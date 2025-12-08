THE WIZARD OF OZ Enters Final Week of Performances at Centenary Stage Company

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Centenary Stage Company's Holiday Spectacular: The Wizard of Oz continues its run in the Sitnik Theatre with its final week of shows. The production runs until December 14th, with many performance times and dates available, including some weekday matinees.

The Wizard of Oz features music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E. Y. Harburg with background music by Herbert Stothart. We're off to see the wizard! This beloved tale, in which a Kansas farm girl travels over the rainbow to discover the magical power of home, has entertained audiences for generations. (Please note that Centenary Stage Company does have a minimum age requirement of 5 years old to attend.)

This coming week, performances will take place on Tuesday 12/9 at 10:00 AM, Wednesday 12/10 at 2:00 PM, Thursday 12/11 at 7:00 PM, Friday 12/12 at 8:00 PM, Saturday 12/13 at 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM, and Sunday 12/14 at 2:00 PM. Tickets range from $27.50–$32.50 for adults depending on the performance, with discounts available for students, seniors (65+), and children (12 and under) on select performances. Thursday evening performances will feature BOGO tickets at the box office window beginning at 5:00 PM on the day of that performance.

