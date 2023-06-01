See HANDS ON A HARDBODY Reunion Concert, Jenn Colella, Shaun Cassidy & More at 54 Below in June

This month, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve and expand the art of the cabaret, honor the music of Broadway, and provide an unparalleled experience to diverse communities. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit Click Here or call (646) 476-3551.

CLINT HOLMES: BETWEEN THE MOON AND NEW YORK CITY- THE SONGS OF PETER ALLEN, FEAT. NIKKI RENÉE DANIELS! – JUNE 1 – 4 AT 7:00 PM

Grammy Award nominee Clint Holmes – the consummate entertainer, writer, performer, recording artist, and one of the country’s finest vocalists – is back for an encore performance of his brand-new concert event celebrating the songs of the legendary Peter Allen, with special guest Nikki Renée Daniels.

Join Clint as he unleashes his ferocious talent in the show of a lifetime co-created with and directed by award-winning director, Will Nunziata (concert director for Tony Award® winner Lillias White and Platinum recording artist Jackie Evancho, director of Broadway-bound musical Little Black Book) with musical direction and arrangements by Michael Orland (“American Idol”).

Between the Moon and New York City will traverse the songbook of Peter Allen and how it relates to not only Clint’s story but to all of us.

“Clint’s talent is boundless and he’s one of the most magnetic performers I have ever witnessed and worked with,” states Nunziata, who co-conceived the concert with Holmes and directs the show. “He is peerless when it comes to his acting, singing, and storytelling, and he also has a danger about him. Clint enters the stage and the molecules of the theatre change.”

“I cannot wait to bring this show across the country and around the world to celebrate the memory and legacy of Peter Allen,” Holmes adds. “The show’s messages of love, family, hope, and pure fun are universal messages that are needed to be felt now more than ever.”

Additional arrangements by Bill Fayne.

Produced by Sunny Sessa.

$75 cover charge ($84 with fees). $125-$130 premium seating ($139-$144.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

PAULA GALLOWAY: AGAINST TYPE – JUNE 1 AT 9:30 PM

Multiple Tony Award®-watcher Paula Galloway makes her 54 Below debut in Against Type. Regularly described as both “too much” or “not enough,” Galloway is celebrating the accidents that have made her life whole—from falling in love and stumbling into motherhood to finally, purposely, stepping into the spotlight. After years of hearing “no,” she is saying “yes” and celebrating her own strengths with a blend of Golden Age musicals, Doo Wop, Gen X pop, and 90s R&B in a one-night-only solo debut concert that is not to be missed.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ROBERT BANNON’S PRIDE PLAYLIST – JUNE 2 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Robert Bannon, as seen on “SNL,” “The Real Housewives of NJ,” and as the host of “The Roundtable,” returns to 54 Below to celebrate PRIDE in his brand new show Robert Bannon’s Pride Playlist. Kick off Pride with a party! The set list promises to be a mix of Pride classics from divas across the decades! Be ready for a PARTY! Also sure to be included is Robert’s Pride anthem “I Think He Knew,” that has been viewed over 100k times on YouTube. You JUNE laugh, you JUNE cry, but you will definitely leave Pride Ready! You can expect surprise guests from Broadway, a drag queen or two, and a whole lot more.

Featuring Marquise Hitchcock, Evita Loca, and Robbie Rozelle.

Directed by Robbie Rozelle, with music direction by Yasuhiko Fukuoka.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LOVE SONG SATURDAY NIGHT! – JUN 3 AT 9:30 PM

If there is one night during the week when you want — need? — to hear love songs, well, it’s got to be a Saturday night. And we’ve got the most romantic, the most glorious — and always the most famous — love songs in the world for you in Love Song Saturday Night. From Broadway, country, pop, R & B, and more, you will hear the songs that make your heart beat a little bit faster. And they will be performed by a richly talented cast of stars that sing not from the page, but from the soul.

Created by NYC impresario Scott Siegel exclusively for 54 Below, this monthly show that always emerges on a Saturday night, is the place to swoon, raise a glass, and JUNEbe share a kiss. Nothing says romance like music, and nothing is more exquisite than love on a Saturday night!

Music direction by John Fischer.

Featuring Lily Arriaga, Molly Bremer, John Easterlin, Emily Iaquinta, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, MOIPEI, and more stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE VENDETTA: A TONY AWARDS BATTLE FEAT. THE WINNERS VS. THE SNUBBED – JUNE 4 AT 9:30 PM

It’s Tony® Season, and you all know what that means! All of your favorite Broadway shows are up to win Tony Awards® for their amazing work, including Best Musical! Have you ever cheered on a show that lost to another production? Was the winner the true winner in your heart? You be the judge tonight at The Vendetta, a musical showcase battle featuring your favorite songs from the winners and the “snubbed” of one of the most prestigious award shows in history! Come see Wicked vs. Avenue Q, Dreamgirls vs. Nine, and many more go head to head in battle, brought to life by your favorite artists!

Featuring Tyler Joseph Ellis, Morgan Dudley, Grace Guy, Joomin Hwang, Bryson Jacobi Jackson, Tommy Kaiser, Annabelle Kempf, Petralina Rae Lambert, Mateo Lizcano, Andrew Maroney, Henry Platt, Moana Poyer, Sam Primack, Hailey Thomas, Alyssa Wray, and Grace Yoo.

