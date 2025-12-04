Hunter Hayes to Bring EVERGREEN Tour to The Newton Theatre In Newton, N.J.

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Five-time GRAMMY nominated and PLATINUM-selling, multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter, Hunter Hayes will release his new album, “Evergreen”, releasing March 6th, 2026. In addition to the forthcoming album, Hayes also announced his 2026 headlining Evergreen Tour, coming to The Newton Theatre on Sunday, March 29. BLÜ EYES will support.

This new project features pop, country, R&B and indie rock-infused elements while exploring themes of growth, connection and joy. “Evergreen” captures the full scope of Hayes' creativity – songs that are as emotionally rich as they are musically daring. From the buoyant optimism of “Around the Sun,” to the playful vulnerability of “Every Piece” and the infectious tension of “Wait,” these recent releases reveal Hayes as a songwriter in constant evolution, whose heart-forward storytelling continues to resonate across generations.

Hayes is an embodiment of a musician that embraces evolution and redefines boundaries. The Louisiana native has amassed over three billion global on-demand streams since his debut, with seven singles achieving gold and 10-time platinum certifications. His electrifying on-stage performances have not only stolen the hearts of fans but have also earned him spots on tours with superstars like Taylor Swift and Carrie Underwood.