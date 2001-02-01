First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards; RIDE THE CYCLONE Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Betsy Wolfe - BROADWAY AT THE BARN - HOLIDAY EDITION - Holmdel Theatre Company 9%

THE POWER OF CONNECTION: A 24-HOUR MUSICAL REVUE

8%

April Coleen -- Ferrell Studios

SHE BELTS BACK: A BROADWAY CABARAGE

8%

Adah Christian -- October Ensemble

BROADWAY AT THE BARN

7%

Samantha Pauly -- Holmdel Theatre Company

WELCOME TO THE HEARTBREAK HOTEL

6%

Emily DeMaio -- The Actors Studio of New Jersey

SUMMER CABARET SERIES

4%

Ethan Smith -- StageWorks Theatre Group

SUMMER CABARET SERIES

4%

Cassandra Krajcik -- StageWorks Theatre Group

SUMMER CABARET SERIES

4%

Maggie Capone -- StageWorks Theatre Group

THE POWER OF CONNECTION: A 24-HOUR MUSICAL REVUE

4%

Holly Stefanik -- Ferrell Studios

BROADWAY AT THE BARN

4%

Ashley Loren -- Holmdel Theatre Company

SUMMER CABARET SERIES

3%

Patrick Dwyer -- StageWorks Theatre Group

WELCOME TO THE HEARTBREAK HOTEL

3%

Nick Rubano -- The Actors Studio of New Jersey

WISH UPON A SONG

3%

Peter Piccini -- Artist Collective Troupe

IN YOUR DREAMS CABARET

3%

Heather Cozine -- Maplewood Strollers

THE POWER OF CONNECTION: A 24-HOUR MUSICAL REVUE

3%

Frankie Perez -- Ferrell Studios

MARVIN HAMLISCH, A SINGULAR SENSATION

3%

James Horan -- Chatham Community Players

NO REGRETS: AN EVENING WITH EDITH PIAF

3%

Yael Rasooly -- East Lynne Theater Company

WELCOME TO THE HEARTBREAK HOTEL

3%

Kevin Egan -- The Actors Studio of New Jersey

WELCOME TO THE HEARTBREAK HOTEL

2%

Kolter Yagual-Rolston -- The Actors Studio of New Jersey

BROADWAY AT THE BARN

2%

Jennie Harney-Fleming -- Holmdel Theatre Company

WISH UPON A SONG

2%

Michael Palmer -- Artist Collective Troupe

THE POWER OF CONNECTION: A 24-HOUR MUSICAL REVUE

2%

Chiane Ekweonu -- Ferrell Studios

DAMES OF THE SILVER SCREEN

2%

Carol Bufford -- Cape May Stage

ZANNA DON’T - THE REBOOT

2%

Jalen Ford -- Theater Q Asbury

THE POWER OF CONNECTION: A 24-HOUR MUSICAL REVUE

2%

Gabie Hoscon -- Ferrell Studios

THE WEDDING SINGER

8%

Alex Marciniak -- Roundtable Theatre Company

GREASE

7%

Amanda Grace -- Plays in the park

BEAUTIFUL

4%

Aimee Mitacchione -- Plays in the Park, Edison, NJ

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

Dawn Warga -- Brundage Park Playhouse

BEAUTIFUL

3%

Dominique Alvarado -- Bergen County Players

CABARET

3%

Melissa Mooney -- Ferrell Studios

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

Renee Green -- Howell PAL Theatre Company

FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S: THE UNOFFICIAL MUSICAL

2%

Maddie Miley -- Ferrell Studios

HAIR

2%

Rebecca Murillo -- Vanguard Theater Company

MARY POPPINS

2%

Matty Price -- Phoenix Productions

RENT

2%

Lexi Toriello -- Drama Geek Studios

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

2%

Rylee Covert -- Dover Little Theatre

RENT

2%

Karen Cleighton -- Gateway Playhouse

BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL

2%

Amanda Malone -- StageWorks Theatre Group

KINKY BOOTS

2%

Bridget Hughes -- Phoenix Productions

ALICE BY HEART

2%

Amanda Papa -- Brook Arts Center

FREAKY FRIDAY

2%

Bella Taylor -- Spotlight Players

GREASE

2%

Dana Van Pell -- Main Street Theatre Company

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

Donna Battaglia and Riley MacMoyle -- The Premiere Theatre Company

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Lex Goyden -- October Ensemble

TITANIC

2%

Kristin Sarboukh -- Trilogy Repertory

TUCK EVERLASTING

2%

Lawrence Dandridge, Jasón Wells -- Vanguard Theater Company

NEWSIES

2%

Renee Green -- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Jessi Meisel -- Bridge Players Theatre Company

TICK TICK… BOOM!