The band will feature James Stryska on piano, Jordan Amir on violin, Andrew Shield on guitar, Tim Schneider on drums, and Thomas Carley on bass.

Produced by Moana Poyer.

Associate produced by Alyssa Wray.

Music direction by James Stryska.

Assistant music directed by Jorden Amir.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CHARLES STROUSE’S 95TH BIRTHDAY SHOW! FEAT. STEPHEN SCHWARTZ & MORE – JUNE 5 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Celebrate the 95th birthday of Broadway legend Charles Strouse at 54 Below! The Tony Award®-winning composer of shows including Annie, Bye Bye Birdie, and Applause will be celebrated in song by an illustrious cast. Come “put on a happy face” as we honor one of Broadway’s greatest composers on his birthday!

Featuring Len Cariou, Carolee Carmello, Penny Fuller, Anita Gillette, Jeff Harnar, Karen Mason, Andrea McArdle, Donna McKechnie, Lee Roy Reams, Steve Ross, Stephen Schwartz, KT Sullivan, and Karen Ziemba.

Produced by Eric Vitale.

Music direction by Alex Rybeck.

$75 cover charge ($84 with fees). $115 premium seating ($128 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SING THE RAINBOW: SONGS BY GAYS, SUNG BY GAYS – JUNE 5 AT 9:30 PM

Emily Harnett, Patrick Mizzoni, and their groundbreaking, colorful and proud ensemble are so excited to bring this medley of iconic, historical, and contemporary LGBTQ artists to life at 54 Below! Directed and produced by Emily Harnett and Patrick Mizzoni, Sing the Rainbow: Songs by Gays, Sung by Gays is a spunky evening paying homage to LGBTQ song writers through the ages. This cabaret features songs like “Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman all the way to “Pray” by Sam Smith. Sing the Rainbow: Songs by Gays, Sung by Gays is a cutting edge concert that helps broaden the horizons of what the LGBTQ experience looks like. Join us for this diverse and captivating performance with voices that need to be heard! Music coordination by Sylvia Blair.

Featuring Allison Beauregard, Rachel Belleman, Marissa DiGennaro, Emily Harnett, Spencer T. Lombardo, Aidy McKeon, Patrick Mizzoni, Tyler Nabinger, Rachel Parker, Markia Nicole Smith, Marcel Werder, and Tyqaun White.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HANDS ON A HARDBODY 10TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION CONCERT – JUNE 6 AT 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

The 7:00pm performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

It’s a “Human Drama Kind of Thing!” It’s been ten years since Hands on a Hardbody, with a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Doug Wright, drove its way into our hearts, and we’re thrilled to celebrate one full decade of this incredible new musical. Join members of the original cast as they reunite to sing through Amanda Green and Trey Anastasio’s soulful, sincere Tony® nominated score.

Produced by Amanda Green and Doug Wright and hosted/directed by Amanda Green.

The cast features Danny Burgos, Allison Case, Kristoffer Cusick, Sam Gravitte, Alan H. Green, Jade Jones, Marc Kudisch, David Larsen, Happy McPartlin, Kathleen Monteleone, Mary Gordon Murray, Jim Newman, Connie Ray, Bart Shatto, Dale Soules, and Scott Wakefield.

Musical direction by James Sampliner and stage management by Erin Gioia Albrecht.

7:00pm performance: $60 cover charge ($67.50 with fees). $95 premium seating ($106 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

9:30pm performance: $55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TURN THE BEAT AROUND: 54 BELOW CELEBRATES STUDIO 54, FEAT. BLAINE ALDEN KRAUSS & MORE! – JUNE 7 AT 9:30 PM

Please note that for all Turn The Beat Around performances there is a special seating chart. Please click here to view the seating chart.

One of 54 Below’s most popular evenings has now been made a monthly event!

Dance the night away on the first Wednesday of every month as you relive the glory and the decadence that was the legendary Studio 54, whose VIP Room occupied our premises. In Studio 54’s heyday the guest list was a who’s who from the world of entertainment — Andy Warhol, Liza Minnelli, Halston, Elizabeth Taylor, Mick Jagger, Diana Ross, Brooke Shields, John Travolta, Michael Jackson — and the music played kept them dancing all through the night.

Come “Turn the Beat Around” as we “Celebrate, Good Times” and salute Studio 54 from its opening night to the “Last Dance” –all with a full band and NYC’s most acclaimed singers. This is one event you won’t want to miss! Produced and directed by Scott Coulter, with music direction by Greg Kenna.

Featuring Susan Agin, Scott Coulter, Tyce Green, Jessica Hendy, Blaine Alden Krauss, Tamika Lawrence, Lorinda Lisitza, Anthony Murphy, Kelli Rabke, Devin L. Roberts, and Matt Scharfglass.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JENN COLELLA: OUT AND PROUD – JUN 8 & 10 AT 7:00 PM

Following her sold-out debut and her wildly popular, raucous New Year’s Eve show, Tony® nominee and Grammy Award winner Jenn Colella returns to 54 Below to celebrate PRIDE! Throughout a delicious mix of pop, rock, funk and musical theatre songs, Jenn will share her coming out stories and celebrate love in all its many forms. Come see why BroadwayWorld cabaret critic Stephen Mosher says, “I don’t believe I have ever seen an artist work a room the way that this singing actress does, and that’s what had me gobsmacked. Anybody who has only ever seen her play a part should get her concert appearances on their radar so that they, too, can go and learn, first hand, what it is to be Gobsmacked By Colella.”

