Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards; at The Little Theatre On The Square Leads Best Ensemble Performance!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Chicago Standings - 12/12/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Kelli O'Hara - BROADWAY - Chicago Symphony Orchestra 26%

E. Faye Butler - FANNY - Goodman Theatre 23%

Linda Andrews - PARENTHOOD UNPLUGGED - 4 Chairs Theatre 13%

David Lemrise - PARENTHOOD UNPLUGGED - 4 Chairs Theatre 11%

Felicia P. Feilds - PEARLS ROLLIN' WTIH THE BLUES - Writers Theatre 8%

Leah Davis - PARENTHOOD UNPLUGGED - 4 Chairs Theatre 8%

Jojo Farrell - PARENTHOOD UNPLUGGED - 4 Chairs Theatre 7%

Hailey Schmidt - A CULINARY CABARET - Good Night Theatre Collective 4%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Sarah Makkawy - SEUSSICAL - Uptown Music Theater Highland Park 11%

Melissa Crabtree - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Schaumburg Summer Theatre 6%

Nina Groll - THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY - Northern Town Parodies 6%

Jay Falzone - ANNIE (NON-EQUITY) - Timber Lake Playhouse 5%

Jenilee Houghton - CABARET - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 5%

Chelsea Ward - GYPSY - Theatre of Western Springs 5%

Jennifer Reeves-Wilson - THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM - Top Banana Productions 4%

Silvano Marraffa - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Lyric Opera of Chicago 4%

Derek Van Barham - SWEENEY TODD - Kokandy Productions 4%

Bem Locke - SOUND OF MUSIC - Big Noise Theatre 3%

Bill T. Jones - PARADISE SQUARE - James M. Nederlander Theatre 3%

Laura M. Savage - CRUEL INTENTIONS - KoKandy Productions 3%

Melissa Roseberg - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Stage Coach Players 3%

Rueben Echoles - IN THE HEIGHTS - Up & Coming Theatre 3%

Jen Cupani - SISTER ACT - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 3%

Christopher Chase Carter - PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL - Mercury Theater Chicago 2%

Bailey Wood - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Stage Coach Players 2%

Jenna Schoppe - GODSPELL - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre 2%

Jen Cupani - LEGALLY BLONDE - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 2%

Jennilee Houghton - CABARET - Metropolis Performing Arts Center 2%

Ayanna Bria Bakari - MARIE ANTOINETTE & THE MAGICAL NEGROES - The Story Theatre 2%

Jennifer Cupani - SISTER ACT - Metropolis PAC 2%

Marisa Heckler - GODSPELL - The Home Creative Company 2%

Mary Grace Martens - DOGFIGHT - point2productions 2%

Ann Yee - LIFE AFTER - Goodman 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

John Stephens - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - The Little Theatre On The Square 13%

Jenna Doyle - THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY - Northern Town Parodies 12%

Marthe Shuford - SOUND OF MUSIC - Big Noise theatre 7%

Emily N. Brink - FRANKENSTEIN - Oil Lamp Theater 5%

Martha Shuford - SEUSSICAL - Uptown Music Theater Highland Park 5%

Samantha Sharp - CABARET - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 5%

Will Roberts - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Theatre 121 4%

Julane Sullivan - THE FANTASTICKS - Paradox Theatre Works 4%

Holly Haupert - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - ECC Musical Theatre 3%

Izumi Inaba - CHINESE LADY - Timeline Theatre 2%

Analisa Celeste - GODSPELL - The Home Creative Company 2%

Rachel Sypniewski - SWEENEY TODD - Kokandy Productions 2%

Beth DiMarco and Jeanine Kupec - GYPSY - Theatre of Western Springs 2%

Jaime Sandoval and Sarah Simmons - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Theatre of Western Springs 2%

Kyle Smart - THE HOUSE OF BABA YAGA - The Impostors Theatre Company 2%

Bob Kuhn - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Mercury Theater Chicago 2%

Mieka Van Der Ploeg - IT CAME FROM OUTER SPACE - Chicago Shakespeare Theatre 2%

Laura Hunyard - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Stage Coach Players 2%

Rachel S. Parent - LEGALLY BLONDE - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 2%

