First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards; RIDE THE CYCLONE Leads Best Musical!

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Betsy Wolfe
- BROADWAY AT THE BARN - HOLIDAY EDITION
- Holmdel Theatre Company
9%
April Coleen
- THE POWER OF CONNECTION: A 24-HOUR MUSICAL REVUE
- Ferrell Studios
8%
Adah Christian
- SHE BELTS BACK: A BROADWAY CABARAGE
- October Ensemble
8%
Samantha Pauly
- BROADWAY AT THE BARN
- Holmdel Theatre Company
7%
Emily DeMaio
- WELCOME TO THE HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- The Actors Studio of New Jersey
6%
Ethan Smith
- SUMMER CABARET SERIES
- StageWorks Theatre Group
4%
Cassandra Krajcik
- SUMMER CABARET SERIES
- StageWorks Theatre Group
4%
Maggie Capone
- SUMMER CABARET SERIES
- StageWorks Theatre Group
4%
Holly Stefanik
- THE POWER OF CONNECTION: A 24-HOUR MUSICAL REVUE
- Ferrell Studios
4%
Ashley Loren
- BROADWAY AT THE BARN
- Holmdel Theatre Company
4%
Patrick Dwyer
- SUMMER CABARET SERIES
- StageWorks Theatre Group
3%
Nick Rubano
- WELCOME TO THE HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- The Actors Studio of New Jersey
3%
Peter Piccini
- WISH UPON A SONG
- Artist Collective Troupe
3%
Heather Cozine
- IN YOUR DREAMS CABARET
- Maplewood Strollers
3%
Frankie Perez
- THE POWER OF CONNECTION: A 24-HOUR MUSICAL REVUE
- Ferrell Studios
3%
James Horan
- MARVIN HAMLISCH, A SINGULAR SENSATION
- Chatham Community Players
3%
Yael Rasooly
- NO REGRETS: AN EVENING WITH EDITH PIAF
- East Lynne Theater Company
3%
Kevin Egan
- WELCOME TO THE HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- The Actors Studio of New Jersey
3%
Kolter Yagual-Rolston
- WELCOME TO THE HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- The Actors Studio of New Jersey
2%
Jennie Harney-Fleming
- BROADWAY AT THE BARN
- Holmdel Theatre Company
2%
Michael Palmer
- WISH UPON A SONG
- Artist Collective Troupe
2%
Chiane Ekweonu
- THE POWER OF CONNECTION: A 24-HOUR MUSICAL REVUE
- Ferrell Studios
2%
Carol Bufford
- DAMES OF THE SILVER SCREEN
- Cape May Stage
2%
Jalen Ford
- ZANNA DON’T - THE REBOOT
- Theater Q Asbury
2%
Gabie Hoscon
- THE POWER OF CONNECTION: A 24-HOUR MUSICAL REVUE
- Ferrell Studios
2%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Alex Marciniak
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Roundtable Theatre Company
8%
Amanda Grace
- GREASE
- Plays in the park
7%
Aimee Mitacchione
- BEAUTIFUL
- Plays in the Park, Edison, NJ
4%
Dawn Warga
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Brundage Park Playhouse
3%
Dominique Alvarado
- BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
3%
Melissa Mooney
- CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
3%
Renee Green
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Howell PAL Theatre Company
2%
Maddie Miley
- FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S: THE UNOFFICIAL MUSICAL
- Ferrell Studios
2%
Rebecca Murillo
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%
Matty Price
- MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
2%
Lexi Toriello
- RENT
- Drama Geek Studios
2%
Rylee Covert
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Dover Little Theatre
2%
Karen Cleighton
- RENT
- Gateway Playhouse
2%
Amanda Malone
- BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL
- StageWorks Theatre Group
2%
Bridget Hughes
- KINKY BOOTS
- Phoenix Productions
2%
Amanda Papa
- ALICE BY HEART
- Brook Arts Center
2%
Bella Taylor
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Spotlight Players
2%
Dana Van Pell
- GREASE
- Main Street Theatre Company
2%
Donna Battaglia and Riley MacMoyle
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- The Premiere Theatre Company
2%
Lex Goyden
- INTO THE WOODS
- October Ensemble
2%
Kristin Sarboukh
- TITANIC
- Trilogy Repertory
2%
Lawrence Dandridge, Jasón Wells
