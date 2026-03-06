Click Here for More on In Rehearsals

"I love this. I love the work. I love the research. I love how specific [Gina] has been is how specific I want to be," Madeline Brewer recently told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I know that we all want to be and honor the work that she's done and that now she gets to make her Broadway debut with this show. It's just dreams upon dreams."

Dreams are coming true this spring for Brewer, who, along with castmates Alden Ehrenreich and Patrick Ball, is making her Broadway debut in Gina Gionfriddo’s Becky Shaw.

The Second Stage Theater production is directed by Trip Cullman. A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, Becky Shaw received its New York premiere with Second Stage Theater in 2009. This production will mark Ms. Gionfriddo’s Broadway debut. It stars Madeline Brewer, Lauren Patten, Patrick Ball, Alden Ehrenreich, and Linda Emond.

A blind date spirals spectacularly off the rails in Becky Shaw, the razor-sharp dark comedy from two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Gina Gionfriddo. When it made its New York premiere Off-Broadway at Second Stage, Becky Shaw left critics and audiences reeling.

"All of these characters have such a rich light and shadow," added Ball. "There's such an inherent contradiction to each one of these people that was very, very interesting. And I immediately recognized that this is something that will not be understood right away, but will be something talked about after you walk out of the theater."

Watch in this video as the company chats more about what audiences can expect.