1%

Christian M. MontLouis -- Kean Theatre Council

RENT

8%

Abby Rhode -- Villagers Theatre

BEAUTIFUL

5%

Alyson Cohn, Felicia Benson Kraft, Lynne Lupfer -- Bergen County Players

FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S: THE UNOFFICIAL MUSICAL

5%

Abhiroop Doddapaneni-Lingineni -- Ferrell Studios

PARADE

4%

Abby Drexler -- Broadway Theatre of Pitman

GREASE

4%

Jim Parks -- Plays in the Park

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL

3%

Kayla D'Angelo -- Drama Geek Studios

MARY POPPINS

3%

James Grausam -- Phoenix Productions

CABARET

3%

Valerie Myers -- Ferrell Studios

LEGALLY BLONDE

3%

Zach Mazouat -- CDC Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

Carla Gelpke -- Brundage Park Playhouse

HAIR

2%

Terrell Jordan Jenkins -- Vanguard Theater Company

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

Giovanna DiSanto and Samantha Clark -- Ninety Nine Cent Players

LITTLE WOMEN

2%

Chelsea Carlson -- Artist Collective Troupe

GREASE

2%

Kathy Delre Ferrigno -- Main Street Theatre Company

KINKY BOOTS

2%

Joanne Penrose & Gabe Bagdazian -- Phoenix Productions

CABARET

2%

Carla Gelpke/Kim Potempa Niedosik -- Brundage Park Playhouse

FREAKY FRIDAY

2%

Lizzy Stefanic -- Spotlight Players

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

Kitty Cleary -- The Premiere Theatre Company

SOUTH PACIFIC

2%

Julie Jackson/Karen Sutherland -- Gateway Playhouse

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Nick Montesano -- NENAproductions

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Autumn Hyun, Paris Bates -- CDC Theatre

PIPPIN

2%

Becky Maegerle -- Fool Moon Theatre

FADE

2%

Ariana Michel-Hamblin -- Vanguard Theater Company

THE MUSIC MAN

2%

Ann Lowe -- Summit Playhouse

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Howard Whitmore -- Mystic Vision Players

GREASE

15%

- Plays in the park

CABARET

15%

- Ferrell Studios

ANYTHING GOES

10%

- Trilogy Repertory

MARY POPPINS

9%

- Phoenix Productions

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

8%

- CDC Theatre

THE PROM

7%

- Premier Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

7%

- Bridge Players Theatre Company

LEGALLY BLONDE

6%

- CDC Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

6%

- Spotlight Players

SPRING AWAKENING

6%

- StageWorks Theatre Group

PIPPIN

4%

- Fool Moon Theatre

DROWSY CHAPERONE

4%

- The MAC Players

THE GOLDEN GAMES

2%

- Broadway Theatre of Pitman

THE MOVING ARCHITECTS

2%

- Crane House & Historic YWCA

DREAMWORKS’ SHREK THE MUSICAL

4%

Alexander R. Diaz -- Bergen Performing Arts Center

GODSPELL

4%

AJ Russell -- Ferrell Studios

BEAUTIFUL

3%

Alyson Cohn -- Bergen County Players

GREASE

3%

Brittany Ahr and Cindy Warner -- Main Street Theater Company

HAIR

3%

Janeece Freeman-Clark -- Vanguard Theater Company

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

Gillian Bryck -- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY

GREASE

2%

Anna Gelpke -- Brundage Park Playhouse

CABARET

2%

Luke Ferrell -- Ferrell Studios

GREASE

2%

John Menter -- Plays in the park

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Sharon Coyle -- Main Street Theatre Company