Jenn Colella originated the role of Captain Beverley Bass in Come From Away on Broadway and, in addition to the aforementioned accolades, she received the Outer Critic Circle and Drama Desk Awards as well Craig Noel, Helen Hayes, and Dora Awards for the pre-Broadway productions. Previous Broadway credits include If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity, and Urban Cowboy (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination). Off- Broadway: Beebo Brinker Chronicles, Lucky Guy, Slut, and Closer Than Ever. Favorite Regional: Come From Away (La Jolla Playhouse, Ford’s Theatre, Toronto), Peter Pan (Sacramento Music Circus & PCLO), and Side Show (Kennedy Center).

$100 cover charge ($111.50 with fees). $155-$160 premium seating ($171.50-$176.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS FOR PLANNED PARENTHOOD, FEAT. BECCA SUSKAUER & MORE! – JUN 8 AT 9:30 PM

Broadway’s best bands together for one night only to raise spirits and funds for Planned Parenthood in a special evening of music that aims to empower, inspire, and uplift.

Featuring chart-topping hits from both musical theater and pop/rock of the 1960s through today, audiences can expect to hear a star-studded Broadway cast cover the music of Queen, Sara Bareilles, Stephen Sondheim, Lady Gaga, Diana Ross, Madonna, and much, much more.

This month’s show offers a special celebration to kick off Pride Month. Throughout Pride month, and throughout the year, Planned Parenthood will continue the mission of providing competent, caring, inclusive health care services and advocacy as we recognize the fight for LGBTQ rights, reproductive rights, and racial justice are linked.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood’s Action Fund, raising funds and awareness for affordable reproductive healthcare.

Featuring Steven Brinberg, Mary DiGangi, Chase McCall, Mikayla Petrilla, Cenny Ray, Kevin Riddagh, Kelsey Rondeau, Becca Suskauer, Teddy Yudain, and Rachel Zweig.

$40 cover charge ($40.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED CELEBRATES PRIDE, FEAT. ORVILLE MENDOZA & MORE! – JUN 9 AT 7:00 PM

Isn’t It Queer? Sondheim Unplugged Celebrates Pride.

It’s that time of year for feeling pretty and witty and gay! For the first time in its illustrious history, Sondheim Unplugged will be celebrating Pride month featuring a Company made up entirely of LGBTQ+ performers. Just how queer is Stephen Sondheim’s music? Host Rob Maitner (who got gay married right here at 54 Below) will explain it all to you as music director John Fischer accompanies some of today’s most fabulous out performers. It’s the best thing that ever could have happened! Now more than ever it’s time to remind people that we’re still here!

With special guest Orville Mendoza.

Featuring Becca Ayers, Joshua Cruz, Harris Doran, Niani Feelings, Jade Jones, Sheri Sanders, and Sutton Lee Seymour.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CYCLES: THE MUSIC OF MELISSA ROSE HIRSCH – JUNE 9 AT 9:30 PM

Melissa Rose Hirsch (Bradical & The Pink Socks, Charged Thoughts) is no stranger to the 54 Below stage, and is thrilled to be making her solo debut in CYCLES!

CYCLES: a night of music featuring the work of the one and only Melissa Rose Hirsch, will take audiences on a journey of what it means to love fully, shatter unexpectedly, and piece by piece, become the mosaic you were always meant to be. Together, joined by some special guest vocalists, Melissa’s CYCLES allows audiences to find the romance in the peaks & valleys of this life.

Featuring Phoenix Best, Daisy Carnelia, Marilyn Caserta, Jerusha Cavazos, Natalie Livingston, Carolina Rial, Helen J. Shen, Angela Travino, and Kuhoo Verma.

Produced and directed by Megan Minutillo. Music direction by Jacob Yates (Hadestown national tour).

Stay tuned for additional special guests – and follow along the creative journey @melissarosehirsch.

Melissa Rose Hirsch is a singer, actor, writer, and birth doula. As a theatre performer, she has acted off-Broadway and found most passion in the development of new musical theatre works. Her musical, Bradical and the Pink Socks, co-written with Christopher Hlinka and music by Preston Max Allen, had a UK workshop this fall. Melissa not only writes her own music, available on all streaming platforms, but she most notably sang back up for PHISH at Madison Square Garden.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ON STAGE COLLECTIVE PRESENTS: FOREVER – JUNE 10 AT 2:00 PM

If you could live forever, how would you spend your time? Forever, a cabaret presented by On Stage Collective and coming to 54 Below for one night only, explores that question using some of musical theater’s greatest songs! Singers from across the country will deliver the songs of Jason Robert Brown, Stephen Schwartz, William Finn, Stephen Sondheim, and more! Featuring a dynamic cast of fresh talent, spanning generations and backgrounds, this cabaret examines why we spend our lives creating – because we must. And because now we know – music and theater are more essential than ever.

On Stage Collective presents our 2023 NYC Cabaret Cast bursting with outstanding, talented up-and-comers for their debut performance of show-stopping musical theater favorites at 54 Below!