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%
Renee Green
- NEWSIES
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
2%
Jessi Meisel
- HAIRSPRAY
- Bridge Players Theatre Company
2%
Christian M. MontLouis
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Kean Theatre Council
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Abby Rhode
- RENT
- Villagers Theatre
8%
Alyson Cohn, Felicia Benson Kraft, Lynne Lupfer
- BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
5%
Abhiroop Doddapaneni-Lingineni
- FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S: THE UNOFFICIAL MUSICAL
- Ferrell Studios
5%
Abby Drexler
- PARADE
- Broadway Theatre of Pitman
4%
Jim Parks
- GREASE
- Plays in the Park
4%
Kayla D'Angelo
- EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL
- Drama Geek Studios
3%
James Grausam
- MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
3%
Valerie Myers
- CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
3%
Zach Mazouat
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- CDC Theatre
3%
Carla Gelpke
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Brundage Park Playhouse
3%
Terrell Jordan Jenkins
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%
Giovanna DiSanto and Samantha Clark
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Ninety Nine Cent Players
2%
Chelsea Carlson
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Artist Collective Troupe
2%
Kathy Delre Ferrigno
- GREASE
- Main Street Theatre Company
2%
Joanne Penrose & Gabe Bagdazian
- KINKY BOOTS
- Phoenix Productions
2%
Carla Gelpke/Kim Potempa Niedosik
- CABARET
- Brundage Park Playhouse
2%
Lizzy Stefanic
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Spotlight Players
2%
Kitty Cleary
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- The Premiere Theatre Company
2%
Julie Jackson/Karen Sutherland
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- Gateway Playhouse
2%
Nick Montesano
- SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
2%
Autumn Hyun, Paris Bates
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- CDC Theatre
2%
Becky Maegerle
- PIPPIN
- Fool Moon Theatre
2%
Ariana Michel-Hamblin
- FADE
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%
Ann Lowe
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Summit Playhouse
2%
Howard Whitmore
- INTO THE WOODS
- Mystic Vision Players
2%Best Dance Production GREASE
- Plays in the park
15%CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
15%ANYTHING GOES
- Trilogy Repertory
10%MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
9%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- CDC Theatre
8%THE PROM
- Premier Theatre
7%HAIRSPRAY
- Bridge Players Theatre Company
7%LEGALLY BLONDE
- CDC Theatre
6%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spotlight Players
6%SPRING AWAKENING
- StageWorks Theatre Group
6%PIPPIN
- Fool Moon Theatre
4%DROWSY CHAPERONE
- The MAC Players
4%THE GOLDEN GAMES
- Broadway Theatre of Pitman
2%THE MOVING ARCHITECTS
- Crane House & Historic YWCA
2%Best Direction Of A Musical
Alexander R. Diaz
- DREAMWORKS’ SHREK THE MUSICAL
- Bergen Performing Arts Center
4%
AJ Russell
- GODSPELL
- Ferrell Studios
4%
Alyson Cohn
- BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
3%
Brittany Ahr and Cindy Warner
- GREASE
- Main Street Theater Company
3%
Janeece Freeman-Clark
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
3%
Gillian Bryck
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
2%
Anna Gelpke
- GREASE
- Brundage Park Playhouse
2%
Luke Ferrell
- CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
2%
John Menter
- GREASE
- Plays in the park
2%
Sharon Coyle
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Main Street Theatre Company
2%
Erin Miller
- PARADE
- Roundtable Theatre Company
2%
Jaye Barre
- TITANIC
- Trilogy Repertory
