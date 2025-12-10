Next Weekend Productions, Inc. to Present CHOCOLATE CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND

This multisensory event is designed with wellness in mind, creating an uplifting, safe space for adults to decompress, reconnect, and enjoy community.
Next Weekend Productions, Inc. will serve as the official host and production partner for Chocolate Christmas Wonderland. Taking place on December 19, 2025, at 7:30 pm, at The Born on Purpose Location, this year's event brings together the spirit of joy and celebration and the delicate mission of mental-wellness awareness during the holiday season.
At the heart of this experience is a shared belief: artistic, cultural, and community-centered experiences can uplift the human spirit while creating safe environments for joy, belonging, and emotional well-being. Next Weekend Productions brings its signature creative precision, cultural fluency, and mission-driven approach to this year's reimagined holiday celebration.
A Feel-Good Holiday Wonderland: Three Worlds, One Unforgettable Night
Chocolate Christmas Wonderland invites attendees to immerse themselves in three enchanting experiential worlds, each crafted to elevate mood, ignite joy, and awaken the senses:
• CHOCOLATE CITY
A decadent dream featuring chocolate fondue fountains and cacao delights for the ultimate chocolate lover.
• ICELAND
A frozen-chic escape with a full ice bar, chilled cocktails, champagne, and a frosty ambiance that feels magical and surreal.
• CHRISTMAS TOWN
A sexy, spirited holiday haven complete with a seductive Santa & Mrs. Claus, festive energy, and spirited play.
This multisensory event is designed with wellness in mind, creating an uplifting, safe space for adults to decompress, reconnect, and enjoy community during a season that often brings financial stress, loneliness, and emotional strain.
