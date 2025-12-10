Next Weekend Productions, Inc. to Present CHOCOLATE CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Next Weekend Productions, Inc. will serve as the official host and production partner for Chocolate Christmas Wonderland. Taking place on December 19, 2025, at 7:30 pm, at The Born on Purpose Location, this year's event brings together the spirit of joy and celebration and the delicate mission of mental-wellness awareness during the holiday season.



At the heart of this experience is a shared belief: artistic, cultural, and community-centered experiences can uplift the human spirit while creating safe environments for joy, belonging, and emotional well-being. Next Weekend Productions brings its signature creative precision, cultural fluency, and mission-driven approach to this year's reimagined holiday celebration.



A Feel-Good Holiday Wonderland: Three Worlds, One Unforgettable Night

Chocolate Christmas Wonderland invites attendees to immerse themselves in three enchanting experiential worlds, each crafted to elevate mood, ignite joy, and awaken the senses:



• CHOCOLATE CITY

A decadent dream featuring chocolate fondue fountains and cacao delights for the ultimate chocolate lover.



• ICELAND

A frozen-chic escape with a full ice bar, chilled cocktails, champagne, and a frosty ambiance that feels magical and surreal.



• CHRISTMAS TOWN

A sexy, spirited holiday haven complete with a seductive Santa & Mrs. Claus, festive energy, and spirited play.

This multisensory event is designed with wellness in mind, creating an uplifting, safe space for adults to decompress, reconnect, and enjoy community during a season that often brings financial stress, loneliness, and emotional strain.



Orlando Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. ANASTASIA (Little Radical Theatrics) 7.9% of votes 2. SOMETHING ROTTEN! (Daytona Playhouse) 7.6% of votes 3. THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME (Encore performing arts) 5.9% of votes Vote Now!