Short Story Theatre to Present All New Stories About Families This Winter

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Short Story Theatre will present an evening of five warm, wise and wonderful true stories about families and coping with things that could go wrong. Thursday, January 22, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at The Art Center Highland Park, 1957 Sheridan Road in Highland Park. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

Author and bookstore owner, Gayle Brandeis of Highland Park, makes her debut at Short Story Theatre with her wildly viral Washington Post story entitled “Shadow Son,” about the man who thought she was his biological mother for more than a decade (and that she recently learned was the inspiration for Katie Kitamura's acclaimed novel Audition.)

Ed Zifkin, also of Highland Park, tells a tale about what could go right – and wrong – after back surgery in his story “A Little Night Music.”

Scott Woldman, a former Highland Parker in his youth calls his story “The Buddy Bench” - about fitting in when you absolutely do not belong. A former bouncer (Scott) and his anxious inner Dungeon Master collide with a group of unhinged softball parents.

Marcia Kittler, also making her debut with Short Story Theatre, searches for happiness in the Cascade Mountains and finds what she’s looking for in an unexpected meadow. Her story: “Ring of Fire.”

Paul Teodo of Chicago returns to Short Story Theatre’s stage with his story “Treed.” Find out what happens when Paul takes his 6-year-old son on a dangerous bivouac!

Short Story Theatre was founded in 2012 and is dedicated to promoting storytelling as a vibrant, contemporary art form. Co-founder and Producer Donna Lubow says, “Stories are creative non-fiction, based on personal experiences. More than seventy storytellers from Chicago and the northern suburbs have melded writing skills and performance skills to entertain and inspire our Short Story Theatre audiences.”