Poulsen
- CRASH CART
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Wade Hair
- QUEENS
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Travis Eaton
- SISTER ACT
- Little Radical Theatrics
2%
Eric Joseph
- CLUE: THE MUSICAL
- Theatre Winter Haven
2%
Bob Sollien
- RIPCORD
- Shoestring Theatre
2%
Wade Hair
- WE ARE THE TIGERS
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Lamar Hickley
- THE FULL MONTY
- Athens Theatre
2%
Shaunessy Quinn
- THE RED STRING
- Without Fear Theatre
2%
The Bikinis
- ADAM SMITH
- Winter Park Playhouse
2%
Callie Wills
- A WITCH IN STARDUST
- Phoenix Tears Productions
2%
Shaunessey Quinn
- CAROUSEL
- Little Radical Theatrics
2%
J. Adam Smith
- JERRY'S GIRLS
- The Winter Park Playhouse
1%
Wade Hair
- THE LAST 10 MINUTES
- Breakthrough Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Alyssa Dowling
- ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
10%
Amy Cornwell
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
5%
Alex Hamilton
- STRANGER SINGS!
- Theatre South Playhouse
5%
Keaton Reynolds
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Lakeland Community Theatre
4%
Adrienne Hebert
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
4%
Arthur Rowan
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore Performing Arts
4%
Kyleigh Wilkinson
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
2%
Mandy LeVine
- HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL
- With Love Productions
2%
Adam DelMedico
- THE RED STRING
- Without Fear Theatre
2%
Ryan Blagg
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore Performing Arts
2%
Ricky Rico
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Theatre South Playhouse
2%
Crosby Dold
- HEATHERS
- Orange Rose Performances
2%
Lissa Gibbs
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Jack Cook
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
2%
Terry Meade
- ANNE OF GREEN GABLES
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Emma Licata
- SISTER ACT
- Little Radical Theatrics
2%
Dominique Tate
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Taliyah Meyers
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center
1%
Mia Hammond
- STRANGER SINGS!
- Theatre South Playhouse
1%
Annastesia Gobel
- HEATHERS
- Orange Rose Productions
1%
Jeremy Kleckner
- BRIGHT STAR
- Bay Street Players
1%
Parker Ross Williams
- SWEENEY TODD
- Athens Theatre
1%
Iyanna Lynell Skinner
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
1%
Alicia Decker
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Ritz Theater
1%
Grace Boynton
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Athens Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Ayo Demps
- FOR COLORED GIRLS...
- Theatre West End
9%
Bennett Preuss
- PUFFS
- Theatre South Playhouse
6%
Angela Marie Young
- THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- The Ensemble Company
5%
Ted Sheppe
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
4%
Tiffany Ortiz
- QUEENS
- Breakthrough Theatre
4%
Alex Mrazec
- GOTHIC CASTLE
- New Generation Theatrical
3%
Dominique Tate
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Woodrow Helms
- PUFFS
- Theatre South Playhouse
3%
Jacoline Frank
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bridge Theatre
3%
MJ Langston
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Out and proud productions
3%
Hannah Brannon
- THE GLASS MENAGERIE
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%
Lilly Reid
- PUFFS
- Theatre South Playhouse
3%
Iyanna Lynell Skinner
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%
Janik Buranosky
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
2%
Danny Navarro
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Naystreet Players
2%
Daniel Johansson
- CHAPTER TWO
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Cameron Sellers
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Out and Proud Productions
2%
Mitzi Sparks
- CRASH CART
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Jonna Kae Volz
- FROZEN
- The Ensemble Company
2%
Ben Mainville
- ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Paige Christoffers
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Baystreet Players
2%
Avery Higgins
- THE LAST 10 MINUTES
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Tony Giovanni
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Out and Proud Productions
2%
Giovanni Gonsalves
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Out and Proud Productions
2%
Harriet Winokur
- LEND ME A SOPRANO
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Breakthrough Theatre
14%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
12%BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL (JR)
- Ocala Civic Theatre
11%TUCK EVERLASTING
- Lakeland Community Theatre
10%GOOSEBUMPS THE MUSICAL
- Orlando Family Stage
9%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- The Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center
8%GO, DOG. GO! • VE PERRO ¡VE!
- Orlando Family Stage
6%GO DOG GO
- Orlando Family Stage
6%THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bridge Theatre
5%FOSGATE: FERRET LOAN OFFICER
- Orlando Fringe
5%JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Ocala Civic Theatre
4%SEUSSICAL
- Baystreet Players
4%THE STORY OF VELVETEEN RABBIT
- Shoestring Theatre
3%A FAIRY IN STARDUST KINGDOM
- Phoenix Tears Productions
3%Favorite Local Theatre
Little Radical Theatrics
10%
Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
8%
Ocala Civic Theatre
5%
Lakeland Community Theatre
5%
Dr. Phillips Center
5%
Athens Theatre
5%
Encore Performing Arts
5%
Theatre South Playhouse
4%
Daytona Playhouse
4%
The Breakthrough Theatre
3%
The Ensemble Company
3%
Winter Park Playhosue
3%
Orlando Family Stage
2%
Renaissance Theatre Company
2%
Theatre West End
2%
Halifax Repertory Theatre
2%
Theatre Winter Haven
2%
Orlando Shakes
2%
Bay Street Players
2%
Shoestring Theatre
2%
The Ritz Theatre - Sanford
2%
Titusville Playhouse
2%
The Bridge Theatre
2%
Osceola Arts
2%
Out and Proud Productions
2%