2%
Gillian Bryck
- NEWSIES
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
2%
Josh Reed
- RENT
- Drama Geek Studios
2%
Jared Milian
- RENT
- Villagers Theatre
2%
Jack McManus
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Ninety Nine Cent Players
2%
Phil Pallitto
- INTO THE WOODS
- Gateway Playhouse
2%
Joe Elefante
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Barn Theatre
2%
Andrew Ferrie
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music Mountain Theatre
2%
Matty Price
- MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
2%
Kristin Field
- FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S: THE UNOFFICIAL MUSICAL
- Ferrell Studios
2%
Nick Montesano
- SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
2%
Anthony Logan Cole
- ROCK OF AGES
- Old Library Theatre
2%
Felicia Artrip
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Dover Little Theatre
2%
Edgar Hidalgo
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- CDC Theatre
2%Best Direction Of A Play
Angel Fajardo
- MISERY
- Dover Little Theatre
8%
Dar Yanetta
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Roxbury Theatre
6%
Gina Lupi
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Algonquin Arts Theatre
5%
Allyssa Hynes
- CLASS OF '05: A KILLER REUNION
- West Hudson Arts & Theater Company
5%
Joshua Reed
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Drama Geek Studios
4%
Genevieve Estanislau
- THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
- Villagers Theatre
3%
Victoria Mosier
- PUFFS
- Main Street Theatre Company
3%
Jada Davis
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center
3%
Brandon Gulya & Elle River
- MURDER, MAGIC, & MEAD
- October Ensemble
3%
Giovanna DiSanto
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Ninety Nine Cent Players
3%
Dottie Fischer
- RABBIT HOLE
- Bergen County Players
3%
Luke Ferrell
- 3RD ANNUAL ONE ACT PLAY FESTIVAL
- Ferrell Studios
3%
Brian Crowe
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- The Shakespeare Theatre of NJ
2%
Megan Lako
- THE WOLVES
- interACT Theatre Productions
2%
Chris Hietikko
- RED SPEEDO
- Player's Guild of Leonia
2%
Uchenna Agbu
- THE SHAPE OF THINGS
- Ferrell Studios
2%
Michael Kidney
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- CDC Theatre
2%
C. Rashee Stevenson
- HAMLET
- Art House Productions
2%
Bill Sterritt
- FREEZING ANTARCTICA
- studio;space
2%
Emily Christensen
- AN AUDITION FOR MURDER
- Main Street Theatre Company
2%
Mark Phelan
- OF MICE AND MEN
- The Barn Theatre
2%
Dana Iannuzzi
- FADE
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%
Peter Curley
- BOEING BOEING
- Stageworks at Studio 237
2%
Michael Kidney
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Cranford Dramatic Club
2%
Moises Kaufman
- HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES
- McCarter Theatre Center
2%Best Ensemble SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Playhouse 22
5%GREASE
- Plays in the park
3%RENT
- Villagers Theatre
3%RENT
- Drama Geek Studios
3%RENT
- Plays-in-the-Park, Edison
3%THE WEDDING SINGER
- Roundtable Theatre Company
3%NEWSIES
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
3%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
2%MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
2%CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
2%HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%ONCE
- StageWorks Theatre Group
2%DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Roxbury Theatre
2%TITANIC
- Trilogy Repertory
2%TWELFTH NIGHT
- The Ninety Nine Cent Players
2%THE WOLVES
- interACT Theatre Productions
2%SHREK
- pixie dust players
2%SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
2%LEGALLY BLONDE
- CDC Theatre
2%THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Algonquin Arts Theatre
2%OKLAHOMA!
