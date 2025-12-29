Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards; RENT Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond.
This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Chicago Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Christopher Piatt
- THE PAPER MACHETE
- The Green Mill
9%
Claudia Hommel/Cabaret Connexion
- FROM CHICAGO TO PARIS WITH LOVE
- Working In Concert
8%
Jessie Mueller
- SETH'S BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES
- Studebaker
8%
Patti LuPone
- A LIFE IN NOTES
- Chicago Lyric Opera
8%
Kelli O’Hara
- SOLO
- Steppenwolf
7%
Tina Burner
- WITCH PERFECT
- The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare
7%
Dani Pike
- TELL ME ON A SUNDAY
- Theo Ubique
6%
Tori Wynn
- NEWS AT THE END OF THE WORLD
- Lincoln Lodge
4%
Liz Callaway
- TO STEVE WITH LOVE: LIZ CALLAWAY CELEBRATES SONDHEIM
- Studebaker
4%
Gary John Miller
- ALMOST ROCKY
- Black Out Cabaret Theater at the Second City
4%
Stage Coach Players
- THE MISCAST PROJECTION
- Stage Coach Players
4%
Kendall Bollam
- MISCAST CABARET
- The Theatre of Western Springs
4%
Kayle Boye
- CALL ME ELIZABETH
- Pride Series Theatre
4%
Irene Michaels
- THE OUR HOUSE BAND FEATURING IRENE MICHAELS
- Epiphany Center for the Arts
4%
Tammy O'Reilly
- MISCAST CABARET
- Theatre of Western Springs
3%
Gina Knight
- CLOSE TO KAREN
- DesPlaines Theater
3%
Mari Joy
- EVERY BRILLIANT THING
- CIRCA Pintig
3%
Peter Engel Storms
- A SOLSTICE CONCERT, PLUS SPECIAL GUESTS C21 WOMEN’S ENSEMBLE
- Schweikher House
2%
Thom Britton
- FREAKSHOW & TELL
- Stars & Garters
2%
Michael Shayan
- AVAAZ
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
2%
Thom Britton
- MAGIC VS SCIENCE
- Stars & Garters
1%
Nolan Webster
- MAGIC VS SCIENCE
- Stars & Garters
1%
The Our House Band featuring Irene Michaels
- THE OUR HOUSE BAND FEATURING IRENE MICHAELS
- Epiphany Center for the Arts
1%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Ariel Spires
- DREAMGIRLS
- The Drama Group
11%
Grey Sindaco
- 12 ANGRY JURORS
- Beverly Theatre Guild
8%
Billy Seger
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- RVC Starlight Theatre
7%
Tor Campbell
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park
6%
Todd D. Bulmash
- RENT
- Highland Park Players
5%
Kelsey Krigas
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
5%
Derek Van Barham
- AMÉLIE
- Kokandy Productions
4%
Elle Laesch
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- RVC Starlight Theatre
4%
Brenda Didier
- DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
4%
Alexzandra Sarmiento
- 42 BALLOONS
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
4%
Jenny Vause
- GREASE
- RVC Starlight Theatre
4%
Maddie Shelton
- SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
4%
Chaz Wolcott
- SATURDAY NIGHY FEVER
- Timber Lake Playhouse
3%
Sarah Canon
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
3%
Maddie Shelton
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Summer Place Theatre
2%
Ashley Becher
- CHICAGO
- Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse
2%
Donica Seminaro
- XANADU
- HOTT Productions NFP
2%
Thomas McMahon
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Theater for Charity
2%
Sara Dolins
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW IN CONCERT
- Youz Guyz Entertainment
2%
Joe Savino
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre of Western Springs
2%
Donica Seminaro
- JERSEY BOYS
- HOTT Productions NFP
2%
Jennifer Hemphill
- WAITRESS
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%
John Marshall Jr.
