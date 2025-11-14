Jenn Grinels To Debut New Work In VERSES AND VOICES At 54 Below On November 18

Click Here for More on 54 Below

54 BELOW will present Jenn Grinels in the new series “Verses and Voices” on November 18, 2025 at 9:30pm.

Known for her powerhouse vocals and emotionally charged songwriting, Grinels will share selections from Wakeman — her folk-rock musical featured in the 2025 NAMT Festival of New Musicals — alongside additional new works currently in development.

Grinels will be joined by guest performers Anne Fraser Thomas (Queen of Versailles, Titanique off-Broadway), Ari Notartomaso (Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Encores! Titanic), Jade McLeod (Jagged Little Pill national tour), and Beverly Anderson (Once, Little Shop of Horrors, The Wolves at The Greenhouse Cabaret). The band features Ann Klein (guitar), Alan Stevens Hewitt (bass), and Everet Almond (drums).

TICKETS & STREAMING

Jenn Grinels in “Verses and Voices”

54 Below (254 West 54th Street)

November 18, 2025 at 9:30pm

All in-person tickets are Pay-What-You-Wish. A $2 facility fee applies to all paid orders.

Premium suggested donation: $25+

General Admission suggested donation: $10+ (first-come, first-served seating)

There is no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54Below.org. Day-of-show tickets after 4pm are available by phone at (646) 476-3551.

The event will also be livestreamed at 9:45pm (ET). Livestream tickets are $29 (including fees) at 54Below.org. Streams are live only and not available on demand.

ABOUT JENN GRINELS

Praised for her electrifying live performance style, Jenn Grinels has built a national following through a decade of touring and genre-spanning musical work. Glide Magazine writes: “Grinels’ live shows are explosive and unapologetically human… activating listeners’ deepest emotions pertaining to love, resilience, and hope.” Her 54 Below debut marks her first public appearance as a theatrical composer, offering audiences a look at new material as she expands into musical theatre writing. More information is available at www.jenngrinels.com.