Review: Dawn Derow Brings Finesse And Full-throttle Power In SING HAPPY at The Triad Theater

On Monday evening, December 1, Dawn Derow turned The Triad into what one might call a Kander & Ebb cathedral, with her riveting new revue Sing Happy. This was not your run-of-the-mill tribute. In Derow’s hands, under the deft direction of David Sabella, it became a marvelous theatrical event.

The show opened in silhouette. Derow seated, back to us, the outline of sequinned bloomers and a satin vest catching the light. It was a deliciously Liza-coded image, and as she snapped into “Don’t Tell Mama,” Jason Reiff’s stylized choreography gave Derow a chance to wink, vamp, and strut with playful confidence. Right away, it was clear that this wasn’t just a singer doing Kander & Ebb; this was a storyteller inhabiting their universe.

Under the tight, expressive musical direction of Ian Herman, Derow’s voice, which this reviewer would describe as crystal on top and velvet underneath, slid effortlessly from brassy belt to coloratura soprano. “The Happy Time” unfurled with gentle nostalgia, “One of the Boys” sparkled with tongue-in-cheek bravado, and “Arthur in the Afternoon” was delivered with a mischievous, knowing grin that telegraphed every punchline.

But it was “A Quiet Thing” that had this reviewer truly captivated. No gimmicks, no choreography - just Derow at the mic, letting the lyric breathe. It was the kind of performance that reminds you why these songs endure. Perfectly placed, perfectly paced, and perfectly still.

The evening’s special guest, the beloved Karen Mason, arrived for a sharp, comedic, and thoroughly charming duet of “The Apple Doesn’t Fall Very Far from the Tree.” The two women played off each other like seasoned vaudevillians with their timing crisp and chemistry undeniable. Mason then took her own solo moment with a luminous “Colored Lights,” bringing the audience to its most audible sigh of the night.

Derow returned with fiercer textures - dipping into the shadowy corners of Kiss of the Spider Woman before shifting into the wryness of “I Don’t Care Much” and the unsettling foreshadowing of “Tomorrow Belongs to Me.” She handled the political undertones with tact and savvy, while donning the infamous “I Really Don’t Care. Do U?” jacket worn by a certain First Lady. An unsubtle but effective reminder that cabaret has long been a platform for political satire.

By the time she reached the title number “Sing Happy,” Derow was in full command. 50 and fabulous, Derow radiates the kind of authority that can only come from a performer who knows exactly who she is and what she wants to say. She closed with “How Lucky Can You Get” and a jubilant bow to “Nowadays,” leaving the room buzzing.

If the evening had any blemishes, they were minor: it seemed, at times, that Derow was chewing gum during the performance, which was slightly distracting for those seated close to the front (case in point: an audience member sitting near this reviewer whispered to their neighbor, somewhat incredulously, “Is she chewing gum?”). And the lengthy list of thank-yous, complete with shout-outs to cabaret luminaries who weren't actually in attendance, landed a touch awkwardly. But really, none of that dimmed the shine of a meticulously crafted, joyfully delivered night of wonderful music. Ultimately, Sing Happy is Derow at her best - bold, daring, and rich with the emotional intelligence that has made her a decorated favorite of the cabaret world.

Photos by Jeff Smith