Conceived and produced by Heather McKenzie Patterson and Katherine Sandoval Taylor.

Joined by Jeremy Jacobs as music director and on piano, Dave D’aranjo on bass, Ryan McBride on drums, and Matt SanGiovanni on guitar.

$60 cover charge.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – JUNE 10 & 24 AT 9:30 PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (JUNEbe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…Music direction by Ron Abel.

Stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TONY AWARDS VIEWING PARTY – JUNE 11 AT 7:00 PM

It’s Broadway’s biggest night and you’re invited! Celebrate theater’s most glamorous event at our Tony Awards® Viewing Party. Watch the ceremony on our large screens and join us for dinner and drinks as you cheer on your favorite nominees.

The evening will begin with a pre-show event at 6:30pm on Pluto TV, followed by the main ceremony at 8pm on CBS direct from United Palace. Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose returns to host the 8pm awards show. The show is expected to feature performances from many nominated musicals, to be announced soon.

All guests will be invited to fill out ballots with their Tony® predictions (must fill out by 6:15pm to participate.) Prizes will be awarded, but you’ll have to show up to find out.

Please note that the schedule for the night may change as the Tony® Awards refines its programming. The price of this special Tony® Night menu is $85 per person and includes three courses.

JOE ICONIS & FAMILY, FEAT. GEORGE SALAZAR, LAUREN MARCUS & MORE – JUNE 12 & 14 – 17 AT 7:00 PM

Joe Iconis & Family are proud to return to their home-away-from-home for a blow-out run that promises to be their biggest shows yet. Featuring a massive cast of Iconis’s beloved Rogue’s Gallery of showtune punks, expect to hear classic tunes, new numbers, and works-in-progress. Spill a drink, make a friend, and spend your Summer in the Cellar with a tribe of artists determined to bring along their traditional musical theater principles as they blaze into the future. Family is forever. Come be part of ours.

Featuring Jeannette Bayardelle (6/14-6/16 only), Nick Blaemire (6/14-6/16 only), Liz Lark Brown, Katrina Rose Dideriksen, Seth Eliser (6/12 only), Badia Farha (6/12 only), Nick Frenay (6/17 only), Danielle Gimbal, Morgan Siobhan Green, Molly Hager (6/17 only), Marcy Harriell (6/12 only), Ian Kagey, Lorinda Lisitza, Lauren Marcus, Grace McLean (6/17 only), Devon Meddock (6/12 & 6/14-16 only), Eric William Morris, Jeremy Morse (6/12-6/15 & 6/17 only), Jimmy O’Connell, Josh Plotner, Mikaela Rada, Rob Rokicki, Mike Rosengarten, Lance Rubin (6/14-16 only), George Salazar (6/14-6/17 only), Brooke Shapiro (6/12 & 6/14-16 only), Brent Stranathan, Jared Weiss, Jason SweetTooth Williams, and more stars to be announced!

Joe Iconis is a musical theater writer and performer. He has been nominated for a Tony® Award, four Drama Desk Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards, two Outer Critics’ Circle Awards, and is the recipient of an Ed Kleban Award, a Jonathan Larson Award, and a Richard Rodgers Award. Joe’s musical Be More Chill (with Joe Tracz) played Broadway and London after a premiere at Two River Theater. Its cast albums have been streamed over 500 million times. Joe is also the author of the upcoming The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical, Love in Hate Nation, Broadway Bounty Hunter (with Lance Rubin and Jason SweetTooth Williams) and many more. His music appeared on Season 2 of NBC’s “Smash,” with his song “Broadway, Here I Come!” hailed by The New York Times as a new entry in The Great American Songbook.

$60-$80 cover charge ($67.50-$89.50 with fees). $100-$120 premium seating ($111.50-$133.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

COLLARD AND ROSENBLATT: OUT BEING US – JUN 12 AT 9:30 PM

After three sold-out concerts at 54 Below, queer musical theatre writing team Collard and Rosenblatt are back to celebrate Pride Month! Out Being Us includes some old favorites as well as some brand new songs as well, spanning the duo’s extensive catalogue. Songs from Like the Wind (SoHo Playhouse), ROSE (NYU), A Princess Story (Marymount Manhattan College), Collisions (streaming album), and more will be heard! Featuring the talents of both Broadway vets and emerging artists, this is a night you won’t want to miss! Music direction by Jack Oliver Kotanen.

Featuring Jenna Beressi, Amanda Briskin-Wallace, Kalonjee Gallimore, Nikko Angelo Hinayo, Milena Makse, Erin McMillen, Ty Norris, Nicky Redd, Andres Reyes, and Sophie Tyler.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JEFF HARNAR & ALEX RYBECK: OUR 40TH ANNIVERSARY SONGBOOK – JUNE 13 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Award-winning vocalist Jeff Harnar and award-winning music director Alex Rybeck celebrate their 40 year musical collaboration, tapping into their four albums and their countless shows that have been filmed for PBS and seen in cabaret and concerts nationwide, on land and sea, from London to Carnegie Recital Hall. Expect highlights from their critically acclaimed shows, The 1959 Broadway Songbook, Because of You: Fifties Gold, Dancing in the Dark, and Sammy Cahn All the Way, among many others. They made their debut June 13, 1983 at Palsson’s Supper Club and are delighted to mark their musical milestone on June 13, 2023 at 54 Below. It promises to be a swellegant party. jeffharnar.com

Joined by Steve Doyle on bass and Ray Marchica on drums.