Isaac-Jay Pineda - MARIE ANTOINETTE & THE MAGICAL NEGROES - The Story Theatre 2%

Janet Rosenberg - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Stage Coach Players 1%

Victor Lopez - HERTHA NOVA - The Impostors Theatre Company 1%

Victoria Jablonski - PARADE - Theatre Nebula 1%

Beth Laske-Miller & Bill - A FINE FEATHERED MURDER - Hell in Handbag 1%

Ruben Echoles - GODSPELL - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre 1%



Best Dance Production

CABARET - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 50%

OF MICE AND MEN - Joffrey @ Lyric Opera 24%

WHEN DAY COMES & OTHER DANCES - Ruth Page Center for the Arts 7%

RED WINE CABARET - LiRa Dance Theatre Company 5%

SEASON 3 FINALE - Headlights Theater 5%

THE LIGHT RETURNS: DANCE & MUSIC AT UNITY TEMPLE - Unity Temple, Oak Park 5%

RAKS GEEK/RAKS INFERNO - Newport Theater 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Clint Hromsco - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - The Little Theatre On The Square 16%

Melissa Crabtree - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Schaumburg Summer Theatre 13%

Travis Neese - SOUND OF MUSIC - Big Noise Theatre 7%

Karly Laskowski - THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY - Northern Town Parodies 6%

Angie Kells - URINETOWN - Theatre 121 4%

Debra Goldman - SEUSSICAL - Uptown Music Theater Highland Park 4%

Robbie Simpson - CABARET - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 4%

Michael Greif and Shelly Williams - THE NOTEBOOK - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 3%

Jan Kuntz - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Stage Coach Players 3%

Derek van Barham - SWEENEY TODD - Kokandy Productions 3%

Nick Dalton - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (NON EQ) - Timber Lake Playhouse 3%

Eddie Sugarman - GYPSY - Theatre of Western Springs 3%

Cale Haupert - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - ECC Musical Theatre 3%

Landree Fleming and Jim Corti - FUN HOME - Paramount Theatre 2%

Jay Espano - GIRLFRIEND - PrideArts 2%

Robin M. Hughes - LEGALLY BLONDE - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 2%

Christopher Pazdernik - GODSPELL - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre 2%

Mike Frale - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Theatre 121 2%

Sade' May - SISTER ACT - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 2%

Bryan McCaffrey - PARADE - Theatre Nebula 1%

Tiger Khokunthod - GODSPELL - The Home Creative Company 1%

Adrian Abel Azeveado - CRUEL INTENTIONS - KoKandy Productions 1%

Abby Vombrack - FOOTLOOSE - Big Deal Productions 1%

Barrie Kosky - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Lyric Opera of Chicago 1%

Laura Braza - IT CAME FROM OUTER SPACE - Chicago Shakespeare Theater on Navy Pier 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Karen Holbert - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Theatre of Western Springs 7%

Craig Gustafson - UPFRONTS & PERSONAL - Riverfront Playhouse 7%

Regina Belt-Daniels - I HATE HAMLET - Elgin Theatre Company 6%

Whitney Minarik - NEVER THE BRIDESMAID - Oil Lamp Theater 5%

Elizabeth Mazur Levin - NOW AND THEN - Oil Lamp Theater 5%

Lisa Peterson - GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR - Goodman Theatre 5%

Stefan Roseen - THE HOUSE OF BABA YAGA - The Impostors Theatre Company 4%

Xavier Custodio - FAILURE: A LOVE STORY - Oil Lamp Theater 4%

Thomas Neumann and Jordan Rakittke - NOISES OFF - Theatre 121 4%

Yasen Peyankov - THE SEAGULL - Steppenwolf 3%

Charles Askenaizer - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Invictus Theatre Chicago 3%

Jessica Fisch - AGATHA CHRISTIE MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Drury Lane Theatre 3%

Ken Kaden - HAUPTMANN - Wheaton Drama 2%

Wm Bullion - THE CAUCASIAN INNER CIRCLE (HOORAY FOR BILLIONAIRES) - The conspirators 2%

Laura Alcalá Baker - THE SECRETARIES: A PARABLE - First Floor Theater 2%

Ron OJ Parsons - RELENTLESS - TimeLine Theatre 2%

Brian Pastor - THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD - City Lit Theatre 2%