PARADE

2%

Erin Miller -- Roundtable Theatre Company

TITANIC

2%

Jaye Barre -- Trilogy Repertory

NEWSIES

2%

Gillian Bryck -- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY

RENT

2%

Josh Reed -- Drama Geek Studios

RENT

2%

Jared Milian -- Villagers Theatre

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

Jack McManus -- The Ninety Nine Cent Players

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Phil Pallitto -- Gateway Playhouse

BRIGHT STAR

2%

Joe Elefante -- The Barn Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Andrew Ferrie -- Music Mountain Theatre

MARY POPPINS

2%

Matty Price -- Phoenix Productions

FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S: THE UNOFFICIAL MUSICAL

2%

Kristin Field -- Ferrell Studios

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Nick Montesano -- NENAproductions

ROCK OF AGES

2%

Anthony Logan Cole -- Old Library Theatre

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

2%

Felicia Artrip -- Dover Little Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

Edgar Hidalgo -- CDC Theatre

MISERY

8%

Angel Fajardo -- Dover Little Theatre

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

6%

Dar Yanetta -- Roxbury Theatre

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

5%

Gina Lupi -- Algonquin Arts Theatre

CLASS OF '05: A KILLER REUNION

5%

Allyssa Hynes -- West Hudson Arts & Theater Company

A FEW GOOD MEN

4%

Joshua Reed -- Drama Geek Studios

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION

3%

Genevieve Estanislau -- Villagers Theatre

PUFFS

3%

Victoria Mosier -- Main Street Theatre Company

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

3%

Jada Davis -- Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center

MURDER, MAGIC, & MEAD

3%

Brandon Gulya & Elle River -- October Ensemble

TWELFTH NIGHT

3%

Giovanna DiSanto -- Ninety Nine Cent Players

RABBIT HOLE

3%

Dottie Fischer -- Bergen County Players

3RD ANNUAL ONE ACT PLAY FESTIVAL

3%

Luke Ferrell -- Ferrell Studios

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

2%

Brian Crowe -- The Shakespeare Theatre of NJ

THE WOLVES

2%

Megan Lako -- interACT Theatre Productions

RED SPEEDO

2%

Chris Hietikko -- Player's Guild of Leonia

THE SHAPE OF THINGS

2%

Uchenna Agbu -- Ferrell Studios

ANGELS IN AMERICA

2%

Michael Kidney -- CDC Theatre

HAMLET

2%

C. Rashee Stevenson -- Art House Productions

FREEZING ANTARCTICA

2%

Bill Sterritt -- studio;space

AN AUDITION FOR MURDER

2%

Emily Christensen -- Main Street Theatre Company

OF MICE AND MEN

2%

Mark Phelan -- The Barn Theatre

FADE

2%

Dana Iannuzzi -- Vanguard Theater Company

BOEING BOEING

2%

Peter Curley -- Stageworks at Studio 237

ANGELS IN AMERICA

2%

Michael Kidney -- Cranford Dramatic Club

HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES

2%

Moises Kaufman -- McCarter Theatre Center

SCHOOL OF ROCK

5%

- Playhouse 22

GREASE

3%

- Plays in the park

RENT

3%

- Villagers Theatre

RENT

3%

- Drama Geek Studios

RENT

3%

- Plays-in-the-Park, Edison

THE WEDDING SINGER

3%

- Roundtable Theatre Company

NEWSIES

3%

- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY

MARY POPPINS

2%

- Phoenix Productions

CABARET

2%

- Ferrell Studios

HAIR

2%

- Vanguard Theater Company

ONCE

2%

- StageWorks Theatre Group

DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

2%

- Roxbury Theatre

TITANIC

2%

- Trilogy Repertory

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

- The Ninety Nine Cent Players

THE WOLVES

2%

- interACT Theatre Productions

SHREK

2%

- pixie dust players

SWEENEY TODD

2%

- NENAproductions

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

- CDC Theatre

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

2%

- Algonquin Arts Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

2%

- Kelsey Theater

PURLIE

2%

- American Theater Group

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

- Brundage Park Playhouse

GREASE

2%

