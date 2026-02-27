Linda Eder, Kate Baldwin, Jenn Colella and More to Perform at 54 Below for Women's History Month

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Next month, 54 Below will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond for Women's History Month, including Linda Eder, Kate Baldwin, Jenn Colella and more.

FRANK SINATRA: THE CONCERT! – MARCH 1 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

A Special Night of Sinatra Classics!

After producing nearly 100 different Sinatra shows, Scott Siegel knows which great Sinatra songs thrilled the most, which performers sang them the best, what audiences most want to hear. That’s what his Frank Sinatra: The Concert! will deliver! This will be the ultimate tribute to Ol’ Blue Eyes, performed with all the love, passion, and style that his sensational cast of Broadway, opera, concert, and nightclub stars will bring to the 54 Below stage.

Scott Siegel, the producer, director, writer, and host of Frank Sinatra: The Concert created nearly 100 Sinatra concerts for 54 Below and other venues around the country. In addition, he has created more than 600 major concerts all over the world, including producing, directing, and writing shows for Michael Feinstein.

Music direction by Mark T. Evans.

Featuring Willie Demyan, Jared Goodwin, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Anaïs Reno, Jenny Lee Stern, and Michael Winther.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SISTAS N SOUL: A NIGHT OF SISTERHOOD AND MUSIC – MARCH 1 AT 9:30PM

Sistas N Soul is a powerful celebration of Black women in music, featuring the unforgettable hits you love from artists like Jazmine Sullivan, Mary J. Blige, and more. Produced by Alana Janai and featuring an all-star cast, this show brings soaring vocals, undeniable heart, and—above all—soul to the stage. Join us for a night of incredible performances as we honor the extraordinary Black women whose voices and spirit have left an enduring mark on music and culture.

Featuring Anaiya Adwaters, Seania Burnett, Monai Cammorto-Williams, Anne-Sophie Hill, Brianna Kaleen, Shemaiah Red, Destiny Nyree, Ruthie, Aniya Simmons, Symoné Spencer, B Noel Thomas, and more stars to be announced!

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

PETER FILICHIA & FRIENDS: BROADWAY TALES AND TUNES, FEAT. JUDY KAYE, DICK SCANLAN, & MORE! – MARCH 2 AT 7PM

Peter Filichia has seen more than 13,000 live stage shows. That’s not a typo: 13,000 and counting. Needless to say, when you’ve seen that many, you have plenty of memories of the very good, the very bad, and the mighty ugly. In Broadway Tales and Tunes, Filichia centers on the musicals he’s seen from A (Ari, the musical version of Exodus) to Z (The Zulu and the Zayda), and gets by with more than a little help from his talented friends who’ll sing songs from these hits and flops.

Called the “Ultimate Broadway Insider,” Peter Filichia has seen over 13,000 shows in 47 states and 17 foreign countries, appears on the “Broadway Radio” podcast and has a weekly column for Masterworks Broadway. He wrote a regular column, “Peter Filichia’s Diary,” for Playbill and TheaterMania for many years and is also the author of several books, including Let’s Put on a Musical!: How to Choose the Right Show for Your School, Community or Professional Theater and Broadway Musicals: the Biggest Hit and the Biggest Flop of the Season, 1959 to 2009. In addition, he served four terms as president and chairman of the nominating committee of the Drama Desk Awards.

Music direction by Michael Lavine.

Featuring Tony Award® nominee Karen Akers, Aeja Barrows, Drama Desk Award winner Jim Brochu, Annie Golden, Tony Award® winner Debbie Gravitte, Adam Grupper, Tony Award® winner Rupert Holmes, Tony Award® winner Judy Kaye, William Parry, Christine Pedi, Tony Award® nominee Dick Scanlan, Steve Schalchin, and Neva Small.

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

IRREPLACEABLE: THE MUSIC OF BEYONCÉ – MARCH 2 AT 9:30PM

Beyoncé will not appear at this performance

Join A SHARP as we put together some of the best voices of Broadway and Beyond to celebrate one of the greatest voices of all time: Queen B – Beyoncé Knowles Carter that is, in an evening of everything from the hits to the ‘B’-side underrated anthems, and some of the most challenging songs in the RnB & pop canon. Beyoncé is known for deeply thought out and influential pieces of media such as the “Single Ladies” music video, HOMECOMING: Coachella, Dreamgirls, starting Destiny’s Child at only 17, LEMONADE, RENAISSANCE, and the boundary-breaking Album of the Year COWBOY CARTER. She continues to outdo the doer- herself.

Audiences can be ready to be taken back to the start, with songs like “Survivor,” “Crazy in Love,” “Halo,” and “If I Were A Boy,” all the way to her current hits like “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA,” “Daddy Lessons,” “I Care,” and more.

Featuring some of your favorite Broadway performers from shows such as Hamilton, Sunset BLVD, SIX, and more, join A SHARP and reminisce- welcome BACK to the Renaissance!

Produced by Anthony Allocca, Terrence Lambert, and Julia Nieman.

Featuring Jenny Brady, Chloe Kaitlyn Brown, Maya J Christian, Darius Delk, Nijah Dent, Miranda Macasero, Jay Maldonado, Harris Matthew, Charlotte Odusanya, Aaron Patterson, Morgan Perry, Kayla Rush, Kevin Tappan Jr., and Kamiah Vickers.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MEL TORMÉ AT 100: A CELEBRATION WITH BILLY STRITCH AND NICOLAS KING – MARCH 3 & 4 AT 7PM

Encore by popular demand! Billy Stritch and Nicolas King join forces to celebrate the iconic Mel Tormé during his 100th birthday year. Both have honored “the Velvet Fog” throughout their careers, and now, for the first time, these two renowned figures in the jazz and cabaret world come together to pay tribute to one of their musical inspirations. Catch this special centennial celebration at 54 Below for two nights only!

Mel Tormé (1925–1999), known as “The Velvet Fog,” was a celebrated American jazz singer, songwriter, and arranger. Famous for his smooth voice, he co-wrote the timeless classic “The Christmas Song” and recorded hits like “Blue Moon” and “Comin’ Home Baby.” Tormé worked with legends such as Frank Sinatra, Buddy Rich, Count Basie, and Judy Garland, leaving a lasting impact on jazz and popular music. A versatile talent, he was celebrated for his improvisational skills and his ability to bring a unique warmth to every performance.

Pianist and singer Billy Stritch has been a fixture on the New York and national nightclub scene for nearly four decades. He is perhaps best known for his 25-year tenure as musical director and pianist for Liza Minnelli, and he has also toured with Tony Bennett, Christine Ebersole, Linda Eder, Melissa Manchester, Linda Lavin, and other notable artists. His composition “Does He Love You” won a Grammy Award in 1993 and was later recorded by Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, earning another Grammy nomination in 2023. Recently, Billy was named Outstanding Musical Director by BroadwayWorld readers for an unprecedented sixth time.

Nicolas King is a Broadway performer with credits including Disney’s Beauty & The Beast, A Thousand Clowns with Tom Selleck, and Carol Burnett’s Hollywood Arms, directed by Hal Prince. He has also appeared in Follies and The Wizard of Oz. On TV, King has been featured on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The View,” “Today,” and twice on “The Tonight Show.” King’s accolades include the 1995 and 1996 Talent America Award, the 2010 Julie Wilson Award, 2015 AMG Artist of the Year, the 2012 Bistro Award for Outstanding Performer, and the 2020 BroadwayWorld Award for Best Swing Act.

