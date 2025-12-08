Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards; Plays-in-the-Park Edison NJ Leads Favorite Theatre!

Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond.
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Betsy Wolfe
- BROADWAY AT THE BARN - HOLIDAY EDITION
- Holmdel Theatre Company
9%
April Coleen
- THE POWER OF CONNECTION: A 24-HOUR MUSICAL REVUE
- Ferrell Studios
8%
Adah Christian
- SHE BELTS BACK: A BROADWAY CABARAGE
- October Ensemble
8%
Samantha Pauly
- BROADWAY AT THE BARN
- Holmdel Theatre Company
7%
Emily DeMaio
- WELCOME TO THE HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- The Actors Studio of New Jersey
6%
Ethan Smith
- SUMMER CABARET SERIES
- StageWorks Theatre Group
4%
Ashley Loren
- BROADWAY AT THE BARN
- Holmdel Theatre Company
4%
Cassandra Krajcik
- SUMMER CABARET SERIES
- StageWorks Theatre Group
4%
Maggie Capone
- SUMMER CABARET SERIES
- StageWorks Theatre Group
4%
Holly Stefanik
- THE POWER OF CONNECTION: A 24-HOUR MUSICAL REVUE
- Ferrell Studios
3%
Patrick Dwyer
- SUMMER CABARET SERIES
- StageWorks Theatre Group
3%
Yael Rasooly
- NO REGRETS: AN EVENING WITH EDITH PIAF
- East Lynne Theater Company
3%
Nick Rubano
- WELCOME TO THE HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- The Actors Studio of New Jersey
3%
Peter Piccini
- WISH UPON A SONG
- Artist Collective Troupe
3%
Heather Cozine
- IN YOUR DREAMS CABARET
- Maplewood Strollers
3%
Frankie Perez
- THE POWER OF CONNECTION: A 24-HOUR MUSICAL REVUE
- Ferrell Studios
3%
James Horan
- MARVIN HAMLISCH, A SINGULAR SENSATION
- Chatham Community Players
3%
Kevin Egan
- WELCOME TO THE HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- The Actors Studio of New Jersey
3%
Kolter Yagual-Rolston
- WELCOME TO THE HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- The Actors Studio of New Jersey
2%
Carol Bufford
- DAMES OF THE SILVER SCREEN
- Cape May Stage
2%
Michael Palmer
- WISH UPON A SONG
- Artist Collective Troupe
2%
Jennie Harney-Fleming
- BROADWAY AT THE BARN
- Holmdel Theatre Company
2%
Chiane Ekweonu
- THE POWER OF CONNECTION: A 24-HOUR MUSICAL REVUE
- Ferrell Studios
2%
Nicole Spano
- FAMILY TIES
- Art House Productions
2%
Gabie Hoscon
- THE POWER OF CONNECTION: A 24-HOUR MUSICAL REVUE
- Ferrell Studios
2%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Alex Marciniak
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Roundtable Theatre Company
8%
Amanda Grace
- GREASE
- Plays in the park
7%
Aimee Mitacchione
- BEAUTIFUL
- Plays in the Park, Edison, NJ
5%
Dawn Warga
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Brundage Park Playhouse
3%
Chase Leyner
- AMELIE
- Hoboken Children’s Theater
3%
Dominique Alvarado
- BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
3%
Melissa Mooney
- CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
2%
Renee Green
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Howell PAL Theatre Company
2%
Amanda Malone
- BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL
- StageWorks Theatre Group
2%
Matty Price
- MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
2%
Bridget Hughes
- KINKY BOOTS
- Phoenix Productions
2%
Rebecca Murillo
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%
Rylee Covert
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Dover Little Theatre
2%
Bella Taylor
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Spotlight Players
2%
Amanda Papa
- ALICE BY HEART
- Brook Arts Center
2%
Lexi Toriello
- RENT
- Drama Geek Studios
2%
Dana Van Pell
- GREASE
- Main Street Theatre Company
2%
Karen Cleighton
- RENT
- Gateway Playhouse
2%
Maddie Miley
- FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S: THE UNOFFICIAL MUSICAL
- Ferrell Studios
2%
Donna Battaglia and Riley MacMoyle
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- The Premiere Theatre Company
2%
Lex Goyden
- INTO THE WOODS
- October Ensemble
2%
Lawrence Dandridge, Jasón Wells
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%
Kristin Sarboukh
- TITANIC
- Trilogy Repertory
2%
Renee Green
- NEWSIES
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
2%
Jessi Meisel
- HAIRSPRAY
- Bridge Players Theatre Company
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Abby Rhode
- RENT
- Villagers Theatre
7%
Alyson Cohn, Felicia Benson Kraft, Lynne Lupfer
- BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
5%
Abhiroop Doddapaneni-Lingineni
- FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S: THE UNOFFICIAL MUSICAL
- Ferrell Studios
5%
Abby Drexler
- PARADE
- Broadway Theatre of Pitman
4%
Jim Parks
- GREASE
