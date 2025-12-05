The Morris Choral Society to Perform Annual Holiday Concert

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Morris Choral Society will perform its annual Holiday Concert at 3:00 on Sunday, December 14 in Morristown's Methodist Church on the Green. The program is entitled Home for the Holidays: Winters' Many Moods and Music Director Michael Wittenburg conducts the chorus in a potpourri of carols from around the world, featuring works by Dave Brubeck, Robert Shaw, Handel, Rachmaninov, David Lance, Betty Bertaux and others.

The program also features the women's treble ensemble, High Society, the men's group, Express Male, the Morristown High School Choirs directed by Christine Scott, other special guests, and the popular singalong.

MCS is run by its Music Director and an Executive Board led by its President Elsie Donohue.

MCS Music Director Michael Shane Wittenburg has been hailed as a "real virtuoso" by the late Ruth Laredo and brings unparalleled talent and vision to the cultural landscape. His international acclaim soared with his European debut as he was highly praised for his conducting of Puccini's Turandot at the Romanian National Theatre of Opera and Ballet. He holds degrees from the Eastman School of Music in Rochester and the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga. He has studied with Henry Charles Smith, David Effron, and Michael Jinbo.

The accompanist for MCS is Jennifer Yang, who has been the organist and accompanist for the Morristown United Methodist Church for 10 years. An award-winner, she is much in demand, playing solo recitals, chamber music concerts, and choir concerts around the world.

Funding for the Morris Choral Society has been made possible in part by Morris Arts through the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, and by the Masterwork Foundation