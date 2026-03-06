Trans Voices Cabaret Returns To Caveat

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Trans Voices Cabaret, NYC's premier cabaret featuring transgender and nonbinary seasoned performers and rising stars in the musical theater community, will return to Caveat in Manhattan on Sunday, April 5th at 5:00pm with a brand new show!

Featuring performances by Valeria Aceves, Akiko Akita, Khadija Bangoura, Ry Dever, Arya Grace Gaston, Mega McClain, SkitLeZ Ortiz, Freddy Vaccaro, and Yuhas. TVC creator Donnie Cianciotto will serve as emcee for the evening, with Musical Direction by Farrah Rotman..

"It's more important than ever to focus on trans joy and creativity," says Cianciotto. "We're always grateful to be back at Caveat where we can celebrate the diversity, talent, and pride of the trans and nonbinary community."

Trans Voices Cabaret's mission is to raise the visibility of trans, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming performers, build relationships and foster communities with casting directors and theater companies, and to highlight the talents of marginalized performers who are often overlooked by the entertainment industry. Since 2017, nearly 85 entertainers have performed with Trans Voices Cabaret, and several have gone on to perform in national tours, regional theater, and on off-Broadway and Broadway stages.

Live-stream tickets are $15; in-person tickets range from $15 - $25. Caveat is located at 21A Clinton Street, Manhattan 10002. All in-person guests must be 21+.