- HAIRSPRAY
- Beverly Arts Center
2%
Britta Schlicht
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Big Noise Theatre
2%
Jocelyn Adamski
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music On Stage
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ben Kress
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park
7%
Hannah Andruss
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
7%
Bethany Nelson
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- RVC Starlight Theatre
6%
Terri Devine
- DREAMGIRLS
- The Drama Group
5%
Alyson Meyers
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Summer Place Theatre
5%
Bethany Nelson
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Starlight Theater
4%
Bee Gable
- WAITRESS
- Timber Lake Playhouse
4%
Mary Grace Martens
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
4%
Mary Nora Wolf
- RENT
- Highland Park Players
4%
Gina Barrett
- SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
4%
Vicki Benson
- RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
3%
Victoria Benson
- RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
3%
Chakira Doherty
- FROZEN
- Timber Lake Playhouse
3%
Cheryl Newman
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
3%
Jade Andrews
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
2%
Patty Halajian
- DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
2%
Donica Seminaro
- JERSEY BOYS
- HOTT Productions, NFP
2%
Dede Ayite + Nikiya Mathis
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
2%
Elly Burke
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
2%
Beth Laske-Miller
- R.U.R A NEW MUSICAL
- CityLit Theater
2%
Benjamin Mills
- BIG TIME TOPPERS
- Theatre L'Acadie
2%
Joelle Beranek
- MISERY
- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center
2%
Terri Devine
- MATILDA
- The Drama Group
1%
Brett Morgan
- SCANDALOUS BOY
- Open Space Arts
1%
Donica Seminaro
- XANADU
- HOTT Productions NFP
1%Best Dance Production SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- RVC starlight Theatre
42%SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER
- Timber Lake Playhouse
30%CHICAGO
- Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse
28%Best Direction Of A Musical
Christopher D. Brady
- RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
8%
Tor Campbell
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park
6%
Cordaro Johnson
- DREAMGIRLS
- The Drama Group
6%
Travis Monroe Neese
- RENT
- Highland Park Players
5%
Jason Harrington
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
5%
Billy Surges
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Surging Films & Theatrics
4%
Clarissa Dahlhauser
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- RVC Starlight
4%
Tammy Heerde
- SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
3%
Chris Seminaro
- JERSEY BOYS
- HOTT Productions NFP
3%
Derek Van Barham
- AMELIE
- Kokandy Productions
3%
Ashley Becher
- CHICAGO
- Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse
3%
Matt Canon
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
3%
Christian Fleming
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Timber Lake Playhouse
3%
Chris Seminaro
- XANADU
- HOTT Productions NFP
3%
Eddie Sugarman
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre of Western Springs
2%
Jennifer Thompson
- GREASE
- RVC Starlight Theatre
2%
Derek Van Barham
- INTO THE WOODS
- Kokandy Productions
2%
Fred Anzevino & Brenda Didier
- DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
2%
Tyler McMahon
- MATILDA
- The Drama Group
2%
Christopher Pazdernik
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Theo Ubique
2%
Christine Seminaro
- JERSEY BOYS
- HOTT Productions, NFP
2%
Jocelyn Adamski
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music On Stage
2%
Cortney Jo Newby
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Stage Coach Players
2%
Jennifer Hemphill
- WAITRESS
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%
Taylor Weisz
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Summer Place Theatre
2%Best Direction Of A Play
Charles Askenaizer
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
10%
Grey Sindaco
- 12 ANGRY JURORS
- Beverly Theatre Guild
10%
Winkk
- STILETTOS AND SUITS
- Winkkatme Productions (Baer Theater)
6%
Adam Thatcher
- MISERY
- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center
5%
Jason Harrington
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
4%
Alex Mallory
- THE CAVE
- A Red Orchid Theatre
3%
Tyler McMahon
- STEEL MAGNOLIS
- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association
3%
Matt Canon
- THE MATCHMAKER
- Big Deal Productions
3%
Greg Kolack
- NOISES OFF!