Nick Bowling - CAMPAIGNS, INC. - TimeLine Theatre 2%

Terry Guest - MARIE ANTOINETTE & THE MAGICAL NEGROES - The Story Theatre 2%

Ericka Ratcliff, Daniel J Bryant - WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT GOES DOWN - Congo Square Theatre Company 2%

Thomas Neumann - A DOLLS HOUSE PART 2 - Elgin Theatre Company 2%

Lanie Robertson - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 2%

Ebby Offord - RUINED - Invictus Theatre Chicago 2%

Kim Bartling - RABBIT HOLE - Monstrous Little Theatre Company 2%

MaryEllen Fawk - SWEAT - Drama Group 2%



Best Ensemble Performance

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - The Little Theatre On The Square 10%

SISTER ACT - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 7%

SOUND OF MUSIC - Big noise theater 5%

CABARET - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 5%

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Theatre of Western Springs 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Stage Coach Players 4%

THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY - Northern Town Parodies 4%

NEVER THE BRIDESMAID - Oil Lamp Theater 4%

SEUSSICAL - Uptown Music Theater Highland Park 4%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - ECC Musical Theatre 4%

SIX - CIBC Theatre 3%

I HATE HAMLET - Elgin Theatre Company 3%

BOTTICELLI IN THE FIRE - First Floor Theater 3%

GODSPELL - Theo Ubique 2%

SWEENEY TODD - Kokandy Productions 2%

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Music Theatre Works 2%

KINKY BOOTS - Paramount Theatre 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Lyric Opera of Chicago 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 2%

FUN HOME - Paramount Theatre 1%

CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - KoKandy Productions 1%

THE HOUSE OF BABA YAGA - The Impostors Theatre Company 1%

AGATHA CHRISTIE MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Drury Lane Theatre 1%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Theatre 121 1%

RUINED - Invictus Theater 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alex Kinokowski - SOUND OF MUSIC - Big Noise Theatre 10%

Sam Stephen - CABARET - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 8%

Sydney Geysbeek - THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY - Northern Town Parodies 7%

Hannah Wien - FAILURE: A LOVE STORY - Oil Lamp Theater 7%

Ben Stanton - THE NOTEBOOK - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 6%

Mark Hunyard - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Stage Coach Players 5%

Kurt Lemke - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Theatre of Western Springs 5%

Chelsea Lynn - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - ECC Musical Theatre 5%

G Max Maxim IV - SWEENEY TODD - Kokandy Productions 4%

Yi Zhao - LIFE AFTER - Goodman Theatre 4%

Benjamin Carne - BOTTICELLI IN THE FIRE - First Floor Theater 4%

Mallory Swisher - THE HOUSE OF BABA YAGA - The Impostors Theatre Company 3%

Maggie Fullilove-Nugent - GODSPELL - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre 3%

Michael Wagner - LEGALLY BLONDE - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 3%

Alex Nerad - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Stage Coach Players 3%

Gloria Dennison - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Stage Coach Players 2%

Levi Wilkins - MARIE ANTOINETTE & THE MAGICAL NEGROES - The Story Theatre 2%

Ben Stanton and Carolina Ortiz Herrera - GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR - Goodman Theatre 2%

Christopher Moore II - SISTER ACT - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 2%

Diane Fairchild - SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Teatro Vista 2%

G. Max Maxin IV - PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL - Mercury Theater Chicago 2%

Jim Van De Velde and Andy Kanturek - SILENT SKY - Wheaton Drama 2%

Levi J Wilkins - WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT GOES DOWN - Congo Square Theater 2%

Angela Kvitek - GUYS AND DOLLS - Theatre Nebula 1%

Paul Toben - AGATHA CHRISTIE MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Drury Lane Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Aaron Kaplan - SOUND OF MUSIC - Big noise theatre 11%

Jake Hartge - CABARET - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 7%

Tom Vendafreddo - IT CAME FROM OUTER SPACE - Chicago Shakespeare Theater on Navy Pier 7%

Jackson Duffy & Josh Moore - THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY - Northern Town Parodies 7%

Geoffrey Ko - THE NOTEBOOK - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 6%

Marty Karlin - SEUSSICAL - Uptown Music Theater Highland Park 6%

Eugene Dizon - PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL - Mercury Theater Chicago 5%

