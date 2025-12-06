Encore Performing Arts Finds Its Voice with DPA Microphones

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Encore Performing Arts announced that DPA Microphones, a global leader in professional audio technology, has joined as the organization's 2025/2026 Theatrical Season Sponsor. With this partnership, Encore now features DPA's state-of-the-art microphones, ensuring world-class sound for performers and audiences throughout the season and for many years to come.

DPA Microphones is internationally recognized for its precision engineering, superior sound quality, and innovative design. From Broadway and West End stages to major concert tours, recording studios, and broadcast events, DPA's microphones are trusted by professionals who demand the very best in audio performance. By bringing this level of excellence to Encore, DPA helps elevate the organizations productions and ensures that community theatre can sound as vibrant and dynamic as the stories it tells.

This collaboration reflects a shared belief in the power of live performance to inspire, educate, and unite communities. For Encore, clear and reliable sound is essential in creating productions that connect with audiences - from the emotional storytelling of La Cage aux Folles to the magic and spectacle of Disney's Frozen. DPA Microphones' support ensures that every voice is heard and every moment resonates.

"The team at Encore has a fantastic story of giving back to the community," said DPA's Carlito Cobos, Area Sales Manager - Southern United States and Latin America. "It is an honor to assist the team with elevating the sound to deliver even more impactful performances."

"DPA Microphones is a key tool for world-leading artists and talent performances. We want Encore's audiences to enjoy the talent and dedication that the Encore team brings to life for many important causes," Cobos added.

The partnership comes at an exciting time for Encore Performing Arts, as the organization continues to grow its artistic footprint while nurturing Central Florida performers, technicians, and designers through hands-on experience in professional-level productions. DPA's sponsorship not only raises the technical standard of Encore's productions, but also helps sustain the organization's mission of making theatre accessible, inclusive, and inspiring.

"DPA Microphones is a game-changer for Encore," said Jason Brame, Encore Performing Arts Executive Producer. "High-quality sound is essential for bringing our stories to life, and with DPA's support, our performers will be heard with clarity and precision."

"This partnership not only enhances the experience for our audiences, but also empowers our artists to perform with confidence. We're deeply grateful for DPA's commitment to the arts and their belief in our mission," said Brame.

Together, Encore and DPA Microphones are amplifying the impact of live theatre - ensuring that both the performers on stage and the audiences in their seats experience something unforgettable.

DPA Microphones is a leading manufacturer of high-quality condenser microphones and digital wireless systems for professional applications. DPA's products are globally recognized for having exceptional clarity and transparency; unparalleled specifications; supreme durability and reliability; and, above all, pure, uncolored and undistorted sound. the company's ultimate goal is to continually provide customers with the absolute finest audio solutions for each brand's markets, which include live sound, film, installation, professional and home recording, worship, theatre, broadcast, and more.

Encore Performing Arts is dedicated to enriching the community through inspiring and inclusive performing arts experiences. With a commitment to professional-quality productions and educational programs, Encore nurtures talent, fosters creativity, and brings audiences together through the power of live performance.

