​​​​​​​New England Conservatory to Present SMALL ENSEMBLE FESTIVAL

New England Conservatory continues its fall season with a wide-ranging Small Ensemble Festival presented by the Conservatory's Contemporary Musical Arts Department. The day-long celebration spans the globe and the centuries and offers something for everyone, with NEC faculty-led groups performing music from many genres, including West African, Irish, Choro, punk, chamber music, and world music.

The Ted Reichman Electronic Ensemble (TREE) is a live electronic music ensemble, creating performance pieces for electronic instruments like laptops, tablets, and synthesizers as well as electroacoustic instruments. Explore Brazil's “cultural DNA” in the Chorinho Ensemble with Amir Milstein. Raise your voice with the Contemporary Vocal Ensemble with Farayi Malek, performing original and contemporary a cappella works across spirituals, classical, jazz, and pop. Experience West African history through the Mandé Music Ensemble with Balla Kouyaté. Learn traditional tunes and improvisation in the Irish Ceol Ensemble.

The Songwriters' Workshop develops original songs across contemporary genres, while the rebellious spirit of the Indie/Punk/Art Rock Ensemble arranges music from icons like Dead Kennedys, Zappa, and Black Flag. Bridge composition, improvisation, and global traditions in CMA Chamber where projects span Ruth Crawford Seeger to Mahler, Bach to Joplin, all alongside student-led works. And take a listen as the World Music Ensemble locks in groove, crafts ensemble arrangements, and solos authentically across international styles.

The event, which also features food and dance, takes place on Sunday, December 14, from 12 to 9 p.m. Admission is free. All events take place in the Eben Jordan Ensemble Room unless otherwise indicated. For information visit, necmusic.edu.



Small Ensemble Festival Schedule: Sunday, December 14, 2026



12-12:45 p.m. Mandè West African Ensemble led by Balla Kouyate

1-1:45 p.m. Irish Music Ensemble led by Adam Hendey

2-2:30 p.m. Contemporary Vocal Ensemble (Farayi Malek)

3:15-4 p.m. CMA Chamber (Eden MacAdam-Somer) Burnes Hall

4:15-5 p.m. World Music Ensemble (Akram Hadid)

5:15-6: p.m. TREE Ensemble (Ted Reichman) St. Botolph Building, G16

6:30-7:15 p.m. Indie/Punk/Art Rock (Lautaro Mantilla)

7:15-8 p.m. Choro Ensemble (Amir Milstein)

8-9 p.m. Songwriters Workshop (Steve Netsky)



A Small Ensemble Concert precedes the festival on Tuesday, December 9, in the Eben Jordan Ensemble Room. The performance features the Open Form Ensemble (6 p.m.), CMA Early Jazz Ensemble (7 p.m.), and Persian Music Ensemble (8 p.m.). Admission is free. Information at necmusic.edu.