- Plays in the Park
3%
James Grausam
- MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
3%
Kayla D'Angelo
- EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL
- Drama Geek Studios
3%
Valerie Myers
- CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
3%
Frankie Alicandri
- AMELIE
- Hoboken Children’s Theater
3%
Zach Mazouat
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- CDC Theatre
3%
Carla Gelpke
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Brundage Park Playhouse
3%
Terrell Jordan Jenkins
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%
Giovanna DiSanto and Samantha Clark
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Ninety Nine Cent Players
2%
Chelsea Carlson
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Artist Collective Troupe
2%
Kathy Delre Ferrigno
- GREASE
- Main Street Theatre Company
2%
Joanne Penrose & Gabe Bagdazian
- KINKY BOOTS
- Phoenix Productions
2%
Carla Gelpke/Kim Potempa Niedosik
- CABARET
- Brundage Park Playhouse
2%
Lizzy Stefanic
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Spotlight Players
2%
Julie Jackson/Karen Sutherland
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- Gateway Playhouse
2%
Nick Montesano
- SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
2%
Autumn Hyun, Paris Bates
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- CDC Theatre
2%
Kitty Cleary
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- The Premiere Theatre Company
2%
Becky Maegerle
- PIPPIN
- Fool Moon Theatre
2%
Ariana Michel-Hamblin
- FADE
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%
Ann Lowe
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Summit Playhouse
2%Best Dance Production CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
15%GREASE
- Plays in the park
15%ANYTHING GOES
- Trilogy Repertory
10%MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
10%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- CDC Theatre
9%THE PROM
- Premier Theatre
7%HAIRSPRAY
- Bridge Players Theatre Company
7%LEGALLY BLONDE
- CDC Theatre
6%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spotlight Players
6%SPRING AWAKENING
- StageWorks Theatre Group
6%PIPPIN
- Fool Moon Theatre
4%DROWSY CHAPERONE
- The MAC Players
4%THE GOLDEN GAMES
- Broadway Theatre of Pitman
2%THE MOVING ARCHITECTS
- Crane House & Historic YWCA
2%Best Direction Of A Musical
AJ Russell
- GODSPELL
- Ferrell Studios
4%
Alexander R. Diaz
- DREAMWORKS’ SHREK THE MUSICAL
- Bergen Performing Arts Center
4%
Alyson Cohn
- BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
3%
Brittany Ahr and Cindy Warner
- GREASE
- Main Street Theater Company
3%
Janeece Freeman-Clark
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
3%
Chase Leyner
- AMELIE
- Hoboken Children’s Theater
3%
Gillian Bryck
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
2%
Luke Ferrell
- CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
2%
Anna Gelpke
- GREASE
- Brundage Park Playhouse
2%
John Menter
- GREASE
- Plays in the park
2%
Sharon Coyle
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Main Street Theatre Company
2%
Erin Miller
- PARADE
- Roundtable Theatre Company
2%
Gillian Bryck
- NEWSIES
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
2%
Jack McManus
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Ninety Nine Cent Players
2%
Andrew Ferrie
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music Mountain Theatre
2%
Jaye Barre
- TITANIC
- Trilogy Repertory
2%
Jared Milian
- RENT
- Villagers Theatre
2%
Phil Pallitto
- INTO THE WOODS
- Gateway Playhouse
2%
Felicia Artrip
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Dover Little Theatre
2%
Josh Reed
- RENT
- Drama Geek Studios
2%
Matty Price
- MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
2%
Joe Elefante
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Barn Theatre
2%
Anthony Logan Cole
- ROCK OF AGES
- Old Library Theatre
2%
Nick Montesano
- SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
1%
Kristin Field
- FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S: THE UNOFFICIAL MUSICAL
- Ferrell Studios
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Angel Fajardo
- MISERY
- Dover Little Theatre
8%
Dar Yanetta
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Roxbury Theatre
6%
Gina Lupi
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Algonquin Arts Theatre
5%
Allyssa Hynes
- CLASS OF '05: A KILLER REUNION
- West Hudson Arts & Theater Company
5%
Joshua Reed
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Drama Geek Studios
3%
Genevieve Estanislau
- THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
- Villagers Theatre