Michael McBride - LEGALLY BLONDE (NON-EQUITY) - Timber Lake Playhouse 4%

Nick Sula - SWEENEY TODD - Kokandy Productions 4%

Marc Beth - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - ECC Musical Theatre 4%

DeMario Tribett - SISTER ACT - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 3%

Kory Danielson - FUN HOME - Paramount Theatre 3%

John Feken - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Stage Coach Players 3%

Brandy Braxton and Aaron Zimmerman - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Theatre 121 3%

Dominick Vincent Alesia - HERTHA NOVA - The Impostors Theatre Company 3%

Kenneth McMullen - LEGALLY BLONDE - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 3%

John Feken - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Stage Coach Players 2%

Kimberly Grigsby - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Lyric Opera of Chicago 2%

Valerie Webdell - MURDER FOR TWO - Towle Theatre 2%

Michael McBride - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (NON EQ) - Timber Lake Playhouse 2%

Kara Spector/Aaron Kaplan - SOUND OF MUSIC - Big Noise Theatre 2%

Anna Wegener - PARADE - Theatre Nebula 2%

Robert Reddrick - WOMEN OF SOUL - Mercury Theater Chicago 2%

Alayna DeVar - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Theatre 121 2%

Chris Kong - LIFE AFTER - Goodman Theatre 1%



Best Musical

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE - The Little Theatre On The Square 15%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Schaumburg Summer Theatre 14%

SOUND OF MUSIC - big noise theater 5%

CABARET - Metropolis Performing Arts Center 5%

MAMMA MIA - The Little Theatre on the Square 4%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - ECC Musical Theatre 4%

SEUSSICAL - Uptown Music Theater Highland Park 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Stage Coach Players 3%

SWEENEY TODD - Kokandy 3%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Lyric Opera of Chicago 3%

GYPSY - Theatre of Western Springs 3%

FUN HOME - Paramount Theatre 3%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Metropolis Performing Arts Center 2%

KINKY BOOTS - Paramount Theatre 2%

GODSPELL - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre 2%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Up & Coming Theatre 2%

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Music Theatre Works 2%

GIRLFRIEND - PrideArts 2%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - Stage Coach Players 2%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Theatre 121 2%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Mercury Theater Chicago 1%

CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - KoKandy Productions 1%

IT CAME FROM OUTER SPACE - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 1%

INTO THE WOODS - Big Noise Theatre 1%

EVITA - Drury Lane Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

FRANKENSTEIN - Oil Lamp Theater 13%

GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR - Goodman Theatre 13%

THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY - Northern Town Parodies 9%

THE ANGLE OF MERCY - Green Man Theater 7%

IT CAME FROM OUTER SPACE - Chicago Shakespeare 6%

THE HOUSE OF BABA YAGA - The Impostors Theatre Company 5%

A FINE FEATHERED MURDER - Hell in a Handbag 4%

GHOSTS OF CHERNOBYL - Theatre Above the Law 3%

THE MAGNOLIA BALLET - About Face Theatre 3%

THIRTEEN DAYS - City Lit Theatre 3%

KING JAMES - Steppenwolf Theatre 3%

MARIE ANTOINETTE & THE MAGICAL NEGROES - The Story Theatre 3%

LIFE AFTER - Goodman Theatre 3%

MAGNOLIA BALLET - About Face Theatre 3%

GET OUT ALIVE - Haven Chicago 3%

CAMPAIGNS, INC. - TimeLine Theatre 2%

WHITE - Definition Theatre 2%

HERTHA NOVA - The Impostors Theatre Company 2%

RELENTLESS - TimeLine Theatre 2%

SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Teatro Vista 2%

GRIMM - Theatre Above the Law 2%

THE BLACK KNIGHT - Lifeboat Productions 2%

NATIONAL MERIT - BoHo Theatre 1%

SPAY - Rivendell Theatre Ensemble 1%

MARY ROSE - Black Button Eyes 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Brittany Ambler - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - The Little Theatre On The Square 18%

Courtney San Pedro - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Schaumburg Summer Theatre 15%

Natalie 'Nat' Renee Savoy - SISTER ACT - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 10%

Tuesdai B. Perry - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Big Noise Theatre 4%

