Flamenco Festival NY to Present VÍNCULO at Joe's Pub This March

Los Ricos: Sonia & Ismael will present Vínculo on Friday, March 13 at 7PM at Joe's Pub. Vínculo (meaning "Bond") is a flamenco show that captures the vibration of an encounter - a space where emotion, art, and memory intertwine to shape a world of their own. It is an open dialogue in which every moment, sound, and pause builds a connection, allowing flamenco's tradition to meet the personal vision of its creators.

The performance invites audiences to share, feel, and discover what arises when art brings people together.

Brought to life by Los Ricos, bailaoraSonia Olla and cantaor Ismael Fernández, the show reflects years of experience with flamenco masters and on international stages. Based in New York, these artists convey a modern sensibility while honoring flamenco's timeless spirit.