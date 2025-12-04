Photos: Dawn Derow Presents SING HAPPY Show At The Triad

Backed by Ian Herman (Grease) on piano, the show was directed by David Sabella (Chicago) with choreography by Jason Reiff.
Award-winning vocalist Dawn Derow performed The Triad Theater with SING HAPPY—her self-produced, one-woman tribute to Broadway’s boldest, most unforgettable women. Through the iconic music of John Kander and Fred Ebb—from Chicago, Cabaret, Kiss of the Spider Woman and more—Derow honored the strength, wit, and resilience of the women who have ignited stages worldwide.
Backed by Ian Herman (Grease) on piano, the show was directed by David Sabella (Chicago) with choreography by Jason Reiff.
Fourteen-time MAC Award winner Karen Mason joined Derow on December 1st, delivering a rendition of “The Apple Doesn’t Fall Very Far from the Tree” and a solo performance of “Colored Lights,” both from The Rink.
Photo credit: Jeff Smith
xx
Dawn Derow (center) with Ian Herman and Karen Mason
Ian Herman, Jason Reiff, Dawn Derow, Karen Mason and Beatrice Kimmel
Dawn Derow with N''Kenge
N''Kenge, Alisa Mironova, Dawn Derow and Rudaba Nasir
Videos