ROCK ’N’ ROLL NEVER FORGETS: BOB SEGER TRIBUTE BAND Will Play Raue Center For The Arts

Raue Center For The Arts will host ROCK ’N’ ROLL NEVER FORGETS: Bob Seger TRIBUTE BAND, presented by Soundtracks of a Generation. The concert will take place on Saturday evening and will feature a live tribute performance celebrating the music of Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band. The program will focus on Seger’s catalog from the mid-1970s through the 1990s.

Seger and the Silver Bullet Band became a defining force in American rock music with songs including “Turn the Page,” “Night Moves,” “Hollywood Nights,” and “Old Time Rock and Roll,” which was named a Song of the Century in 2001. Seger’s career includes more than 50 million records sold and extensive touring in arenas across the United States. His work has continued to maintain a broad multigenerational audience.

The Soundtracks of a Generation Bob Seger Tribute Band will perform selections from Seger’s catalog, with Whalen appearing in the role of the singer. The concert is designed to recreate the structure and sound of Seger’s live performances while presenting the material in a concert setting. Seger is a Grammy Award winner and an inductee of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Tickets for the concert start at $43, with discounted pricing available for RaueNOW Members. Raue Center For The Arts is located at 26 North Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois. Tickets are available online and through the Raue Center box office.