Directed by Sara Louise Lazarus.

$75 cover charge ($84 with fees). $110 premium seating ($122.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS CLASSIC ROCK – JUNE 13 AT 9:30 PM

“We have been given a gift… we have been given a road… and that road’s name is Rock and Roll!”

You know these hits, but now, hear them like you never have before from New York’s most exciting new talent. Sing along to “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and rock out to “Barracuda” as we celebrate the anthems that define classic rock at 54 Below, from “Livin’ On A Prayer” to “Somebody To Love!”

Featuring Jaelyn Alexander, Kamryn Austin, Kali Clougherty, Johnny Doty, Sarah Grace Ford, Katriana Koppe, Madeline Kunkowski, Eric May Liu, Christian Musto, Dante Pereto, Spencer Petro, Lauren Robinson, Chandler Sinks, and Hayley VerValin.

Joined by Hera Andre-Bergmann on guitar, Zachary Scott Prall on drums, Maryn Czaj on bass, and Dean Tyler K on piano.

Produced by Dean Tyler K with Lines in the Sky Productions.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE DESERT ROSE SALOON SHOW BY ABBY PAYNE – JUNE 14 AT 9:30 PM

Abby Payne (Christmas Spirits: Neat Edition, The Gunfighter Meets His Match) returns to 54 Below for The Desert Rose Saloon Show and movie premiere. This prequel to Abby’s hit musical The Gunfighter Meets His Match (New York Musical Festival, Goodspeed Festival of New Musicals) tells the story of how against all odds, two sassy sisters (May and June) came to own the Desert Rose Saloon.

Featuring a swingin’ saloon band and many fabulous guests, this cowgirl cabaret will explore these beloved characters through song, dance, and hilarity, and will include the premiere of Payne’s short film, The Desert Rose.

Can May and June protect the legacy of the artistic mecca they have so lovingly created and curated? Come find out as for one night only, 54 Below will become the most hopping saloon in the Wild West!

Featuring Jeff Davis, Tanesha Gary, Vishal Vaidya, and Emily Vetsch.

Directed by Jeff Davis.

Produced by Desira Barnes.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

GG & B’S BIG GAY PRIDE PARTY – JUNE 15 AT 9:30 PM

What’s 4+4?

Grab your knife and fork and come join the girls, gays, and theys of cabaret for an epic blowout for the ages! Produced by Gabriel Generally and Brianna Justine, we’re serving looks and 3-part harmonies. From national tours, TikTok, and our very own stage, our best Judys have come out to play for one night only in Broadway’s Living Room. If you’re looking for the Ultimate Pride Playlist, we have a show for you!

Featuring Ayana François, Gabriel Generally, J’Quay Gibbs, Brianna Justine, Cole Kennedy, Violet Stanza, Elijah R. Stinson, Alfonso Valdespino, Jae Weit, and Kat Wissler.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $45 premium seating ($51 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MASI ASARE & FRIENDS – JUNE 16 AT 9:30 PM

Tony Award® nominee Masi Asare headlines for the first time at 54 Below, singing some of her most-requested songs plus hot-off-the-presses numbers from new shows still in the works. Join Masi and special guests for a joyful evening of wry, heartfelt, and original show tunes. Come linger with jazz, folk, and roots-inspired music for the stage in this sparkling concert of new songs from a writer with a fresh perspective and a fresh sound.

A songwriter and dramatist with credits including Paradise Square, Monsoon Wedding, and Sympathy Jones, Masi has performed her songs at NYC venues from Signature Center and the Ziegfeld Club to Times Square Broadway Buskers and was recently named a Woman to Watch on Broadway by the Broadway Women’s Fund.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES FRANK SINATRA – JUNE 17 AT 9:30 PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra – The Second Century – A Celebration of Sinatra’s Timeless Hit Songs!

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol’ Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You’ll hear songs like “One For My Baby,” “Chicago,” “My Way,” “It Was a Very Good Year,” and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for 54 Below.

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall’s signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 21 years, created more than 500 major concerts all over the world.

Produced, written, directed, & hosted by Scott Siegel.

Stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A DOLL NAMED SIS – JUNE 18 AT 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

Sis Thee Doll has it all: the brains, the talent, the beauty, and the booty, but she feels like a piece of her is missing… a piece the public has yet to meet. In an exclusive tell-all interview with The Sunnyvale Times, Sis opens herself up, layer by layer, answering your burning questions with unwavering authenticity. Through untold stories and unraveled personal journeys, the audience will get up close and personal with the doll we all know and love as she navigates identity, relationships, confidence, and the road to self-discovery. A Doll Named Sis is more than a show, it’s a celebration. It’s the perfect one stop shop for all your musical theater needs this Pride Month! Join us — you WON’T want to miss this!

Featuring Nick Daly, April Lavalle, Tyler R. Lewis, Marla Lou, Peachez, Jasmine Rogers, Heath Saunders, and Eleri Ward.

