Seaside Sentimental Event Spotlights Frank Sinatra and Louis Armstrong

It was a marvelous Saturday afternoon full of songs and stories, as folks gathered to celebrate Frank Sinatra, the man and his music, along with a nod to one of his most popular films, High Society, which also starred Bing Crosby, Grace Kelly and Louis Armstrong.

The Swellegant Sinatra program, presented by producer/writer, Karen Morris, was held at the Avon Municipal Marina Building, 2 Main Street, in Avon-By-The-Sea, New Jersey.

Attendees enjoyed a fascinating discussion and enlightening lecture by two distinguished Sinatra Scholars: Charles L. (Chuck) Granata, a music producer, historian, author, and host of Sinatra Standard Time on KSDS-FM, Jazz88.org and Dana Polan, the Martin Scorsese Professor of Cinema Studies at New York University.

Adding to the chat was Ricky Riccardi, a personal guest of Ms. Morris, who kindly joined in the conversation. Mr. Riccardi is the archivist and director of research collections for the Louis Armstrong House Museum, and his wealth of knowledge about Louis Armstrong was a highlight of the event.

Topping off the musical afternoon was a merry medley of classic Sinatra songs and holiday tunes by talented vocalist and sensational crooner, Zack Alexander.

The remembrance program also included acknowledging the 100th heavenly anniversary of another music icon, Sammy Davis, Jr., as well as Beach Boys legend, Brian Wilson. And to the veterans in the audience, a heartfelt thanks for their service was recognized.

Giveaway gifts at the event included a Seth MacFarlane CD, We Wish You The Merriest. Ms. Morris recently penned an article, Seth MacFarlane: Respect for Sinatra, Music and More, published by The Dean Martin Association and now available on The Rat Pack Music Alliance website. The piece includes a variety of insights from Dream Town Music co-founders, producer Tom Croxon and Andrew Cottee, who conducted and arranged We Wish You The Merriest.

One of the regular show-goers, a lovely lady named Norma, who has frequented the event with her family many times, just turned 97 years young. To highlight the joyous moment, Zack performed one of her favorite songs “Ain’t She Sweet.”

Over the years, a few personal guests of Ms. Morris have attended the successful Sinatra events, including (the late) Christopher Riddle, son of Nelson Riddle and who led The Nelson Riddle Orchestra after his father’s passing.

A highlight from a past event included a charming video moment by comedian Tom Dreesen who shared a Sinatra story along with a giveaway of his book.

As 2026 approaches, Ms. Morris is considering other larger venues to house the event in a theatrical setting.

Karen Morris is an independent producer/writer and founder of The Rat Pack Music Alliance website and YouTube Channel, as well as a presenter of musical/talk special events and contributing writer for The Dean Martin Association.