- The Theatre of Western Springs
3%
BJ Jones
- THE FIRST LADY OF TELEVISION
- Northlight Theatre
3%
Alicia Hall
- CHARLOTTE'S WEB
- College of Lake County
2%
Whitney White
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
2%
dado
- SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
2%
Audrey Francis
- YOU WILL GET SICK
- Steppenwolf Theatre
2%
Matthew Masino
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
2%
Wm Bullion
- CHICAGO COP MACBETH
- The Conspirators
2%
Marc Bruni
- BILLIE JEAN
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
2%
Christina Casano
- THE F*CK HOUSE
- Strawdog Theatre Company
2%
Dan Hitzemann
- AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
- Wheaton Drama
2%
Jackson Nielsen & Patrick Murphy
- ALMOST, MAINE
- Stage Coach Players
2%
Hannah Baker
- MACBETH
- Three of Cups Theatre
2%
Dado
- VEAL
- A Red Orchid Theatre
2%
Jake Heelein
- NO EXIT
- Silverstage Theatre Company
2%
Brian Pastor
- R.U.R A NEW MUSICAL
- CityLit Theater
1%
Brandii Champagne
- BIG TIME TOPPERS
- Theatre L'Acadie
1%Best Ensemble 12 ANGRY JURORS
- Beverly Theatre Guild
7%ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
7%RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
6%RENT
- Highland Park Players
5%HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park
5%SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
5%DREAMGIRLS
- The Drama Group
4%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
4%GREASE
- RVC Starlight Theatre
3%THE WEDDING SINGER
- Starlight Theater
2%AMELIE
- Kokandy Productions
2%NOISES OFF!
- Theatre of Western Springs
2%RENT
- Surging Films & Theatrics
2%CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
2%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music On Stage
2%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- RVC Starlight Theatre
1%AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
- Wheaton Drama
1%DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
1%SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER
- Timber Lake Playhouse
1%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
1%SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
1%C21 WOMEN’S ENSEMBLE PRESENTS “WHAT DOES THE WORLD SAY?”
- Columbus Park Refectory
1%A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN
- Citadel Theatre Company
1%DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: THE TWENTY SIDED TEVERN
- Broadway Playhouse
1%JERSEY BOYS
- HOTT Productions, NFP
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
G. 'Max' Maxin IV (Projections) and Brandon Wardell (Lighting)
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
10%
Bryan Rivera
- RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
9%
Levi Wilkins
- DREAMGIRLS
- The Drama Group
6%
Marissa Gil
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
6%
Joel Zishuk
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater
6%
Gabrielle Tifft
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- RVC Starlight Theatre
5%
Brighton
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Theater for Charity
4%
Amina Gilbert
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
4%
Amina Gilbert
- NOT BITTER NOR SWEET
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
4%
Denise Karczewski
- DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
3%
G. Max Maxin IV
- INTO THE WOODS
- Kokandy Productions
3%
Christine Binder
- IRAQ BUT FUNNY
- Lookingglass Theatre
3%
Will Knox & Billy Surges
- RENT
- Surging Films & Theatrics
3%
Abby Beggs
- MACBETH
- Three Of Cups Theatre Company
3%
Levi J. Wilkins
- SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
3%
Kurt Ottinger
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
3%
Dante Orfei
- MISERY
- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center
3%
Will Knox & Billy Surges
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Surging Films & Theatrics
3%
Conchita Avitia
- EVANSTON SALT COSTS CLIMBING
- First Floor Theater
2%
José Santiago
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%
Maaz Ahmed
- WAITRESS
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%
Conchita Avitia
- ONE PARTY CONSENT
- First Floor Theater
2%
Seojung Jang
- PASSION
- Blank
1%
Joel Zishuk
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW IN CONCERT