- Kelsey Theater
2%PURLIE
- American Theater Group
2%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Brundage Park Playhouse
2%GREASE
- Main Street Theatre Company
2%RENT
- Gateway Playhouse
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alan Edwards
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- George Street Playhouse
6%
Adam Honore
- EMPIRE RECORDS: THE MUSICAL
- McCarter Theatre Center
5%
Allan Seward
- BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
4%
Ben Huebscher
- FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S: THE UNOFFICIAL MUSICAL
- Ferrell Studios
4%
Bob Seesselberg
- CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
3%
Alex Fritsch
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Spotlight Players
3%
Bailey Dumlao
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- Middletown Arts Center
3%
Joshua Reed
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Drama Geek Studios
3%
Dan Schulze
- RENT
- Villagers Theatre
3%
David Heguy
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
3%
Emily Lovell
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Phoenix Productions
3%
Yoshi Grasso
- FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S: THE UNOFFICIAL MUSICAL
- Ferrell Studios
2%
Alex Fritsch
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spotlight Players
2%
Roman Klima
- GREASE
- Plays in the Park
2%
Nicholas Marmo
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- CDC Theatre
2%
Kevin Gunther
- ALMOST, MAINE
- Main Street Theatre Company
2%
Larry Pelham
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Dover Little Theatre
2%
Justin Christopher Odon
- MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
2%
Cheryl Wilbur
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Barn Theatre
2%
Sam Lazofsky
- ALICE BY HEART
- Brook Arts Center
2%
Pete Avagliano
- INTO THE WOODS
- Gateway Playhouse
2%
Zack Gage
- WALDEN
- Premiere Stages at Kean University
2%
Danielle Niedosik
- GREASE
- Brundage Park Playhouse
2%
Zach Piazza
- ROCK OF AGES
- Old Library Theatre
2%
Alex Fritsch
- THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS
- Spotlight Players
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Allison Stella
- INTO THE WOODS
- October Ensemble
7%
Charles Santoro
- GREASE
- Plays in the park
4%
Angelina Francese
- RENT
- Villagers Theatre
4%
Bob Sammond
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- The Premiere Theatre Company
3%
Brian Colquist/ Julia Ravenna
- CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
3%
Ethan Smith
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Brundage Park Playhouse
3%
Blaze Dalio
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Haddonfield Plays & Players
3%
Allison Stella
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- October Ensemble
3%
Charles Santoro
- NEWSIES
- Mayo Performing Arts Center
3%
Chris Vehmas
- PARADE
- Roundtable Theatre Company
3%
John Birckhead
- TITANIC
- Trilogy Repertory
3%
Steve Bell
- BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
2%
Brian Mulligan
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- North Brunswick Drama Group
2%
Sam Garcia
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Drama Geek Studios
2%
Nicole Barrow-White
- GREASE
- Main Street Theatre Company
2%
Chris Vehmas
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Roundtable Theatre Company
2%
Jonathan Mehl
- MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
2%
Debbie Roland
- RENT
- Gateway Playhouse
2%
Jeff Brown
- SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
2%
Keira Marques
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Kean Theatre Council
2%
Justin Fischer
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%
Bob Sammond
- THE PROM
- The Premiere Theatre Company
2%
Mark Baron
- BEAUTIFUL
- Plays-in-the-Park, Edison
2%
Michael Gilch
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Phoenix Productions
2%
Hannah Elarmo
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- CDC Theatre
2%Best Musical THE LITTLE MERMAID
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
3%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Playhouse 22
3%GREASE
- Plays-in-the-Park
3%HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
3%RENT
- Drama Geek Studios
3%RENT
- Villagers Theatre
3%CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
2%SHREK
- Pixie Dust Players
2%MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
2%NEWSIES
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
2%OKLAHOMA!