- Main Street Theatre Company

RENT

1%

- Gateway Playhouse

THE SHARK IS BROKEN

6%

Alan Edwards -- George Street Playhouse

EMPIRE RECORDS: THE MUSICAL

5%

Adam Honore -- McCarter Theatre Center

BEAUTIFUL

4%

Allan Seward -- Bergen County Players

FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S: THE UNOFFICIAL MUSICAL

4%

Ben Huebscher -- Ferrell Studios

CABARET

3%

Bob Seesselberg -- Ferrell Studios

FREAKY FRIDAY

3%

Alex Fritsch -- Spotlight Players

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

3%

Bailey Dumlao -- Middletown Arts Center

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

Joshua Reed -- Drama Geek Studios

RENT

3%

Dan Schulze -- Villagers Theatre

HAIR

3%

David Heguy -- Vanguard Theater Company

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

Emily Lovell -- Phoenix Productions

FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S: THE UNOFFICIAL MUSICAL

2%

Yoshi Grasso -- Ferrell Studios

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

Alex Fritsch -- Spotlight Players

GREASE

2%

Roman Klima -- Plays in the Park

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Nicholas Marmo -- CDC Theatre

ALMOST, MAINE

2%

Kevin Gunther -- Main Street Theatre Company

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

2%

Larry Pelham -- Dover Little Theatre

MARY POPPINS

2%

Justin Christopher Odon -- Phoenix Productions

BRIGHT STAR

2%

Cheryl Wilbur -- The Barn Theatre

ALICE BY HEART

2%

Sam Lazofsky -- Brook Arts Center

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Pete Avagliano -- Gateway Playhouse

WALDEN

2%

Zack Gage -- Premiere Stages at Kean University

GREASE

2%

Danielle Niedosik -- Brundage Park Playhouse

ROCK OF AGES

2%

Zach Piazza -- Old Library Theatre

THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS

2%

Alex Fritsch -- Spotlight Players

INTO THE WOODS

7%

Allison Stella -- October Ensemble

GREASE

4%

Charles Santoro -- Plays in the park

RENT

4%

Angelina Francese -- Villagers Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

3%

Bob Sammond -- The Premiere Theatre Company

CABARET

3%

Brian Colquist/ Julia Ravenna -- Ferrell Studios

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

Ethan Smith -- Brundage Park Playhouse

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

3%

Blaze Dalio -- Haddonfield Plays & Players

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

3%

Allison Stella -- October Ensemble

NEWSIES

3%

Charles Santoro -- Mayo Performing Arts Center

PARADE

3%

Chris Vehmas -- Roundtable Theatre Company

TITANIC

3%

John Birckhead -- Trilogy Repertory

BEAUTIFUL

2%

Steve Bell -- Bergen County Players

JEKYLL & HYDE

2%

Brian Mulligan -- North Brunswick Drama Group

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

Sam Garcia -- Drama Geek Studios

GREASE

2%

Nicole Barrow-White -- Main Street Theatre Company

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

Chris Vehmas -- Roundtable Theatre Company

MARY POPPINS

2%

Jonathan Mehl -- Phoenix Productions

RENT

2%

Debbie Roland -- Gateway Playhouse

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Jeff Brown -- NENAproductions

TICK TICK… BOOM!

2%

Keira Marques -- Kean Theatre Council

HAIR

2%

Justin Fischer -- Vanguard Theater Company

THE PROM

2%

Bob Sammond -- The Premiere Theatre Company

BEAUTIFUL

2%

Mark Baron -- Plays-in-the-Park, Edison

THE COLOR PURPLE

2%

Michael Gilch -- Phoenix Productions

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Hannah Elarmo -- CDC Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

3%

- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY

SCHOOL OF ROCK

3%

- Playhouse 22

GREASE

3%

- Plays-in-the-Park

HAIR

3%

- Vanguard Theater Company

RENT

3%

- Drama Geek Studios

RENT

3%

- Villagers Theatre

CABARET

2%

- Ferrell Studios

SHREK

2%

- Pixie Dust Players

MARY POPPINS

2%

- Phoenix Productions

NEWSIES

2%

- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY

OKLAHOMA!

