MPAC Virtual Summer Camps Bring Music, Dance, Visual Arts, Comedy And Magic To Children And Adults In July

The Mayo Performing Arts School's Summer Camps and Adult Enrichment courses will be virtual this July. Registration is now ongoing.

From dance parties to visual arts, musical theatre workshops to private voice instruction, improv to stand-up comedy for adults, there's something for both children and adults to try out and enjoy. Classes range in time from 60 minutes to two hours.

New this summer's offerings are evening stand up comedy and improv classes for adults, featuring instructors from Los Angeles. Also new are visual arts instruction classes and even a magic class for children 8 and up.

Class sizes will be small and registration is required. Access to Zoom on laptop, desktop or phone is required.

For additional information or to register, go to mayoarts.org/education/2020-summer-semester. For additional questions, please email pas@mayoarts.org.

Sing A Story!

Ages: 5-7

Dates: July 7, 9, 14 & 16

This fun musical theatre class will focus on bringing musical stories to life! Each week the class will have fun reading, listening and singing through their favorite musical movie or story! Class will enhance creativity, expression and storytelling skills using their body, voice and imagination.

$50

Junior Dance Party

Ages: 5-7

Dates: July 21, 23, 28 & 30

Let's move and dance together! Classes will focus on warm-ups, learning dances and steps, and fun games! We'll have a special theme each class! This will be a fun way for students to express themselves, exercise and socialize in a fun and creative environment!

Cost: $50

Broadway Kids: Session 1

Ages: 7 & 8

Cost: $110

July 6, 2020-July 10, 2020

Have fun working on singing, dancing and acting skills! Class will focus on preparing a mini musical to be performed in the final zoom session!

Broadway Kids: Session 2

Ages: 7 & 8

Cost: $110

July 20, 2020-July 24, 2020

Have fun working on singing, dancing and acting skills! Class will focus on preparing a mini musical to be performed in the final zoom session!

Summer Musical Theatre Workshop: Session 1

Ages: 9-12

Cost: $250

July 6, 2020-July 17, 2020

This fun and exciting 2 week program will include song performance, acting technique, movement and character development Students will work on individual songs, scenes and exercises all in a supportive and fun atmosphere! Class will work toward a final zoom performance.

Summer Musical Theatre Workshop: Session 2

Ages: 9-12

Cost: $250

July 20, 2020-July 31, 2020

This fun and exciting 2 week program will include song performance, acting technique, movement and character development Students will work on individual songs, scenes and exercises all in a supportive and fun atmosphere! Class will work toward a final zoom performance.

Summer Teen Musical Theatre Workshop: Session 1

Ages: 13-18

Cost: $250

July 6, 2020-July 17, 2020

Become a triple threat musical theatre performer in this two week workshop! Work on vocal technique and performance, acting and theatre dance! Students learn professional rehearsal techniques and work toward a final zoom performance.

Summer Teen Musical Theatre Workshop: Session 2

Ages: 13-18

Cost: $250

July 20, 2020-July 31, 2020

Become a triple threat musical theatre performer in this two week workshop! Work on vocal technique and performance, acting and theatre dance! Students learn professional rehearsal techniques and work toward a final zoom performance.

Teen Advanced MTW Conservatory

Ages 13 - 18

(some days will go until 3:00 for specialty workshops, rehearsals or social time)

Cost: $275

July 13, 2020-July 24, 2020

By permission or audition only - please email mailto:pas@mayoarts.org before you register. Former MPAC Conservatory students do not need permission to register

This advanced musical theatre program is meant for students who really want to bring their performing skills to the next level! Work on song performance, advanced acting techniques and choreography. Program will include guest performers and industry professional and will lead to a final zoom showcase.

Teen Musical Theatre Audition Technique

Ages 13 - 18

Cost: $150

July 27, 2020-July 31, 2020

Whether you want to prepare for auditions or to grow as a performer, this workshop will provide you with good solid technique and help you build your confidence and repertoire! Students will be assigned and coached on an uptempo and ballad and refine their audition skills. Class includes special guest artists and performers and will work toward preparing for a final mock audition. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity!