$73.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $117.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

VOICES OF HOPE: A BENEFIT FOR GRAY GLIOBLASTOMA – MARCH 3 AT 9:30PM

Join the city’s brightest young talent for year two of Voices of Hope: A Benefit for Gray Glioblastoma. This unforgettable evening will feature moving music, powerful stories, and rising stars coming together to make a difference. With the power of music, community, and young voices, this concert shines a light on a disease that has touched so many lives and celebrates hope for the future.

A portion of proceeds will benefit Gray for Glioblastoma, a non-profit dedicated to funding research and raising awareness for Glioblastoma Multiforme.

Produced and directed by Stevie Bowden.

Music direction by Tobias Urban.

Featuring Brynn Ayoob, Adriano Belmontes, Marguerite Benham, Jemma Bleu Greenbaum, Joy Booth-Genthe, Mckenzie Cahill, Carly Cannon, Lexi Cowan, Todd Croslis, Alexa Dailey, Ila David, Chloe Diamond, Molly Dupre, Matthew Feinstein, Charlie Flaherty, Sylvie Friedman, Georgia Sophia Hickman-Chow, Kate Jones, Chloe Karamitsos, Grace Kiamie, Ellis Kim, Eimy Moncion, Ayla Mulock, Daniel O’Halloran, Noah Ong Bamola, Madeleine Pace, Alexandria Paxton, Echo Deva Picone, Alex Anthony Rodriquez, Sarah Smith, Joshua Starzyk, Krithi Sundar, Eden Wright, Carson York, and Addison Zacharias.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

GOIN’ BACK TO BLACK BOX: A STARKID TRIBUTE – MARCH 4 AT 9:30PM

Team StarKid will not appear at this performance

Join us for a celebration of Team StarKid! This night will be a comedic and nostalgic homage to the goofy, creative spirit that has made them a phenomenon for the past 17 years, all while raising a generation of theatre kids. StarKid, a theatre and production company known for their viral musical parodies and horror-comedy projects, began out of Basement Arts, a student theatre organization at the University of Michigan.

Now, in a night of chaotic fun, hot melodies, and community, Mae Roth, Joli Flynn, and a cast of powerhouse performers from Marymount Manhattan College’s version of Basement Arts, are celebrating this incredible group! Hear songs from their beloved shows, including A Very Potter Musical, The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals, Firebringer, and more. Music direction by Mikayla Coxe.

Featuring Aydan Eatchel, Joli Flynn, Hanna Hobson-Rohrer, Isabella Paragas, Mae Roth, Elyssa Shenker, Daniel Sidoni, José Zayas, and Celesté Yelena.

Joined by Ashleigh Budlong on bass, Caro Moore on drums, and Caitlin Thomas on guitar.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LINDA EDER: PLAY IT FORWARD, FEAT. JAKE WILDHORN! – MARCH 5 AT 7PM

Linda Eder returns to the 54 Below stage with her new show, Play It Forward! With 18 solo albums and several compilation albums to her name, the award-winning vocalist pulls songs from her vast repertoire to create an evening that spans Broadway, standards, pop, and more, even including a little bit of rock! Alongside her son, special guest Jake Wildhorn, and under the direction of Keith Cotton with the incredible Play It Forward band, the Jekyll & Hyde leading lady will take on songs you know and love, including “Someone Like You,” “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” Bring on the Men,” “Lean on Me,” and beyond.

“This is a show I have been dreaming about doing for many years. Play It Forward is a play on the words Pay it Forward, because I have so many musician, actor friends with grown children who have now gone into the business, starting with my own talented singer/songwriter son, Jake. Sharing the stage with him at the end of the night is a dream come true.” -Linda Eder

$123 cover charge (includes $13 in fees). $177 premium seating (includes $17 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NYU TISCH’S GRADUATE MUSICAL THEATRE WRITING PROGRAM CYCLE 34 – MARCH 5 AT 9:30PM

Join the members of NYU Tisch’s Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program Cycle 34 in a celebration of new work at 54 Below. Directed and produced by Chiara M.N. and Allie Lewis, this evening will feature songs from over 12 brand new musicals with a range of styles from 1930s jazz and vaudeville to electronic grooves, pop, and contemporary musical theatre. Enjoy stories of comedic misadventures, historical reinterpretations, vampires, a robot war, student protests, romance, a senior party gone murderously wrong, and more!

Writers include Ally Bellhaven, Dan Bi, Caleb Conaway, Tess Edwards, Chenyue Hu, Mel Hornyak, Aleyna Karaca, Simon Lansberg-Rodriguez, Trevor Lanford, Spencer Lawson, Allie Lewis, Susan Li, Scarlett Long, Taylor Lozano, Spencer Lynn, Chiara M. N., Wren Mied, Aaron Nash, Jake Nielsen, Cassidy O’Connell, Commodore Primous, Felipe Segovia Sanhueza, Lalit Sritara, Maiga Vidal, and Ella Sodam Yoon.

Featuring Eugenia De la Garza, Darrow Klein, Allie Lewis, Elizabeth Mandell, Joe Montoya, Joey Morof, and Maiga Vidal.

Music direction by Aaron Nash and Felipe Segovia Sanhueza.

Joined by Caleb Conaway on guitar and Anna Young on drums.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

PAULO SZOT – MARCH 6, 7, & 9 & APRIL 5 AT 7PM

“Mr. Szot sings with a power that sweeps you off your feet.”

-Stephen Holden, The New York Times

Tony Award® winning actor Paulo Szot (South Pacific) returns to 54 Below with a brand new show! After originating the role of Lance in the hit musical & Juliet and a showstopping turn as Hades in Hadestown, Paulo returns to 54 Below with his rich baritone and the wonderful musicians from the American Pops Orchestra, conducted by maestro Luke Frazier.

This “Enchanted Evening” will be a musical journey filled with the most romantic and touching songs from the Broadway stage and beyond!

Featuring special guests Morgan Dudley on March 6 only, Grammy winner Allison Russell on March 7 only, and more stars to be announced!

Brazilian opera baritone Paulo Szot is a Broadway star, having made a sensational debut in 2008 as Emile de Becque in the Lincoln Center revival of South Pacific. For his performance he was showered with awards, among them the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actor in a Musical, the Theatre World Award, the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Actor, and the Tony Award® for Best Actor in a Musical. Since then, he has starred on Broadway in Chicago, & Juliet, and Hadestown.

Paulo Szot made his professional operatic debut in São Paulo in 1997 as Figaro in Il Barbiere di Siviglia, and in 2000 won Brazil’s Prêmio Carlos Gomes for Best Vocal Performance. Since then Paulo has sung thirty roles in sixty productions, mostly in South America and Europe. In 2006 he starred in New York City Opera productions of Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore, Bizet’s Carmen, and Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro. Paulo Szot is the first Brazilian ever to receive a Tony Award®. He speaks Portuguese, Polish, English, Italian, French and a bit of Spanish. In 2010 he added some Russian to the list, singing the leading role of Kovalyov in the Metropolitan Opera premiere of Shostakovich’s The Nose.

$84.50 cover charge (includes $9.50 in fees). $139.50 premium seating (includes $14.50 in fees) - $145 premium seating (includes $15 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JORDAN EAGLE: THE GLORY OF LOVE, FEAT. BEN JEFFREY & JULIA MURNEY! – MARCH 6 AT 9:30PM

Jordan Eagle, a 54 Below veteran, returns in her 54 solo debut The Glory of Love! The Glory of Love is a night of music and inspiring stories highlighting the beauty of persevering despite the unexpected twists and turns of life. Featuring theatrical standards, special guest artists from the Broadway and NYC theatre community, and a song or two from new works!