2%

- Bear Tavern Project

TITANIC

2%

- Trilogy Repertory

SWEENEY TODD

2%

- NENAproductions

PARADE

2%

- Roundtable Theatre Company

GREASE

2%

- Main Street Theatre Company

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

- Brundage Park Playhouse

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

- The Ninety Nine Cent Players

PURLIE

2%

- American Theater Group

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

2%

- Dover Little Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

2%

- Bridge Players Theatre Company

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

- Roundtable Theatre Company

BRIGHT STAR

2%

- The Barn Theatre

BEAUTIFUL

2%

- Plays in the Park, Edison, NJ

INTO THE WOODS

1%

- Gateway Playhouse

TICK TICK… BOOM!

1%

- Kean Theatre Council

FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDYS

16%

- Ferrell Studios

A NIGHTMARE ON BROADWAY

10%

- Skyline Theatre Company

WALDEN

8%

- Premiere Stages at Kean University

EMPIRE RECORDS: THE MUSICAL

8%

- McCarter Theatre Center

CARDBOARD TREES AND A PAINTED MOON

7%

- Old Library Theatre

I & YOU: THE MUSICAL

6%

- McCarter Theatre Center

STAGES OF MADNESS

5%

- CDC Theatre

MISS AMERICA IS PROBABLY A B*TCH

5%

- Ferrell Studios

IN THE NAME OF THE MOTHER

5%

- Ferrell Studios

MARY, MARY

5%

- Stone Church Players

MURDER, MAGIC, AND MEAD

4%

- October Ensemble

THE MALLARD

4%

- Premiere Stages at Kean University

PHILADELPHIA

4%

- Ferrell Studios

CLASS OF '05: A KILLER REUNION

3%

- West Hudson Arts & Theater Company

CORDIALLY INDISPOSED

3%

- Vanguard Theater Company

SOMETHING BAD

2%

- Ferrell Studios

A BREATH OF FRESH AIR

1%

- Ferrell Studios

FREEZING ANTARCTICA

1%

- SPQR Stage Company

THE LITTLE MERMAID

3%

Ella Rogers -- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY

THE LITTLE MERMAID

3%

Kaitlyn Waterman -- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY

GREASE

2%

Cecelia Mielnicki -- Plays in the Park

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Molly Pugliese -- Gateway Playhouse

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

Ash Velazquez -- The Ninety Nine Cent Players

PURLIE

2%

Aeja Barrows -- American Theater Group

MARY POPPINS

2%

Maria Heitmann -- Phoenix Productions

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Megan Moyers -- Bridge Players Theatre Company

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Ava Klugewicz -- MAC Players

BEAUTIFUL

1%

Hadar Baron -- Bergen County Players

DREAMWORKS’ SHREK THE MUSICAL

1%

Adam Lucas -- Bergen Performing Arts Center

THE WEDDING SINGER

1%

AJ Rosario -- Roundtable Theatre Company

TITANIC

1%

Carl Bird -- Trilogy Repertory

ANNIE

1%

Zoe Rock -- Brundage Park Playhouse

PARADE

1%

Ashley Michelle -- Broadway Theatre of Pitman

HAIR

1%

Zee Happonen -- Vanguard Theater Company

FREAKY FRIDAY

1%

Carly Sorkin -- Spotlight Players

BRIGHT STAR

1%

Eden Mendez -- The Barn Theatre

HAIR

1%

Amron Salgado -- Vanguard Theater Company

RENT

1%

Sam Garcia -- Drama Geek Studios

MATILDA

1%

Mary Anestis -- Villagers Theatre

RENT

1%

Alyssa Goldman -- Pioneer Production Company Inc

GREASE

1%

Quinn Guerra -- Main Street Theatre Company

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

1%

Bob Marcus -- Music Mountain Theatre

NINE

1%

John Griffin -- Playhouse 22

DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

5%

Allegra Tumbleson -- Roxbury Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

