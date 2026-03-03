Nick Drake's COMPUTER ROOM LIP SYNC Comes to the Laurie Beechman Theatre

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Computer Room Lip Sync is a playful and personal evening of song and storytelling from Nick Drake (& Juliet, Back to the Future). A St. Louis native, Drake (they/them) discovered a love for performance at an early age. Before making it to Broadway, they would perform for themself in their family’s computer room. Now, in Computer Room Lip Sync, Drake invites audiences into their personal world, celebrating vulnerability and joy.

The performance draws inspiration from the music and moments that shaped Drake’s early life. Whether performing in the living room or on a Broadway stage, Nick Drake’s passion for the arts has carried them through hardships and celebrations.

Computer Room Lip Sync is directed by Joseph Frederick Allen (The Jonathan Larson Project; And Just Like That) and music directed by Jacob Yates (Cabaret; Hadestown).

“This is for that kid in Saint Louis who wanted to get out and make the life they’ve always dreamed of,” says Drake. ““I’ll see you in the computer room.”

“Nick has a special ability to reach everyone through a blend of sincerity and show stopping talent” says Allen.

The Laurie Beechman Theatre, located inside the West Bank Café at 407 West 42nd Street, is one of New York City’s most iconic cabaret venues, known for showcasing innovative artists and emerging voices in theatre and music.

Event Details

Date: Monday, March 9, 2026

Time: 9:30 PM (Doors at 9:00 PM)

Venue: Laurie Beechman Theatre, 407 West 42nd Street, New York, NY

Tickets: $35