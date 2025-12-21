Kokandy Productions Announces 2026 Season; HAIR, more

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hot off their record-breaking runs of Jekyll & Hyde and Amélie the Musical, Kokandy Productions is back in 2026 with three full productions, including their first play with music.

The season begins with the revolutionary “love-rock” musical HAIR, taking over the Chopin Theater Mainstage for an exhilarating summer of hope and fury.

Splashes of tie dye give way to dots of color and light as Sunday in the Park with George comes into focus in the Chopin Downstairs Studio following in the footsteps of Kokandy’s award-winning productions of Sondheim’s Into the Woods and Sweeney Todd.

The season concludes with A Clockwork Orange: A Play with Music, a live adaptation of Anthony Burgess’ dystopian novel that brings the cult-classic “horrorshow” to visceral, pulsing, terrifying life on the Chopin Theater Mainstage.

Single tickets for Kokandy’s 2026 Season will go on sale Monday, February 2, 2026 at kokandyproductions.com. The Chopin Theater is located at 1543 W. Division St. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood.

In addition to three full productions, Kokandy will continue stewarding the annual Chicago Musical Theatre Festival in 2026. Submission details and performance dates for this celebration of new work and musical theatre writers will be announced in early 2026.

Kokandy Book Club also returns next season, with the first scheduled "meet" on Monday, January 26. This community cabaret is an ongoing collaboration with The Understudy Coffee and Books, 5531 N. Clark St. in Chicago’s Andersonville neighborhood.

"2025 was a year of risks for Kokandy, venturing upstairs for the first time and trying styles and scale we had not yet attempted," said Producing Artistic Director Derek Van Barham. "We’re continuing to push in 2026 with a season of color and light. Pulling inspiration from Sondheim’s gorgeous lyric, our 2026 season is about the brightness of life, about youth in revolt, about individuals challenging the system, facing the sensory overload of overwhelming obstacles. From tribe members at a protest and an artist at an easel to a disaffected youth strapped to a chair forced to watch the worst of the world, these are stories of souls at a crossroads: to resist or conform, to create or destroy, to build it up or burn it down."

Founded in 2010, Kokandy Productions seeks to leverage the heightened reality of musical theatre to tell complex and challenging stories, with a focus on contributing to the development of Chicago-based musical theatre artists, and raising the profile of Chicago's non-Equity musical theatre community.



Kokandy Productions’ 2026 Season includes:

HAIR — July 2 through October 18, 2026 on the Chopin Theater Mainstage

Book and Lyrics by Gerome Ragni & James Rado

Music by Galt MacDermot

Directed by Brennan Urbi

The American tribal love rock musical HAIR celebrates the sixties counterculture in all its barefoot, long-haired, bell-bottomed, beaded and fringed glory. To an infectiously energetic rock beat, the show wows audiences with songs like “Aquarius,” “Good Morning, Starshine,” “Hair,” “I Got Life” and “Let The Sunshine In.” Exploring ideas of identity, community, global responsibility and peace, HAIR remains relevant as ever as it examines what it means to be a young person in a changing world.

Sunday in the Park with George — August 13 to November 11, 2026 in the Chopin Downstairs Studio

Book by James Lapine

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Directed by Producing Artistic Director Derek Van Barham

Inspired by the painting, “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte” by Georges Seurat, Sunday in the Park with George, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's stunning masterpiece, merges past and present into beautiful, poignant truths about life, love and the creation of art. One of the most acclaimed musicals of our time, this moving study of the enigmatic painter, Georges Seurat, won a Pulitzer Prize and was nominated for an astounding ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

A Clockwork Orange: A Play with Music — November 5, 2026 through January 10, 2027 on the Chopin Theater Mainstage

By Anthony Burgess, adapted from his novel

A Clockwork Orange lures audiences into a glass-edged, testosterone-filled underworld of a dystopian future. The explosive story of little Alex and his rebellious gang of Droogs is a groundbreaking and twisted tale teeming with sexuality and “a bit of the old ultra-violence”. As hauntingly relevant today as when Burgess's book first published in 1962 and when Stanley Kubrick's cult classic film caused a stir in 1971, A Clockwork Orange is an unapologetic celebration of the human condition. And Beethoven.

The company's artistic staff is comprised of Derek Van Barham (Producing Artistic Director), Scot T. Kokandy (Executive Producer) and Adrian Abel Azevedo & Leda Hoffman (Artistic Associates). The Board of Directors includes Preston Cropp, Scot T. Kokandy, Danielle Sparklin and Katie Svaicer.

