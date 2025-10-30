JAJA’S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING & More Lead Los Angeles's November 2025 Top Theatre Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Los Angeles is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Los Angeles for November 2025.

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Mark Taper Forum - October 01, 2025 through November 09, 2025

Step into the vibrant world of Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, a beloved Harlem hotspot where West African immigrant braiders work their magic on the locals’ locks. Amidst the lively buzz of a scorching summer, love ignites, dreams soar, and secrets unravel. But beneath the surface of this riotous comedy lies a current of uncertainty, pushing this close-knit community to confront the challenges of being outsiders in their own neighborhood.

From the pen of Tony Award-nominated Ghanaian American playwright Jocelyn Bioh (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play, Kirk Douglas Theatre) and directed by Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner Whitney White, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding is “a play that is equally affecting as it is hilarious,” hails Entertainment Weekly.

For tickets: click here.

The Great Lover

Los Angeles Theatre Center - October 09, 2025 through November 09, 2025

Our story: In Alexandre Dumas’ The Great Lover, the Duke de Richelieu proposes a wager: he can—and will—seduce the first beautiful woman who crosses his path. Women have always found the silver-tongued rascal irresistible, and rarely has he failed in his conquests. But this time, the clever Marquise de Prie has pledged to protect and mentor the virginal Gabrielle de Belle-Isle.

Complicating matters further, both Gabrielle and Richelieu are drawn to the newly commissioned nobleman, Lieutenant Raoul Sevran. The promise of passionate love provesdifficult to restrain once temptation opens the door. The game is afoot, and it is impossible to predict who will triumph in this playful labyrinth of foreplay, intrigue, and danger. This delightful romp unfolds in the château of Chantilly, 17th-century France.

For tickets: click here.

Joe Turner's Come and Gone

A Noise Within - October 12, 2025 through November 09, 2025

“They tell me Joe Turner’s come and gone, Ohhh Lordy… Come with forty links of chain, Ohhh Lordy.” A Noise Within continues its commitment to August Wilson’s 10-play “American Century Cycle” with Joe Turner’s Come and Gone. Set in 1911 during the Great Migration, this second play in Wilson’s series chronicling Black life in each decade of the 20th century introduces us to a group of men and women in a Pittsburgh boarding house who form a makeshift family as they search for identity and purpose in the aftermath of slavery.

For tickets: click here.

ha ha ha ha ha ha ha

Pasadena Playhouse - October 15, 2025 through November 09, 2025

All Julia Masli wants to do is solve people’s problems and win the Nobel Peace Prize, but this plan keeps going wrong as she continually wins prizes for comedy. In her wildly unpredictable solo show ha ha ha ha ha ha ha, the award-winning performer turns the audience's problems into surreal, side-splitting theater. No script, no safety net, just one woman on a mission to help. After sensational runs in Edinburgh, Melbourne, New York, and D.C., Julia is on her way Pasadena to solve all our problems.

For tickets: click here.

Hadestown (Non-Equity)

Pantages Theatre - October 21, 2025 through November 02, 2025

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

For tickets: click here.

Eisenhower: This Piece of ground

North Coast Repertory Theatre - October 22, 2025 through November 16, 2025

Experience the intimate, gripping portrayal of America’s esteemed World War II General and 34th President, Dwight Eisenhower, as he grapples with the most consequential decisions of his remarkable life. Tony Award winner John Rubinstein transports audiences to Gettysburg’s hallowed ground, where an elderly Eisenhower reflects on his monumental military leadership and transformative presidency.

For tickets: click here.

Moulin Rouge!

Pantages Theatre - November 04, 2025 through November 16, 2025

Baz Luhrmann's luscious film comes to life on stage in one of the most eye-popping shows to ever hit Broadway. Enter a world of splendor and romance, of over-the-top excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! In this breath-taking new musical, the Moulin Rouge comes to life onstage, in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom and - above all - LOVE, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.