3%
Victoria Mosier
- PUFFS
- Main Street Theatre Company
3%
C. Rashee Stevenson
- HAMLET
- Art House Productions
3%
Jada Davis
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center
3%
Brandon Gulya & Elle River
- MURDER, MAGIC, & MEAD
- October Ensemble
3%
Dottie Fischer
- RABBIT HOLE
- Bergen County Players
2%
Giovanna DiSanto
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Ninety Nine Cent Players
2%
Megan Lako
- THE WOLVES
- interACT Theatre Productions
2%
Luke Ferrell
- 3RD ANNUAL ONE ACT PLAY FESTIVAL
- Ferrell Studios
2%
Uchenna Agbu
- THE SHAPE OF THINGS
- Ferrell Studios
2%
Brian Crowe
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- The Shakespeare Theatre of NJ
2%
Chris Hietikko
- RED SPEEDO
- Player's Guild of Leonia
2%
Mark Phelan
- OF MICE AND MEN
- The Barn Theatre
2%
Bill Sterritt
- FREEZING ANTARCTICA
- studio;space
2%
Emily Christensen
- AN AUDITION FOR MURDER
- Main Street Theatre Company
2%
Michael Kidney
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- CDC Theatre
2%
Charlotte Cohn
- MY ITALY STORY
- American Theater Group
2%
Dana Iannuzzi
- FADE
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%
Matt Masiello
- THE TEMPEST
- West Hudson Arts & Theater Company
2%
Michael Kidney
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Cranford Dramatic Club
2%Best Ensemble SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Playhouse 22
4%GREASE
- Plays in the park
3%DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Roxbury Theatre
2%RENT
- Villagers Theatre
2%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
2%RENT
- Drama Geek Studios
2%THE WEDDING SINGER
- Roundtable Theatre Company
2%RENT
- Plays-in-the-Park, Edison
2%NEWSIES
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
2%CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
2%HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
2%AMELIE
- Hoboken Children’s Theater
2%TWELFTH NIGHT
- The Ninety Nine Cent Players
2%ONCE
- StageWorks Theatre Group
2%TITANIC
- Trilogy Repertory
2%BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
2%THE WOLVES
- interACT Theatre Productions
2%SHREK
- pixie dust players
2%SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
2%LEGALLY BLONDE
- CDC Theatre
2%PURLIE
- American Theater Group
2%THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Algonquin Arts Theatre
1%GREASE
- Main Street Theatre Company
1%OKLAHOMA!
- Kelsey Theater
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alan Edwards
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- George Street Playhouse
5%
Adam Honore
- EMPIRE RECORDS: THE MUSICAL
- McCarter Theatre Center
5%
Allan Seward
- BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
4%
Anastasia Be.iakova
- AMELIE
- Hoboken Children’s Theater
3%
Ben Huebscher
- FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S: THE UNOFFICIAL MUSICAL
- Ferrell Studios
3%
Bob Seesselberg
- CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
3%
Alex Fritsch
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Spotlight Players
3%
Bailey Dumlao
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- Middletown Arts Center
3%
David Heguy
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
3%
Joshua Reed
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Drama Geek Studios
3%
Dan Schulze
- RENT
- Villagers Theatre
3%
Emily Lovell
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Phoenix Productions
2%
Alex Fritsch
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spotlight Players
2%
Yoshi Grasso
- FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S: THE UNOFFICIAL MUSICAL
- Ferrell Studios
2%
Kevin Gunther
- ALMOST, MAINE
- Main Street Theatre Company
2%
Nicholas Marmo
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- CDC Theatre
2%
Emily Lovell
- BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL
- Phoenix Productions
2%
Roman Klima
- GREASE
- Plays in the Park
2%
Larry Pelham
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Dover Little Theatre
2%
Justin Christopher Odon
- MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
2%
Cheryl Wilbur
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Barn Theatre
2%
Pete Avagliano
- INTO THE WOODS
- Gateway Playhouse
2%
Alex Fritsch
- THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS
- Spotlight Players
2%
Sam Lazofsky
- ALICE BY HEART
- Brook Arts Center
2%
Danielle Niedosik
- GREASE
- Brundage Park Playhouse
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Allison Stella
- INTO THE WOODS
- October Ensemble
7%
Angelina Francese
- RENT
- Villagers Theatre
4%
Charles Santoro
- GREASE
- Plays in the park
4%
Bob Sammond