Emily Bacino-Althuas - MAMMA MIA! - The Little Theatre on the Square 3%

Makenzie Ruff - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Timber Lake Playhouse 3%

Ginger Minj - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Music Theatre Works 2%

Jolie Swanson - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - ECC Musical Theatre 2%

Meaghan Hurley - SWEENEY TODD - North Riverside Players 2%

Alaina Wis - LEGALLY BLONDE - Metropolis Performing Arts Center 2%

Joe Lewis - GIRLFRIEND - PrideArts 2%

Grant Milam - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Stage Coach Players 1%

Nina Groll - THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY - Northern Town Parodies 1%

Joy Woods - THE NOTEBOOK - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 1%

Emilie Modaff - FUN HOME - Paramount Theatre 1%

Maria Alexandra - CABARET - Metropolis Performing Arts Center 1%

Caitlin Jackson - SWEENEY TODD - Kokandy Productions 1%

Tammy O'Reilly - GYPSY - Theatre of Western Springs 1%

Dan Hamman - LEGALLY BLONDE - Metropolis Performing Arts Center 1%

Stephen Schellhardt - FUN HOME - Paramount Theatre 1%

Jamie DePaolo - GYPSY - Theatre of Western Springs 1%

Sean Bernardi - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - The Little Theatre On The Square 1%

Kai Brown - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Timber Lake Playhouse 1%

Tuesdai B. Perry - SISTER ACT - Metropolis PAC 1%

Jack Doyle - THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY - Northern Town Parodies 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Colin McGonagle - LEND ME A TENOR - Timber Lake Playhouse 17%

Sean Hayes - GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR - Goodman Theatre 10%

Emily Bacino Althaus - CLUE - The Little Theatre on the Square (Sullivan) 9%

Kendal Romero - FAILURE: A LOVE STORY - Oil Lamp Theater 4%

Alex Benito Rodriguez - BOTTICELLI IN THE FIRE - First Floor Theater 3%

Rikki Lee Travolta - I HATE HAMLET - Elgin Theatre Company 3%

Margie Gustafson - THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM - Top Banana Productions 3%

Cooper Brown - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Theatre of Western Springs 3%

Emily Gulbrandsen - THE HOUSE OF BABA YAGA - The Impostors Theatre Company 2%

RJ Cecott - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Theatre of Western Springs 2%

Rose Leisner - NEVER THE BRIDESMAID - Oil Lamp Theater 2%

Peter Lake - LEND ME A TENOR - Timber Lake Playhouse 2%

Tyler Meredith - CAMPAIGNS, INC. - TimeLine Theatre 2%

Tammy White - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Theatre of Western Springs 2%

James Turano - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Invictus Theatre Company Chicago 2%

Michaela Voit - THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD - City Lit Theatre 2%

Sheldon D. Brown - CHOIR BOY - Steppenwolf Theatre 2%

Trevor Earley - FAILURE: A LOVE STORY - Oil Lamp Theater 1%

Tyler Anthony Smith - A FINE FEATHERED MURDER - Hell in a Handbag 1%

Larry Yando - AGATHA CHRISTIE MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Drury Lane Theatre 1%

Mardra Thomas - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 1%

Dean Gallagher - NOISES OFF - Theatre 121 1%

Lori Rohr - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Elsinore Players 1%

RJ Cecott - NOW AND THEN - Oil Lamp Theatre 1%

Barbara Zahora - THE WINTER'S TALE - Oak Park Festival Theatre 1%



Best Play

FAILURE: A LOVE STORY - Oil Lamp Theater 8%

LEND ME A TENOR - Timber Lake Playhouse 8%

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Theatre of Western Springs 8%

GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR - Goodman Theatre 6%

I HATE HAMLET - Elgin Theatre Company 6%

BOTTICELLI IN THE FIRE - First Floor Theater 4%

CHOIR BOY - Steppenwolf Theatre 4%

AGATHA CHRISTIE MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Drury Lane Theatre 4%

WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Invictus Theatre Chicago 4%

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Elgin Theatre Company 4%

THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM - Top Banana Productions 3%

NOISES OFF - Theatre 121 3%

THE HOUSE OF BABA YAGA - The Impostors Theatre Company 3%

LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 2%

NOW AND THEN - Oil Lamp Theater 2%

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - The Theatre Lab 2%

SILENT SKY - Wheaton Drama 2%

A FINE FEATHERED MURDER - Hell in a Handbag 2%

WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT GOES DOWN - Congo Square Theatre 2%