$60 cover charge ($67.50 with fees). $95 premium seating ($106 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

EMANCIPATION: A JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION – JUNE 19 AT 7:00 PM

Come along with us as we celebrate Juneteenth – the thrill and splendor of Emancipation! While still unknown to some, Juneteenth is a holiday that elicits a variety of emotions from Black people around the world. Produced by Keisha Gilles and Keitra Bri Wilson, join us as we, along with an all-star cast, explore the joys, sorrows, pains, and peculiarities surrounding being Black in America and our own journey towards unearthing what Juneteenth means to us. You’ll have to tune in to find out.

Hosted by Kaisha Huguley.

Music direction by Elijah Caldwell.

Featuring Tsilala Brock, Richard Crandle, Anjwon Eaddy, Gabriel Generally, Christian Mark Gibbs, J’Quay Gibbs, Arnold Harper II, Kristen Jeter, Curtis Ray, Kiara Wade, Denise Ward, Eric Williamson, Keitra Wilson, and more stars to be announced!

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MALCOLM X AND SELMA THE MUSICAL: TOGETHER IN CONCERT – JUNE 19 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us at 54 Below for an exhilarating evening featuring the songs of Malcolm X The Musical and Selma The Musical: The Untold Stories. In an unforgettable celebration of nineteen-year-old Tommie Wofford‘s new musical score, and the moving music of J.P. Haynes, experience the pain, passion, and purpose of Afro-American struggle and triumph like never before in this one night only musical mashup! Featuring an all-star cast, this concert is produced by Jamiel Burkhart of Milkyway Theatre Company and written and directed by Tommie Wofford and J.P. Haynes.

Starring Quintin Alexander, Melissa Davidson Trevon Davis, Chris King, Adonica Nunn, Timothy D. Parrott, Shena Renee, Jadon Rhyne, Cameron Smith, Kristen Amanda Vargas Smith, Greginald Spencer, Preston Stovall, Indya Tanner, India Tyree, Tommie Wofford, and Oscar Williams.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS CHARLIE PUTH, FEAT. HENRY PLATT & MORE! – JUNE 20 AT 9:30 PM

Charlie Puth will not appear at this performance

Do we have your “Attention?”

When his first record dropped in 2015, Charlie Puth became an overnight star with some of the biggest hits in pop music including “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” “Marvin Gaye,” “One Call Away,” and yes, “Attention.” 54 Sings Charlie Puth brings these hits to life like they’ve never been heard before.

This one-night-only concert features incredible vocals and brand-new arrangements of Charlie Puth’s greatest hits performed by the kind of fierce talent that only the Broadway community has to offer.

Featuring Philippe Arroyo, Jason Goldston, F Michael Haynie, Diana Huey, Gryphyn Karimloo, Marina Kondo, Tommi Lock, Henry Platt, Morgan Reilly, Sadie Seelert, Becca Suskauer, and more stars to be announced!

Produced by Ben Nissen and Luke Williams.

Music direction and arrangements by Luke Williams.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SHAUN CASSIDY: THE MAGIC OF A MIDNIGHT SKY – JUNE 21 – 25 AT 7:00 PM

Multi-platinum artist and pop culture icon Shaun Cassidy makes his 54 Below debut with his new solo show, The Magic of a Midnight Sky, a funny and deeply personal musical exploration of his life, career, and family. Through songs and storytelling, Mr. Cassidy offers a singular showbiz survival tale, sharing his life as a teen idol, affectionate memories of his father, Tony Award® winner Jack Cassidy, his Academy Award-winning mother Shirley Jones, and his late brother, David, whom he starred opposite on Broadway in Blood Brothers.

This intimate evening features Mr. Cassidy performing standards, original songs, and the hits that made him famous, including “That’s Rock n’ Roll,” “Hey Deanie,” “Do You Believe in Magic?,” and “Da Doo Ron Ron.”

Please note, the waitlist for this show is closed. $100 cover charge ($111.50 with fees). $155-160 premium seating ($171.50-$176.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

WONDERFUL TOWN 70TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CONCERT! FEAT. AMANDA GREEN & MORE – JUNE 21 AT 9:30 PM

To celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Tony Award®-winning musical Wonderful Town, 54 Below will present an all-star concert of this magnificent score by Leonard Bernstein, Betty Comden, and Adolph Green.

In the summer of 1935, Ruth, an aspiring writer, and Eileen, an actress, leave rural Ohio to seek success in the big city. They pursue their dreams, overcome heartbreak, encounter a motley assortment of colorful characters, and – ultimately – find love right in the heart of Christopher Street.

Musical highlights include “Ohio,” “Conga,” “One Hundred Easy Ways,” and “Wrong Note Rag.”

Featuring Todd Buonopane, Erin Davie, Amanda Green, Timmy Lewis, Sean McDermott, Raymond Jaramillo McLeod, Lee Roy Reams, Billy Recce, J Savage, Seth Sikes, Rebecca Spigelman, and Karen Ziemba.

Directed and produced by Robert W. Schneider.

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $80 premium seating ($89.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS LIZZY MCALPINE – JUNE 22 AT 9:30 PM

Lizzy McAlpine will not be appearing at this concert.

We’re ascending into “Sad Girl Season” at 54 Below with everyone’s favorite singer-songwriter, Lizzy McAlpine! Join Aly & Bren as we “take to the mountains” to find all our favorite ghosts & maybe even belt to the “Ceilings.”

