TWITTY & LYNN: A SALUTE TO CONWAY & LORETTA Comes to the Levoy Theatre

There's never been a more dynamic country music duo than Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn! Now, the torch has been passed to the next generation: Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty. It's a must see show with Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty delivering their iconic grandparents super hits. It's a tribute not to be missed- Twitty and Lynn: A Salute to Conway & Loretta.

Along with stories behind the songs, Tayla Lynn will bring on the laughs and sometimes the tears with her stories about traveling on the road with her Memaw, and how Loretta Lynn was inspired to pencil those words from her heart onto a yellow legal pad and spin them into country gold. Tre Twitty is Conway's grandson and with his smooth style and delivery the audiences feels that his Poppy is right back on that stage.

“I think of us as the ambassadors of the Twitty and Lynn names — we're just the new version of what they've already established,” Tre Twitty said. “But we also want to be caretakers of the past. At our shows, we get generations of fans because country music is passed down.”

“It's about family — the fans' families and our own,” Tayla Lynn said. “We have so much love and respect for Conway and Loretta and we want to carry this on in such a way that we make our families proud.”

Great seats available for purchase online at Levoy.net, in person at Levoy Theatre box office (130 N. High Street; Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; two hours prior to performances) or call 856-6400 ext. 101. Call or stop by the box office for group discounts.