HERTHA NOVA - The Impostors Theatre Company 1%

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Broadway Playhouse 1%

MARIE ANTOINETTE & THE MAGICAL NEGROES - The Story Theatre 1%

THE SEAGULL - Steppenwolf 1%

RUINED - Invictus Theatre Chicago 1%

DIGGING UP DESSA - Theatre Above the Law 1%



Best Production of an Opera

MACBETH - Lyric Opera of Chicago 20%

MAGIC FLUTE - Lyric Opera of Chicago 19%

FIRE SHUT UP IN MY BONES - lyric Opera of Chicago 14%

DON GIOVANNI - Ravinia 14%

ELIXIR OF LOVE - Lyric Opera of Chicago 12%

BEOWULF - Third Eye Theatre Ensemble 12%

TOSCA - Lyric Opera of Chicago 8%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bob Silton - SEUSSICAL - Uptown Music Theatre Highland Park 8%

Jack Doyle - THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY - Northern Town Parodies 6%

Chuck Erickson - THE ANGLE OF MERCY - GreenMan Theatre Troupe 5%

Orion Forte - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Timber Lake Playhouse 5%

Jay Pastucha and Ellen Markus - FAILURE: A LOVE STORY - Oil Lamp Theater 5%

Wendy Tritt - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Stage Coach Players 4%

Eric Luchen - CABARET - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 4%

Yeaji Kim - GODSPELL - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre 4%

Lauren Nichols - BOTTICELLI IN THE FIRE - First Floor Theater 4%

Mariah Pendleton - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - ECC Musical Theatre 3%

Lauren M. Nichols - INTO THE WOODS - Big Noise Theatre 3%

Rob Cramer - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Theatre of Western Springs 3%

Elaine Cashmore, Mike Frale, Tracey Lanman and Tiffany Matras - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Theatre 121 3%

Andrew Boyce - AGATHA CHRISTIE MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Drury Lane Theatre 2%

Elyse Estes - THE HOUSE OF BABA YAGA - The Impostors Theatre Company 2%

J. Spencer Greene - PARADE - Theatre Nebula 2%

G. Max Maxin IV - SWEENEY TODD - Kokandy Productions 2%

Eric Luchen - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Citadel Theatre 2%

Rufus Didwiszus - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Lyric Opera of Chicago 2%

Valenya Nedviga - LEGALLY BLONDE - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 2%

Mike Huth - NOW AND THEN - Theatre of Western Springs 2%

Liz Hadden - FRANKENSTEIN - Oil Lamp Theater 2%

Scott Davis - IT CAME FROM OUTER SPACE - Chicago Shakespeare Theater on Navy Pier 2%

Ellen Markus - NOW AND THEN - Oil Lamp Theater 2%

Rachel Hauck - GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR - Goodman Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jay Pastucha - FAILURE: A LOVE STORY - Oil Lamp Theater 8%

Nick Colucci - THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY - Northern Town Parodies 8%

Nevin Steinberg - THE NOTEBOOK - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 7%

Matt Kania - CABARET - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 7%

Abi Senthill - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Timber Lake Playhouse 7%

Steven Soria - THE ANGLE OF MERCY - GreenMan Theatre Troupe 6%

Bill Hammock - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Theatre of Western Springs 6%

Willow James - CULLUD WATTAH - Victory Gardens Theatre 4%

Stefanie Senior - GODSPELL - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre 4%

Dominick Vincent Alesia - THE HOUSE OF BABA YAGA - The Impostors Theatre Co. 4%

Andre Pluess - GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR - Goodman Theatre 3%

Nicholas Pope - IT CAME FROM OUTER SPACE - Chicago Shakespeare Theater on Navy Pier 3%

Emma Olson - SISTER ACT - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 3%

Paul Neuman - SOUND OF MUSIC - Big Noise Theatre 3%

Willow James - WHITE - Definition 3%

Mikhail Fiskel & Jeffrey Levin - AGATHA CHRISTIE MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Drury Lane Theatre 3%

Stefan Roseen - HERTHA NOVA - The Impostors Theatre Company 2%

Carl Wahlstrom - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Mercury Theater Chicago 2%