Featuring Kate Coffey, Gabriella Gonzalez, Aly Marie Mazzie, Brenna Patzer, Molly Russo, and Jenna San Antonio.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

KIARA WADE | THE HEALING HEROINE: A GLIMPSE AT MY JOURNEY TO JOY – JUNE 23 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“Supremely gifted.” – BroadwayWorld

Kiara Wade is honored to make her New York City and 54 Below solo concert debut in The Healing Heroine: A Glimpse At My Journey to Joy. In an exuberant and contemplative performance, Kiara will explore where she’s been, where she’s going, and who she is right now. Where do the human and the heroine meet? Is there overlap and how do you navigate the in-between?

Utilizing an expanse of genres from music theatre, jazz, and alt-pop to gospel, R&B, and more, Kiara will attempt to answer the heap of questions left in the wake of graduating during a global pandemic. She’s on the precipice of something new and ready to step into her own!

With music direction from Patrick B. Phillips, Aamir Juman on bass, Brandon Jackson on drums, and special guests to be announced, this is a solo debut you do not want to miss! Updates can be found at @kiarawade

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TARRA CONNER JONES: SIMPLY TARRA – JUNE 25 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Fresh off her run in White Girl in Danger, Tarra Conner Jones presents a night of storytelling and songs from the heart. Singing hits like “Sunday Kind Of Love,” “That Old Black Magic,” and “I’m Here,” you’re bound to leave this show invigorated and inspired. Surrounded on stage by friends and colleagues from over the years, this concert is sure to remind you what an artist can be and do when you simply just, be you.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 CELEBRATES THE MOVIE FAME, FEAT. CHRISTINE PEDI & MORE! – JUNE 26 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us at 54 Below for an exciting evening featuring the songs from the Oscar-winning, blockbuster movie FAME! In an unforgettable celebration of the iconic movie musical and its late star Irene Cara, experience “Fame,” “Out Here on My Own,” “Hot Lunch Jam,” “I Sing the Body Electric,” and more like never before! Featuring an all-star cast, this concert is produced and directed by Michael Lavine.

The cast includes original cast member and High School of Performing Arts alumna, Laura Dean, who was thrust into the national spotlight after starring in the film as Lisa, the dancer who almost jumps in front of a subway train, as well as other stars to be announced!

Featuring Laura Dean, Christine Pedi as Mrs. Sherwood, special video appearances by Antonia Franceschi, Dean Pitchford, and Maureen Teefy, and more stars to be announced!

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ALEMAY FERNANDEZ: THE SINGAPORE DIVA TAKES MANHATTAN! – JUNE 26 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Vocal powerhouse Alemay Fernandez rocks 54 Below – all the way from Singapore! From one tropical island in South East Asia to our bustling island of Manhattan, join Alemay and her band of Broadway’s best musicians as she shares the songs & stories she grew up with. Hear some of your favorite Soul & R&B hits from the 1970s-90s – through the ears of a Singaporean in love with American music & pop culture! You may even catch a medley of nostalgic 80s TV theme songs – and a few of her funky originals and Singaporean standards, too. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to enjoy an evening of tasty anecdotes, soulful grooves, and ’shiok’ entertainment from Singapore’s favorite diva! Music direction by Dave D’aranjo.

Joined by Elena Bonomo on drums, Dave D’aranjo on bass, Kellon Reese on saxophone, Matt SanGiovanni on guitar, and Debbie Christine Tjong on piano, keyboard, and backing vocals.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

REBECCA CLARK PAYS TRIBUTE TO BARBRA STREISAND: HELLO, GORGEOUS! – JUNE 27 AT 7:00 PM

Barbra Streisand will not appear at this performance.

Rebecca Clark brings her uncanny vocal skills to life as soon as she says, “Hello, gorgeous!” in this glorious tribute to Barbra Streisand.

Ms. Clark shares her beautifully crafted celebration of Streisand as one of the all-time greatest singers/performers the world has ever known. Enjoy all your favorite Streisand hits, stylized expertly by Clark. Ms. Clark was born in Brooklyn, New York (like Streisand herself), and was raised for her first thirteen years in a Catholic orphanage. Throughout her own journey and determination to raise above and follow her dreams in life, her vocal skills brought her to perform in the world acclaimed Legends In Concert in Las Vegas, Stars In Concert in Berlin, at the Cannes Music Festival, at Spago’s in Beverly Hills, in five light opera theater productions in New York, and in an off-Broadway production.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MICKEY PETTIT: EVERYTHING I NEED TO KNOW I LEARNED FROM ETHEL MERMAN – JUNE 27 AT 9:30 PM

Everything I Need to Know I Learned From Ethel Merman is an autobiographical cabaret about growing up gay in a Pentecostal household in the Bible Belt where Mickey’s only saviors were community theater, an old record player, and the vinyl recordings of Broadway’s greatest diva! Through her commanding voice, Mickey learned about life, love, and letting go. This cabaret will feature some of Ethel’s most well-known songs, and some hidden gems, such as “Before The Parade Passes By,” “I Got Lost In His Arms,” and “Sam and Delilah.” It just goes to show that not only does it get better, it gets fabulous too! Come celebrate Pride with this joyous show which won the Patron’s Pick Award at the Orlando International Fringe Festival.

Directed by K. Zeigler.

Music direction by Tracy Stark.