5%

Addison Clark -- Haddonfield Plays & Players

A FEW GOOD MEN

3%

Jenn Chase -- Drama Geek Studios

ANGELS IN AMERICA

3%

Corey Chichizola -- Cranford Dramatic Club

PUFFS

2%

Anthony Rosario, Jr. -- Main Street Theatre Company

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

2%

Jennifer Shrestha -- Algonquin arts Theatre

3RD ANNUAL ONE ACT PLAY FESTIVAL

2%

Holly Stefanik -- Ferrell Studios

FREEZING ANTARCTICA

2%

Zoey Bentley -- studio;space

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

2%

Deja Adeniyi -- Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center

DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

2%

Rick Brown -- Roxbury Theatre

OF MICE AND MEN

2%

Bradley Carrington -- The Barn Theatre

LOBBY HERO

2%

Gregory Mehlin -- The Barn Theatre

TWO TRAINS RUNNING

2%

Arthur Gregory Pugh -- Middletown Arts Center

WALDEN

2%

Allison Altman -- Premiere Stages at Kean University

MARY, MARY

2%

Allie Cohen -- Stone Church Players

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

2%

John Short -- Algonquin Arts Theatre

THE NORMAL HEART

2%

Jeff Parsons -- Player's Guild of Leonia

ANGELS IN AMERICA

1%

Molly reinhardt -- CDC Theatre

RED SPEEDO

1%

Dan Giordano -- Player's Guild of Leonia

BOEING BOEING

1%

Brian Madden -- Stageworks at Studio 237

GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER

1%

Victor Barretta -- Kelsey Theatre

AMADEUS

1%

Jeff Bodnar -- OCC Rep at the Grunin Center for the Arts

WIT

1%

Heidi Carter Hart -- Playhouse 22

THE TEMPEST

1%

Christopher Tully -- West Hudson Arts & Theater Company

AN AUDITION FOR MURDER

1%

Cindy Warner -- Main Street Theatre Company

OF MICE AND MEN

8%

- The Barn Theatre

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

8%

- Algonquin Arts Theatre

THE LARAMIE PROJECT

6%

- Offbook Productions

PUFFS

5%

- Main Street Theatre Company

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

5%

- Bridge Players Theatre Company

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION

4%

- Villagers Theatre

A FEW GOOD MEN

4%

- Drama Geek Studios

MURDER, MAGIC, & MEAD

3%

- October Ensemble

ANGELS IN AMERICA

3%

- CDC Theatre

MISERY

3%

- Dover Little Theatre

TWELFTH NIGHT

3%

- Ninety Nine Cent Players

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

- Haddonfield Plays & Players

RABBIT HOLE

3%

- Bergen County Players

THE WOLVES

2%

- interACT Theatre Productions

TARTUFFE

2%

- Kean University

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

2%

- Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center

THE TEMPEST

2%

- West Hudson Arts & Theater Company

OUR TOWN

2%

- Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

2%

- The Shakespeare Theatre of NJ

THE SHAPE OF THINGS

2%

- Ferrell Studios

GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER

2%

- Kelsey Theatre

FADE

2%

- Vanguard Theater Company

BOEING BOEING

2%

- Stageworks at Studio 237

THE SHARK IS BROKEN

1%

- George Street Playhouse

PRIMARY TRUST

1%

- McCarter Theatre Center

THE PROM

7%

Amethyst Fiorentino -- Premier Theater Company

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

7%

Amethyst Fiorentino -- The Premiere Theatre Company

GREASE

5%

Bree Guell -- Plays in the Park

BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL

4%

Ashley Cusack -- Phoenix Productions

CABARET

3%

Frankie Perez -- Ferrell Studios

BEAUTIFUL

3%

Dan Seitz, Lauren Zenreich -- Bergen County Players

GREASE

3%

Brittany Ahr -- Main Street Theatre Company

ASSASSINS

3%

Vincent Gunn -- StageWorks Theatre Group

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Christopher Corveleyn -- CDC Theatre

LEGACY OF LIGHT

2%

Andrew Boyce -- McCarter Theatre Center

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

2%

Larry Pelham -- Dover Little Theatre

HAIR

2%

Rodrigo Escalante -- Vanguard Theater Company

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Pete Avagliano -- Gateway Playhouse

TARZAN

2%

Shawn Simmons -- Kelsey Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Dakota Reider -- October Ensemble

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

Edgar Hidalgo, Rich Pizzuta -- CDC Theatre

TICK TICK… BOOM!