- Bear Tavern Project
2%TITANIC
- Trilogy Repertory
2%SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
2%PARADE
- Roundtable Theatre Company
2%GREASE
- Main Street Theatre Company
2%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Brundage Park Playhouse
2%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Ninety Nine Cent Players
2%PURLIE
- American Theater Group
2%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Dover Little Theatre
2%HAIRSPRAY
- Bridge Players Theatre Company
2%THE WEDDING SINGER
- Roundtable Theatre Company
2%BRIGHT STAR
- The Barn Theatre
2%BEAUTIFUL
- Plays in the Park, Edison, NJ
2%INTO THE WOODS
- Gateway Playhouse
1%TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Kean Theatre Council
1%Best New Play Or Musical FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDYS
- Ferrell Studios
16%A NIGHTMARE ON BROADWAY
- Skyline Theatre Company
10%WALDEN
- Premiere Stages at Kean University
8%EMPIRE RECORDS: THE MUSICAL
- McCarter Theatre Center
8%CARDBOARD TREES AND A PAINTED MOON
- Old Library Theatre
7%I & YOU: THE MUSICAL
- McCarter Theatre Center
6%STAGES OF MADNESS
- CDC Theatre
5%MISS AMERICA IS PROBABLY A B*TCH
- Ferrell Studios
5%IN THE NAME OF THE MOTHER
- Ferrell Studios
5%MARY, MARY
- Stone Church Players
5%MURDER, MAGIC, AND MEAD
- October Ensemble
4%THE MALLARD
- Premiere Stages at Kean University
4%PHILADELPHIA
- Ferrell Studios
4%CLASS OF '05: A KILLER REUNION
- West Hudson Arts & Theater Company
3%CORDIALLY INDISPOSED
- Vanguard Theater Company
3%SOMETHING BAD
- Ferrell Studios
2%A BREATH OF FRESH AIR
- Ferrell Studios
1%FREEZING ANTARCTICA
- SPQR Stage Company
1%Best Performer In A Musical
Ella Rogers
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
3%
Kaitlyn Waterman
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
3%
Cecelia Mielnicki
- GREASE
- Plays in the Park
2%
Molly Pugliese
- INTO THE WOODS
- Gateway Playhouse
2%
Ash Velazquez
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Ninety Nine Cent Players
2%
Aeja Barrows
- PURLIE
- American Theater Group
2%
Maria Heitmann
- MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
2%
Megan Moyers
- HAIRSPRAY
- Bridge Players Theatre Company
2%
Ava Klugewicz
- HAIRSPRAY
- MAC Players
2%
Hadar Baron
- BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
1%
Adam Lucas
- DREAMWORKS’ SHREK THE MUSICAL
- Bergen Performing Arts Center
1%
AJ Rosario
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Roundtable Theatre Company
1%
Carl Bird
- TITANIC
- Trilogy Repertory
1%
Zoe Rock
- ANNIE
- Brundage Park Playhouse
1%
Ashley Michelle
- PARADE
- Broadway Theatre of Pitman
1%
Zee Happonen
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
1%
Carly Sorkin
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Spotlight Players
1%
Eden Mendez
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Barn Theatre
1%
Amron Salgado
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
1%
Sam Garcia
- RENT
- Drama Geek Studios
1%
Mary Anestis
- MATILDA
- Villagers Theatre
1%
Alyssa Goldman
- RENT
- Pioneer Production Company Inc
1%
Quinn Guerra
- GREASE
- Main Street Theatre Company
1%
Bob Marcus
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music Mountain Theatre
1%
John Griffin
- NINE
- Playhouse 22
1%Best Performer In A Play
Allegra Tumbleson
- DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Roxbury Theatre
5%
Addison Clark
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Haddonfield Plays & Players
5%
Jenn Chase
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Drama Geek Studios
3%
Corey Chichizola
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Cranford Dramatic Club
3%
Anthony Rosario, Jr.
