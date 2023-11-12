AT THIS PERFORMANCE... Returns To The Green Room 42 This Month

At This Performance will return to The Green Room 42 on Monday, November 20th.

By: Nov. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Review: MASTERVOICES' THE FROGS Made a Little-known Sondheim Score Soar at Jazz At Lincoln Photo 1 Mastervoices THE FROGS Soars
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Three - The Hosts With The Most Photo 2 Cabaret Gratitude Journal Day Three
Review: Justin Dylan Nastro Brings His Own Brand of Magic to Don't Tell Mama with THE MAGI Photo 3 Justin Dylan Nastro MAGIC In The Making
Review: Elvira Tortora Makes Welcome Debut With THE BOOKMAKER'S DAUGHTER at Don't Tell Mam Photo 4 As DAUGHTERs Go Elvira Tortora Is A Winner

AT THIS PERFORMANCE... Returns To The Green Room 42 This Month

AT THIS PERFORMANCE… will return to The Green Room 42 featuring Standbys, Understudies, and Alternates from MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG; THE BOOK OF MORMON; NEW YORK, NEW YORK; WAITRESS; TITANIQUE and SAW THE MUSICAL: THE UNAUTHORIZED PARODY.           

Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of AT THIS PERFORMANCE… to be held on Monday, November 20th at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM. Produced and hosted by Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the critically acclaimed series allows the performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences. The series was acknowledged in BroadwayWorld's List of "Best Club, Cabaret and Concert for 2021" and has been called "an artistic triumph that all should seek out and see". Performers scheduled for the 169th edition are Mike Cefalo (Standby for the roles of Jimmy Doyle, Alex Mann, Tommy Caggiano in New York, New York), Patrick Voss Davis (Understudy for the roles of Dr, Gordon/Zeb in Saw The Musical: The Unauthorized Parody); Andrew Stevens Purdy (Understudy for the role of Elder Cunningham in The Book of Mormon) and  Koray Tarhan  (Understudy for the role of Charley Kringas in Merrily We Roll Along); Nyla Watson (Understudy for the role of Becky in Waitress) and Terrence Williams Jr, (Standby for the roles of Jack, Victor Garber and The Iceburg in Titanique!).. Musical Director/Accompanist will be Asher Denburg..

