54 BELOW INTRODUCES: INTERNATIONAL MUSICALS Set For This November

54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present 54 BELOW INTRODUCES: INTERNATIONAL MUSICALS on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 9:30 p.m. This one-night-only concert will celebrate the rich diversity of global musical theatre with songs from original international works performed by a dynamic, multi-cultural cast of artists representing countries around the world.

Unlike traditional revues of Broadway hits in translation, International Musicals highlights original works created outside the U.S., showcasing the vibrant storytelling traditions of composers and lyricists across continents. The evening will feature showstoppers and hidden gems from productions such as Maybe Happy Ending (South Korea), Jin Sha (China), Your Lie in April (Japan), Mozart! (Germany), Notre Dame de Paris (France), and many others.

The performance is produced by Flynn Jungbin Byun and Victoria Chen, with musical direction by David Caldwell. The ensemble of international performers will bring their unique cultural and theatrical backgrounds to the stage, celebrating the power of musical theatre as a global art form that transcends borders.

“Broadway is a language of its own, but musical theatre has countless dialects,” said co-producer Flynn Jungbin Byun. “This concert is about honoring those voices and stories that were born outside of Broadway but deserve to stand alongside it.”

54 BELOW INTRODUCES: INTERNATIONAL MUSICALS will take place Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 9:30 p.m. at 54 Below, 254 West 54th Street, New York, NY. Cover charges range from $29.50–$40.50, with premium seating available for $68. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54Below.org or by calling (646) 476-3551 after 4 p.m. on the day of the performance.