Some of Jordan’s selected credits include: A Chorus Line (Sheila) Off-Square Theater, Newsies! (Hannah/US Katherine) Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, Evita! (Dance Captain) Opera North, Kiss Me Kate (Dance Captain) Opera North, Hunchback of Notre Dame (Ensemble) The Argyle Theatre.

With its cozy yet passionate approach, The Glory of Love will remind you to show up for yourself, for others, and—most importantly—for your dreams.

Featuring special guests Ben Jeffrey (Disney’s The Lion King, Disney’s Aladdin) and Julia Murney (Wicked, The Wild Party).

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $79 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE LEADING LADY CLUB CONCERT: A CELEBRATION OF WOMEN ON BROADWAY AND BEYOND – MARCH 7 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Welcome to the club! The Leading Lady Club is a celebration of women who are leading the way on Broadway and beyond. Join us for an evening of music and stories featuring Broadway’s leading ladies! You can expect to hear musical theater classics, pop favorites, jazz standards, country, R&B and more! You can also look forward to behind-the-scenes stories from the performers, reflections on their career journeys and what being a leading lady truly means to them.

This edition of the concert will celebrate Women’s History Month. Brought to you by the creators of The Leading Lady Club Podcast.

Produced by Caitlin McNeilage and Lauren Montana.

Music directed by Anessa Marie Scolpini (Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club, Moulin Rouge!).

Featuring Abigail Barlow, Trèjah Bostic, Maya Boyd, Deanna Giulietti, Arielle Jacobs, Storm Lever, Olivia Scott, Khaila Wilcoxon, and more stars to be announced!

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SCOTT SIEGEL’S BROADWAY MUSICAL BRUNCH! – MARCH 8 AT 1PM

Before you attend your weekend matinee, we’ll start your day by feeding both you and your soul with a pre-matinee concert overflowing with famous Broadway show tunes coupled with the best brunch in town. And what a concert it will be, with New York’s most talented musical theater, opera, and nightclub stars sharing their extraordinary joy and love of theater by giving their all on the stage.

And who better to host than NYC’s legendary impresario, Scott Siegel, who has created more than 600 major concert events all over the world. Among Scott’s impressive list of shows are 54 Below’s critically acclaimed, record-breaking Broadway’s Greatest Hits series that has been regularly selling out the club since 2015 (with over 175 editions!), producing, directing, and writing concerts for Michael Feinstein, as well as creating more than 100 major concerts at New York’s historic 1,500 seat Town Hall.

Scott Siegel’s Broadway Musical Brunch: A Musical Mimosa that will make your weekend afternoon feel like a night out on the town!

Stars to be announced!

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent PB&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $95.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DEBBY BOONE: IT’S BEEN A WHILE... – MARCH 8 AT 7PM

“Debby Boone is a joyous blend of delicacy, wit, swinging sophistication, smoky sexiness, and unbeatable artistry, often at the same time–all rolled into one swinging musical package… she offers variety, versatility, and class all wrapped up in a brightly colored burst of show business know-how… one of the few headliners today who is keeping great music alive.”

– Rex Reed

It has been over a decade since Debby Boone has done her own show in New York City. With her appropriately titled show It’s Been A While…

Debby is thrilled to be making her 54 Below debut. Her show is as dynamic as it is timeless. With a carefully curated selection of songs that span across genres and eras, Debby takes audiences on a personal journey. The songs she sings and the stories she shares reflect the most important musical influences of her life, including her very own family members like her father Pat Boone and her mother-in-law Rosemary Clooney. Debby effortlessly connects with her audience, creating an intimate and unforgettable experience.

Debby Boone is a multiple cross-over artist who has enjoyed Top 10 successes on the Pop, Country, Adult Contemporary, and Contemporary Christian charts. She became a household name thanks to her record-breaking debut single “You Light Up My Life” in 1977, charting #1 on Billboard for ten straight weeks and selling in excess of four million albums. That year she received the Grammy for Best New Artist and has since received seven Grammy nominations, winning two more. In 2008, the song was ranked #7 in Billboard’s 50th Anniversary all-time top charting songs.

Debby has appeared a number of times on stage in New York, including Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1982) and Lincoln Center’s 30th anniversary production of The Sound of Music (1989), as well as in the part of Rizzo in the revival of Grease (1996). In 2005, she did her show Reflections of Rosemary at Feinstein’s at the Regency and her show Swing This at The Carlisle Hotel in 2010.

Directed by Richard Jay-Alexander.

Musical direction by Quinn Johnson.

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HERSTERICAL! PART II!: THE FEMPIRE STRIKES BACK! – MARCH 8 AT 9:30PM

Join us for another night of fantastical feminine foils at 54 Below for a cabaret production of Hersterical! Part II! : The Fempire Strikes Back!

Once again produced, directed, and hosted by Emma Kern, this show will take you on an adventure through all of the many blights that plague the women of Broadway. Featuring some wickedly talented fem-presenting actresses, The Fempire Strikes Back! will be a wild evening full of feminine strife. From being one of the many wives of Henry VIII to dealing with a pack of little orphan girls, each of these women have a story to tell, so join us for a night of insanity at 54 Below!

Produced and directed by Emma Kern.

Accompanied by Caroline Ritacco.

With creative assistant Logan Michael.

Featuring Aubree Dethloff, Twila Fraser-Hewlett, Emma Kern, Gavin Lesnevich, Bridget Parker, Leigh Renken, and Jill Saperstein.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 BELOW DUELS VOLUME II: THE GENRE GAME – MARCH 9 AT 9:30PM

Broadway’s about to be changed “For Good.” Get ready for Volume II of 54 Below DUELS, where some of the brightest lights on Broadway will be put head to head to belt iconic songs! Hosted by dueling music directors and pianists Joshua Turchin and Julia Schade, this edition will feature exciting renditions of theatrical classics in entirely new genres, most of which have never been seen (and will never be heard from again)! There’s “A Whole New World” to discover, so grab your tickets and get ready to duel!

Featuing Ezekiel Andrew, Josie Axelson, Lauren Boyd, Jaci Calderon, Bridgette Caroline, Ryan Colone, L.R. Davidson, Desmond Luis Edwards, Kate Gaynor, Richard Michael Gomez, Trinity Harvey, Thayne Jasperson, Dillon Klena, Madison Kopec, Chamberlin Little, Weston Chandler Long, Annika Christine Low, Katherine Lynn-Rose, Jamie Martin Mann, Devon Meddock, Liv Michaels, Jenny Mollet, Dev Orr, Madeleine Pace, Echo Deva Picone, Gabriella Pizzolo, Alexa Ramos Seda, Jelani Remy, Anthony Savino, Isabella Scolaro, Jason Shaffer, Ahmad K. Simmons, Violet Tinnirello, Lexis Trechak, and Charles Van Flaherty.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SECRETLY STROUSE: A TREASURE TROVE OF HIDDEN CHARLES STROUSE SONGS – MARCH 10 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us for Secretly Strouse: A Treasure Trove of Hidden Charles Strouse Songs that have been hiding between the lead sheets of the Strouse songs you already know! … Until now.

Written with the same panache as the others in the Strouse catalogue, many of the songs in this evening are from the shows he wrote when no one was looking: Mayor, The New Golden Boy, Martin, Before the Dream, Dance A Little Closer, Real Men, and more. Like his well known songs, all are memorable Strouse tunes, but unlike the others, many have Strouse lyrics and of course, all have that lovable and infectious Strouse heart. You’ll hear songs that are hilariously funny (“The Day My Wife Got Sick”), fascinatingly politically incorrect (“You Can Be a New Yorker Too”), heartbreakingly tender (“What Am I Gonna Do Without You?”), and shockingly smart (“You Never Know“)… all secretly Strouse.

