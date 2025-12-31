DESERT ROCK Concert is Coming to Raue Center For The Arts

he evening opens with favorites from The Byrds, Buffalo Springfield, and more.
Raue Center For The Arts will welcome DESERT ROCK, a SoundTracks of a Generation production, to the stage at 8 p.m. on Friday, February 6, 2026. This concert event pays tribute to the iconic Southern California sound of the late 1960s and 1970s, blending folk, rock, and country into what became known as California Country Rock.
“The music being celebrated in the upcoming Desert Rock show is of amazing craftsmanship,” says Richard Kuranda, CEO and Artistic Director of Raue Center. “The artists, drawn from some of Chicago’s finest bands, form a tight ensemble that recreates the music David Geffen championed.”
Audiences will be transported back to Laurel Canyon and Joshua Tree, where artists like
Linda Ronstadt, The Eagles, Jackson Browne, Joni Mitchell, Tom Waits, Warren Zevon, and JD Souther shaped a new sound that swept across America. The evening opens with favorites from The Byrds, Buffalo Springfield, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Neil Young, and Loggins & Messina, then moves into the rich catalog of Asylum Records artists and the celebrated trio of Linda Ronstadt, Emmylou Harris, and Dolly Parton. The night will close with a rousing Eagles farewell anthem.
