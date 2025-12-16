Video: A Clip From A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Goodman Theatre

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Before the humbug, SCROOGE was just a young man with lively friends, prepared to celebrate the holidays. Check out an all-new clip from Goodman's 48th annual production of A Christmas Carol!

Newly directed by BOLD Artistic Producer Malkia Stampley, the Centennial Season production features a host of new and reimagined elements, including movement by choreographer Tor Campbell, 2024 Goodman Northwestern University Fellow, and new music direction by Gregory Hirte—a famed Chicago musician who steps into this new role to mark his 25th year with A Christmas Carol.

New magic and surprises add thrills—and chills—from the Ghosts of Christmas Past (Lucky Stiff), Present (Bethany Thomas), Future and Marley (Daniel José Molina). Stampley’s production features Christopher Donahue in his second year as Ebenezer Scrooge, Ella Boparai making her Goodman debut as Tiny Tim, Jon Hudson Odom (Toni Stone) as Bob Cratchit and Helen Joo Lee (The Antiquities) as Mrs. Cratchit.

Young performers A’mia Imani, Carmelo Kelly and Sebastian Rus also make their Goodman debuts in this production. Chiké Johnson (Ashland Avenue) appears as Scrooge for 10 performances. A Christmas Carol runs through December 31 (opening night is November 23) in the 856-seat Albert Theatre.

For tickets ($44 - $173, subject to change), visit the Box Office (170 N. Dearborn), call 312.443.3800 or purchase online at GoodmanTheatre.org/Carol. Visit the website for performance dates when Johnson appears as Scrooge. The Goodman is grateful for the support of PNC (Major Corporate Sponsor), ITW (Corporate Sponsor Partner) and Bold Ventures (Production Sponsor).

