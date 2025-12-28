Full Cast Set for DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS at Lazy Susan Theatre Co.

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lazy Susan Theatre Co. has announced the cast and creative team for the second show of its 2025-2026 season, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, written by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen from the novel Dracula by Bram Stoker.

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors plays at the Greenhouse Theatre Center beginning February 5, 2026 as part of the 2026 Chicago Theatre Week.

The Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors cast includes Jacob Gage as Jonathan Harker & others; Valerie Martire as Lucy Westfeldt & others; Laura Michele Erle as Mina Westfeldt/Jean Van Helsing & others; Cris King as Dr. Westfeldt & others; and Conner Paulson as Count Dracula.

Understudies are Hayley Brennerr, Marcos Carmona, and Hannah Loessberg.

"I'm thrilled to bring Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors to life with this incredible team," said director Matthew Masino. "It's a hilarious, fast-paced reimagining of a classic story, and I can't wait for audiences to experience the fun we're creating in the room."

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors artistic and creative team includes Nealie Tinlin (Asst. Director), Jon Yawn (Scenic Designer), Amina Gilbert (Lighting Designer), Holly Osborn (Costume Designer), Brayden Gibson (Sound Designer), Michael Van Bodegom-Smith (Composer), Jacob Sousley (Stage Manager), Emily Stipetic (Asst. Stage Manager), Phoebe Westbrooks (Asst. Stage Manager), and Maeve Carroll (Production Intern).

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors is a Bram-new comedy you can really sink your teeth into. Filled with clever wordplay and anything-goes pop culture references, it's a 90-minute, gender-bending, quick-changing, laugh-out-loud reimagining of the gothic classic, perfect for audiences of all blood types. In the treacherous mountains of Transylvania, a meek English real estate agent takes a harrowing journey to meet a new and mysterious client, who just happens to be the most terrifying and ferocious monster the world has ever known.

With famed female vampire hunter Jean Van Helsing and company chasing Drac from Transylvania to the British countryside to London and back, their antics are guaranteed to increase your pulse and cause bloodcurdling screams-of laughter.

