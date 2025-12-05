Wharton Performing Arts School Reveals New Location For 2026 Summer Camps

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Wharton Performing Arts School has revealed that all 2026 Summer Camps will take place at a new location: 570 Central Avenue in New Providence—the home of the New Jersey Youth Chorus and New Jersey Youth Symphony. Bringing PAS summer programming to this site allows Wharton Arts to host all camps under one roof and create a unified, convenient experience for its student families.

“We're excited to welcome our summer campers to a new home this year,” said PAS Director Debra Joyal. “This location supports our commitment to providing a fun, engaging, and inspiring summer for every student.”

Said Wharton Arts Artistic Director & Principal Conductor Helen H. Cha-Pyo, “As we bring our Performing Arts School summer camps to New Providence, families can rest assured that the same exceptional instruction and nurturing environment they've come to expect will continue without interruption. Our New Jersey Youth Symphony orchestral, double reed, and chamber music camps will remain in the New Providence location as always. Looking ahead, we're excited by the possibilities of uniting all Wharton Arts summer programs under one roof, creating a vibrant, cross-disciplinary summer experience where young performers can learn, grow, and be inspired together.”

Wharton Arts' 2026 summer camps feature programs in music, drama, and musical theater for students of various ages and experience levels. Registration is now open online. For more information and complete summer camp listing, visit WhartonArts.org.

The Wharton Performing Arts School is a part of Wharton Arts, New Jersey's largest independent non-profit community performing arts education center, serving nearly 2,000 students each year through a wide range of programs. PAS has been nurturing artistic excellence and creativity in the community for 40 years. Offering programs in music and performing arts, the school empowers students to develop their talents, confidence, and lifelong appreciation for the arts.

Wharton Arts' mission is to offer accessible, high-quality performing arts education that sparks personal growth and builds inclusive communities. Wharton Arts' vision is for a transformative performing arts education in an inclusive community to be accessible for everyone.