2%

Stacia Belcuore -- Kean Theatre Council

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Eric Levin and Nick Montesano -- NENAproductions

CABARET

2%

Christine Mase/Kevin Gopon/Brad Noe -- Brundage Park Playhouse

RED SPEEDO

2%

Chris Hietikko -- Player's Guild of Leonia

THE PROM

2%

Amethyst Fiorentino and Brenden Kortenhaus -- The Premiere Theatre Company

OF MICE AND MEN

2%

Keith Hoovler -- The Barn Theatre

ANYTHING GOES

2%

Jaye Barre and Adam Sokira -- Trilogy Repertory

THE SHARK IS BROKEN

2%

Anne Mundell -- George Street Playhouse

INTO THE WOODS

1%

Bobby Devarona -- Mystic Vision Players

ONCE

7%

Allison Andresini, Sam Franz -- StageWorks Theatre Group

BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL

7%

Alex Widom and Tom Hessman -- Phoenix Productions

SWEENEY TODD

6%

Arnold Teixeira -- NENAproductions

BEAUTIFUL

6%

Chris Cichon -- Plays-in-the-Park, Edison

THE SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION

4%

Steve Kane -- Main Street Theatre Company

MARY POPPINS

3%

Tom Hessman & Zack Tenety -- Phoenix Productions

CABARET

3%

Matthew Williams -- Ferrell Studios

BEAUTIFUL

3%

Rob DeScherer, Tim Larsen and Carey Gselle -- Bergen County Players

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

3%

Julieta Quinteros Amat -- Dover Little Theatre

HAIR

3%

Joseph Fils-Aime -- Vanguard Theater Company

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

Tom Hessman & Zack Tenety -- Phoenix Productions

THE MALLARD

3%

Tyler Sautner -- Premiere Stages at Kean University

TICK TICK… BOOM!

3%

Ellie Saucier -- Kean Theatre Council

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

3%

Jan Topoleski -- Algonquin Arts Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

Nicholas von Hagel -- CDC Theatre

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

3%

Jada Davis -- Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Dakota Reider -- October Ensemble

HAMLET

2%

C. Rashee Stevenson -- Art House Productions

ALICE BY HEART

2%

Henry Leger -- Brook Arts Center

PARADE

2%

Matt Shoppas -- Broadway Theatre of Pitman

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Eric Collins -- Theater To Go

PURLIE

2%

Travis Joseph Wright -- American Theater Group

ASSASSINS

2%

Sam Franz, Ethan Smith, Daniel Gittler -- StageWorks Theatre Group

BRIGHT STAR

2%

Russ Meyer -- The Barn Theatre

TUCK EVERLASTING

2%

Joseph Fils-Aime -- Vanguard Theater Company

THE LITTLE MERMAID

3%

Anthony Lisi -- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY

SHREK

3%

Alex Maron -- Pixie Dust Players

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Gianna Minardi -- NENAproductions

HAIR

3%

Gigi Mechetti -- Vanguard Theater Company

PARADE

2%

A.J. Klein -- Broadway Theatre of Pitman

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

2%

Destiny Covert -- Dover Little Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Max DeVivo -- NENAproductions

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Kayla D'Angelo -- Drama Geek Studios

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Toni Ann Gisondi -- Gateway Playhouse

