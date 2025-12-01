Broadway Icon Bernadette Peters Comes To NJPAC In May 2026

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present an evening with three-time award-winning actress, singer, and Broadway icon Bernadette Peters. The performance will take place on Sunday, May 31, at 7:00 p.m..



Bernadette Peters, is an acclaimed performer in stage, film, and television, celebrated as a premier interpreter of Stephen Sondheim's works. Her numerous accolades include three Tony Awards, a Golden Globe, four Emmy nominations, and four Grammy nominations. Additionally, she is the co-founder of the animal charity Broadway Barks and a New York Times bestselling author.

Peters has received seven Tony nominations, winning the award for Best Actress in a Musical twice: first for her portrayal of Emma in the 1985 production of "Song and Dance" and later for Annie Oakley in the 1999 revival of "Annie Get Your Gun." She has also been nominated for her performances in the 1971 revival of "On the Town," the 1974 production of "Mack and Mabel," the 1984 production of "Sunday in the Park with George," the 1993 revival of "Goodbye Girl," and the 2003 revival of "Gypsy."

Her other notable Broadway credits include her debut in the 1959 revival of "The Most Happy Fella," originating the role of the Witch in the 1987 production of "Into the Woods," and performances in revivals of "A Little Night Music," "Follies," and "Hello, Dolly!" In 1999, she co-founded "Broadway Barks," an annual animal charity and adoption event. For her efforts, she received the 2012 Isabelle Stevenson Award from the Tony Awards. Peters is set to appear next on Broadway in the upcoming West End transfer of the Stephen Sondheim revue "Old Friends." The Chita Rivera Awards will feature a reunion of Peters and Grey, who played sibling roles in the 1968 production of "George M!"



Tickets to see Bernadette Peters will go on sale on Friday, December 6, at 10:00 a.m. Reserve your tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org, calling 888-GO-NJPAC (888-466-5722), or visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.