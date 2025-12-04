Photos: Brandi Chavonne Massey and More in INTO THE WOODS at Vanguard Theater

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Vanguard Theater is presenting Into the Woods, running December 4–21, 2025, at Vanguard Theater in the heart of Montclair. The newly released First Look production photos by Kyle Watkins Photography offer a glimpse into this bold, imaginative staging, opening tonight as part of Vanguard’s milestone 10-Year Anniversary Season.

“With Into the Woods, Stephen Sondheim dares us to step into the forest—into the unknown—where our desires, fears, and choices collide. The musical reminds us that community is forged not in the perfection of fairy tales, but in the messiness of reality.”

This vision reflects Vanguard’s core belief in theater as a mirror of life’s complexity.

Brandi Chavonne Massey, Karlo Siriban, Helora Danna, Julie Galorenzo, James Verderamo, Dwayne Clark, Molly Kavanaugh, Trevor Lavine, Brianna Marie Johnson, Giuliana DeMarinis, Isaiah Miguel, Lisa Cortney Benke, Emma Theriot, Leslie Baez, Kathy Rodriguez Monroe, Marquise Neal, Aphrodite Brooks, Saadiq Muhammad, Andrew Willis-Woodward, Sonali Burns

Photo credit: Kyle Watkins Photography



The cast of Into the Woods

The cast of Into the Woods

The cast of Into the Woods

The cast of Into the Woods

The cast of Into the Woods

The cast of Into the Woods

The cast of Into the Woods

The cast of Into the Woods

The cast of Into the Woods

The cast of Into the Woods

The cast of Into the Woods