Yes, these songs have been well-kept musical secrets until director Jeffrey B. Moss (Mayor, The New Golden Boy, Rags) gathered Strouse-loving Broadway and cabaret singers to explore and rediscover them for this event. “Charles had a special place in his heart for these songs,” Moss says, “Even at 96, these were the songs he wanted to sing when we got together. He would be so happy to know that we can share them with everyone now.”

For sure there will be a lot of “happy faces” when these Strouse “secrets” are set free at 54 Below! Be there to share! Charles will be smiling.

Music direction by Harry Collins.

Featuring Tony® nominee Robert Cuccioli, Aneesa Folds, Tony Perry, Monet Sabel, Anthony Wayne, and Lenny Wolpe.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

POINT PARK UNIVERSITY BFA MUSICAL THEATRE CLASS OF 2026 – MARCH 10 AT 9:30PM

Step into an unforgettable night of music, storytelling, and fresh new voices as the Point Park University BFA Musical Theatre Class of 2026 takes the stage. From golden-age classics to contemporary showstoppers, and your favorite hits from the radio, this evening showcases the versatility of the next generation of musical theatre performers. Don’t miss your chance to experience these emerging talents before they take on the ‘Biz. Special guests will include PPU MT alumni from some of your favorite Broadway shows!

Co-hosted by Maya Santiago and Austin Schulte.

Featuring Kat Bruce, Ben Allen Carter, Lexi Casey, Drew Dela Llana, Sarah DeMarco, Will Forrest, Luke Grayson, Gabriel Hammesfahr, Charlotte Jensen, Logan Johnson, Konstantin Kipshidze, Korey Kristensen, Mia Laverne, Braden Max, Isabel Mincy, Andrea Nalbandian, Julianna Ramos, Daphne Riddle, Andrea Paulina Robles, Marianna Sarmento, Belle Somma, Amanda Sun, Kendal Williams, and Morgan Zeidman.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MATT DOYLE: NEW BEGINNING – MARCH 11 & MAY 10 AT 7PM

Tony Award® winner Matt Doyle (Company, War Horse, The Book of Mormon) is thrilled to make his long-awaited return to 54 Below with a brand new show, New Beginning. This performance is a tribute to the great singer-songwriters who have inspired Doyle throughout the years. Audiences can expect to hear music from icons such as Joni Mitchell, Tracy Chapman, Bob Dylan, Carole King, Sting, Rufus Wainwright, Chris Stapleton, Sara Bareilles, and more. A master storyteller, Doyle invites the audience to join him on a personal journey as he weaves these unforgettable songs into his own humorous story of life, loss, and love.

The celebrated Broadway star will be joined by rising star Evan Zavada (Wicked), who will music direct and arrange the new show.

$90 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $156 premium seating (includes $16 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LOVE IN FULL BLOOM: A NEW SEASON OF FEELINGS – MARCH 11 AT 9:30PM

Fall in love this spring at 54 Below with Love In Full Bloom: A New Season of Feelings – a joyous evening of music about love in all of its many forms. Featuring a cast of NYU Tisch Drama freshmen and talent from other schools, and produced by Natalie Becker and Eve Rosenstein, the show will explore all of the varying kinds of love through a mix of Broadway favorites and contemporary gems. The audience can expect songs like “Dance with You” from The Prom, “Stupid With Love” from Mean Girls, and “Johanna” from Sweeney Todd, as well as lighthearted duets and yearning ballads. Fresh off their appearance in All Grown Up: A Tribute to the Roles We’ve Outgrown at 54 Below, Natalie and Eve bring together classmates and fellow young artists for a night that is intimate, joyful, and full of love.

Music direction/piano by Braiden Lee.

Featuring Natalie Becker, Nicholas Bordoni, Malia Daniels, Brooks Finkel, Francesca Fossati, Emily Harajda, Meaghan Inglis, Anisa Israel, Zach Austin Johnson, Grace Kiamie, Jay Lazen, Weston Paskewich, Echo Deva Picone, Eve Rosenstein, Clare Shannon, and Sasha Stephens.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SETH SIKES AND FRIENDS CELEBRATE LIZA MINNELLI’S 80TH BIRTHDAY – MARCH 12 AT 7PM

Seth Sikes returns to 54 Below with special guest stars to salute Liza Minnelli on her 80th birthday. Sikes and friends will perform many of the show-stopping standards for which Liza is known, from Broadway to Cabaret & beyond. Sikes’s tributes to female divas such as Liza, Judy Garland, Bernadette Peters, and Barbra Streisand, have earned two Broadway World Awards, two MAC Award nominations, and The New York Times calls him, “A hit with audiences and critics alike.” He has recently been touring in his duo show, The New Belters, with Nicolas King.

On this celebratory birthday evening, Sikes will partner with an array of talent to perform instantly recognizable duets, and certain guests will belt out their own versions of Minnelli’s best-loved standards. He will be accompanied by a full, seven-piece band.

Featuring Ava Nicole Frances, Rose Levine, Marieann Meringolo, and Christine Pedi.

$73.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $117.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI’S BFA IN MUSICAL THEATRE CLASS OF 2026 – MARCH 12 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join the University of Miami’s BFA in Musical Theatre Class of 2026 at 54 Below for a celebration of their four years at The U! The Class of 2026 shares hilarious stories, meaningful moments, and catchy songs that have marked their journey at The U. Friends, family, alumni of the University, and your go to musical theatre fans, join us as these Canes take flight into the “real world!” Make sure to follow their journey on Instagram @umiamimt2026 as they make their way from the 305 to The Big Apple!

Featuring Kate Bevilaqua, Ava Cortes, Macey Jurado, Ainsley Mathison, Ainsley Nelson, Gabby Parker, Diego Rodriguez, Ari Sussman, and Jordan Tisdale.

Tickets for this show are currently sold out. Please call (646) 476-3551 to inquire about our waitlist.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

KATE BALDWIN – MARCH 13 – 15 AT 7PM

Fresh from her acclaimed run as Roxie Hart in Broadway’s Chicago and PBS’s Leading Ladies of Broadway, two-time Tony® nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Finian’s Rainbow, Big Fish) returns to 54 Below accompanied by her longtime music director and collaborator, Georgia Stitt, on piano. She’ll share favorite songs by Kander and Ebb, Sondheim, Guettel, Ahrens and Flaherty, and Tesori that celebrate the roles she’s loved and the few that got away. And of course some friends will appear as special guests!

$73.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $117.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees) - $123 premium seating (includes $13 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HOW TO SUCCEED IN MUSICAL THEATRE WITHOUT REALLY DYING BOOK LAUNCH CONCERT PARTY – MARCH 13 AT 9:30PM

For the last thirteen years, Tony Award® winner Lindsay Mendez and Kleban/Larson/Rodgers Award winner Ryan Scott Oliver have devoted themselves to guiding actors’ careers, sharpening their craft, and supporting them not only as artists but as people. In that time, Actor Therapy has grown far beyond “just a class”—what began with eight students at Ripley-Grier has exploded into year-round training, transformative intensives, hundreds of new students each year, and a thriving alumni community thousands strong.

Which is why the duo is thrilled to celebrate their brand-new book—nearly 450 pages packed with the same big tips, hot takes, and “knowledge bombs” Actor Therapy is famous for. From building a brand to polishing an audition package to booking the job—and, most importantly, sustaining a long, joyful career in musical theatre—the book is a no-nonsense guide to doing the damn thing. It’s called How to Succeed in Musical Theatre Without Really Dying (with a foreword by Jonathan Groff) and it arrives March 3, 2026.

