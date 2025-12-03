Cast Set or THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS at The Actors Studio of New Jersey

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Actors Studio of New Jersey will present There's No Place Like Home for the Holidays, a brand-new holiday spectacular lighting up the historic Dunellen Theatre.? Performances take place on Friday, December 19th 2025 at 7:30pm and Saturday, December 20th at 2:00pm and 7:00pm.

Timeless seasonal favorites like White Christmas, Snow, O Holy Night, Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town, and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas transport theatergoers into a winter wonderland of warmth and nostalgia, while toe-tapping hits such as Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree and the cozy glow of The Christmas Song wrap the whole family in holiday spirit.?

Home for the Holidays is more than a show-it is a celebration of togetherness and tradition. It is where memories are made, where generations come together, and where hearts young and old are reminded that there's no place like home for the holidays.?

The cast features Avelyn Simons, Andre Williams, Dana Daddio, Eden Mendez, Elaina Rugusa, Emma Schwartz, Gabriel Argate, Gabriella Santalla, Grace Rivera, Katherine Veronica Semon, Kiley Rose Burke-Perez, Luke Basile, Miles Messier, and Richie Cardile, bringing powerhouse vocals, dynamic dancing, and heartfelt storytelling to the Dunellen stage.

This production is directed and choreographed by Adriana Negron, Coldin Grundmeyer, and Michael Restaino, with Production Management by Heather Welsh, Technical Direction by James Russo, and production supervision by Dan F. Sims and Lauren Noack. Together, the creative and production teams blend dazzling stagecraft, evocative lighting, and seamless musical arrangements into an immersive holiday experience.?