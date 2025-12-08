BeXD's WINNIE THE POOH THE MUSICAL to be Presented Lyceum Hall Center for the Arts

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Journey into the Hundred Acre Wood this holiday season! Lyceum Hall Center for the Arts will present the U.S. premiere of BeXD's Winnie the Pooh the Musical. Performances will run from Friday, December 12 to Sunday, December 14 with an additional sensory-friendly performance on the 14th.

About the Show:

Welcome to the Hundred Acre Wood! When Owl insists he doesn't want a birthday party, Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore, Rabbit, Kanga, Roo, Tigger and Christopher Robin brave flooding rains, a missing tail, bouncing chaos, and a Heffalump hunt to prove that friendship and celebrating the little moments are what makes life extra sweet (and some honey, of course)!

Lyceum Hall's production of Winnie the Pooh is starring Chloe Griffault (Winnie the Pooh), Gus Atkinson (A.A.Milne), Danielle Klaus (Christopher Robin), Nevaeh Valdes (Tigger), Lofn Klaus (Tigger U/S), Allysa Mills (Piglet), Cammi Jones (Eeyore), Jackie Reinhart (Rabbit), Chelsea Rose Paradiso (Owl), Caitlin Alexis Scott (Kanga), Molly Johson (Roo) and features a Woodland Chorus: Allyssa Winkelspecht, Marissa Crespy, Leah Lopez, Emma Luongo, Carter Meadows and Thomas Meadows .

Special Bonus Experiences:

December 13th, 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM - Holiday Artisan Market: Shop for holiday gifts from select local makers at Lyceum Hall!

December 14, 11:00 AM - Sensory-Friendly Performance: This relaxed performance is designed for individuals with sensory sensitivities. Adjustments to sound, lighting, and the theater environment will be made to accommodate all audiences, ensuring a comfortable experience.

December 14, 12:00 PM & 2:00 PM - Owl's Birthday Party: A Storytime Celebration with the Cast! Join the cast in the Hundred Acre Wood as we celebrate Owl's birthday with a special Winnie-the-Pooh storytime and sweet treats! This festive add-on event takes place after the 11:00 AM show and before the 3:00 PM show on Sunday!

New Jersey Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. THE LITTLE MERMAID (HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY) 3.2% of votes 2. SCHOOL OF ROCK (Playhouse 22) 2.9% of votes 3. HAIR (Vanguard Theater Company) 2.9% of votes Vote Now!