- Youz Guyz Entertainment
1%
Emily Blanquera
- RACECAR RACECAR RACECAR
- Bramble Theatre Company
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Aaron Kaplan
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park
11%
Shawn McIntire
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
6%
Cassandra Johnson-McGirk
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- RVC Starlight Theatre
6%
Elliot Bell
- DREAMGIRLS
- The Drama Group
6%
Claire Dixon
- RENT
- Highland Park Players
5%
Aaron Kaplan
- PASSION
- Blank
4%
Mark Miller-Cornejo
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- RVC Starlight Theatre
4%
Andrew Luzwick
- JERSEY BOYS
- HOTT Productions
3%
Aaron Zimmerman
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- point2pointproductions
3%
Bonnie Brewer
- INTO THE WOODS
- Genesius Guild
3%
Ryan Jensen
- GREASE
- RVC Starlight Theatre
3%
Carolyn Brady
- DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
3%
Andrew Luzwick/Kathy Gomberg
- JERSEY BOYS
- HOTT Productions, NFP
3%
Aaron Zimmerman
- RED AND THE WOLF
- Songbird Theatre
3%
Nick Sula
- INTO THE WOODS
- Kokandy Productions
3%
Tammy O'Reilly
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre of Western Springs
3%
Ashley Grace Ryan
- BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Timber Lake Playhouse
3%
Dominic Rincker
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
2%
Andrew Luzwick/Kathy Gomberg
- XANADU
- HOTT Productions, NFP
2%
Marty Karlin
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music On Stage
2%
Marty Karlin
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
2%
Stephen Lopez
- MATILDA
- The Drama Group
2%
Will Akins
- PIPPIN
- Genesius Guild
2%
Sara Cate Langham
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Wheaton Drama
2%
Ryan T Nelson
- TITANIC
- Marriott Theatre (Lincolnshire IL)
2%Best Musical RENT
- Highland Park Players
7%DREAMGIRLS
- The Drama Group
7%HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park
7%RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
6%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
6%42 BALLOONS
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
4%SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
4%AMELIE
- Kokandy Productions
3%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Wheaton Drama
3%GREASE
- RVC Starlight Theatre
3%CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
3%THE WEDDING SINGER
- RVC Starlight
3%DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
3%INTO THE WOODS
- Kokandy Theatre
2%YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre of Western Springs
2%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Summer Place Theatre
2%SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- RVC Starlight Theatre
2%MATILDA
- The Drama Group
2%TITANIC
- Marriott Theatre
2%WAITRESS
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%RENT
- Surging Films & Theatrics
2%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music On Stage
2%SWEENEY TODD
- Genesius Guild
1%CHICAGO
- Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse
1%ANASTASIA
- The Rhode Center for the Arts
1%Best New Play Or Musical BILLIE JEAN
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
12%AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN
- Story Theatre
9%ALWAYS SOMETHING THERE
- Marriott Theatre
8%42 BALLOONS
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
8%UNDERCOVER
- Winkkatme Productions (Baer Theater)
7%ASHLAND AVENUE
- Goodman Theatre
6%VEAL
- A Red Orchid Theatre
5%SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
5%ROME SWEET ROME
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
5%IRAQ, BUT FUNNY
- Lookingglass
4%RED AND THE WOLF
- Songbird Theatre
3%GLÜ
- Timber Lake Playhouse
3%THINGS WITH FRIENDS
- American Theatre Company
3%QUEEN FOR A DAY
- Hell In A Handbag
3%LEROY & LUCY
- Steppenwolf Theatre
3%NO SUCH THING
- Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
3%THE FIRST LADY OF TELEVISION
- Northlight Theatre
2%DOGS
- Red Theater
2%NOT BITTER NOR SWEET
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
2%RACECAR RACECAR RACECAR
- Bramble Theatre Company
1%R.U.R A NEW MUSICAL
- CityLit Theater
1%BIG TIME TOPPERS BY PATRICK VERMILLION
- Theatre L'Acadie
1%DRINK THE PAST DRY
- Ghostlight Ensemble Theatre Co.