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- The Premiere Theatre Company
4%
Brian Colquist/ Julia Ravenna
- CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
3%
Allison Stella
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- October Ensemble
3%
Charles Santoro
- NEWSIES
- Mayo Performing Arts Center
3%
Blaze Dalio
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Haddonfield Plays & Players
3%
Ethan Smith
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Brundage Park Playhouse
3%
Chris Vehmas
- PARADE
- Roundtable Theatre Company
3%
Steve Bell
- BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
2%
John Birckhead
- TITANIC
- Trilogy Repertory
2%
Brian Mulligan
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- North Brunswick Drama Group
2%
Nicole Barrow-White
- GREASE
- Main Street Theatre Company
2%
Jonathan Mehl
- MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
2%
Chris Vehmas
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Roundtable Theatre Company
2%
Sam Garcia
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Drama Geek Studios
2%
Mark Baron
- BEAUTIFUL
- Plays-in-the-Park, Edison
2%
Debbie Roland
- RENT
- Gateway Playhouse
2%
Jeff Brown
- SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
2%
Keira Marques
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Kean Theatre Council
2%
Justin Fischer
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%
Bob Sammond
- THE PROM
- The Premiere Theatre Company
2%
Hannah Elarmo
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- CDC Theatre
2%
Michael Gilch
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Phoenix Productions
2%Best Musical THE LITTLE MERMAID
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
3%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Playhouse 22
3%HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
3%GREASE
- Plays-in-the-Park
3%RENT
- Drama Geek Studios
3%CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
2%RENT
- Villagers Theatre
2%AMELIE
- Hoboken Children’s Theater
2%SHREK
- Pixie Dust Players
2%MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
2%NEWSIES
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
2%TITANIC
- Trilogy Repertory
2%SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
2%PURLIE
- American Theater Group
2%GREASE
- Main Street Theatre Company
2%PARADE
- Roundtable Theatre Company
2%OKLAHOMA!
- Bear Tavern Project
2%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Dover Little Theatre
2%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Ninety Nine Cent Players
2%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Brundage Park Playhouse
2%BEAUTIFUL
- Plays in the Park, Edison, NJ
2%BRIGHT STAR
- The Barn Theatre
1%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Phoenix Productions at the Count Basie NJ
1%INTO THE WOODS
- Gateway Playhouse
1%TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Kean Theatre Council
1%Best New Play Or Musical FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDYS
- Ferrell Studios
16%A NIGHTMARE ON BROADWAY
- Skyline Theatre Company
10%WALDEN
- Premiere Stages at Kean University
8%EMPIRE RECORDS: THE MUSICAL
- McCarter Theatre Center
8%CARDBOARD TREES AND A PAINTED MOON
- Old Library Theatre
7%I & YOU: THE MUSICAL
- McCarter Theatre Center
6%MISS AMERICA IS PROBABLY A B*TCH
- Ferrell Studios
5%STAGES OF MADNESS
- CDC Theatre
5%MARY, MARY
- Stone Church Players
5%MURDER, MAGIC, AND MEAD
- October Ensemble
4%IN THE NAME OF THE MOTHER
- Ferrell Studios
4%THE MALLARD
- Premiere Stages at Kean University
4%PHILADELPHIA
- Ferrell Studios
4%CLASS OF '05: A KILLER REUNION
- West Hudson Arts & Theater Company
3%CORDIALLY INDISPOSED
- Vanguard Theater Company
3%A BREATH OF FRESH AIR
- Ferrell Studios
2%SOMETHING BAD
- Ferrell Studios
2%FREEZING ANTARCTICA
- SPQR Stage Company
2%TAKE THE LEAD
- Paper Mill Playhouse
1%Best Performer In A Musical
Ella Rogers
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
3%
Kaitlyn Waterman
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
3%
Sophia Thomas
- AMELIE
- Hoboken Children’s Theater
3%
Molly Pugliese
- INTO THE WOODS
- Gateway Playhouse
2%
Aeja Barrows
- PURLIE
- American Theater Group
2%
Cecelia Mielnicki
- GREASE
- Plays in the Park
2%
Ash Velazquez
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Ninety Nine Cent Players
2%
Ava Klugewicz
- HAIRSPRAY
- MAC Players
2%
Ashley Michelle
- PARADE
- Broadway Theatre of Pitman
2%
Maria Heitmann
- MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
2%
Megan Moyers
- HAIRSPRAY
- Bridge Players Theatre Company
1%
Adam Lucas
- DREAMWORKS’ SHREK THE MUSICAL