At This Performance… debuted in October 2003 and to date has showcased the talents of   1213 Standbys, Understudies and Alternates who have covered  5845 roles in 646 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions and revivals including (in alphabetical order): Miki Abraham, Aaron Alcaraz, Major Attaway, Florrie Bagel, Caleb Barnett, Emily Bautista, Jeannette BayardelleJulie BenkoHeidi BlickenstaffKorie Lee Blossey, Ben BogenFelicia Boswell, Caroline Bowman, Alex Brightman,  Sharon Catherine Brown, Laura Bell Bundy, Todd Buonopane, David Burnham, Jackie Burns, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Haven Burton, Gerard Canonico,  James CaverlyDarlesia Cearcy, Patti Cohenour, Britney Coleman, Holli Conway, Lorna CourtneyBen Crawford, Juwan Crawley, Janet Dacal, Nikki Renee DanielsCharity Angel Dawson,  Ariana DeBoseJoshua Dela Cruz, Ashley De La Rosa, Alysha Deslorieux, Jennifer DiNoia, Janine DiVita, Jordan Dobson, Matt Doyle, Christine Dwyer, John Treacy Egan, Claybourne Elder, Sara Esty, Ali Ewoldt, Rona Figueroa, LaVon Fisher-Wilson, Barrett Foa, Merwin Foard, Sara Jean FordJasmine ForsbergAlyssa Fox, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Danyel Fulton, Annie FunkeJared GertnerChristian Mark Gibbs, Montego Glover, Lana GordonAlan H. Green, Jonathan GroffBecky Gulsvig, Shawna M. Hamic, Deedee Magno HallJoshua Henry, Adrianna Hicks, Megan HiltyKeirsten Hodgens, Jim Hogan, Lisa Howard, Carly Hughes, Emma Hunton, Chibueze Ihuoma, Rodney Ingram, Troy Iwata, Arica Jackson, Bre Jackson, Cheyenne Jackson, Jamie Jackson, Savy Jackson, Morgan James, Jimmie ‘JJ' Jeter,  Brittney Johnson, Isaiah Johnson, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Taylor Iman Jones, Jeremy Jordan, Nehal Joshi, Joaquina Kalukango, Adam KaplanKendra Kassebaum, Tari Kelly, Mykal Kilgore, Andrew Kober,  Blaine Alden Krauss, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Joshua Lamon, Analisa Leaming, Traci Elaine Lee, Valisea LeKae, Kristina Leopold, Telly Leung, Caissie Levy, Elijah Ahmad LewisMateo Lizcano, Joseph LondonMichael Longoria, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Kate Loprest, Alyse Alan Louis, Alison LuffJaygee Macapugay, Kimberly Marable, Lauren Marcus, Kate Marilley, Nick Martinez, Ginna Claire MasonKyle Dean Massey, Aubrey Matalon, Alli Mauzey, Liz McCartney, Michael McGowan, William Michals, Kenita R. Miller, Vasthy MompointBetsy MorganAbby MuellerLinda Mugleston, Patti Murin, Vanessa A, Myers, Shoba Narayan, Trevor Dion NicholasJJ Niemann, Desi Oakley, Brynn O'Malley, Rory O'Malley, Sarita Amani Nash, Sayo OniKyle Taylor Parker, Mamie Parris, Lauren Patten,  Kayla Pecchioni, Eric Peterson, Diane Phelan, Jessica Phillips, Bryce Pinkham, Sam Primack, Nadia Quinn, Rachelle Rak, Andrew Rannels, John Rapson, Courtney Reed, Julie Reiber, Gabrielle Reid, Larkin Reilly, Jelani Remy, Mikayla Renfrow, Arbender Robinson, Kate Rockwell, Krysta Rodriguez, Nicholas Rodriguez, Nic Rouleau, Andrew Samonsky, Ann Sanders, Christina SajousLianah Sta. Ana, Paul SchoefflerAyla Schwartz, Rashidra Scott,  Vanessa Sears, Kayleen Sidl, Allison Semmes, Colleen Sexton, Elena Shaddow, Sadie SinkAntonique Smith, Alexandra SochaKEVIN SPIRTASEdward StaudenmayerJenny Lee Stern, Sarah Stiles, Chelsea Morgan Stock, Dennis StoweEric LaJuan SummersTalia Suskauer, Will Swenson, Haley SwindalLily TamburoJulius Thomas III, Jenna Ushkowitz, Laurie Veldheer,  Frank ViverosDonna Vivino, Ryan Vona, Jessica VoskKathy VoytkoDanielle Wade, Marisha Wallace, Aaron Walpole, Ktistina Walz, Elena WangRachel Webb, Rema Webb, Morgan WeedDeLaney Westfall, Kate Wetherhead, Nita Whitaker, Christian Dante White, Diamond Essence White, Khaila Wilcoxin, Shonn Wiley, Aurelia Williams, Dan'yelle Williamson, Jennifer Hope Wills, Jessica-Snow WilsonSidney Nicole Wilson, Ta-Tanisha Wilson, Cortney Wolfson, Eric Jordan Young and Zakiya Young .

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark five-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at the link below. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42

Tickets can be purchased at the link below or at the Box Office on the evening of performance. The concert will also be available via Livestream.




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
54 Below To Present New Holiday Show With Sullivan, Sullivan, Harnar & Murray Next Mon Photo
54 Below To Present New Holiday Show With Sullivan, Sullivan, Harnar & Murray Next Month

Join KT SULLIVAN, JEFF HARNAR, STACY SULLIVAN, and TODD MURRAY for a festive evening of holiday songs at 54 BELOW with WE LOVE THE WINTER WEATHER Songs of the Holidays. Get all the performance details here!

2
Birdland Audiences Treated to SUEDE Photo
Birdland Audiences Treated to SUEDE

Conor Weiss captures SUEDE in action.

3
THIS IS ME! SHARON K JANDA & FRIENDS Takes Stage At Dont Tell Mama Photo
THIS IS ME! SHARON K JANDA & FRIENDS Takes Stage At Don't Tell Mama

Sharon K Janda returns to Don't Tell Mama with her all new show, This is Me! Sharon K Janda and Friends. Join her for an evening of new songs and musical talent that will kick off your holiday season. Limited engagement - 2 nights only.

4
FRANKIE AND BEAUSY Maintains The Frances Ruffelle High Standard Of Storytelling Photo
FRANKIE AND BEAUSY Maintains The Frances Ruffelle High Standard Of Storytelling

Frances Ruffelle has been missed but she's back and her beau, Norman Bowman is a welcome addition to her life and her cabaret work.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELL'S KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING Video
Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELL'S KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Watch Timothée Chalamet Sing and Rap in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Monologue Video
Watch Timothée Chalamet Sing and Rap in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Monologue
Watch WICKED's Alyssa Fox Perform 'The Wizard and I' at the Empire State Building Video
Watch WICKED's Alyssa Fox Perform 'The Wizard and I' at the Empire State Building
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
HAMILTON
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
MOULIN ROUGE!
HERE LIES LOVE

Recommended For You