1%EVIL PERFECT
- Bramble Theatre Company
1%ONE PARTY CONSENT
- First Floor Theater
1%Best Performer In A Musical
Alex McIntyre
- RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
7%
Scott Spector
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park
5%
Brandi Shantel
- DREAMGIRLS
- The Drama Group
5%
Sammy Cruz
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
5%
Brielle Hope Horwitch
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
4%
Abriella Caravette
- SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
3%
Catherine Rodriguez-O’Connor
- RENT
- Highland Park Players
3%
Gabriel Levi
- RENT
- Highland Park Players
3%
Anna (Loring) Dawson
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
3%
Abbi Adjei-Perberg
- HAIRSPRAY
- College of Lake County
3%
Aurora Penepacker
- AMELIE
- Kokandy Productions
2%
Kate McQuillan
- DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
2%
Aaron Stash
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
2%
Andrew Luzwick
- JERSEY BOYS
- HOTT Productions
2%
Amelia Chavez
- SWEENEY TODD
- Genesius Guild
2%
Austin Hendricks
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Summer Place Theatre
2%
Abby Naden
- RED AND THE WOLF
- Songbird Theatre
2%
Madison Leeder
- GREASE
- RVC Starlight Theatre
1%
Brandon Willard-Rose
- MATILDA
- The Drama Group
1%
Abraham Deitz-Green
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater
1%
Gillian O'Donnell
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Summer Place Theatre
1%
Joshua Lindahl
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- RVC Starlight Theatre
1%
Brian Rabinowitz
- FIDDLER ON THEROOF
- Music On Stage
1%
Myles Mattsey
- SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
1%
Ezra Korn
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- RVC Starlight
1%Best Performer In A Play
Ryan Hake
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
8%
Lawrence E. Johnson Jr.
- STILETTOS AND SUITS
- Winkkatme Productions (Baer Theater)
7%
Abby Naden
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
5%
Mattsen Heller
- JULIUS CAESAR
- STARLIGHT Theater
5%
RJ Cecott
- NOISES OFF!
- Theatre of Western Springs
3%
Allison Fradkin
- CHARLOTTE'S WEB
- College of Lake County
2%
Sarah Canon
- OUR TOWN
- Deerfield Theater
2%
Bryce Lederer
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
2%
Tyler Anthony Smith
- QUEEN FOR A DAY
- Hell In A Handbag
2%
Chillina Kennedy
- BILLIE JEAN
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
2%
Alex George
- ROSSUMS UNIVERSAL ROBOTS
- CityLit Theater
2%
Atra Asdou
- IRAQ BUT FUNNY
- Lookingglass Theatre
2%
Tammy O'Reilly
- MISERY
- The Theatre of Western Springs
2%
Michael D. Graham
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
2%
Amy Morton
- YOU WILL GET SICK
- Steppenwolf Theatre
2%
Gianah Tomczak
- NO EXIT
- Silverstage Theatre Company
2%
Samantha Perzee
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association
2%
Melody Rowland
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center
2%
Isabelle Grima
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
2%
Esteban Andres Cruz
- SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
1%
James Lewis
- TITUS ANDRONICUS
- Redtwist Theatre
1%
Sean Collier
- CLUE
- The Rhode Center for the Arts
1%
Claire Yearman
- AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
- Wheaton Drama
1%
Ellen Phelps
- MISERY
- Citadel Theatre
1%
Cindy Gold
- THE FIRST LADY OF TELEVISION
- Northlight Theatre
1%Best Play 12 ANGRY JURORS
- Beverly Theatre Guild
11%ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
10%STILETTOS AND SUITS
- Winkkatme Productions (Baer Theater)
6%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
4%MISERY
- Citadel Theatre Company
4%NOISES OFF!
- Theatre of Western Springs
3%OUR TOWN
- Deerfield Theater
3%BILLIE JEAN
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
3%SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co
3%SEVEN GUITARS
- CityLit Theater
3%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association
3%MISERY
- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center
3%NO EXIT
- Silverstage Theatre Company
2%JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Chicago Shakespeare Theater
2%MR. WOLF
- Steppenwolf Theatre Company
2%VEAL
- A Red Orchid Theatre
2%AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
- Wheaton Drama
2%SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
2%IRAQ BUT FUNNY
- Lookingglass Theatre
2%LEAVING IOWA
- The Theatre Lab
2%ALMOST, MAINE
- Stage Coach Players
2%CLUE
- The Rhode Center for the Arts
1%ALMOST, MAINE
- Point 2 Productions
1%JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN
- CityLit Theater
1%TITUS ANDRONICUS
- Redtwist Theatre
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kevin Rolfs
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
8%
Brandon Mechler
- RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
8%
Bob Knuth
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater
7%
Kevin Sherrell
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
5%
Carmen Turner
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- RVC Starlight Theatre
5%
Russ Hoganson
- DREAM GIRLS
- Drama Group
5%
Arabella Zurbano
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
4%
Imani McDaniels
- NOISES OFF!