To mark the moment, Mendez and Oliver host a one-night-only concert launch party at 54 Below, featuring Actor Therapy alums past and present—from Broadway, Off-Broadway, national tours, regional theatres, and an army of insanely gifted up-and-comers.

PLUS: the night will include live “super tips and tricks,” shared from the book—designed to help every audience member succeed in musical theatre… without really dying. Come toast the book, cheer the artists, and witness why Actor Therapy has become a movement. Music direction by Jason Wetzel.

Featuring Ryan Scott Oliver, Lindsay Mendez, and incredible students/alums from Actor Therapy including Mat Armada, Alex Bates, Ethan Carlson, Emma Claye, Marcellis Cutler, Caitlin Doak, Nathan David Smith, Alexander Fernandez, Alina Fontanilla, Hannah E. Feldstein, Riley Osorio Finn, Cydney Gleckner, Joe Hornberger, Emma Rose Johnson, Kamryn Lee Koerner, Kalèa Leverette, Cassidy Layton, Sasha Lippis, Miranda Luze, Matthew Moròn, Jack B. Murphy, Jane Margolis, Xose Mongé, Lizzie Maguire, Sydney Noller, Andrew Oppmann, Isa Rodriguez, Steve Taylor, Griffin Welti, and Kayla Zanakis.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – MARCH 14 & 28 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

The performances on Mar 14 & 28 will feature MOIPEI and more stars to be announced!

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $95.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ITHACA COLLEGE’S PERFORMANCE CLASS OF 2026 – MARCH 15 AT 9:30PM

Ithaca College’s Performance Class of 2026 is excited to share a glimpse of the work they’ve been developing over the past four years—and to bring a bit of Ithaca to the heart of NYC. This special evening marks one of their first performances in the city, and they’re looking forward to taking the stage together. Come support these emerging artists and enjoy a night of music, heart, and fresh talent.

Featuring Omolola Adewale, Megan Bush, Eislinn Gracen, Kaden Hawkins, Andrew Levin, Wyatt McDaniel, Gaby Robino, Nyla Alyese Robotham, Alex Raymond Ross, Elena Salzberg, Noah Schuster, Eden Drew Seskin, Jason Soranno, Riley Suzuki, Corrinthea Washington, and Julia Wolff.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA – MARCH 16 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

The 7pm performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Lin-Manuel Miranda will not appear at this performance

Back by popular demand! Join us for 54 Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda as we sing through the beloved composer’s extensive repertoire from stage to screen and beyond! Lin-Manuel Miranda has revolutionized theatre since the late 2000s. Tonight, we pay homage and tribute to this iconic composer from In The Heights to Hamilton, from his work with Disney to some of his newest songs!

Produced by Noah Simau.

Co-produced by Dave D’aranjo.

Music direction by Joshua Turchin.

Featuring Jaci Maite Calderon, Kyle Castillo, Tré Frazier, Isabel Gonzalez, JP Lopez, Matte Martinez, Melanie Moreno, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Noah Simau, Vinny Supp, Cristina Vee, Joey B. Williams, Kaila Wooten, Danielle Yokley, Bekah Zornosa, and more stars to be announced!

Joined by Dave D’aranjo on bass, Peter Douskalis on guitar, Ryan McCausland on drums, and Joshua Turchin on keys.

For the 7pm performance: $62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BABY THE MUSICAL: IN CONCERT – A BENEFIT FOR PLANNED PARENTHOOD – MARCH 17 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

Baby The Musical: In Concert featuring a star-studded cast with a portion of the proceeds going to Planned Parenthood? “What could be better than that?!”

For one-night-only, three generations of Broadway talent will come together for this star-studded benefit concert of the Maltby and Shire favorite.

Join former cast members and the most exciting names on Broadway as they sing through beloved favorites like “We Start Today,” “What Could Be Better?,” “Fatherhood Blues,” “I Chose Right,” and of course, “The Story Goes On.”

This once-in-a-lifetime concert is produced by Robert W. Schneider, directed by Richard Maltby, Jr. and Schneider, and music directed by Deniz Cordell.

Featuring Tony Award® nominee Kate Baldwin as Arlene, Tony Award® nominee Caitlin Kinnunen as Nikki, Graham Rowat as Alan, and more stars to be announced!

Joined by ensemble members John Amalfitano, Aisha Collins, Zach Kropp, Katelyn Lauria, Davey Miller, and more stars to be announced!

For the 7pm performance: $68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE WIZARD AND I : LIZ CALLAWAY SINGS STEPHEN SCHWARTZ ALBUM RELEASE CONCERT – MARCH 18, 20, & 21 AT 7PM

The performance on Mar 20 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Long an interpreter of the songs of Stephen Schwartz, Emmy winner and Tony® and Grammy nominee Liz Callaway turns her full attention to the songwriter celebrating the release of her brand-new album, The Wizard and I: Liz Callaway Sings Stephen Schwartz. Featuring songs from an extraordinary career that has spanned nearly 60-years (and in every form of media), as well as a brand new song, Liz honors Stephen in her signature way, pairing his iconic songs with tales of their lifelong professional relationship and friendship. Featuring Academy Award and Grammy-winning tunes from Wicked, Godspell, Pippin, The Baker’s Wife, and more, The Wizard and I is a personal celebration of the man who made a witch take flight and gave a bird sight.

Liz Callaway is a Grammy and Tony® nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, singer and recording artist. She made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along, received a Tony Award® nomination for her performance in Baby, and for five years, won acclaim as Grizabella in Cats. She has also provided the singing voice for numerous animated movies, including the Oscar-nominated Anastasia. Her latest album, To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim, was nominated for a GRAMMY Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

Musical direction by Alex Rybeck.

Joined by Ritt Henn on bass, Alex Rybeck on piano, and Ron Tierno on drums.

$84.50 cover charge (includes $9.50 in fees). $139.50 premium seating (includes $14.50 in fees) - $145 premium seating (includes $15 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA’S BFA MUSICAL THEATRE CLASS OF 2026 – MARCH 18 AT 9:30PM

26 Kids and Counting, the University of Florida’s BFA Musical Theatre Class of 2026, are proud to bring their senior showcase to 54 Below! Join us for a night of powerhouse ballads, Golden Age classics, smooth R&B, acoustic favorites, and a fabulous drag act. Featuring additional performances by UF alumni from Broadway and national tours, this celebration of Gator pride offers you a chance to see the future of musical theatre… and maybe sign it.

Featuring Ary’ana Nevaeh Davis, Adrian De Leon, Ethan Garrepy, Beatriz Arevalo Medellin, and Indya Skye, plus special alumni guests Allie Beltran (Golem Owned A Tropical Smoothie off-off Broadway), Sydney Kollas (dancer), Ava Madara (dancer), and Valerie Torres-Rosario (Camelot)!

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NOT EXACTLY PARIS: CABARET AT 54 BELOW – MARCH 19 AT 6:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Sometimes, life doesn’t take us where we planned—but exactly where we need to go. Not Exactly Paris is a cabaret celebration of the unexpected: the missed flights, wrong turns, and surprising detours that shape us. These aren’t the stories we thought we’d tell, and the moments may not have looked like the dreams we once held—but somehow, they became just right. Through song and story, we explore the beauty in the unplanned, the joy in the misfit, and the quiet revelation that what we needed wasn’t always what we expected.

This year’s theme was inspired by the song “Not Exactly Paris” by Michael Leonard and Russell George.