- Bergen Performing Arts Center
1%
Hadar Baron
- BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
1%
AJ Rosario
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Roundtable Theatre Company
1%
Zoe Rock
- ANNIE
- Brundage Park Playhouse
1%
Carl Bird
- TITANIC
- Trilogy Repertory
1%
Amron Salgado
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
1%
Eden Mendez
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Barn Theatre
1%
Alyssa Goldman
- RENT
- Pioneer Production Company Inc
1%
Zee Happonen
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
1%
Christina Freeman
- BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL
- Phoenix Productions
1%
Carly Sorkin
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Spotlight Players
1%
Quinn Guerra
- GREASE
- Main Street Theatre Company
1%
Bob Marcus
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music Mountain Theatre
1%
Sam Garcia
- RENT
- Drama Geek Studios
1%Best Performer In A Play
Allegra Tumbleson
- DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Roxbury Theatre
6%
Addison Clark
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Haddonfield Plays & Players
5%
Jenn Chase
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Drama Geek Studios
3%
Corey Chichizola
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Cranford Dramatic Club
3%
Anthony Rosario, Jr.
- PUFFS
- Main Street Theatre Company
2%
Rick Brown
- DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Roxbury Theatre
2%
Zoey Bentley
- FREEZING ANTARCTICA
- studio;space
2%
Jennifer Shrestha
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Algonquin arts Theatre
2%
Holly Stefanik
- 3RD ANNUAL ONE ACT PLAY FESTIVAL
- Ferrell Studios
2%
Bradley Carrington
- OF MICE AND MEN
- The Barn Theatre
2%
Deja Adeniyi
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center
2%
Allison Altman
- WALDEN
- Premiere Stages at Kean University
2%
Arthur Gregory Pugh
- TWO TRAINS RUNNING
- Middletown Arts Center
2%
Gregory Mehlin
- LOBBY HERO
- The Barn Theatre
2%
Jeff Bodnar
- AMADEUS
- OCC Rep at the Grunin Center for the Arts
2%
Xander Furman
- DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE
- East Lynne Theater Company
2%
John Short
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Algonquin Arts Theatre
1%
Allie Cohen
- MARY, MARY
- Stone Church Players
1%
Molly reinhardt
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- CDC Theatre
1%
Victor Barretta
- GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER
- Kelsey Theatre
1%
Jeff Parsons
- THE NORMAL HEART
- Player's Guild of Leonia
1%
Cindy Warner
- AN AUDITION FOR MURDER
- Main Street Theatre Company
1%
Christopher Tully
- THE TEMPEST
- West Hudson Arts & Theater Company
1%
Heidi Carter Hart
- WIT
- Playhouse 22
1%
Dan Giordano
- RED SPEEDO
- Player's Guild of Leonia
1%Best Play OF MICE AND MEN
- The Barn Theatre
8%THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Algonquin Arts Theatre
7%THE LARAMIE PROJECT
- Offbook Productions
5%PUFFS
- Main Street Theatre Company
4%THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
- Villagers Theatre
4%MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Bridge Players Theatre Company
4%A FEW GOOD MEN
- Drama Geek Studios
4%ANGELS IN AMERICA
- CDC Theatre
3%MURDER, MAGIC, & MEAD
- October Ensemble
3%MISERY
- Dover Little Theatre
3%TWELFTH NIGHT
- Ninety Nine Cent Players
3%RABBIT HOLE
- Bergen County Players
3%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Haddonfield Plays & Players
3%HAMLET
- Art House Productions
2%THE TEMPEST
- West Hudson Arts & Theater Company
2%THE WOLVES
- interACT Theatre Productions
2%OUR TOWN
- Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center
2%AMADEUS
- OCC Rep at the Grunin Center for the Arts
2%TARTUFFE
- Kean University
2%JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center
2%THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- The Shakespeare Theatre of NJ
2%THE SHAPE OF THINGS
- Ferrell Studios
2%GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER
- Kelsey Theatre
2%FADE
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%MY ITALY STORY
- American Theater Group
2%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Amethyst Fiorentino
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- The Premiere Theatre Company
7%
Amethyst Fiorentino
- THE PROM
- Premier Theater Company
7%
Bree Guell
- GREASE
- Plays in the Park
5%
Ashley Cusack
- BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL
- Phoenix Productions
4%
Frankie Perez
- CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
3%
Dan Seitz, Lauren Zenreich
- BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