Carl Wahlstrom - PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL - Mercury Theater Chicago 2%

Stefanie Senior - SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Teatro Vista 2%

Angela Weber Miller - WHO'S HOLIDAY - Theater Wit 1%

Andrew Littleton - MARIE ANTOINETTE & THE MAGICAL NEGROES - The Story Theatre 1%

Mike Sigman - IN MEMORIAM - Sigman Brothers 1%

Joanna Lynne Staub - LIFE AFTER - Goodman Theatre 1%

Sebby Woldt - LAST NIGHT IN KARAOKE TOWN - The factory theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Claire Jolie Goodman - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Schaumburg Summer Theatre 7%

Anne Arza - SOUND OF MUSIC - big noise theater 6%

John Walter Delaney - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Schaumburg Summer Theatre 6%

Olivia Litton - FOOTLOOSE - Fox Valley Theatre Co. 4%

Tim Foszcz - CABARET - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 4%

Makenzie Ruff - LEGALLY BLONDE - Timber Lake Playhouse 3%

Tom Ochosinski - THE FANTASTICKS - Paradox Theatre Works 3%

Sydney Hendrix - SEUSSICAL - Uptown Music Theater Highland Park 3%

Henry Allan - SISTER ACT - Metropolis Performing Arts Center 3%

Natasha Ricketts - LEGALLY BLONDE - Timber Lake Playhouse 3%

Aubrey Doty - GYPSY - Theatre of Western Springs 3%

Quinn Simmons - GODSPELL - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre 3%

Liam Oh - THE NOTEBOOK - The Yard 2%

Jeanmarie Lapointe - SEUSSICAL - Uptown Music Theater Highand Park 2%

Melissa Crabtree - CABARET - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 2%

RJ Cecott - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - ECC Musical Theatre 2%

Amelia Rummler - THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY - Northern Town Parodies 2%

Anabella Oddo - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - KoKandy Productions 2%

Tommy Rivera-Vega - SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Teatro Vista 2%

Steven Meerdink - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Stage Coach Players 2%

Alex Goodrich - IT CAME FROM OUTER SPACE - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 1%

Jessica Falco - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Theatre 121 1%

Avery Weller - THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY - Northern Town Parodies 1%

Allison Buck - MATILDA - Highland Park Theatre 1%

Emily Rohm - FUN HOME - Paramount Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Van Ferro - FAILURE: A LOVE STORY - Oil Lamp Theater 7%

Emily Chaviano - LEND ME A TENOR - Timber Lake Playhouse 6%

Yuchi Chiu - BOTTICELLI IN THE FIRE - First Floor Theater 5%

Jami Johnson - THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM - Top Banana Productions 4%

Ethan Slater - GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR - Goodman Theatre 4%

Stephen Pickering - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - The Theater Lab 4%

RJ Cecott - SWEAT - The Drama Group 4%

Janet Ulrich Brooks - AGATHA CHRISTIE MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Drury Lane Theatre 3%

Trace Gamache - I HATE HAMLET - Elgin Theatre Company 3%

John Payne - BOTTICELLI IN THE FIRE - First Floor Theater 3%

Sheldon D. Brown - CHOIR BOY - Steppenwolf 3%

Samm Hilger - HERTHA NOVA - The Impostors Theatre Company 3%

Lola Podolner - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Theatre of Western Springs 2%

Jake Busse - NEVER THE BRIDESMAID - Oil Lamp Theater 2%

Nicole Lapas - DEATHTRAP - Theatre 121 2%

Ben Rappaport - GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR - Goodman Theatre 2%

Sydney Genco - A FINE FEATHERED MURDER - Hell in a Handbag 2%

Danyelle Monson - MARIE ANTOINETTE & THE MAGICAL NEGROES - The Story Theatre 2%

Shane Brown - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Wheaton Drama 2%

Brooke Mummert - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Theatre of Western Springs 2%

Adam Bitterman - THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD - City Lit Theatre 2%

David Gasior - I HATE HAMLET - Elgin Theatre Company 2%

Will Knox - SWEAT - Drama Group 2%

Travis Greuel - I HATE HAMLET - Elgin Theatre Company 2%

Reggie Thomas - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 2%