- PUFFS
- Main Street Theatre Company
2%
Jennifer Shrestha
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Algonquin arts Theatre
2%
Holly Stefanik
- 3RD ANNUAL ONE ACT PLAY FESTIVAL
- Ferrell Studios
2%
Zoey Bentley
- FREEZING ANTARCTICA
- studio;space
2%
Deja Adeniyi
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center
2%
Rick Brown
- DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Roxbury Theatre
2%
Bradley Carrington
- OF MICE AND MEN
- The Barn Theatre
2%
Gregory Mehlin
- LOBBY HERO
- The Barn Theatre
2%
Arthur Gregory Pugh
- TWO TRAINS RUNNING
- Middletown Arts Center
2%
Allison Altman
- WALDEN
- Premiere Stages at Kean University
2%
Allie Cohen
- MARY, MARY
- Stone Church Players
2%
John Short
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Algonquin Arts Theatre
2%
Jeff Parsons
- THE NORMAL HEART
- Player's Guild of Leonia
2%
Molly reinhardt
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- CDC Theatre
1%
Dan Giordano
- RED SPEEDO
- Player's Guild of Leonia
1%
Brian Madden
- BOEING BOEING
- Stageworks at Studio 237
1%
Victor Barretta
- GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER
- Kelsey Theatre
1%
Jeff Bodnar
- AMADEUS
- OCC Rep at the Grunin Center for the Arts
1%
Heidi Carter Hart
- WIT
- Playhouse 22
1%
Christopher Tully
- THE TEMPEST
- West Hudson Arts & Theater Company
1%
Cindy Warner
- AN AUDITION FOR MURDER
- Main Street Theatre Company
1%Best Play OF MICE AND MEN
- The Barn Theatre
8%THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Algonquin Arts Theatre
8%THE LARAMIE PROJECT
- Offbook Productions
6%PUFFS
- Main Street Theatre Company
5%MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Bridge Players Theatre Company
5%THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
- Villagers Theatre
4%A FEW GOOD MEN
- Drama Geek Studios
4%MURDER, MAGIC, & MEAD
- October Ensemble
3%ANGELS IN AMERICA
- CDC Theatre
3%MISERY
- Dover Little Theatre
3%TWELFTH NIGHT
- Ninety Nine Cent Players
3%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Haddonfield Plays & Players
3%RABBIT HOLE
- Bergen County Players
3%THE WOLVES
- interACT Theatre Productions
2%TARTUFFE
- Kean University
2%JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center
2%THE TEMPEST
- West Hudson Arts & Theater Company
2%OUR TOWN
- Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center
2%THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- The Shakespeare Theatre of NJ
2%THE SHAPE OF THINGS
- Ferrell Studios
2%GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER
- Kelsey Theatre
2%FADE
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%BOEING BOEING
- Stageworks at Studio 237
2%THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- George Street Playhouse
1%PRIMARY TRUST
- McCarter Theatre Center
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Amethyst Fiorentino
- THE PROM
- Premier Theater Company
7%
Amethyst Fiorentino
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- The Premiere Theatre Company
7%
Bree Guell
- GREASE
- Plays in the Park
5%
Ashley Cusack
- BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL
- Phoenix Productions
4%
Frankie Perez
- CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
3%
Dan Seitz, Lauren Zenreich
- BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
3%
Brittany Ahr
- GREASE
- Main Street Theatre Company
3%
Vincent Gunn
- ASSASSINS
- StageWorks Theatre Group
3%
Christopher Corveleyn
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- CDC Theatre
2%
Andrew Boyce
- LEGACY OF LIGHT
- McCarter Theatre Center
2%
Larry Pelham
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Dover Little Theatre
2%
Rodrigo Escalante
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%
Pete Avagliano
- INTO THE WOODS
- Gateway Playhouse
2%
Shawn Simmons
- TARZAN
- Kelsey Theatre
2%
Dakota Reider
- INTO THE WOODS
- October Ensemble
2%
Edgar Hidalgo, Rich Pizzuta
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- CDC Theatre
2%
Stacia Belcuore
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Kean Theatre Council
2%
Eric Levin and Nick Montesano
- SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
2%
