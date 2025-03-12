Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival Sets 2025 Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 34th annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival is returning to Loch Haven Park in Orlando, Florida on May 13-26, 2025. Orlando Fringe is a 14-day immersive cultural experience featuring over 1,000 ticketed performances spanning a wide array of genres, such as theatre, dance, spoken word, musicals, comedy and much more. Free festival highlights include an outdoor music festival, Visual Fringe (pieces of art on display and for sale throughout festival grounds), Kids Fringe (weekend play and entertainment for the young and young-at-heart) and more.

The festival unites local, national and International Artists with the Central Florida community, creating a uniquely diverse arts experience. As the longest-running Fringe theatre festival in the United States, Orlando Fringe is founded on being: 100% uncensored, 100% unjuried, 100% accessible, 100% inclusive and 100% of all ticket sales go directly back to the artists. Orlando Fringe is happy to announce “Let Your Fringe Flag Fly!” as the 2025 theme.

"In a time when artistic expression is increasingly under scrutiny, Let Your Fringe Flag Fly! is more than just a theme—it’s a declaration,” says Artistic Director Tempestt Halstead. “Orlando Fringe has always been a sanctuary for bold, unfiltered creativity, and this year, we’re embracing that spirit with open arms. Let Your Fringe Flag Fly! is an invitation to celebrate individuality, amplify diverse voices and champion the power of the arts to challenge, unite and inspire. Now, more than ever, we stand by our commitment to radical inclusion and artistic freedom.”

Centralized in Loch Haven Park, the festival features five venues and Visual Fringe HQ at the Lowndes Shakespeare Center, four venues at Orlando Family Stage and Kids Fringe at the Orlando Garden Club. BYOV’s (“Bring Your Own Venues”) this year include returning venues Renaissance Theatre Company and The Starlite Room @ Savoy and new venue Ten10 Brewing Co., along with various site-specific venues chosen by artists. The Outdoor Stage returns to the lawn with new entertainment and new food vendors, heightened beverage offerings and the return of the Soapbox. Digital and printed programs continue from Fringe partners at Watermark Out News, as well as enhanced Box Offices located at both Lowndes Shakespeare Center and Orlando Family Stage. All ticketed shows are free - $15, and entertainment on the Outdoor Stage, at Kids Fringe and Visual Fringe is free, allowing audiences to choose their own Fringe adventure.

“May in Orlando means FRINGE!” says Director of Experience Genevieve Bernard. “We are so fortunate to have 14 days of unique theatre, dance, music and art right here in our community. It’s a time to celebrate the creativity of thousands of local, national and International Artists. Let’s come together, support these amazing talents, treat ourselves to something special and proudly let our Fringe Flag Fly!”

2025 Orlando International Fringe Festival key dates:

April 14 – Local Artist Teaser Show at the Orange Venue at Orlando Shakes

April 14 - Tickets go on sale for Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival

May 13 – Ribbon cutting, official festival opening, and National/International Artist Teaser Show at the Peach Venue at Orlando Family Stage

May 14-26 – Time to Fringe!

May 26 - Patrons Pick Day (top selling shows) and Closing Ceremonies

About Orlando Fringe

The Orlando Fringe produces The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival, the longest running Fringe in the United States. It is a member of the Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals (CAFF), United States Association of Fringe Festivals (USAFF) and the World Fringe Association and follows the CAFF mandate to remain 100% unjuried, 100% uncensored, 100% accessible for artists and audiences alike, with 100% of ticket sales given back to the artists. Orlando Fringe is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and receives funding from Orange County Government through the Arts & Cultural Affairs Program, the City of Orlando and United Arts of Central Florida.

Photo credit: Gontran Durocher

