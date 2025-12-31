DESERT ROCK Concert is Coming to Raue Center For The Arts

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Raue Center For The Arts will welcome DESERT ROCK, a SoundTracks of a Generation production, to the stage at 8 p.m. on Friday, February 6, 2026. This concert event pays tribute to the iconic Southern California sound of the late 1960s and 1970s, blending folk, rock, and country into what became known as California Country Rock.

“The music being celebrated in the upcoming Desert Rock show is of amazing craftsmanship,” says Richard Kuranda, CEO and Artistic Director of Raue Center. “The artists, drawn from some of Chicago’s finest bands, form a tight ensemble that recreates the music David Geffen championed.”

Audiences will be transported back to Laurel Canyon and Joshua Tree, where artists like