- Theatre of Western Springs
4%
Andrew Boyce
- YOU WILL GET SICK
- Steppenwolf
3%
Jonathan Berg-Einhorn
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
3%
Tyler McMahon
- INTO THE WOODS
- Genesius Guild
3%
Walt Spangler
- MR WOLF
- Steppenwolf
3%
Anna Burke
- MR. PARKER
- Open Space Arts
3%
Tyler McMahon/Angel Noelle
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association
3%
Bob Knuth
- MISERY
- Citadel Theatre Company
3%
Bob Silton
- DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE
- Metropolis Performing Arts
3%
KC McGeorge
- DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: THE TWENTY SIDED TAVERN
- Broadway Playhouse
3%
Becky Meissen
- CHICAGO
- Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse
2%
Mike Groark
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Stage Coach Players
2%
Grant Sabin
- SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
2%
Bob Silton
- BIG THE MUSICAL
- Big Deal Productions
2%
Matthew Masino & Jon Yawn
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
2%
Christian Fleming
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%
Christian Fleming
- FROZEN
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%
Gary Dennis
- MISERY
- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center
2%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Aaron Hill
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- RVC Starlight Theatre
15%
Daniel Melendez
- RENT
- Highland Park Players
9%
Ron Edwards
- DREAM GIRLS
- Drama Group
6%
Mike Patrick
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater
5%
Quinten Harlan
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
5%
Cameron Griffiths
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Timber Lake Playhouse
5%
Gareth Fry
- HARRY POTTER & THE CURSED CHILD
- Nederlander Theatre
5%
Amina Gilbert
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co
4%
Angela Joy Baldessare
- SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
4%
Stephanie Farina/Sarah Ramos
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Goodman Theatre
4%
Amina Gilbert
- NOT BITTER NOR SWEET
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
3%
Max Thalhammer
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music On Stage
3%
Christie Chiles Twillie
- IRAQ BUT FUNNY
- Lookingglass Theatre
3%
Caleb Ramos
- RACECAR RACECAR RACECAR
- Bramble Theatre Company
3%
Lindsay Jones
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Drury Lane Oakbrook
3%
Kurt Ottinger
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
2%
Matt Reich
- AMELIE
- Kokandy
2%
Warren Levon
- SEVEN GUITARS
- CityLit Theater
2%
Matthew Chase
- DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
2%
Paul Watson
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Stage Coach Players
2%
Michael Daly
- TITANIC
- Marriott Theatre
2%
Josh Schmidt
- MR. WOLF
- Steppenwolf Theatre Company
1%
Warren Levon
- JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN
- CityLit Theater
1%
Petter Wahlbäck
- MISERY
- Citadel Theatre Company
1%
Christopher Darbassie
- THE ANTIQUITIES
- Goodman
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Addison Cuthbertson
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
6%
Ajene Cooks
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater
5%
Abby DeNault
- RENT
- Surging Films & Theatrics
4%
Allison Kraft
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Stage Coach Players
3%
Cierra Weaver
- GREASE
- RVC Starlight Theatre
3%
Danielle Piccolomini
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Deerfield Theater
3%
Corey Mills
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater
2%
Alex Trax
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Theater for Charity
2%
James Earl Jones II
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Marriott Theatre
2%
Julianna Klecka
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
2%
Amy Brockman
- FOLLIES
- Wheaton Drama
2%
Crystal Phillips-Pierce
- MATILDA
- The Drama Group
2%
Amelia Chavez
- INTO THE WOODS
