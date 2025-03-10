Review: PETER PAN: BROADWAY'S TIMELESS MUSICAL at Wildwood Park For The Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



I’ve gotta crow about the enchanting production of Peter Pan at Wildwood Park for the Arts in Little Rock! Running through Sunday, March 9, this beloved classic, based on 1904 J.M. Barrie's tale brings Neverland to life in a way that captures the hearts of audiences, young and old alike. Under the masterful direction of Bevan Keating and choreography by Christina Munoz Madsen, the production is both visually stunning and emotionally rich with breathtaking aerial feats, dazzling costumes, and a cast brimming with energy and charm. This show is a mesmerizing spectacle from start to finish.

Blythe Keating as Peter Pan

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

Peter Pan: Broadway’s Timeless Musical is a grand adventure that follows Peter Pan, the mischievous boy who refuses to grow up, as he whisks Wendy, John, and Michael Darling away to the magical world of Neverland. There, they encounter the playful Lost Boys, the mischievous fairy Tinker Bell, the fierce Tiger Lily, and the villainous Captain Hook with his band of bumbling pirates. How does this story play out? Does Peter Pan ever grow up? Go to the show and find out.

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

Before I delve into this review, I need to interject on a personal note. I think Peter Pan is on to something. I’ve grown up, and frankly, I want to cancel my subscription and go back to playing around with my friends and not care about adult responsibilities. Of course, those that know me will probably say that I’m resorting back to that anyway, and with that, I thank everyone who allows me into their worlds of make believe. Ok, back to the commentary.

Blythe Keating as Peter Pan and Mabel Miller as Tinker Bell

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

This show brought back all the memories from the first time I saw it during the Cathy Rigby days. From the moment the curtain rises, the production soars—quite literally! Our hero Peter Pan, played by the spunky Blythe Keating, embodies the mischievous energy and boundless spirit of the boy who refuses to grow up. With effortless charm, Keating flies across the stage, capturing the joy and wonder that makes Peter Pan such a beloved character. Her infectious enthusiasm and playful defiance breathe new life into the role, making it impossible not to get swept up in the adventure.

Sydney Madsen as Tiger Lily

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

I truly enjoyed Tiger Lily and her warriors during Act II’s opening of the Neverland Ballet. Sydney Madsen and her fellow dancers brought a mesmerizing energy to the stage, blending grace and strength in a stunning display of movement. Their choreography captured the spirit of Neverland’s fierce and fearless warriors. Combined with the enchanting music, this number really stuck with me.

Gus Howell, Jane Hinton, Kira Keating, Isabelle Dudley

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

The Darling family brought the perfect blend of warmth and old money charm to the stage. From the nurturing grace of Mrs. Darling, played by the always impressive Kira Keating, to the stern yet loving presence of Mr. Darling, played by Ty Volz (who did double duty), their performances set the heartfelt foundation for the adventure to come. Isabelle Dudley, Gus Howell, and Jane Hinton as Wendy, John, and Michael were a delight, capturing the innocence and excitement of children swept up in a fantastical journey. Their sibling dynamic felt authentic, making their time in Neverland even more meaningful as they balanced their longing for adventure with the pull of home.

Ty Volz as Captain Hook

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

My starry-heart eyes go to Ty Volz as Captain Hook, who brought so much character to his bad-guy role. He commanded the stage with a perfect mix of menace and humor, making Hook both a formidable villain and an absolute delight to watch. His rich, expressive performance had the audience torn—we wanted to boo his dastardly deeds, yet we couldn’t help but cheer for his theatrical flair. With every exaggerated sneer, dramatic flourish, and comically frustrated outburst, Volz made Hook an unforgettable presence, proving that a great villain can steal the show in the best way possible.

Michael Goodbar, Ty Volz

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

Of course, Volz couldn’t be a successful bad guy without the help of his crewmate Mr. Smee, played by fan favorite Michael Goodbar, and the rest of the pirate crew. Goodbar’s Smee was a scene-stealing delight, bringing impeccable comedic timing and an endearing goofiness to Hook’s right-hand man. His bumbling loyalty and wide-eyed expressions had the audience laughing every time he took the stage. Meanwhile, the rest of the pirate crew added to the fun with their raucous antics, slapstick humor, and infectious energy, making every scene aboard the Jolly Roger a swashbuckling good time.

The music is always so impressive at Wildwood. They always have the best singers, and the musicians....the musicians are THE BEST!

For this production, the vocals soared just as high as Peter and the Darling children. Every song was delivered with precision, from the playful I’ve Gotta Crow to the soaring Never Never Land. The harmonies were rich, the energy was contagious, and the voices of the cast blended beautifully to bring this beloved score to life.

And then there’s the orchestra—an absolute powerhouse! The musicians provided a stunning live soundtrack that made every moment more magical, from the whimsical twinkles of Tinker Bell’s mischief to the dramatic swells of Captain Hook’s villainous schemes. Their expert timing and dynamic sound added so much depth to the production, proving once again that Wildwood’s commitment to top-tier musical excellence is second to none.

Coming up in April, LANTERNS is west Little Rock’s premier outdoor festival, bringing together a vibrant celebration of food, music, crafts, and performing arts. Each year, the festival showcases a unique blend of global cultures, imaginative fantasy realms, and a featured U.S. city. Stroll through beautifully illuminated woodland trails, soak in the festive atmosphere, and even take part in the tradition of lighting and floating your own lantern onto the lake for good luck. As Wildwood Park for the Arts’ largest annual fundraising event, Lanterns offers a magical experience while supporting a great cause!

For more information, visit their website at https://www.wildwoodpark.org.

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

PETER PAN CAST

Peter Pan – Blythe Keating

Captain Hook/Mr. Darling – Ty Volz

Wendy Darling – Isabelle Dudley

John Darling – Gus Howell

Michael Darling – Jane Hinton

Mrs. Darling – Kira Keating

Mr. Smee – Michael Goodbar

Tinker Bell – Mabel Miller

Tiger Lily – Sydney Madsen

Liza the Maid/Grown-Up Wendy – Holly Judd

Nana the Dog – Kendel Haycook

Jane, Wendy’s Daughter – Ivy Hinton

Tick Tock Croc – Brock Keating, Kendel Haycock

THE LOST BOYS

Slightly – Mitchell Swanner

Tootles – Abby Grace Neufer

Curly – Jonah Wayne

Nibs – Jax Judd

First Twin – Rose Braga

Second Twin – Ivy Hinton

Roni – Olivia Dudley

THE PIRATES

Cecco – Stephen Jones

Noodler – Maddy Moore

Starkey – Eli Butler

Mullins – Tony Merrill

Jukes – Kurt Baumann

Crew members – Kendel Haycook, Ansley Sherman, Farrah Sherman, Byron Taylor, Xander Udochi

THE WARRIORS

Eli Butler, Audrey Campbell, Reagan Madsen, Annabele McMath, McKenzie Owens, Ansley Sherman, Farrah Sherman, Xander Udochi

INSTRUMENTALISTS

Conductor – Scott Whitfield

Piano – Jeannie Cross

Clarinet – Barry McVinney

Trumpet – Noah Van Deventer

Bass – Max Campbell

Flute – Susan Harley

Percussion – Daniel Olah

Strings – Dustin Yoder

Reader Reviews