3%
Brittany Ahr
- GREASE
- Main Street Theatre Company
3%
Vincent Gunn
- ASSASSINS
- StageWorks Theatre Group
3%
Andrew Boyce
- LEGACY OF LIGHT
- McCarter Theatre Center
3%
Rodrigo Escalante
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%
Pete Avagliano
- INTO THE WOODS
- Gateway Playhouse
2%
Larry Pelham
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Dover Little Theatre
2%
Christopher Corveleyn
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- CDC Theatre
2%
Dakota Reider
- INTO THE WOODS
- October Ensemble
2%
Edgar Hidalgo, Rich Pizzuta
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- CDC Theatre
2%
Shawn Simmons
- TARZAN
- Kelsey Theatre
2%
Stacia Belcuore
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Kean Theatre Council
2%
Keith Hoovler
- OF MICE AND MEN
- The Barn Theatre
2%
Anne Mundell
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- George Street Playhouse
2%
Amethyst Fiorentino and Brenden Kortenhaus
- THE PROM
- The Premiere Theatre Company
2%
Chris Hietikko
- RED SPEEDO
- Player's Guild of Leonia
2%
Christine Mase/Kevin Gopon/Brad Noe
- CABARET
- Brundage Park Playhouse
2%
Eric Levin and Nick Montesano
- SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
2%
Shawn McGovern
- PARADE
- Broadway Theatre of Pitman
1%
Bobby Devarona
- INTO THE WOODS
- Mystic Vision Players
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alex Widom and Tom Hessman
- BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL
- Phoenix Productions
7%
Allison Andresini, Sam Franz
- ONCE
- StageWorks Theatre Group
7%
Arnold Teixeira
- SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
6%
Chris Cichon
- BEAUTIFUL
- Plays-in-the-Park, Edison
6%
Steve Kane
- THE SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION
- Main Street Theatre Company
4%
Tom Hessman & Zack Tenety
- MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
3%
Matthew Williams
- CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
3%
Rob DeScherer, Tim Larsen and Carey Gselle
- BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
3%
C. Rashee Stevenson
- HAMLET
- Art House Productions
3%
Joseph Fils-Aime
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
3%
Tyler Sautner
- THE MALLARD
- Premiere Stages at Kean University
3%
Tom Hessman & Zack Tenety
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Phoenix Productions
3%
Julieta Quinteros Amat
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Dover Little Theatre
3%
Ellie Saucier
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Kean Theatre Council
3%
Jan Topoleski
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Algonquin Arts Theatre
3%
Nicholas von Hagel
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- CDC Theatre
3%
Jada Davis
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center
3%
Dakota Reider
- INTO THE WOODS
- October Ensemble
2%
Travis Joseph Wright
- PURLIE
- American Theater Group
2%
Henry Leger
- ALICE BY HEART
- Brook Arts Center
2%
Matt Shoppas
- PARADE
- Broadway Theatre of Pitman
2%
Bobby McElver
- HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES
- McCarter Theatre Center
2%
Eric Collins
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Theater To Go
2%
Russ Meyer
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Barn Theatre
2%
Sam Franz, Ethan Smith, Daniel Gittler
- ASSASSINS
- StageWorks Theatre Group
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Gianna Minardi
- SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
4%
Anthony Lisi
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
3%
NIrvaan Pal
- AMELIE
- Hoboken Children’s Theater
3%
Alex Maron
- SHREK
- Pixie Dust Players
3%
Gigi Mechetti
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%
A.J. Klein
- PARADE
- Broadway Theatre of Pitman
2%
Angelina Amara
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Artist Collective Troupe
2%
Destiny Covert
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Dover Little Theatre
2%
Toni Ann Gisondi
- INTO THE WOODS
- Gateway Playhouse
1%
Max DeVivo
- SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
1%
Alex Ridder
- TITANIC
- Trilogy Repertory
1%
Kayla D'Angelo
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Drama Geek Studios
1%
Alexandra Marcinak
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- CDC Theatre
1%
Francesca Oliveri
- NEWSIES
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
1%
Allora Eisen
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Chatham Community Players
1%
Alyssa Rivera
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- CDC Theatre
1%
Virginia Woodruff
- PURLIE