- Genesius Guild
2%
Joseph M. Fatigante
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Summer Place Theatre
2%
Allison Dorsey
- SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER
- Timber Lake Playhouse
2%
RJ Cecott
- SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
2%
August Forman
- INTO THE WOODS
- Kokandy Productions
2%
Angel Noelle
- MATILDA
- The Drama Group
2%
Miles Kolby Meador
- SHREK
- Spotlight Arts Collective
2%
Andrew Luzwick
- JERSEY BOYS
- HOTT Productions NFP
2%
Darby Whitmore
- RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
2%
Lenijah Smith
- RAGTIME
- RVC Starlight Theatre
2%
Emma Jean Eastlund
- HAIRSPRAY
- Uptown Music Theater
2%
Colette Todd
- DIANA: THE MUSICAL
- Theo Ubique
1%
Julia Tassoni
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- RVC Starlight
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Miguel Long
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus
7%
Anne Trodden
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus Theatre
6%
Abby Naden
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Music On Stage
6%
Al Katz-Mariani
- THE MATCHMAKER
- Big Deal Productions
5%
Nicki Rossi
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Invictus
4%
Ann Keen
- AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
- Wheaton Drama
4%
Esteban Andres Cruz
- SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN
- A Red Orchid Theatre
3%
Bonnie Brewer
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association
3%
George Brown
- STILETTOS AND SUITS
- Winkkatme Productions (Baer Theater)
2%
Sara Thiel
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
2%
Gina Sanfilippo
- DOUBT: A PARABLE
- Theatre of Western Springs
2%
Blake Malley
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Playhouse 38
2%
Bradford Stevens
- JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN
- CityLit Theater
2%
Tyler Szarabajka
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
2%
Tim Feeney
- NOISES OFF!
- Theatre of Western Springs
2%
Will Allan
- ASHLAND AVENUE
- Goodman
2%
Amy Ticho
- THE MATCHMAKER
- Big Deal Productions
2%
Khaleel Hawkins
- STILETTOS AND SUITS
- Winkkatme Productions (Baer Theater)
2%
William Dick
- THE FIRST LADY OF TELEVISION
- Northlight Theatre
2%
Dakota Hughes
- QUEEN FOR THE DAY
- Hell In A Handbag
2%
Micheal Kott
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- Jedlicka Performing Arts Center
2%
Ashlyn Lozano
- ONE PARTY CONSENT
- First Floor Theater
2%
Grace Trivax
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
2%
Stevie Dionne
- MACBETH
- Three of Cups
2%
Kayla Connelly
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Kankakee Valley Theatre Association
2%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production MARY POPPINS
- RVC Starlight Theatre
21%DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL!
- Timber Lake Playhouse
15%CHARLOTTE'S WEB
- College of Lake County
14%WILLY WONKA
- The Theatre of Western Springs
11%MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- BrightSide Theatre
9%SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- The Theatre of Western Springs
8%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION
- The Drama Group
8%MILO IMAGINES THE WORLD
- Chicago Children's Theatre
7%THE QUEEN'S MUSEUM
- Citadel Theatre Company
4%HEART STRINGS
- Filament Theatre
3%Favorite Local Theatre
RVC Starlight Theatre
13%
Invictus Theatre
7%
Drama Group
5%
Uptown Music Theater
4%
Steppenwolf Theatre Company
4%
Up and Coming Theatre/Elgin Summer Theater
3%
Marriott Theatre (Lincolnshire IL)
3%
Chicago Shakespeare Theater
3%
Timber Lake Playhouse
3%
Prairie Center for the Arts
3%
Goodman Theatre
3%
The Children's Theatre of Western Springs
2%
Kokandy Productions
2%
A Red Orchid Theatre
2%
CityLit Theater
2%
Wheaton Drama
2%
Lazy Susan Theatre Co
2%
Music On Stage
2%
Stage Coach Players
2%
Summer Place Theatre
2%
The Theatre of Western Springs
2%
Deerfield Theater
2%
Bramble Theatre Co.
2%
HOTT Productions NFP
2%
Citadel Theatre Company
2%