Featuring Teagan Becker, Chloee Brill, Kinnley Burke, Allison Cento, Doug Delaney, Thalia (Angel) Hart, Katie Hayes, Hailey Higgs, Molly Johnson, Bailee Loging, Ian McCaslin, Savannah Meinert, Tyler Newman, Jewel Ramos, Amberly Rodriguez, and Sophie Zedler.

Please note this is a private event for Flagler College.

SHELLY SHAZAM: A NEW MUSICAL BY ABBY AND JULIA SEGAL – MARCH 19 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for a night of music and magic from the new musical Shelly Shazam, the new musical merging the worlds of musical theatre and magic from sisters Julia and Abby Segal! The musical tells the story of a young girl who discovers a passion for magic. This discovery lights a spark within Shelly, inspiring her to find the magic in everything she sees and spread the joy that it brings her to everyone she meets.

The evening will feature the songs and magic tricks of the musical, written by composer/producer Julia Segal and adapted from the children’s book Shelly Shazam, written by Abby Segal. The show celebrates creativity and wonder and encourages people of all ages, genders, and abilities to share the gifts we have within ourselves. This will be a one-of-a-kind concert and magic experience, with new musical theatre performed by an all-star cast and intimate and interactive close-up style magic performed by Abby, a Chicago-based magician and performer on the CW’s magic television series “Penn and Teller: Fool Us.”

Shelly Shazam teaches us that the magic is already inside each and every one of us – and it’s up to us to discover!

Music direction by Julia Segal.

Featuring Bella Fisher, Robin Miller, Aden Pettet, Echo Deva Picone, Ethan Poisson, Abby Segal, and Camila Serrano.

Joined by Jake Staffin on drums and Joseph Thor on bass.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THEATRE TCU ALUMNI AND SENIOR SHOWCASE – MARCH 20 AT 9:30PM

Texas Christian University’s Department of Theatre is proud to be returning to 54 Below for their seventh cabaret-showcase featuring noteworthy alumni and graduating seniors. Co-hosted by Broadway veteran Ben Thompson (Waitress, Matilda the Musical, American Idiot) alongside Daniel Fredrick (Harry Potter and Cursed Child), members of TCU’s 2026 Senior Showcase will team together with alums Alex Vinh (Kimberly Akimbo, Wicked national tour), Jackie Raye (Wicked), Sophie Morris (Jagged Little Pill, Chicago, & Dirty Dancing national tours), Taylor Quick (Anastasia the Musical national tour) and many others for a one-night-only musical extravaganza. Featuring everything from pop songs to classic musical theatre fare, come find out why everyone is buzzing about TCU and meet these current, and future, Broadway stars!

Special guests include Ben Thompson, Alex Vinh, Taylor Quick, Jackie Raye, and Shelby Ringdahl.

Please note this is a private event.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LOVE IN THE KEY OF 1980S ROCK: PART 2 – MARCH 21 AT 9:30PM

Get ready to relive the glory days of rock with Love in the Key of 1980s Rock—an evening of your favorite ’80s rock hits. Filled with raw emotion and electrifying energy, these songs defined the passionate spirit of the decade. Get ready for an evening of nostalgia, including all your favorites, such as “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey, “You Give Love a Bad Name” by Bon Jovi, “Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses, and many more. Each song selected tells a story of either love or heartbreak, capturing the highs and lows of romance. Featuring an incredibly talented cast, music direction by John Bowen, and production/direction by Adrianna Neal, this is one cabaret no rock music fan should miss!

Featuring Hannah Adams, Kendall Becerra, Benjamin Brooks, Riley Finn, Carmen Gemellaro, Parker Godnai, Zoe Holtzman, Kelly Hood, Daniel Jones, Audrey Lucas, Adrianna Neal, Alex Anthony Rodriguez, Ezekiel Wise, and Alex Wright.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TO STEVE WITH LOVE: LIZ CALLAWAY CELEBRATES SONDHEIM ON HIS BIRTHDAY – MARCH 22 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

In 1970, Liz Callaway saw a musical that would change her life forever – Company, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, at the Alvin Theatre. A decade later, she would make her Broadway debut in Merrily We Roll Along, written by the same composer, directed by the same director (Harold Prince), and opening at the same theater. Flash-forward to March 2022, when Liz debuted her show To Steve With Love, where she pays homage to the writer who changed the course of her life. In 2023, the album of To Steve With Love would be honored with a Grammy nomination for Best Traditional Pop Album. Now, she returns to 54 Below with it, celebrating his 96th birthday. Honoring the life and songs of the most influential composer/lyricist of the modern musical, the Emmy winner and Tony Award® nominee celebrates the master with a carefully curated evening of the words and music of Stephen Joshua Sondheim. BroadwayWorld raves, “it is the most important Sondheim show right now, and it is the one that cannot be missed.”

Liz Callaway is a Grammy and Tony® nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, singer and recording artist. She made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along, received a Tony Award® nomination for her performance in Baby, and for five years, won acclaim as Grizabella in Cats. She has also provided the singing voice for numerous animated movies, including the Oscar-nominated Anastasia. Her latest album, To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim, was nominated for a GRAMMY Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

Musical direction by Alex Rybeck.

Joined by Ritt Henn on bass, Alex Rybeck on piano, and Ron Tierno on drums.

$84.50 cover charge (includes $9.50 in fees). $139.50 premium seating (includes $14.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

OFFSTAGE —-> ONSTAGE: BROADWAY CREW MEMBERS TAKE THE SPOTLIGHT, VOLUME 2 – MARCH 22 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Broadway’s actors aren’t the only ones who make the magic happen. Offstage —-> Onstage: Broadway Crew Members Take the Spotlight, Volume 2 shines a well-deserved spotlight on the ushers, merch teams, and countless other professionals who help create the Broadway experience from the moment the doors open. This edition will feature a vibrant mix of FOH and backstage artists performing songs from the shows they work on daily, along with dream-role picks from across the musical theatre canon.

To elevate the night even further, the show will include select Broadway cast members performing alongside the very FOH or backstage colleagues they interact with every day. This collaboration highlights the full spectrum of Broadway talent and underscores the community that exists both on and off the stage.

Audiences can expect an evening filled with heart, humor, and joy, featuring material from Moulin Rouge!, Hadestown, The Great Gatsby, and other fan favorites. It’s a celebration of the entire Broadway ecosystem, the artists in the spotlight, and the artists who make the spotlight possible.

Produced by Maddie Russell and Riley Shroyer. Music direction by Aidan S. Wells.

Featuring Lynette Adames, James Suarez Butler, Morgan Brandt, Layla Hope Clarke, Olivia DeFilippo, Mollie Elyse, Gwendolyn Fuller, Eli Jacobson, Natalie Lacy, Kyle Morales, Leah Pagan, Tannalee Poythress, and Mitchell Turner.

Plus special Broadway guests Rayven Bailey (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Jack Cahill-Lemme (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Samantha Dodemaide (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Heather Makalani (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Disney’s Aladdin) and Christian Probst (BOOP! The Musical, Bad Cinderella, Moulin Rouge! The Musical).

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVESTREAM | THE FIRST ANNUAL 54 BELOW GALA – MARCH 23 AT 8PM

On Monday, March 23 at 8pm ET tune in from home for an unforgettable evening as we launch a dazzling new tradition at Broadway’s Living Room. The First Annual 54 Below Gala brings together some of the most celebrated voices for one spectacular night in support of our mission to preserve and expand the art of cabaret.

