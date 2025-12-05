Six-Time Tony Award Winner Audra McDonald Will Play bergenPAC In A One-Night-Only Concert

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald will perform a one-night-only concert at bergenPAC (Bergen Performing Arts Center) on May 3, 2026. McDonald is widely recognized for her achievements across theatre, television, film, and concert performance. Her accolades include a record-breaking six Tony Awards, two Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award, and the National Medal of Arts.

McDonald’s stage career includes Tony-winning performances in Carousel, Master Class, Ragtime, A Raisin in the Sun, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, and Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill, which also marked her Olivier-nominated West End debut. In 2025, she received her eleventh Tony nomination for Gypsy, making her the most decorated performer in the acting categories in Tony Awards history.

Her screen career includes an Emmy Award for hosting PBS’s Live From Lincoln Center and recurring roles on The Gilded Age, Private Practice, The Good Wife, and The Good Fight. Film appearances include Disney’s Beauty and the Beast and Respect. A Juilliard-trained soprano, McDonald is also a Grammy-winning recording and concert artist, most recently heard on Sing Happy, recorded live with the New York Philharmonic for Decca Gold.

She is a founding member of Black Theatre United, a board member of Covenant House International, and an advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets for Audra McDonald’s appearance at bergenPAC are available at bergenpac.org or through the box office at (201) 227-1030 or boxoffice@bergenpac.org