- American Theater Group
1%
Candice Belina
- BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
1%
Nick Meurer
- EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL
- Drama Geek Studios
1%
Amanda Davies
- GODSPELL
- Ferrell Studios
1%
Amanda Munice
- MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
1%
Alexandra Belle
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Spotlight Players
1%
Joseph Bryant
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Count Basie Center for the Arts
1%
Haley Ornstein
- 25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Brundage Park Playhouse
1%
Melissa Giordano
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Roundtable Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Debra Carozza
- DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Roxbury Theatre
6%
Aaron Juice Jackson
- PUFFS
- Main Street Theatre Company
5%
Allison Parlin
- THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER
- Gateway Playhouse
5%
Amanda Castro-Conroy
- CLASS OF '05: A KILLER REUNION
- West Hudson Arts & Theater Company
3%
Bill Barry
- THE LARAMIE PROJECT
- OffBook Productions
3%
Will Coles
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Drama Geek Studios
3%
Stephen Mennella
- THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
- Villagers Theatre
3%
Max Devivo
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Algonquin Arts Theatre
3%
Steve Fazz
- PUFFS
- Main Street Theatre Company
2%
Elena Lozonschi
- HAMLET
- Art House Productions
2%
Allyssa Winkelspecht
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Bridge Players Theatre Company
2%
Andre Vieira
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Drama Geek Studios
2%
Lauren Friedman
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Algonquin Arts Theatre
2%
Amelia Bell
- THE WOLVES
- interACT Theatre Productions
2%
Gregory Mehlin
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- The Ninety Nine Cent Players
2%
Brendan Keffner
- AMADEUS
- OCC Rep at the Grunin Center for the Arts
2%
Marisa Gore
- RABBIT HOLE
- Bergen County Players
2%
Deitra Oliver
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Bridge Players Theatre Company
2%
Makenzie Kuntz
- THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON
- Kean University
2%
Annie Locke
- BOEING BOEING
- StageWorks Theatre Group
1%
Colby Langweiler
- PUFFS
- Main Street Theatre Company
1%
Woodrow Proctor
- THE MALLARD
- Premiere Stages at Kean University
1%
Janice Kildea
- DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Roxbury Theatre
1%
Emma Ohlig
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- The Ninety Nine Cent Players
1%
Victoria Pollack
- THE MALLARD
- Premiere Stages at Kean University
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production YOU’RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN
- Roxbury Arts Alliance
12%RENT
- Gateway Playhouse
8%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Surflight theatre
7%SHREK
- Pixie Dust Players
7%CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- The Growing Stage
7%GREASE
- Main Street Theater Company
7%TUCK EVERLASTING
- Vanguard Theater Company
6%FREAKY FRIDAY
- Spotlight Players
6%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Red Bank Theatre for Young Audiences
6%ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Drama Geek Studios
6%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Bergen County Players
5%RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER
- The Growing Stage, the Children's Theatre of New Jersey
5%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Dover Little Theatre
4%MATILDA
- Gateway Playhouse
4%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Lyceum studios
3%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS: YOUTH EDITION
- Summit Playhouse
3%GRACE FOR PRESIDENT
- Centenary Stage Company
1%DESVELADO
- Red Bank Theatre for Young Audiences
1%MISS NELSON HAS A FEILD DAY
- Centenary Stage Company
1%Favorite Local Theatre
Plays-in-the-Park Edison NJ
5%
Roundtable Theatre Company
5%
Paper Mill Playhouse
4%
Ferrell Studios
4%
Vanguard Theater Company
4%
Phoenix Productions
3%
studio playhouse
3%
Villagers Theatre
3%
Algonquin Arts Theatre
3%
Howell PAL Theatre Company
3%
StageWorks Theatre Group
3%
Hoboken Children’s Theater
2%
Drama Geek Studios
2%
Gateway Playhouse
2%
Bergen County Players
2%
Main Street Theatre Company
2%
Brundage Park Playhouse
2%
Kelsey Theatre
2%
The Barn Theatre
2%
Spotlight Players
2%
Dover Little Theatre
2%
The Ninety Nine Cent Players
2%
Pixie Dust Players
1%
Trilogy Repertory
1%
The Growing Stage, the Children's Theatre of New Jersey
1%