Song Performance Workshop for MPAC Private Voice Students

Open to all MPAC private voice students

Cost: $110

July 6, 2020-July 10, 2020

This Song Performance Class with Miss Dayna will be a perfect wrap up to MPAC's virtual voice lesson experience! The class will result in a final virtual recital on the last day where all private voice students can share the work they have been doing with family and friends. During the week, there will be recital and song prep with workshops for acting in song, masterclass with professional guest performer(s), and vocal workshops to further each singer's own style and sound! It will truly be the perfect conclusion to a fabulous semester!

Summer Broadway Dance: Session 1

Ages 10 - 18

Cost: $50

July 6, 2020-July 10, 2020

Start your day with a great stretch and Broadway dance class! Highly recommended to add onto to any other workshop to really sharpen your dance skills! Each day students will build confidence and will grow in knowledge of the vocabulary and technique of Musical Theatre Dance through warm ups, exercises and choreography.

Summer Broadway Dance: Session 2

Ages 10 - 18

Cost: $50

July 20, 2020-July 24, 2020

Start your day with a great stretch and Broadway dance class! Highly recommended to add onto to any other workshop to really sharpen your dance skills! Each day students will build confidence and will grow in knowledge of the vocabulary and technique of Musical Theatre Dance through warm ups, exercises and choreography.

Young Actor's Workshop

Ages 9-12

Cost: $110

July 6, 2020-July 10, 2020

Work on acting skills, theatre games, character development and improvisation in a fun and creative atmosphere. Students will work on their own play, which they will present on zoom at the end of the week.

Magic and Mayhem

Ages 8 - 12

Cost: $75

July 13, 2020-July 17, 2020

Have you ever wanted to amaze your friends and family with magic? Now's your chance! In this class you'll study the art of Devious Deception! You'll learn to create mind bending Illusions and Confusions! You'll become a Master of Magical Mayhem! Oh, and you'll have a lot of fun.

Teen Actor's Workshop

Don't miss this exciting workshop for teens! This 2 week program will focus on advanced acting techniques, scene work, monologue performance, character development, movement for the actor and improvisation while rehearsing toward a final zoom showcase.

Ages 13 - 18

Cost: $110

July 6, 2020-July 17, 2020

Stand Up Comedy!

Taught by LA Comedian Dave DeVito

Ages 18 and over

Dates: July 9, 16, 23, 30

Cost: $75

Have you ever dreamed of becoming a StandUp Comedian? Now's your chance! There's no greater rush than standing in front of a room full of people and making them laugh. But first you've got to learn how! This course will teach you the art forms of comedy writing and performance in a safe and fun environment where you can be authentic, inspired, and of course... Funny!

Teen Comedy Workshop

Ages 13 - 18

Cost: $125

July 20, 2020-July 24, 2020

Are you interested in SNL type sketch comedy or have you always wanted to do your own stand up routine? Don't miss this exciting new workshop for teens! This 1 week program will teach you the art forms of sketch and stand up comedy writing and performance all in a fun and supportive environment! Class is taught by L.A. comedian Dave DeVito and will include guest comedians and will lead to a final zoom showcase.

Happy Hour Improv for Adults

Ages 21 and over

Dates: July 8, 15, 22, 29

Cost: $50

Taught by LA actor, writer, producer Justin Anthony Long. An hour of fun-filled, wine-fueled, unscripted fun! Whether you're new to improv or a seasoned pro, this weekly happy hour is a great way to spend time with friends and even make some new ones via our virtual classroom. Every week, we'll play fun improv games guaranteed to put a smile on your face and alleviate the daily stresses of life!!

Art Explorers

Ages 7 & 8

Cost: $75

July 13, 2020-July 17, 2020

Spend some time exploring your artistic side with Miss Heather. Do you like to make chalk drawings, play with clay, or use found objects to create art? Let's create some amazing works of art together this summer.

Ready, set, draw!

Ages 9 - 12

Cost: $75

July 20, 2020-July 24, 2020

Grab a sketch book and let's get started! What do you like to draw? Explore some new and fun ways to get your creative side moving. With the help of games and props we will stretch the limits of our imagination.

One Canvas, One Hour

Ages 13-18

Cost: $75

July 27, 2020-July 31, 2020

What will your work of art be? Each class will focus on a different topic that will help you create your own unique artwork. The inspiration point is the same but every artist will make it their own

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You