Christine Mase/Kevin Gopon/Brad Noe
- CABARET
- Brundage Park Playhouse
2%
Chris Hietikko
- RED SPEEDO
- Player's Guild of Leonia
2%
Amethyst Fiorentino and Brenden Kortenhaus
- THE PROM
- The Premiere Theatre Company
2%
Keith Hoovler
- OF MICE AND MEN
- The Barn Theatre
2%
Jaye Barre and Adam Sokira
- ANYTHING GOES
- Trilogy Repertory
2%
Anne Mundell
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- George Street Playhouse
2%
Bobby Devarona
- INTO THE WOODS
- Mystic Vision Players
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Allison Andresini, Sam Franz
- ONCE
- StageWorks Theatre Group
7%
Alex Widom and Tom Hessman
- BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL
- Phoenix Productions
7%
Arnold Teixeira
- SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
6%
Chris Cichon
- BEAUTIFUL
- Plays-in-the-Park, Edison
6%
Steve Kane
- THE SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION
- Main Street Theatre Company
4%
Tom Hessman & Zack Tenety
- MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
3%
Matthew Williams
- CABARET
- Ferrell Studios
3%
Rob DeScherer, Tim Larsen and Carey Gselle
- BEAUTIFUL
- Bergen County Players
3%
Julieta Quinteros Amat
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Dover Little Theatre
3%
Joseph Fils-Aime
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
3%
Tom Hessman & Zack Tenety
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Phoenix Productions
3%
Tyler Sautner
- THE MALLARD
- Premiere Stages at Kean University
3%
Ellie Saucier
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Kean Theatre Council
3%
Jan Topoleski
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Algonquin Arts Theatre
3%
Nicholas von Hagel
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- CDC Theatre
3%
Jada Davis
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center
3%
Dakota Reider
- INTO THE WOODS
- October Ensemble
2%
C. Rashee Stevenson
- HAMLET
- Art House Productions
2%
Henry Leger
- ALICE BY HEART
- Brook Arts Center
2%
Matt Shoppas
- PARADE
- Broadway Theatre of Pitman
2%
Eric Collins
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Theater To Go
2%
Travis Joseph Wright
- PURLIE
- American Theater Group
2%
Sam Franz, Ethan Smith, Daniel Gittler
- ASSASSINS
- StageWorks Theatre Group
2%
Russ Meyer
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Barn Theatre
2%
Joseph Fils-Aime
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Vanguard Theater Company
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Anthony Lisi
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
3%
Alex Maron
- SHREK
- Pixie Dust Players
3%
Gianna Minardi
- SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
3%
Gigi Mechetti
- HAIR
- Vanguard Theater Company
3%
A.J. Klein
- PARADE
- Broadway Theatre of Pitman
2%
Destiny Covert
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Dover Little Theatre
2%
Max DeVivo
- SWEENEY TODD
- NENAproductions
2%
Kayla D'Angelo
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Drama Geek Studios
2%
Toni Ann Gisondi
- INTO THE WOODS
- Gateway Playhouse
2%
Alex Ridder
- TITANIC
- Trilogy Repertory
1%
Alexandra Marcinak
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- CDC Theatre
1%
Alyssa Rivera
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- CDC Theatre
1%
Nick Meurer
- EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL
- Drama Geek Studios
1%
Amanda Davies
- GODSPELL
- Ferrell Studios
1%
Allora Eisen
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Chatham Community Players
1%
Joseph Bryant
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Count Basie Center for the Arts
1%
Amanda Munice
- MARY POPPINS
- Phoenix Productions
1%
Francesca Oliveri
- NEWSIES
- HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY
1%
Haley Ornstein
- 25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Brundage Park Playhouse
1%
Virginia Woodruff
- PURLIE
- American Theater Group
1%
Alexandra Belle
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Spotlight Players
1%
Laura Cardona
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Brundage Park Playhouse
1%
Melissa Giordano
