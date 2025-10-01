BroadwayWorld My Shows Announces Badges & Points While Celebrating First 10K Reviews

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld announced today since its launch in September My Shows platform has surpassed 10,000 user reviews since its launch. The milestone highlights rapid adoption of the service, which allows theater fans to log shows, track their theatergoing history, and share reviews with the BroadwayWorld community.

As part of this growth, My Shows has rolled out Badges, a new feature designed to celebrate user milestones. Theatergoers can now unlock badges such as First Curtain Call for posting their first review, Critic in Training after writing five reviews, and Expert for attending ten shows in a season. Other achievements include World Traveler for seeing productions across Broadway, the West End, and Touring or Regional markets, and Superfan for attending the same production multiple times.

Alongside badges, BroadwayWorld has introduced a Points System, giving users a way to earn and redeem rewards through their activity on My Shows. Users earn five points for rating a show, five points for writing a review, and five points for adding an upcoming show they plan to attend. Referring a friend to join My Shows is worth ten points.

Points will soon be redeemable for rewards. Planned redemptions include BroadwayWorld swag, ticket giveaways and Broadway merchandise packs. Rewards will be introduced in another upcoming update. All redemptions will be subject to terms and conditions.

Users can find their invite links on the right side menu when using a desktop browser, or just below their profile content on mobile.

