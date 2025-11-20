2025 WRAPPED To Be Presented At 54 Below

Broadway performers will mark the year in music on December 8 at 9:30 p.m..
54 Below will present 2025 Wrapped on Monday, December 8 at 9:30 p.m., offering an overview of the year’s music performed by artists from Broadway and beyond.
The evening will feature selections associated with Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Dean, Renee Rapp, and others. Performers will include Senzel Ahmady, Michael Ivan Carrier, Bella Coppola, Rodd Cyrus, Sadie Dickerson, Nick Drake, Claire Kwon, Marty Lauter, Lauren Marcus, SarahGrace Mariani, Chris Medlin, Emily Kristen Morris, Amanda Reid, Didi Romero, MiMi Scardulla, Christopher James Tamayo, Rixey Terry, and Amy Weaver.
Produced by Molly Heller and Linnae Medeiros, with music direction by James Sytrska, the concert will take place at 54 Below, Broadway’s supper club, located at 254 West 54th Street.
2025 Wrapped
December 8, 2025 at 9:30 p.m.
54 Below, 254 West 54th Street
Cover charge: $51–$100; $25 food and beverage minimum
Tickets and information: www.54Below.com
Same-day tickets after 4:00 p.m.: (646) 476-3551