TITANIC

1%

Alex Ridder -- Trilogy Repertory

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

1%

Alexandra Marcinak -- CDC Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

1%

Alyssa Rivera -- CDC Theatre

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL

1%

Nick Meurer -- Drama Geek Studios

GODSPELL

1%

Amanda Davies -- Ferrell Studios

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

1%

Allora Eisen -- Chatham Community Players

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

1%

Joseph Bryant -- Count Basie Center for the Arts

MARY POPPINS

1%

Amanda Munice -- Phoenix Productions

NEWSIES

1%

Francesca Oliveri -- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY

25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

1%

Haley Ornstein -- Brundage Park Playhouse

PURLIE

1%

Virginia Woodruff -- American Theater Group

FREAKY FRIDAY

1%

Alexandra Belle -- Spotlight Players

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

1%

Laura Cardona -- Brundage Park Playhouse

THE WEDDING SINGER

1%

Melissa Giordano -- Roundtable Theatre

GREASE

1%

Sarah Pereira -- Plays in the Park

25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

1%

Lauren Cesta -- Ninety Nine Cent Players

DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

6%

Debra Carozza -- Roxbury Theatre

PUFFS

5%

Aaron Juice Jackson -- Main Street Theatre Company

THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER

5%

Allison Parlin -- Gateway Playhouse

CLASS OF '05: A KILLER REUNION

3%

Amanda Castro-Conroy -- West Hudson Arts & Theater Company

THE LARAMIE PROJECT

3%

Bill Barry -- OffBook Productions

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

3%

Max Devivo -- Algonquin Arts Theatre

A FEW GOOD MEN

3%

Will Coles -- Drama Geek Studios

PUFFS

3%

Steve Fazz -- Main Street Theatre Company

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

2%

Allyssa Winkelspecht -- Bridge Players Theatre Company

A FEW GOOD MEN

2%

Andre Vieira -- Drama Geek Studios

THE WOLVES

2%

Amelia Bell -- interACT Theatre Productions

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION

2%

Stephen Mennella -- Villagers Theatre

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

2%

Lauren Friedman -- Algonquin Arts Theatre

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

Gregory Mehlin -- The Ninety Nine Cent Players

RABBIT HOLE

2%

Marisa Gore -- Bergen County Players

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

2%

Deitra Oliver -- Bridge Players Theatre Company

THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON

2%

Makenzie Kuntz -- Kean University

AMADEUS

2%

Brendan Keffner -- OCC Rep at the Grunin Center for the Arts

BOEING BOEING

2%

Annie Locke -- StageWorks Theatre Group

PUFFS

2%

Colby Langweiler -- Main Street Theatre Company

THE MALLARD

2%

Woodrow Proctor -- Premiere Stages at Kean University

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

Emma Ohlig -- The Ninety Nine Cent Players

DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

1%

Janice Kildea -- Roxbury Theatre

THE SHAPE OF THINGS

1%

Steven Franklin -- Ferrell Studios

MURDER, MAGIC, & MEAD

1%

Jennifer Carlisle -- October Ensemble

YOU’RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN

12%

- Roxbury Arts Alliance

RENT

9%

- Gateway Playhouse

THE WIZARD OF OZ

8%

- Surflight theatre

SHREK

7%

- Pixie Dust Players

GREASE

7%

- Main Street Theater Company

TUCK EVERLASTING

6%

- Vanguard Theater Company

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

6%

- The Growing Stage

FREAKY FRIDAY

6%

- Spotlight Players

THE WIZARD OF OZ

6%

- Red Bank Theatre for Young Audiences

ALICE IN WONDERLAND

6%

- Drama Geek Studios

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

5%

- Bergen County Players

RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER

5%

- The Growing Stage, the Children's Theatre of New Jersey

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

5%

- Dover Little Theatre

MATILDA

4%

- Gateway Playhouse

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

3%

- Lyceum studios

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS: YOUTH EDITION

3%

- Summit Playhouse

GRACE FOR PRESIDENT

1%

- Centenary Stage Company

DESVELADO

1%

- Red Bank Theatre for Young Audiences

MISS NELSON HAS A FEILD DAY

1%

- Centenary Stage Company

6%

Plays-in-the-Park Edison NJ

5%

Roundtable Theatre Company

4%

Paper Mill Playhouse

4%

Ferrell Studios

4%

Vanguard Theater Company

4%

Phoenix Productions

3%

studio playhouse

3%

Villagers Theatre

3%

StageWorks Theatre Group

3%

Drama Geek Studios

2%

Howell PAL Theatre Company

2%

Gateway Playhouse

2%

Main Street Theatre Company

2%

Brundage Park Playhouse

2%

Algonquin Arts Theatre

2%

Kelsey Theatre

2%

Bergen County Players

2%

Spotlight Players

2%

The Barn Theatre

2%

Dover Little Theatre

2%

The Ninety Nine Cent Players

2%

Pixie Dust Players

2%

Trilogy Repertory

1%

West Hudson Arts & Theater Company

1%

The Growing Stage, the Children's Theatre of New Jersey

