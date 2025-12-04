Orlando Family Stage Recognized With A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS DAY Proclamations From City Of Orlando And Orange County

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Orlando Family Stage will celebrate newly issued proclamations from the City of Orlando and Orange County naming December 9, 2025, as “A Charlie Brown Christmas Day.”

The recognition marks the 60th anniversary of the original 1965 television broadcast and the 75th anniversary of the story’s introduction in print. The proclamations also acknowledge Orlando Family Stage’s dual productions of A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live On Stage, one running locally and one touring more than thirty cities in the United States and Canada.

Both productions were created in partnership with Gershwin Entertainment Corp. and feature the work of Orlando Family Stage’s costume, prop, and scenic artists, as well as performers based in Central Florida. The company’s production in Orlando is currently welcoming both field trip groups and public audiences.

A Charlie Brown Christmas first aired in 1965, created by Charles M. Schulz with producer Lee Mendelson, animator Bill Melendez, and composer Vince Guaraldi. The special was noted for its pacing, use of children’s voices, and original jazz score, and it went on to win both an Emmy Award and a Peabody Award. Its themes of sincerity, reflection, and connection continue to resonate with audiences six decades later.

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS: LIVE ON STAGE

The stage adaptation brings Schulz’s characters and Guaraldi’s music to audiences through a production crafted by Orlando Family Stage in partnership with Gershwin Entertainment Corp. The simultaneous Orlando and touring productions feature Orlando-based creative teams and performers.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE AT ORLANDO FAMILY STAGE

Upcoming performances include:

December 11 at 12 noon; December 12 at 10:30 a.m.; December 13 at 2:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.; December 14 at 10:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.; December 19 at 10:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.; December 20 at 2:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.; December 21 at 10:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.; December 22 at 10:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.; December 23 at 10:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.; December 26 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.; December 27 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.; and December 28 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Performances marked with an asterisk will run without an intermission.

The City of Orlando’s proclamation notes the national significance of the anniversary and recognizes Orlando Family Stage’s role in presenting the production locally and across the U.S. “NOW, THEREFORE, the City of Orlando does hereby proclaim December 9, 2025, as A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS DAY AT ORLANDO FAMILY STAGE.”

ABOUT ORLANDO FAMILY STAGE

Orlando Family Stage is one of the nation’s largest theatres for young audiences and the only professional theatre in Florida dedicated to children and families. The organization produces performances, classes, camps, and community programming while serving as the home of the University of Central Florida’s MFA in Theatre for Young Audiences. Now celebrating a century of storytelling in Central Florida, the company remains focused on creating theatre that empowers young people and supports emerging artists and educators.