Review: THE THANKSGIVING PLAY at The Weekend Theater in Little Rock

The Thanksgiving Play by Larissa FastHorse, running now through December 7 at The Weekend Theater in Little Rock, fills a surprising theatrical gap — where are all the Thanksgiving shows? We have plenty of spooky plays in October and a sleigh-full in December, but this holiday rarely gets the stage. Director Caroline Holt, making her debut, dives confidently into FastHorse’s audacious satire, delivering laughs that aren’t just polite chuckles but the kind that make you squirm and think about why you’re laughing in the first place. Sharp and intentionally uncomfortable, this production confronts everything we think we know about America’s most myth-laden holiday.

Relatively new to the theatrical landscape, this play made its way to Broadway for a limited run in 2023, marking a major milestone since FastHorse became the first Native American woman playwright to have a play produced on Broadway. That fact alone underscores how important and timely this story is today.

This is not a sentimental seasonal show. Instead, FastHorse drags the long-standing Thanksgiving narrative into a present-day classroom and lets four well-meaning but painfully misguided white theatre-makers attempt to construct a “culturally sensitive” school play about Native Americans…without any Native involvement. The result is a cringe-fest of earnest chaos that you can’t help but laugh at, even when the truth stings.

Leading this comedic storm is Drew Reynolds as Logan, a determined drama teacher desperately trying to keep things progressive and respectful while the process constantly spirals out of her control. Reynolds brings a sharp wit and impeccable comedic instincts to the role, grounding Logan in sincerity even as her desperation becomes hilariously unhinged. Their reactions, like the wide-eyed panic, the forced optimism, and the barely contained frustration, kept the audience laughing while also revealing the well-intentioned anxiety behind every decision Logan makes.

Peter Sturdevant is a riot as Jaxton, the yoga-loving, ego-driven “woke bro” who truly believes he has all the answers. Remarkably, this is Sturdevant’s first play in 18 years, yet he blends in well with the rest of the cast as if he’s been performing with this troupe all along. He leans into the physical comedy with playful energy, whether he’s striking a mindful pose or offering the most misguided solution with complete confidence. His unwavering sincerity in the face of ridiculous ideas earns him my starry-heart eyes!

Caleb Patton delivers adorable earnestness as Caden, the well-researched history nerd whose deep love for facts makes him believe he can solve centuries of injustice through accuracy alone. Patton’s timing is deft, and his ability to play nervous excitement while launching into passionate educational tangents brings Caden to life as the well-meaning puppy of the group. He becomes a surprisingly grounding presence amid the chaos.

The beautiful Katie Choate shines as Alicia, the actress brought in because the team thinks she has Native heritage, until the truth drops and their already shaky foundation collapses even further. Choate plays her with radiant cluelessness, breezing through life on charm and confidence. She steals scenes with her quick delivery and the hysterical disconnect between what Alicia believes she’s contributing versus what’s actually happening on stage. Her presence adds a whole new layer of farce to the unraveling production.

In The Weekend Theater’s intimate performance space, the satire lands right in your lap, making this production particularly fitting in their long-standing mission to present socially relevant and conversation-starting work. It’s bold, thought-provoking, and hilarious all the way through the show. I had tears from laughing so hard. Don’t miss this show! For tickets, visit their website at https://weekendtheater.org.

