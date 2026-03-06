Corinna Sowers Adler to Perform ALL THAT MATTERS at Don't Tell Mama

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Corinna Sowers Adler will reprise her 2026 Bistro Award-Winning and MAC Award-Nominated show All That Matters at Don't Tell Mama on Saturday, March 14 at 7:00 PM. With Shane Turner on piano, Sowers Adler sings songs by Sara Bareilles, Brandie Carlisle, Pink, Cole Porter, Stephen Schwartz, Susan Werner and more. At this point in your life, what is left in "life's change purse"? Well...that's all that matters.

Corinna Sowers Adler will be honored with a Bistro Award for "Outstanding Vocalist and Educator" at the 41st Annual Bistro Awards, to be held at Chelsea Table + Stage on Monday, March 16 at 7:00 PM. Her show All That Matters has been called "an example of perfect cabaret" by Stephen Mosher of BroadwayWorld. Sowers Adler is Founding Artistic Director of NiCori Studios & Productions, dedicated to bringing theatre and vocal arts education programming and performance to the next generation, familiarizing them with the American Songbook. She is also a 2026 MAC Award-nominee in the "Female Vocalist" category. The 40th Annual MAC Awards will be held at Peter Jay Sharp Theatre, Symphony Space, on Monday, March 23 at 7:00 PM.

Corinna Sowers Adler: All That Matters will be presented on Saturday, March 14, 2026 (Showtime 3:30 PM, Doors open 2:45) at Don't Tell Mama. $20 cover + $20 two-drink minimum per person, Food menu available / CASH ONLY.