Lewisville Grand Theater Presents Hot Club Of Cowtown

The Lewisville Grand Theater has announced that the Hot Club of Cowtown will kick off the 2022 Texas Tunes concert series with a performance in the Huffines Performance Hall on Saturday, February 12 at 8 p.m.

This unique band will blend hot jazz and Western swing in a performance that's sure to be a toe-tappin', old-fashioned good time. Tickets range from $25-$35 for reserved seating and can be purchased online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix. Sales tax and ticket fees are included in price. $20 Lewisville resident tickets can be purchased in person at The Grand during normal business hours, subject to availability.

Since its beginnings in the late 1990s, the Hot Club of Cowtown's star has continued to rise as its reputation for jaw-dropping virtuosity and unforgettable live shows has become the band's global brand. Lauded for its "down-home melodies and exuberant improvisation" (The Times, London), the Hot Club has always woven a combination of seemingly disparate styles together to its own magical effect. They have toured extensively worldwide for over 20 years, both on its own and with artists including Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Gatemouth Brown, The Avett Brothers, Dan Hicks, the Mavericks, the Dustbowl Revival and many more.

This concert is funded in part by Texas Commission on the Arts.

Effective June 1, 2021, Lewisville Grand Theater has lifted COVID-19 mandated capacity restrictions and returned to full attendance capacity at all shows. Masks are not required to enter The Grand, but anyone who feels more comfortable with a mask or has not been fully vaccinated is strongly encouraged to wear one.