Viewers will enjoy exclusive performances from Broadway’s brightest stars, including Tony®, Emmy, and Golden Globe Award winner Darren Criss (Maybe Happy Ending, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace,” “Glee”); Tony Award® nominee & Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose (Spielberg’s West Side Story, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Hamilton); Tony Award® nominee Joe Iconis (Be More Chill, The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical); Tony Award® nominee Jeremy Jordan (Floyd Collins, Disney’s Newsies, The Great Gatsby); Tony Award® nominee Norm Lewis (The Phantom of the Opera, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, Chicken & Biscuits); Grammy Award nominee and Cabaret Legend Marilyn Maye (“The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson,” “Cabaret”); Outer Critics Circle honoree Krysta Rodriguez (Seared, “Smash”, Into The Woods, Spring Awakening); and Tony®, Emmy, and 2x Grammy winner Marc Shaiman (Hairspray, Some Like It Hot, ”Only Murders in the Building,” Never Mind the Happy: Showbiz Stories from a Sore Winner). Music direction by Benjamin Rauhala (Disney Princess – The Concert, “The Tony Awards”).

The in-person performance is currently sold out and our waitlist is full.

$54 (includes $4 in fees). Shows are streamed live only and will not be available on demand afterwards.

OBERLIN MUSIC THEATER CLASS OF 2026 – MARCH 24 AT 7PM

Join the inaugural graduating class of Oberlin Music Theater for an unforgettable night at New York’s most iconic supper club.

As the Class of 2026 wraps up their showcase week, they’ll be joined by special Obie alums to share favorite songs, personal stories, and bold beginnings as they take their first steps into the professional world.

Follow along at @oberlinmusictheater for guest artist announcements and all things OMT!

Featuring Marcus Alonso, Izzy Baker, Elliot Block, Capri Castriotta, Reese Henrick, Justin Lee-Price, Bebe Moss, Ryan James Sweeney, and Tobias Yeung.

Joined by special guests (and Oberlin alumni) Tony Award® nominee Judy Kuhn, Seth Rudetsky, and more to be announced!

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SING IT FORWARD: VOICES WITH PURPOSE – MARCH 24 AT 9:30PM

Join us for an powerful evening of music, intention, and community at 54 Below. Sing It Forward is a powerful cabaret that brings artists together to lift up the causes and communities that matter most to them. Performers will take the stage not only to sing, but to sing with purpose, creating music that gives voice to advocacy, awareness, and hope. This inspiring night of song transforms storytelling into impact, reminding us that music has the power to connect, to heal, and to move us forward together. Through heartfelt performances and meaningful intention, Sing It Forward creates space for compassion, generosity, and collective belief. Come be part of a night where voices unite, stories are shared, and music is used to make a difference—because when we sing it forward, we carry the impact far beyond the stage.

Produced by Isabella Concetta Borte of ICB Productions.

Music direction by Ani Chong.

Featuring Lupa Aguilar, Kailin Ames, Olivia Bass, Charlotte Caldejon, Samuel Farber, Kaileigh Fiorillo, Cate Elise Goddard, Eve Harrison, Grace Kelly Kretzmer, Callie Lepselter, Carla Mongado Beall, Mara Noriega, Liliana Ortiz, Spencer Orton, Melvin Rodz, Maritina Sardis, Christopher Scanlon, Bradley Schraa, Lexie Schultz, Danielle Serrano-Bremer, Avelyn Simons, Sophia Steadman, Jordan Tidwell, Ashley Tsimstos, Catherine Viera, Reginald Washington Jr., Amber Weissert, David Westbrook Weeks, Anakin Jace White, and Gabe Woodard.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LINDA EDER FEAT. BILLY STRITCH – MARCH 25 AT 7PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! One of the world’s most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She’s a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway’s living room.

Music direction by Grammy nominee Billy Stritch.

$150.50 cover charge (includes $15.50 in fees). $207 premium seating (includes $17 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 HOLDS SPACE: A TRIBUTE TO MUSICAL THEATRE TRENDS – MARCH 25 AT 9:30PM

Join us for 54 Holds Space, a tribute to musical theatre as seen on TikTok and in pop culture. Featuring all of the internet’s favorites, from “Candy Store” (Heathers) to “For Good” (Wicked), this is sure to be a night to remember. Co-producers Ethan Sadkowski and Jacob Phillips will walk the audience through comedy and drama alike, as the cast of incredible artists and theatre personalities lets loose.

Inspired by the iconic meme of holding space for the lyrics of “Defying Gravity” with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, this show will showcase memes and trends which led to a new era of online exposure for musical theatre. From “Maybe This Time” to “Screw Loose,” 54 Holds Space will celebrate the ways in which theatre can be fun and a true outlet for self-expression. We hope you laugh, we hope you cry, but most of all, we hope you are changed for good through the power of the music that has connected so many already.

Music directed by Joshua Turchin.

Featuring Katherine Abel, William Alexander, Benjamin Armstrong, Bella Comotto, Kristen Das, Vidda Del Orbe, Olivia DeMarco, Katie DeRose-Tango, Hope Elivia, Alejandro Gonzalez, Antione Gray Jr., Reilly Kearney, Izzy Knapp, Jolie Lubar, Maya McNair, Sara Min, Kimora Mitchell, Jacob Morrell, Caelyn Osbern, Morgan Paige, Echo Deva Picone, Rachel Rivera, Lily Schantz, Teddy Sferrazza, Austin Tate, and Anna Wasko.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CHRIS PINNELLA & 8-PIECE CHAMBER ORCHESTRA – MARCH 26 AT 7PM

“Pinnella possesses a soaring, rich voice that just leaves you speechless. With his amazing orchestra he takes each song into majestic territory.” –BroadwayWorld

Join powerhouse vocalist Chris Pinnella (Trans-Siberian Orchestra) as he returns to 54 Below with his phenomenal 8-Piece Chamber Orchestra for a beautiful evening of Classics Reimagined. The evening will boast gorgeous and powerful arrangements medling together a stunning string quartet with a rock band. Featuring reimagined interpretations of The Beatles, Springsteen, and Jimmy Webb to Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, The Rolling Stones, Simon & Garfunkel, The Righteous Brothers, Leonard Cohen and so much more; Pinnella takes his audiences on a musical journey deep into the lyrics and music of some of the greatest songs ever written with “genre bending interpretations” (USA Today), fusing together rock, pop, classical and jazz — all matched with Pinnella’s “stunning singing” (Dallas Morning News).

The evening will feature musical direction by Michael Gilch, who will also be on piano, Gary Mazzaroppi on bass, Mark Cocheo on guitar, Joe DeVico on drums, Kate Goddard on violin, Claire Wellin on violin, Will Marshall on viola, and Jenn Fantacionne on cello. As always a very special guest vocalist will be revealed soon! Join us at 54 Below for an unforgettable, beautiful and moving night of music.

Chris Pinnella is an acclaimed vocalist renowned for his extraordinary range and emotive performances. With a voice that has captivated audiences across genres, Pinnella has established himself as a standout artist in the music world. His dynamic career spans a variety of musical styles, from rock and pop to classical and jazz, often blending these influences into his own unique sound. He has toured the world with the progressive arena rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra earning him a platinum record for his work on ‘The Lost Christmas Eve’ Tours as well as sharing the stage with Tony® award winning icon Julie Andrews (Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music). Pinnella is celebrated for his ability to reinterpret classic songs with fresh, powerful arrangements, backed by his beautiful Orchestra. His performances have received rave reviews from critics and fans alike, with notable praise from USA Today and The New York Times. Pinnella’s versatility and passion for music continue to set him apart as a leading force in the contemporary crossover world. For more information please visit: http://www.chrispinnella.com

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FIRST STAGES: NEW MUSICAL THEATRE FROM COLUMBIA AND BARNARD STUDENTS – MARCH 26 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for the New York City debut of Columbia and Barnard’s First Stages! First Stages is a student organization that supports the development of new and original student musical theatre works. This inspirational evening will showcase First Stages’ community of composers, lyricists, book writers, directors, choreographers, and performers, who are eager for their stories to be heard beyond Morningside Heights. Featuring numbers from First Stages productions, including Inner Styles: A New Musical, Alive: the Mary Shelley Musical, The Deerboro Ripper, and more pieces currently in development. First Stages at 54 Below will give audiences a glimpse into the stories and immense talents of Columbia and Barnard student artists.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JENN COLELLA – MARCH 27 & 28 AT 7PM

Come enjoy an intimate evening with Tony® nominee Jenn Colella as she shares stories and insights from her 22 year career on Broadway. Colella electrifies with big showstoppers from the Broadway shows she’s starred in, including Come From Away, Chaplin, If/Then, SUFFS, and more. Sing along with some of Jenn’s other favorite pop, rock tunes that have shaped her journey along the way.

