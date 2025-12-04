Photos: Dawn Derow Presents SING HAPPY Show At The Triad

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Award-winning vocalist Dawn Derow performed The Triad Theater with SING HAPPY—her self-produced, one-woman tribute to Broadway’s boldest, most unforgettable women. Through the iconic music of John Kander and Fred Ebb—from Chicago, Cabaret, Kiss of the Spider Woman and more—Derow honored the strength, wit, and resilience of the women who have ignited stages worldwide.

Backed by Ian Herman (Grease) on piano, the show was directed by David Sabella (Chicago) with choreography by Jason Reiff.

Fourteen-time MAC Award winner Karen Mason joined Derow on December 1st, delivering a rendition of “The Apple Doesn’t Fall Very Far from the Tree” and a solo performance of “Colored Lights,” both from The Rink.

Photo credit: Jeff Smith