Vocal coaching by Amanda Hudson Giese.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

AMBER GRAY – JUNE 28 – JULY 1 AT 7:00 PM

Amber Gray, known for Broadway’s The Great Comet of 1812, Hadestown, and Sam Gold’s Macbeth, makes her 54 Below and New York City solo concert debut. Gray grew up singing in the Come-All Choirs of school and church. These communities instilled her love for making sound and taught her singing is a human right and deeply therapeutic art, but the goal was to blend. It wasn’t until adulthood that she was encouraged, perhaps forced, to sing solo. This evening will journey through songs that gave Gray a voice, songwriters who enabled Gray’s musical theatre career, and samplings of upcoming work including Gray’s Eartha Kitt project and her post retirement, seedy lounge singer fantasy.

$65 cover charge ($73 with fees). $105-$110 premium seating ($117-$122.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE FRESHMEN OF 54 BELOW SING TODAY’S HITS (GLEE VERSION) – JUNE 28 AT 9:30 PM

What if the New Directioners never stopped believing? Enter into the world of show choir without the awkward questionable late 2000s jokes. Our performers will give modern songs the “Glee” treatment; transforming today’s hits into duets, mash-ups, and group numbers that will make your heart sing. The best part? It’s a cast full of New York pros who have never gotten the chance to grace the stage of 54 Below… until tonight. The night will feature Jimmy winner Nicholas Barrón, podcast host Abby Rose Morris, recording artist MOZIAH, and so many more fresh faces! Produced by Ashley Wettlin, Rachel Makstein, and Emily Freer. Music direction by Julia Forsyth. Choreography by Rachel Makstein.

Featuring Nia Alsop, Zack Autieri, Nicholas Barrón, Kristine Coelho, Dominique Demko, Honey Dew, Fernando Flores, Julia Forsyth, Emily Freer, Carly Hatcher, Rachel Makstein, Dagmar Marshall-Michelson, Jessica Medley, Abby Rose Morris, MOZIAH, Aidan Panno, Nathaniel Paris, Angelique Rodriguez, Clare Ruble, Lila K. Smith, Hannah Weaver, Zane Walden, and Ashley Wettlin.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CAROLINA RIAL: LIVE IN CONCERT – JUNE 29 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“What a tour de force” -John Legend

“She has a beautiful gift, especially for someone her age” -Kelly Clarkson

After a year of performing at what has felt like home to her, Carolina Rial is ready to take the 54 Below stage in her very first NYC solo debut show. The 19-year-old’s voice has been described as “powerful” and “limitless” by critics around the world, and “a child prodigy” growing up.

Whether you’ve seen her on NBC’s “The Voice,” in a viral social media video, or one of the many iconic venues at which she has performed, you are bound to fall in love with Carolina’s voice all over again. Join us for an unforgettable night filled with the music that made her want to become a singer and those that are Carolina’s very own. The show will also feature incredible special guests that are guaranteed to bring the house down.

For years, making her 54 Below solo debut has been a dream Carolina’s always wished for. Now, her wish finally comes true as she gets to live out that dream while sharing the moment with people she loves. And it’s all happening right here, in her favorite city in the world! You won’t want to miss Carolina Rial: Live in Concert!

Produced by Molly Heller.

Music direction by James Stryska.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

EVE MARIE SHAHOIAN – JUNE 30 AT 9:30 PM

Eve Marie Shahoian, former “Tonight Show” soloist and child prodigy, returns to 54 for a solo concert after a successful show in Manhattan last summer. Hailing from the Bay Area, Eve Marie is known for appearances as a child star at Circle Star with Liberace, her TV appearances with Broadway star John Davidson and most recently the debut of her show Take Me to the World with guest artist and Broadway star Nicolas King. Eve Marie received the 2017 Billboard Award for writing an outstanding original song for her EP title track “Waiting For You.” She releases new music in all streaming platforms this fall and is currently on tour debuting these on the West Coast.

For this new show, Eve Marie delivers a thought provoking and highly entertaining show performing signature and newly released original music, Broadway favorites and jazz standards. She will be joined by New York’s own Jon Weber on keys and trio with special guest appearances by nationally acclaimed singer/songwriters, world class interpreters of jazz, and Broadway stars.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit Click Here

ROBERT BANNON’S PRIDE PLAYLIST June 2 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

CHARLES STROUSE’S 95TH BIRTHDAY SHOW! FEAT. STEPHEN SCHWARTZ & MORE June 5 at 7:00pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

HANDS ON A HARDBODY 10TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION CONCERT June 6 at 7:00pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

JEFF HARNAR & ALEX RYBECK: OUR 40TH ANNIVERSARY SONGBOOK June 13 at 7:00pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

MALCOLM X AND SELMA THE MUSICAL: TOGETHER IN CONCERT June 19 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

KIARA WADE | THE HEALING HEROINE: A GLIMPSE AT MY JOURNEY TO JOY June 23 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

TARRA CONNER JONES: SIMPLY TARRA June 25 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

54 CELEBRATES THE MOVIE FAME, FEAT. CHRISTINE PEDI & MORE! June 26 at 7:00pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

ALEMAY FERNANDEZ: THE SINGAPORE DIVA TAKES MANHATTAN June 26 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

CAROLINA RIAL: LIVE IN CONCERT June 29 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

SAFETY INFORMATION

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity JUNE change, and policies JUNE be adjusted as appropriate.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.