Come see why BroadwayWorld cabaret critic Stephen Mosher says, “I don’t believe I have ever seen an artist work a room the way that this singing actress does, and that’s what had me gobsmacked. Anybody who has only ever seen her play a part should get her concert appearances on their radar so that they, too, can go and learn, first hand, what it is to be Gobsmacked By Colella.”

$90 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $156 premium seating (includes $16 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

YALE UNIVERSITY’S PROOF OF THE PUDDING – MARCH 27 AT 9:30PM

Join 54 Below in welcoming back Proof of the Pudding, Yale University’s premier SSAA jazz and swing a cappella group, for their fourth annual performance on the iconic 54 Below stage!

Founded in 1975—just six years after Yale first admitted women—Proof has spent nearly five decades captivating audiences around the world with their rich harmonies, dynamic stage presence, and genre-spanning repertoire. From timeless swing-era favorites like “In the Mood” and “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” to fresh, inventive takes on contemporary artists like Lorde and Sara Bareilles, Proof blends musical excellence with a vibrant spirit that’s uniquely their own.

Renowned for their vocal precision, engaging performances, and seamless fusion of the classic and the modern, Proof of the Pudding proves that when it comes to SSAA jazz, the name says it all. Come join us for a taste—you won’t want to miss it!

Featuring Alya Bedawi, Rose Buchdahl, Richelle Chang, Michelle Cheon, Theresa Dowling, Ayse Ermis, Hera Farago, Olivia Fayemi, Tessa Jones, Yoshimi Kimura, Sophia Lahik, Syna Mathod, Lucy O’Brien, Isabel Baxter Paris, Sofia Gaviria Partow, Alexis Ramirez-Hardy, Anika Rodriguez, Mika Salomone, and Sofia Sato.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $79 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MARIEANN MERGINGOLO: A CENTURY OF SONG – CELEBRATING ALAN & MARILYN BERGMAN – MARCH 29 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“The music of the Bergmans, as movingly realized by Marieann Meringolo, transports us to a better and more ideal world.”– Will Friedwald

After a sold-out premiere in September 2025, award-winning vocalist Marieann Meringolo returns to 54 Below with an encore performance of A Century of Song – Celebrating Alan & Marilyn Bergman. This heartfelt tribute celebrates the life, love, and lyrical legacy of one of the most iconic songwriting duos in American music history.

From Academy Award winning classics to rarely heard gems, the evening offers a rare and intimate window into the emotional and poetic worlds crafted by the Bergmans. Their timeless songs, many written in collaboration with legendary composers, have helped define generations of film, television, and theater music.

Accompanied by musical director Doyle Newmyer on piano, Boots Maleson on bass, and Brian Woodruff on drums, Marieann will bring to life a setlist featuring “The Way We Were,” “How Do You Keep The Music Playing?,” “Where Do You Start?,” “Nice ’N’ Easy,” “That Face,” “The Windmills of Your Mind,” “It Might Be You,” and more.

Meringolo reunites with friend and award-winning director Will Nunziata (director for Tony® winner Lillias White and Figaro: An Original Musical at the London Palladium) for an evening of elegance, passion, and storytelling through song.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JOSEPH THOR AND FRIENDS CRAFT A MUSICAL, VOLUME 3 – MARCH 29 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join Joseph Thor and Friends as they once again craft a brand new musical at 54 Below! The secret formula to a great musical is actually not a secret at all. There are archetypal numbers that make up all of the best shows. You might even know some by name, like “The Eleven O’Clock Number” (“Rose’s Turn,” anyone?) or the “I Want Song,” (“The Wizard and I,” is a fav) but there are even more like the “Charm Song” (“Modern Major General,” perhaps) or even the “Soliloquy” (and not just the song from Carousel) you may not have heard of. Using this formula we have compiled the best songs across the musical theater catalog in each category to create a new super-musical!

Come experience the greatest musical ever made with some of NYC’s newest talent.

Featuring Ethan Hardy Benson, Kirsten Lynn Butler, Aidan Callaghan, Will Ormsby Cary, Megan Castellane, Tessa DeGrace, Emerson Fischer, Rachael Gomez, Margaret Heiskell, Mason Jett, Cynthia Kauffman, Kenny Lee, Noi Maeshige, Meaghan Maher, Katy Manderfeld, Michael Mariniello, Nino Ruggeri, Joseph Thor, Sophie Tyler, Freddy Vaccaro, Teddy Wavle, Ryan Widd, Riley Thad Young, Jason Zuckerman, and Sean Zuckerman.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

STORM LARGE – MARCH 30 & 31 AT 7PM

This performance contains adult content and explicit language. We do not recommend the performance for children below the age of 12.

Storm Large tours the world as lead singer of Pink Martini, sings Kurt Weill with some of the world’s greatest symphony orchestras, and plays theaters and concert halls nationwide with her longtime band Le Bonheur, but it’s 54 Below that she loves returning to the most. She’s a bit singer/songwriter, a bit rockstar, and a lot of awesome. Joined by her band (and her ukelele), Storm brings her newest show—blending the American Songbook with the heart of rock n’ roll—to 54 Below for this exclusive NYC engagement. Whether it’s her originals, Cole Porter, Billie Eilish or Queen, you’ll want to be left in the wake of this storm.

$73.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $117.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

RAFCO TAKES NYC – MARCH 30 AT 9:30PM

RAFCO’s Educational Theatre Department makes its New York City debut with an inspiring evening of beloved musical theatre favorites. This special cabaret showcases emerging young performers as they step onto one of NYC’s most iconic stages, sharing the songs that sparked their passion for theatre. Featuring selections from classic Broadway staples to contemporary hits, the evening highlights both individual artistry and ensemble storytelling. A celebration of growth, mentorship, and first-time milestones, this performance marks a defining moment for the next generation of theatre artists.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

UNION SQUARE CAFÉ SINGS 54 BELOW: 2ND EDITION – MARCH 31 AT 9:30PM

Union Square Café servers return for an encore after their stunning 54 Below debut! We invite you to join the front-of-house employees of one of New York’s quintessential eateries in a way you’ve never seen them before. In addition to unmatched hospitality, this talented group of musical theater performers have credits from regional to Off-Broadway and are on their way to the real prize – Broadway. Come along for a night of their favorite musical theater hits that will surely keep your toes tapping all night long. Produced by Alyssa Melder, and directed by Melder and Stephen Ropski.

Featuring Marianna Ban, Ben Carlson, Caitlin Coleman, Brendan Coulter, Gabbi Diaz, Jordan Graham, Clark Mantilla, Alyssa Melder, Clay Miller, Stephen Ropski, Natalie Alexa Taylor, David Allan Thornton, Jennifer Walder, and more stars to be announced!

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