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Roundtable Theatre
1%
Sarah Pereira
- GREASE
- Plays in the Park
1%
Lauren Cesta
- 25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Ninety Nine Cent Players
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Debra Carozza
- DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Roxbury Theatre
6%
Aaron Juice Jackson
- PUFFS
- Main Street Theatre Company
5%
Allison Parlin
- THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER
- Gateway Playhouse
5%
Amanda Castro-Conroy
- CLASS OF '05: A KILLER REUNION
- West Hudson Arts & Theater Company
3%
Bill Barry
- THE LARAMIE PROJECT
- OffBook Productions
3%
Max Devivo
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Algonquin Arts Theatre
3%
Will Coles
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Drama Geek Studios
3%
Steve Fazz
- PUFFS
- Main Street Theatre Company
3%
Allyssa Winkelspecht
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Bridge Players Theatre Company
2%
Andre Vieira
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Drama Geek Studios
2%
Amelia Bell
- THE WOLVES
- interACT Theatre Productions
2%
Stephen Mennella
- THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
- Villagers Theatre
2%
Lauren Friedman
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Algonquin Arts Theatre
2%
Gregory Mehlin
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- The Ninety Nine Cent Players
2%
Marisa Gore
- RABBIT HOLE
- Bergen County Players
2%
Deitra Oliver
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Bridge Players Theatre Company
2%
Makenzie Kuntz
- THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON
- Kean University
2%
Brendan Keffner
- AMADEUS
- OCC Rep at the Grunin Center for the Arts
2%
Annie Locke
- BOEING BOEING
- StageWorks Theatre Group
2%
Colby Langweiler
- PUFFS
- Main Street Theatre Company
2%
Woodrow Proctor
- THE MALLARD
- Premiere Stages at Kean University
2%
Emma Ohlig
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- The Ninety Nine Cent Players
2%
Janice Kildea
- DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Roxbury Theatre
1%
Steven Franklin
- THE SHAPE OF THINGS
- Ferrell Studios
1%
Jennifer Carlisle
- MURDER, MAGIC, & MEAD
- October Ensemble
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production YOU’RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN
- Roxbury Arts Alliance
12%RENT
- Gateway Playhouse
9%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Surflight theatre
8%SHREK
- Pixie Dust Players
7%GREASE
- Main Street Theater Company
7%TUCK EVERLASTING
- Vanguard Theater Company
6%CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- The Growing Stage
6%FREAKY FRIDAY
- Spotlight Players
6%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Red Bank Theatre for Young Audiences
6%ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Drama Geek Studios
6%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Bergen County Players
5%RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER
- The Growing Stage, the Children's Theatre of New Jersey
5%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Dover Little Theatre
5%MATILDA
- Gateway Playhouse
4%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Lyceum studios
3%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS: YOUTH EDITION
- Summit Playhouse
3%GRACE FOR PRESIDENT
- Centenary Stage Company
1%DESVELADO
- Red Bank Theatre for Young Audiences
1%MISS NELSON HAS A FEILD DAY
- Centenary Stage Company
1%Favorite Local Theatre
Plays-in-the-Park Edison NJ
6%
Roundtable Theatre Company
5%
Paper Mill Playhouse
4%
Ferrell Studios
4%
Vanguard Theater Company
4%
Phoenix Productions
4%
studio playhouse
3%
Villagers Theatre
3%
StageWorks Theatre Group
3%
Drama Geek Studios
3%
Howell PAL Theatre Company
2%
Gateway Playhouse
2%
Main Street Theatre Company
2%
Brundage Park Playhouse
2%
Algonquin Arts Theatre
2%
Kelsey Theatre
2%
Bergen County Players
2%
Spotlight Players
2%
The Barn Theatre
2%
Dover Little Theatre
2%
The Ninety Nine Cent Players
2%
Pixie Dust Players
2%
Trilogy Repertory
2%
West Hudson Arts & Theater Company
1%
The Growing Stage, the Children's Theatre of New Jersey
1%